Drive Chart
NEVADA
UNLV

Kickoff
Kickoff
6:59
M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
NEVADA
1 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
2:35 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 UNLV 16
7:03
M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal UNLV 7
7:42
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 12
8:20
N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 12
9:04
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
+25 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 37
9:27
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 37
9:34
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
UNLV
0 Pass
3 Rush
7 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 UNLV 25
9:47
M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.
+5 YD
3RD & 8 UNLV 20
10:22
D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
No Gain
2ND & 8 UNLV 20
10:28
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
1st Quarter
Field Goal 6:59
M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
29
yds
2:35
pos
6
0
Field Goal 11:04
M.Killam 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
10
yds
2:28
pos
3
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 0
Rushing 1 0
Passing 0 0
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-3 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 39 10
Total Plays 10 5
Avg Gain 3.9 2.0
Net Yards Rushing 35 10
Rush Attempts 5 3
Avg Rush Yards 7.0 3.3
Yards Passing 4 0
Comp. - Att. 3-5 0-2
Yards Per Pass 0.8 0.0
Penalties - Yards 0-0 0-0
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-23.0
Return Yards -32 0
Punts - Returns 2--32 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 2-9 6---6
UNLV 4-7 0---0
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 4 PASS YDS 0
35 RUSH YDS 10
39 TOTAL YDS 10
Nevada
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 4 0 0 66.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 1188 4 3 102.9
N. Cox 3/5 4 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 767 10
T. Taua 4 27 0 25
J. Bell  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
J. Bell 1 8 0 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 396 1
D. Campbell 1 1 5 0 5
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 491 3
B. Casteel 2 1 3 0 3
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 277 1
T. Taua 2 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mateialona  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Mateialona 1-0 0.0 0
M. Walker  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Mack  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Mack 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Killam  18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/11
M. Killam 2/2 26 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 34.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 5.7 57 0
B. Sanders 1 34.0 34 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 1898 10 5 137.5
D. Brumfield 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 924 9
A. Robbins 2 5 0 3
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 257 6
D. Brumfield 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 465 4
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 623 4
R. White 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Baldwin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Plant Jr.  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Plant Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
B. Harris  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
M. Nichols 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
C. Reese 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NEVADA 17 2:28 6 10 FG
9:34 UNLV 37 2:35 6 29 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 1:28 3 3 Punt BLK
11:04 UNLV 18 1:30 3 7 Punt

UNLV
Rebels

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:59 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 16
(7:03 - 1st) M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 7
(7:42 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(8:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(9:04 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:27 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:34 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 25
(9:47 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 20
(10:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 20
(10:28 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(10:57 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 20.
Kickoff
(11:04 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 1. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Camat at UNLV 18.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(12:14 - 1st) M.Killam 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(12:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 7.
No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 10
(12:37 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(12:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 10.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9
(13:16 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 6.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(13:32 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to UNLV 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 9.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 27
(13:42 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 17 Center-W.Hardan. NEV blocked the kick. NEV recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 17.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 27
(13:47 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
Sack
2 & 7 - UNLV 27
(14:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. sacked at UNLV 27 for 0 yards (T.Williams)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
