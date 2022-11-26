Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|UNLV
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
6:59
M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
NEVADA
1 Pass
7 Rush
29 YDS
2:35 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 UNLV 16
7:03
M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal UNLV 7
7:42
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 12
8:20
N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 12
9:04
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
+25 YD
2ND & 10 UNLV 37
9:27
T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
No Gain
1ST & 10 UNLV 37
9:34
N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
UNLV
0 Pass
3 Rush
7 YDS
1:30 POS
Punt
4TH & 3 UNLV 25
9:47
M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.
+5 YD
3RD & 8 UNLV 20
10:22
D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
No Gain
2ND & 8 UNLV 20
10:28
D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Field Goal 6:59
M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
29
yds
2:35
pos
6
0
Field Goal 11:04
M.Killam 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
10
yds
2:28
pos
3
0
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|0
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|39
|10
|Total Plays
|10
|5
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|2.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|10
|Rush Attempts
|5
|3
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|4
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-23.0
|Return Yards
|-32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2--32
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|4
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|10
|
|
|39
|TOTAL YDS
|10
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|3/5
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 11 LB
|M. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Killam 18 K
|M. Killam
|2/2
|26
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|1
|34.0
|34
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 21 DB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 16(7:03 - 1st) M.Killam 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 7(7:42 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12(8:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(9:04 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:27 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:34 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 25(9:47 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 20(10:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 20(10:28 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(10:57 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 20.
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 1. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Camat at UNLV 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15(12:14 - 1st) M.Killam 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(12:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 7.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 10(12:37 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6(12:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 10.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9(13:16 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 6.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(13:32 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to UNLV 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 27(13:42 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 17 Center-W.Hardan. NEV blocked the kick. NEV recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 17.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 27(13:47 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UNLV 27(14:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. sacked at UNLV 27 for 0 yards (T.Williams)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
21
42
4th 13:44 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
4th 7:08
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
4th 5:25 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
23
31
4th 10:33 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
13
16
4th 11:01 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
31
17
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
24
10
4th 4:45 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
34
19
4th 6:16 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
20
4th 11:32 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
31
4th 11:28
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
27
4th 5:05 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
7
34
3rd 10:40 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
3
21
3rd 5:42 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
49
7
3rd 10:59 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
17
6
2nd 1:23 ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
3
7
1st 5:42 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
3
0
1st 6:37 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
6
0
1st 6:59
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
062.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
064 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
042.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0