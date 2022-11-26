Drive Chart
|
|
|NMEXST
|LIB
Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
LIB
2 Pass
3 Rush
29 YDS
0:43 POS
No Gain
2ND & 9 NMEXST 41
0:06
J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 42
0:16
J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 41.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 48
0:20
J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas; T.Brohard at NMS 42.
+12 YD
2ND & 4 LIB 36
0:21
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 48.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 30
0:41
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:43
G.Eberle kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 30. B.Hanshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LIB 30.
NMEXST
1 Pass
15 Rush
76 YDS
1:02 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:43
E.Albertson extra point is good.
+42 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 42
0:50
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
3RD & 7 NMEXST 42
0:58
D.Pavia rushed to LIB 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 42.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:43
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
1:02
pos
27
7
Touchdown 6:29
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by S.Thomas at LIB 39. Gain of 39 yards. S.Thomas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
39
yds
00:10
pos
20
7
Touchdown 7:16
D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
51
yds
7:47
pos
13
7
Touchdown 0:03
T.Green rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
1:33
pos
7
6
Touchdown 6:11
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brady for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
92
yds
5:29
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|9
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|286
|156
|Total Plays
|38
|30
|Avg Gain
|7.5
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|104
|56
|Rush Attempts
|22
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|182
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|13-16
|12-18
|Yards Per Pass
|11.4
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.0
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|182
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|104
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|286
|TOTAL YDS
|156
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|13/16
|182
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|11
|82
|1
|24
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|7
|14
|0
|7
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|3
|51
|1
|42
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|4
|3
|51
|1
|34
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 17 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Crump 9 DB
|L. Crump
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 DB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 DB
|B. Sculark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DL
|S. Webb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 7 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 DB
|D. Early
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 10 DL
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 32 DB
|B. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|2
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|5/6
|48
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 16 QB
|C. Brewer
|5/9
|34
|0
|1
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|2/3
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|4
|38
|1
|31
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
C. Brewer 16 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|2
|-5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|6
|5
|56
|0
|19
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|2
|49.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|25.5
|32
|0
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 41(0:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(0:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas; T.Brohard at NMS 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(0:41 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 36.
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) G.Eberle kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 30. B.Hanshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LIB 30.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42(0:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NMEXST 42(0:58 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:02 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at NMS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(1:45 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; T.Clark at NMS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 38(1:53 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to NMS 24 Center-LIB. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - LIB 29(2:26 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 29. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at LIB 38.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LIB 29(2:30 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:18 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 29 for -10 yards (J.Stinson)
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(3:36 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at LIB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 43(3:41 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 20 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NMEXST 48(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 42(4:29 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 42(4:48 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(5:14 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 42.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 46(5:20 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 41 for 5 yards. K.Salter FUMBLES forced by M.McLean. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-K.Elliott at NMS 41. Tackled by LIB at NMS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(5:42 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 40(5:57 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Early at LIB 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(6:22 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 40.
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 63 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 2. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil; T.Union at LIB 34.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 5 - LIB 30(6:50 - 2nd) C.Brewer pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 38. Intercepted by B.Jackson at LIB 38. Tackled by C.Yarbrough at LIB 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(7:16 - 2nd) D.Douglas rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; T.Brohard at LIB 30.
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2(7:21 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 14(7:26 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-D.Anthony Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 17 - NMEXST 17(8:18 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 14.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(8:42 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 7 for yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 7. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14(8:47 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 29(8:55 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford. PENALTY on LIB-T.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:36 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 30(10:16 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by K.David at LIB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; J.Treadwell at LIB 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(11:01 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 30.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41(11:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 49(12:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 50(13:06 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 49.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45(13:39 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 31 for yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 31. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(14:21 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - NMEXST 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 50 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at NMS 50.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(0:03 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by A.Watkins at NMS 30. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:03 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-B.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 1(0:07 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 7(0:27 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brohard at NMS 1.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38(0:42 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 7 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(0:44 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(1:05 - 1st) C.Brewer scrambles to NMS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(1:36 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Webb at NMS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NMEXST 43(1:40 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 49. Gain of 6 yards. B.Childress FUMBLES forced by J.Scruggs. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-T.Clark at NMS 49. Tackled by NMS at NMS 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(2:29 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; J.Hardy at NMS 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 36(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(3:40 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NMS 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 8 - LIB 42(3:46 - 1st) N.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 34(3:59 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 34(4:19 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 34. Catch made by S.Louis at NMS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 34.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - LIB 29(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-C.Snead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(5:05 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by C.Snead at NMS 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 29.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - LIB 49(5:27 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(5:49 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; A.Seldon at LIB 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(6:03 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 48.
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) G.Eberle kicks 43 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 22. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil at LIB 41.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(6:22 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brady for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46(7:06 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LIB 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at LIB 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(7:48 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 45(8:24 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hardy at NMS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEXST 45(8:31 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(9:11 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at NMS 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at NMS 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 13(10:31 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 13. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 9(11:18 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 9. Catch made by K.David at NMS 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; R.Rahimi at NMS 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 8(11:40 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon at NMS 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 32(11:53 - 1st) A.Alves punts 60 yards to NMS 8 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Sibley.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 33(12:25 - 1st) C.Brewer rushed to LIB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 33(12:34 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(13:02 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at LIB 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:28 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 32 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32(13:53 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; A.Walker at NMS 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 24(14:39 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; J.Scruggs at NMS 32.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at NMS 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
