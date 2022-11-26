Drive Chart
NMEXST
LIB

Kickoff
Kickoff
15:00
E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
LIB
2 Pass
3 Rush
29 YDS
0:43 POS
No Gain
2ND & 9 NMEXST 41
0:06
J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 NMEXST 42
0:16
J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 41.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 48
0:20
J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas; T.Brohard at NMS 42.
+12 YD
2ND & 4 LIB 36
0:21
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 48.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 30
0:41
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:43
G.Eberle kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 30. B.Hanshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LIB 30.
NMEXST
1 Pass
15 Rush
76 YDS
1:02 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:43
E.Albertson extra point is good.
+42 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 42
0:50
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
3RD & 7 NMEXST 42
0:58
D.Pavia rushed to LIB 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 42.
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:43
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 0:43
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
1:02
pos
27
7
Point After TD 6:29
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 6:29
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by S.Thomas at LIB 39. Gain of 39 yards. S.Thomas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
39
yds
00:10
pos
20
7
Point After TD 7:16
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 7:16
D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
51
yds
7:47
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:03
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 0:03
T.Green rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
49
yds
1:33
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:11
E.Albertson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:11
D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brady for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
92
yds
5:29
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 9
Rushing 6 3
Passing 7 5
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 3-6 0-3
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 286 156
Total Plays 38 30
Avg Gain 7.5 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 104 56
Rush Attempts 22 12
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 4.7
Yards Passing 182 100
Comp. - Att. 13-16 12-18
Yards Per Pass 11.4 4.7
Penalties - Yards 3-20 5-44
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-37.0 2-49.0
Return Yards -1 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1--1 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
New Mexico St. 4-6 7210-28
Liberty 8-3 700-7
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 182 PASS YDS 100
104 RUSH YDS 56
286 TOTAL YDS 156
New Mexico St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 182 3 0 238.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.5% 746 4 5 98.3
D. Pavia 13/16 182 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Pavia  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 82 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 289 2
D. Pavia 11 82 1 24
J. Jones  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 279 4
J. Jones 7 14 0 7
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 88 2
A. Watkins 2 6 0 5
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 405 4
S. Thomas 2 2 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. David  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 143 2
K. David 4 3 51 1 42
J. Brady  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 51 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 0
J. Brady 4 3 51 1 34
S. Thomas  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 88 1
S. Thomas 1 1 39 1 39
T. Whitford  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 40 2
T. Whitford 2 2 23 0 12
T. Warner  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
T. Warner 1 1 9 0 9
C. Bellamy  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 115 0
C. Bellamy 1 1 7 0 7
B. Childress  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 133 0
B. Childress 1 1 6 0 6
J. Powers  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 323 0
J. Powers 1 0 0 0 0
A. Watkins  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 1
A. Watkins 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Seldon  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Seldon 3-1 0.0 0
M. McLean  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. McLean 2-0 0.0 0
J. Stinson  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Stinson 2-0 1.0 0
L. Crump  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Crump 2-0 0.0 0
B. Jackson  57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Miller  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
B. Sculark  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Sculark 1-0 0.0 0
S. Webb  26 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Webb 1-0 0.0 0
S. Dumas  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Dumas 1-1 0.0 0
D. McCullough  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. McCullough 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ojoh  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Ojoh 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brohard  80 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Brohard 1-3 0.0 0
D. Early  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Early 1-0 0.0 0
L. Williams  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
B. Jackson  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Jackson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Albertson  84 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 12/13
E. Albertson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Carlson  35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
50 0 0
J. Carlson 2 37.0 0 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Salter  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 48 0 0 150.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 901 6 5 132.6
K. Salter 5/6 48 0 0
C. Brewer  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 0 1 65.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.0% 18 0 0 112.8
C. Brewer 5/9 34 0 1
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 18 0 0 117.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 1462 12 9 126.9
J. Bennett 2/3 18 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Green  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 174 1
T. Green 4 38 1 31
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 174 2
J. Bennett 2 11 0 10
C. Brewer  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
C. Brewer 2 10 0 11
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 100 1
D. Douglas 1 5 0 5
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 454 7
S. Louis 1 -3 0 -3
K. Salter  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 234 2
K. Salter 2 -5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
65 899 6
D. Douglas 6 5 56 0 19
C. Snead  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 137 0
C. Snead 3 3 22 0 9
J. Jackson  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 96 1
J. Jackson 2 2 16 0 11
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 200 2
C. Yarbrough 2 1 6 0 6
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 144 2
T. Sibley 1 0 0 0 0
A. Henderson  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 1
A. Henderson 1 0 0 0 0
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
S. Louis 1 1 0 0 0
N. Frith  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 407 1
N. Frith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Clark  10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Clark 3-1 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr.  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Smith Jr. 3-3 0.0 0
R. Rahimi  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
R. Rahimi 2-2 0.0 0
D. Osagiede  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Osagiede 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Singleton  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Singleton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Treadwell  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dupree  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dupree 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jolly Jr.  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jolly Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Yarbrough 1-0 0.0 0
K. Charles  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Charles 1-2 0.0 0
J. Hardy  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Hardy 1-1 0.0 0
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Scruggs 1-1 0.0 0
B. Dixon  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dixon 1-0 0.0 0
C. Megginson  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Megginson 1-0 0.0 0
A. Walker  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Walker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
11/17 38/38
N. Brown 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 49.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
A. Alves 2 49.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.5 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
S. Louis 2 25.5 32 0
B. Hanshaw  15 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Hanshaw 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NMEXST 25 1:58 3 6 Punt
11:40 NMEXST 8 5:29 10 92 TD
3:40 NMEXST 34 2:04 4 15 Fumble
0:03 NMEXST 25 7:47 11 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:39 LIB 39 0:10 1 39 TD
5:14 NMEXST 41 1:38 3 2 Punt
1:45 NMEXST 24 1:02 6 76 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 LIB 32 1:22 3 0 Punt
6:11 LIB 41 2:31 7 25 FG Miss
1:36 NMEXST 49 1:33 6 49 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:16 LIB 25 0:37 2 5 INT
6:29 LIB 34 1:15 4 25 Fumble
3:36 LIB 20 1:51 4 18 Punt
0:43 LIB 30 0:43 5 29 Half

LIB
Flames
 - End of Half (5 plays, 29 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 41
(0:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 41.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(0:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas; T.Brohard at NMS 42.
+12 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 36
(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 36.
Kickoff
(0:43 - 2nd) G.Eberle kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 30. B.Hanshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LIB 30.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 76 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:43 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42
(0:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - NMEXST 42
(0:58 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 42.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(1:02 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at NMS 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(1:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
+14 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 25
(1:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24
(1:45 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; T.Clark at NMS 25.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 38
(1:53 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to NMS 24 Center-LIB. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - LIB 29
(2:26 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 29. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at LIB 38.
No Gain
2 & 20 - LIB 29
(2:30 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(3:18 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 29 for -10 yards (J.Stinson)
+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20
(3:36 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at LIB 39.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 43
(3:41 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 20 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
Penalty
4 & 3 - NMEXST 48
(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 42
(4:29 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 48.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 42
(4:48 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41
(5:14 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 42.

LIB
Flames
 - Fumble (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:15 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 46
(5:20 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 41 for 5 yards. K.Salter FUMBLES forced by M.McLean. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-K.Elliott at NMS 41. Tackled by LIB at NMS 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(5:42 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 46.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 40
(5:57 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Early at LIB 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(6:22 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 40.
Kickoff
(6:29 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 63 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 2. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil; T.Union at LIB 34.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 39 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:29 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39
(6:39 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 39. Catch made by S.Thomas at LIB 39. Gain of 39 yards. S.Thomas for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.

LIB
Flames
 - Interception (2 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 5 - LIB 30
(6:50 - 2nd) C.Brewer pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 38. Intercepted by B.Jackson at LIB 38. Tackled by C.Yarbrough at LIB 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(7:16 - 2nd) D.Douglas rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; T.Brohard at LIB 30.
Kickoff
(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 7:47 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2
(7:21 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 14
(7:26 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-D.Anthony Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 17 - NMEXST 17
(8:18 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 14.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7
(8:42 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 7 for yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 7. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14
(8:47 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 29
(8:55 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford. PENALTY on LIB-T.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(9:36 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 29.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 30
(10:16 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by K.David at LIB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; J.Treadwell at LIB 25.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37
(11:01 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 30.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41
(11:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 37.
+8 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 49
(12:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(13:06 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 49.
No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45
(13:39 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 31 for yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 31. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50
(14:21 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 45.
+24 YD
2 & 14 - NMEXST 26
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 50 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at NMS 50.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30
(0:03 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by A.Watkins at NMS 30. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 26.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(0:03 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-B.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(0:03 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 49 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:03 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 1
(0:07 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 7
(0:27 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brohard at NMS 1.
+31 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38
(0:42 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 7 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 7.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38
(0:44 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49
(1:05 - 1st) C.Brewer scrambles to NMS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49
(1:36 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Webb at NMS 49.

NMST
Aggies
 - Fumble (4 plays, 15 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
2 & 12 - NMEXST 43
(1:40 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 49. Gain of 6 yards. B.Childress FUMBLES forced by J.Scruggs. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-T.Clark at NMS 49. Tackled by NMS at NMS 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45
(2:29 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; J.Hardy at NMS 43.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 36
(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34
(3:40 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NMS 36.

LIB
Flames
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 25 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - LIB 42
(3:46 - 1st) N.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 34
(3:59 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 34
(4:19 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 34. Catch made by S.Louis at NMS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 34.
Penalty
2 & 3 - LIB 29
(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-C.Snead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36
(5:05 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by C.Snead at NMS 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 29.
+15 YD
2 & 13 - LIB 49
(5:27 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 36.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(5:49 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; A.Seldon at LIB 49.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41
(6:03 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 48.
Kickoff
(6:11 - 1st) G.Eberle kicks 43 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 22. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil at LIB 41.

NMST
Aggies
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 92 yards, 5:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:11 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34
(6:22 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brady for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46
(7:06 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LIB 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at LIB 34.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47
(7:48 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 46.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 45
(8:24 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hardy at NMS 47.
No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEXST 45
(8:31 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36
(9:11 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at NMS 45.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(9:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at NMS 36.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 13
(10:31 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 13. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 25.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 9
(11:18 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 9. Catch made by K.David at NMS 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; R.Rahimi at NMS 13.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 8
(11:40 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon at NMS 9.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 32
(11:53 - 1st) A.Alves punts 60 yards to NMS 8 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Sibley.
-1 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 33
(12:25 - 1st) C.Brewer rushed to LIB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 32.
No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 33
(12:34 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32
(13:02 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at LIB 33.

NMST
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31
(13:28 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 32 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
-1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32
(13:53 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; A.Walker at NMS 31.
+8 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 24
(14:39 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; J.Scruggs at NMS 32.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at NMS 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
