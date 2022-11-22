|
|
|OKLA
|TXTECH
Oklahoma, Texas Tech 'due' for vintage performances
Not that long ago, there was a time when a meeting between Oklahoma and Texas Tech meant plenty of offensive firepower.
The 2016 meeting featuring Baker Mayfield, at quarterback for the Sooners, against the Red Raiders' Patrick Mahomes, set a handful of NCAA records.
But entering Saturday's regular-season finale between the teams at Lubbock, Texas, offensive consistency is a problem area.
Proven capable of explosive plays, each team also has encountered flattening lulls.
While the two rank second and third in the Big 12 in total offense, they're seventh and eighth in the league in scoring offense.
"We've been due," Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "It's not always perfect. There are a bunch of things to clean up."
The Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) showed their explosiveness early last week, turning in one of the most productive quarters in program history in building a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma State.
Then the offense went dormant, with only two first downs in the second half.
Oklahoma was able to win that game thanks to its defense, which Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said is starting to look much more like the defenses Sooners coach Brent Venables had at Clemson.
"These last two to three weeks, they started to play a lot better defense, going kind of back to this basic stuff they were doing there at Clemson, but they're very multiple, they're a high-pressure team. They're going to blitz you."
Texas Tech (6-4, 4-4) has won back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season.
In the first four games of conference play, the Red Raiders averaged nearly 520 yards per game. Since, they've averaged just more than 350 yards.
They were held to just 246 total yards in last week's 14-10 win over Iowa State.
Tyler Shough is expected to make his third consecutive start at quarterback for Texas Tech.
"Tyler's done a good job of coming in and doing what we thought," Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said. "He's getting closer and closer to where we really know who he is and what he can be. But Behren (Morton) will be ready to go."
Morton hasn't played since Nov. 5.
The Sooners have won the last 10 meetings between the programs. Texas Tech has not beaten Oklahoma in Lubbock since 2009.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|2
|Rushing
|4
|1
|Passing
|7
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|252
|35
|Total Plays
|32
|14
|Avg Gain
|7.9
|2.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|78
|-5
|Rush Attempts
|14
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|-0.8
|Yards Passing
|174
|40
|Comp. - Att.
|14-18
|4-8
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|18
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|40
|
|
|78
|RUSH YDS
|-5
|
|
|252
|TOTAL YDS
|35
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|14/17
|174
|2
|0
|
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|9
|61
|0
|19
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|5
|4
|85
|1
|37
|
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|3
|2
|39
|0
|22
|
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|4
|3
|22
|1
|12
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|3
|3
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|-2
|0
|5
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|4
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elston Jr. 17 DB
|T. Elston Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Wright 70 OL
|W. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bedwell 25 RB
|B. Bedwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|3
|49.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Brown 86 WR
|J. Brown
|2
|38.0
|67
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLA 4(13:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 6(14:07 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 9(14:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 6.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:53 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to TT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 18. PENALTY on TT-K.Eldridge Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 25. PENALTY on TT-M.Dunlap Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:08 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire; K.Merriweather at OKL 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:22 - 1st) L.Bunkley-Shelton rushed to OKL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 44.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 32(1:04 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at OKL 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(1:21 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Elston at OKL 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - OKLA 11(1:46 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 11. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TT at OKL 24. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 13(2:24 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Elston at OKL 11.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(2:51 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 12. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at OKL 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 39(3:00 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 12 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 36(3:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(4:14 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(4:01 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 13(4:36 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(5:05 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TT 13.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 8 - OKLA 12(5:15 - 1st) M.Turk steps back to pass. M.Turk pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLA 12(6:03 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by D.Stoops at TT 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 14(6:37 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(6:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OKLA 29(6:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops. PENALTY on TT-M.Waters Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(7:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 34. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 29. Catch made by J.Barnes at TT 34. Gain of 5 yards.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(7:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 49. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXTECH 2(7:39 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 49 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXTECH 11(8:07 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 2 for -9 yards (J.Redmond)
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TXTECH 16(8:26 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-B.Boyd False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 9(8:49 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by M.Price at TT 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at TT 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 14 - TXTECH 5(9:19 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by X.White at TT 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 9.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9(9:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson False Start 4 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.West at TT 9.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 7(9:26 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 7. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Willis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 17(9:50 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 7.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(10:20 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at TT 17 for -1 yards (K.Eldridge)
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(10:33 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to TT 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 16.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:54 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 43. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:56 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 38(11:28 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(15:00 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:57 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 16(12:12 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at OKL 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(12:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 7. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 7. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at OKL 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:33 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 13 Center-TT. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 13. Tackled by L.Hullaby at OKL 31. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:40 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:45 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:50 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(13:01 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TT 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:19 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 33.
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|+37 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 37(13:32 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 37. Gain of 37 yards. M.Mims for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:51 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:54 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(14:38 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 40. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by B.Bedwell at TT 38.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(14:49 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 40 for -7 yards. S.Thompson FUMBLES forced by OKL. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-E.Downs at OKL 40. Tackled by W.Wright at OKL 40.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Morrison at OKL 33.
-
APLST
GAS
31
31
4th 15:00 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:54 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:50 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 9:12
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 14:22 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:49 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 11:38 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 6:53 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 7:03 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0