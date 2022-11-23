|
|
|RUT
|MD
Rutgers at Maryland: No matchup vs. 'big three' this time
Since they began playing in the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland and Rutgers have had the misfortune of playing in the same division as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.
While Rutgers is 1-26 against the big three since it entered the league, Maryland has gone 3-22 against the perennial powers.
On Saturday, when Rutgers (4-7, 1-7) travels to Maryland (6-5, 3-5) for the Big Ten matchup in College Park, the teams will cap regular seasons in which they each went winless against the big three, though in much different fashion.
While Rutgers was hammered in all three of its meetings with the elites, including Saturday's 55-10 loss to No. 11 Penn State, Maryland played competitive games against two of the powerhouses, including No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday in a 43-30 loss.
The Terps outgained the Buckeyes 402-401, with quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa -- 26 of 36 passing, 293 yards, two touchdowns -- comparing favorably to Buckeyes' Heisman Trophy candidate C.J. Stroud (18 of 30, 241 yards, one TD).
"You saw us go blow for blow with the team I consider one of the best in the country," Maryland coach Mike Locksley said.
While Maryland can show it has gained ground in its pursuit of the Big Ten's top dogs, it's tough for Rutgers to make the same claim. The combined score of the Scarlet Knights' losses to the big three was 156-37.
"As I said when I took the job, we are chasing a moving target and really we're chasing moving targets," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. "We will get there."
Rutgers opened the season with three straight wins, but the Scarlet Knights' uncertain quarterback situation was presaged in their opening game as three different players took snaps from center on their first three plays from scrimmage.
Schiano recently has turned to the quarterback of the future, Gavin Wimsatt, who has received the majority of the snaps in the past four games. For the season, though, Wimsatt has completed 45.5 percent of his passes and has more interceptions (seven) than touchdown passes (five).
Maryland beat Rutgers 40-16 in last year's regular-season finale as Tagovailoa threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|19
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|1
|10
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|0-7
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|59
|322
|Total Plays
|26
|53
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|67
|Rush Attempts
|17
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.2
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|21
|255
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|20-29
|Yards Per Pass
|1.3
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-38
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-43.8
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|5
|5
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|2-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|255
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|59
|TOTAL YDS
|322
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4/9
|21
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|4
|18
|0
|16
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|15
|0
|8
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|3
|-6
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|6
|43.8
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|17/23
|218
|0
|0
|
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|3/6
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|16
|54
|3
|12
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|6
|6
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|8
|5
|80
|0
|43
|
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|7
|5
|59
|0
|25
|
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|5
|3
|57
|0
|37
|
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|3
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|1/1
|33
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|2
|43.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MD 8(11:17 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 8 yards. R.Hemby for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
4 & 3 - MD 33(11:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 33. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 8.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MD 40(12:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by O.Smith at RUT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MD 41(13:21 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(13:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 41.
|+37 YD
2 & 12 - MD 23(14:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 23. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:56 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 23.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 48 yards from RUT 35 to the MAR 17. R.Hemby returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MAR 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:36 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT 1. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MD 23(0:40 - 2nd) C.Ryland 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 15(0:45 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MD 15(0:50 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(0:54 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 15.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MD 37(1:01 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by O.Smith at RUT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 37(1:05 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(1:18 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MD 45(1:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 48.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MD 45(1:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(1:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at MAR 45.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MD 22(1:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(2:05 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 31(2:12 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 49 yards to MAR 20 Center-RUT. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 31(2:18 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 34(2:25 - 2nd) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(2:30 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 20(3:02 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:40 - 2nd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT 7. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MD 1(3:46 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hemby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 1(4:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(5:04 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(5:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 3.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MD 19(6:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 14.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(6:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 19.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MD 30(6:56 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MD 32(7:38 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MD 34(8:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by A.Littleton at RUT 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(8:39 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 34.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - MD 18(9:09 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 18. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 18(9:45 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 18(9:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 32(9:59 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 50 yards to MAR 18 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 31(10:33 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 27(11:13 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:58 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - MD 37(12:06 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 42 yards to RUT 21 Center-MAR. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 21. A.Cruickshank ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 16 - MD 48(12:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 37 for -11 yards (K.Fletcher)
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 46(13:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 48 for -6 yards (I.Maijeh)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 44(14:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 44 for yards (S.Collins) PENALTY on RUT-D.Igbinosun Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 26(14:07 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 30 yards to MAR 44 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 26(14:12 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:17 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(14:55 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 1(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hemby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(0:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 10. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 10. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RUT-W.Bailey Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MD 19(0:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 10.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(1:03 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(1:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MD 42(2:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MD 42(2:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(2:34 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 42.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 46(2:39 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by C.Long at MAR 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 46(3:15 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MAR at MAR 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 45(3:54 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 45(4:37 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 45.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29(5:13 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MD 35(5:29 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 29 for 6 yards. A.Littleton FUMBLES forced by I.Maijeh. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-W.Bailey at RUT 29. Tackled by MAR at RUT 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:02 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 48(6:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to RUT 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 18(6:32 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to MAR 36 Center-RUT. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 36. Tackled by RUT at MAR 36.
|Sack
3 & 4 - RUT 26(7:01 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 18 for -8 yards (A.Booker)
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 27(7:43 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:18 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MD 38(8:28 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 45 yards to RUT 17 Center-MAR. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 17. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 38(8:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on MAR-S.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 33(9:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33(9:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 26(9:35 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to MAR 28 Center-RUT. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 28. Tackled by RUT at MAR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 26(9:41 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 26(9:48 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(10:28 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - MD 41(10:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by C.Dippre at RUT 41. Gain of 20 yards. C.Dippre FUMBLES forced by D.Igbinosun. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-W.Bailey at RUT 21. Tackled by MAR at RUT 21.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MD 40(11:19 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(11:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - MD 39(12:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 39. Gain of 16 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(12:32 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(12:56 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 34(13:02 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 42 yards to MAR 24 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RUT 34(13:56 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:33 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
