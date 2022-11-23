|
|
|SC
|CLEM
At No. 8 Clemson, South Carolina seeks another Top 10 win
Riding high after a big victory over then-ranked No. 5 Tennessee, South Carolina will aim for its second straight win over a Top 10 opponent when it visits No. 8 Clemson on Saturday.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler led the Gamecocks (7-4) to a 63-38 rout of the Volunteers. The transfer from Oklahoma had the best game of his South Carolina career as he passed for 438 yards and six touchdowns. His favorite target was Antwane Wells Jr., who caught 11 passes for 177 yards. Josh Vann and Jaheim Bell each caught two touchdown passes.
"Spencer was really, really accurate," South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. "Our guys played with confidence. The offensive line played great and allowed Spencer to get comfortable back there as well. We fed off the energy of the crowd."
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also was complimentary of Rattler ahead of this week's matchup, saying, "He's done a lot of great things and is a really talented player. He's got all the tools."
It was just the seventh time in program history that the Gamecocks beat a Top 5 team, their first such win since taking down No. 2 Georgia in double overtime in 2019.
The 63 points were the most produced by South Carolina in an Southeastern Conference game since 1995. In every way, it was a historic win.
But now South Carolina is set to face in-state rival Clemson (10-1). It's the second week in a row that the Gamecocks will have the opportunity to play spoiler against a team with aspirations of making the College Football Playoff, but they haven't beaten the Tigers since 2013. The Gamecocks have changed coaches twice since then.
"Excited for the 2022 chapter of that rivalry and looking forward to getting up there on Saturday," Beamer said. "(Clemson is) extremely talented, as you know. They are extremely well-coached, as you know. Offensively, they are playing really good football here, especially last week -- you could argue it was their best game."
Clemson has won two straight since taking its only loss of the season at Notre Dame on Nov. 5. The Tigers have since beaten Louisville and Miami -- both at home -- by a combined 45 points.
Last week, the Tigers held the Hurricanes to 98 total yards. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. had nine tackles for Clemson. On offense, the Tigers were powered by DJ Uiagalelei, who passed for 227 yards and ran for 89 while totaling three touchdowns.
Clemson has won seven straight against South Carolina. This will be the 119th meeting between the Tigers and the Gamecocks, with Clemson holding a 72-42-4 lead in the series.
The Tigers already have booked their ticket to the ACC championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 3, but Swinney seemed to think that Tennessee overlooked South Carolina as it peeked toward the playoff. He doesn't want his team to make that mistake.
"Next thing you know you forget you've got to go play," Swinney said. "I think you've just got to give all the credit to South Carolina. I think they just flat-out kicked (Tennessee's) butt."
Swinney said defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who missed last week's game because of an illness, and wide receiver Beaux Collins, who has been out for two weeks due to a shoulder ailment, should be "ready to roll" against South Carolina. However, starting left guard Marcus Tate will miss the rest of the year with a knee injury.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|11
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|5
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-6
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|227
|250
|Total Plays
|36
|38
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|20
|164
|Rush Attempts
|13
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|6.6
|Yards Passing
|207
|86
|Comp. - Att.
|12-23
|5-13
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-8
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.7
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|0
|40
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-35
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|207
|PASS YDS
|86
|
|
|20
|RUSH YDS
|164
|
|
|227
|TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|12/23
|207
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|5
|2
|0
|3
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|2
|2
|1
|4
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Joyner 5 WR
|D. Joyner
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|1
|1
|65
|0
|65
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|2
|56
|0
|34
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|3
|2
|38
|0
|32
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|4
|2
|8
|1
|4
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kenion 12 TE
|T. Kenion
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Emmanwori 21 DB
|N. Emmanwori
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 19 LB
|B. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huntley 95 DL
|A. Huntley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rush 28 DB
|D. Rush
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burch 5 LB
|J. Burch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 94 DL
|M. Webb
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 27 DB
|D. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Edmond 8 LB
|G. Edmond
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sanders 90 DL
|T. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Pickens 6 DL
|Z. Pickens
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fortune 25 DB
|O. Fortune
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|3
|48.7
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|2
|21.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|5/13
|86
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|9
|99
|0
|47
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|10
|42
|1
|18
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|5
|19
|0
|7
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|2
|2
|65
|0
|59
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|4
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|3
|44.0
|1
|52
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - SC 48(0:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei punts 48 yards to SC End Zone Center-CLE. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SC 48(0:45 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SC 48(1:12 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at SC 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 45(1:19 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 45. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at CLE 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - SC 41(1:35 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - SC 33(2:01 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond O.Fortune at CLE 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 33(2:09 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - SC 22(2:41 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at CLE 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(3:18 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 22.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 2 - CLEM 2(3:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at CLE End Zone. Intercepted by R.Mickens at CLE End Zone. Tackled by SC at CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(3:50 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to CLE 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Henry R.Mickens at CLE 2.
|+65 YD
4 & 1 - CLEM 34(4:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 34. Catch made by J.McDowell at SC 34. Gain of 65 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at CLE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CLEM 34(5:20 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy at SC 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(5:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at SC 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(6:14 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson K.Henry at SC 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SC 11(6:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to SC 11. Catch made by A.Williams at SC 11. Gain of 11 yards. A.Williams for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SC 11(6:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(7:03 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 11.
|+59 YD
2 & 9 - SC 26(7:34 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 26. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 26. Gain of 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at SC 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(8:24 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at CLE 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 4(8:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to CLE End Zone for 4 yards. S.Rattler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(9:17 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 8. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter J.Phillips at CLE 4.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 31(9:32 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by J.Brooks at CLE 31. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Jones at CLE 8.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(9:55 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 37. Catch made by J.Brooks at CLE 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 31.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:05 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 70 yards from SC 20 to the CLE 10. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Lateral to P.Mafah to CLE 31 for yards. P.Mafah FUMBLES forced by M.Jeter. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-T.Kenion at CLE 37. Tackled by CLE at CLE 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - CLEM 46(10:18 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 52 yards to SC 2 Center-P.Florenzo. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLEM 46(10:25 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:08 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Huntley at CLE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 45(11:14 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - CLEM 42(11:46 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Burch at CLE 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CLEM 42(12:02 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for P.Mafah. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(12:32 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Burch Z.Pickens at CLE 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:49 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at CLE 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 30(13:34 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Edmond at CLE 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:59 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 30.
|Kickoff
|(13:59 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:59 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - SC 4(14:04 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to CLE 4. Catch made by A.Wells at CLE 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Wells for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SC 2(14:21 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to CLE 4 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Wiggins at CLE 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 2(14:57 - 2nd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CLE 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CLE 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SC 2(15:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Stogner.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - SC 17(0:38 - 1st) J.Brooks rushed to CLE 2 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 2.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(1:14 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CLE 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 17.
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - SC 49(1:41 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 49. Catch made by N.Adkins at SC 49. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 49(2:07 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to SC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Carter K.Henry at SC 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - CLEM 11(2:34 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to SC 49 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by W.Woodaz.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 9(3:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at CLE 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 7(3:50 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Webb at CLE 9.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 3(4:10 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at CLE 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 3(4:30 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at CLE 14. PENALTY on CLE-D.Allen Offensive Holding 2 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SC 45(4:39 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 42 yards to CLE 3 Center-H.Rogers. Downed by D.Rush.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SC 45(4:45 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 45(4:52 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 45(4:57 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for T.Kenion.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - SC 21(5:12 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 21. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 21. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CLE at CLE 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(5:47 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at SC 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:52 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Covil at SC 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 1st) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 9(5:59 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to SC End Zone for 9 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 13(6:41 - 1st) A.Williams rushed to SC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at SC 9.
|+47 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 40(7:24 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to SC 13 for 47 yards. Tackled by D.Rush at SC 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(7:53 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at CLE 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(8:15 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 29. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SC at CLE 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - CLEM 19(9:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Greene at CLE 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(9:39 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at CLE 19 for -6 yards (Z.Pickens)
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(10:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 25 for 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Emmanwori at CLE 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - SC 45(10:07 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 45 yards to CLE 10 Center-H.Rogers. Fair catch by A.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SC 45(10:12 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SC 45(10:20 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for M.Lloyd.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(10:54 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Maguire at SC 45.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - SC 24(11:22 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 24. Gain of 22 yards. J.Vann ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SC 24(11:30 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for SC.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 24(12:08 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Henry M.Murphy at SC 24.
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Trotter at SC 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:31 - 1st) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to SC 31 Center-H.Caspersen. Downed by N.Wiggins.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:35 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Spector.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLEM 29(12:38 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(13:05 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at CLE 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 7(13:28 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei scrambles to CLE 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by N.Emmanwori at CLE 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 33(13:43 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 59 yards to CLE 8 Center-H.Rogers. A.Williams returned punt from the CLE 8. Pushed out of bounds by D.Rush at CLE 13. PENALTY on CLE-T.Davis Personal Foul / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SC 28(14:26 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Stogner at SC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Carter R.Mickens at SC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SC 28(14:29 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CLE at SC 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
