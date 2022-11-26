Drive Chart
TROY
ARKST

TROY
0 Pass
7 Rush
5 YDS
1:35 POS
+1 YD
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:06
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 0:11
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
58
yds
6:24
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:23
D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:21
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 1
Rushing 5 0
Passing 1 1
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 3-5 1-4
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 89 22
Total Plays 26 12
Avg Gain 3.4 1.8
Net Yards Rushing 80 0
Rush Attempts 21 4
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 0.0
Yards Passing 9 22
Comp. - Att. 2-5 5-8
Yards Per Pass 1.8 1.6
Penalties - Yards 0-0 4-36
Touchdowns 1 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-44.0 2-45.5
Return Yards 7 77
Punts - Returns 1-7 1-8
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-69
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 9-2 70--7
Arkansas State 3-8 30--3
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 9 PASS YDS 22
80 RUSH YDS 0
89 TOTAL YDS 22
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 9 0 1 15.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2243 9 9 132.9
G. Watson 2/5 9 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 798 5
K. Vidal 13 47 1 7
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 547 5
D. Billingsley 6 26 0 17
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -116 2
G. Watson 2 7 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 734 4
T. Johnson 3 1 8 0 8
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 1
M. Vice 1 1 1 0 1
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 437 3
R. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vidal 1-0 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/17 27/28
B. Buce 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
M. Rivers 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 6.5 39 0
D. Stoudemire 1 7.0 7 0
O. Lacey 15 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
O. Lacey 1 7.0 7 0
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 22 0 0 85.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2251 14 2 139.2
J. Blackman 5/8 22 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 399 3
J. Lang 2 4 0 4
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 173 1
M. Murray 1 4 0 4
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 -130 2
J. Blackman 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 437 1
C. Flemings 4 3 15 0 11
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 611 4
S. Traore 3 2 7 0 8
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 464 4
J. Foreman 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 4-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
V. Bronson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
V. Bronson 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ayers 2-0 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Bennett 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Straker 1-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Doss 1-0 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Hassler 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
15/16 29/30
D. Zvada 1/1 20 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
W. Przystup 1 48.0 0 48
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
R. Hanson 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.1 79 0
J. Lang 1 8.0 8 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 1:19 3 13 INT
12:20 TROY 25 2:40 6 13 Punt
6:30 TROY 28 6:24 14 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 TROY 29 1:35 3 20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TROY 2 1:21 4 -1 FG
9:40 ARKST 7 3:10 6 20 Punt
0:06 ARKST 25 0:50 3 3 Punt

TROY
Trojans

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48
(12:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 49.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(13:26 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 48.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TROY 31
(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(14:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28
(14:16 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to TRY 29 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
+11 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 17
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 28.
Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:01 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 17 for -8 yards (TRY)
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
Kickoff
(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 71 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 1
(0:19 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(0:55 - 1st) G.Watson FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-G.Watson at ARKS 1. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1.
Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2
(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 4
(1:01 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 2.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 8
(1:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 4.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 8.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Targeting 12 yards accepted.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 35
(3:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 37
(3:50 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 35.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(4:32 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(4:34 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 46
(5:47 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 44.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 48
(6:03 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(6:14 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to ARKS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TRY 45.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 31
(6:57 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 21 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 21. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 28.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 27
(7:34 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 31.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 27
(7:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(8:36 - 1st) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 15
(8:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 11
(9:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 15.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 7
(9:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 41
(10:01 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ARKS 15 Center-TRY. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 15. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 41
(10:07 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 37
(10:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 1 yards. M.Vice FUMBLES out of bounds.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(11:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 37.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33
(11:07 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 36.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(11:49 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris M.Straker at TRY 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 29.
Kickoff
(12:20 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARKST 10
(12:23 - 1st) D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 3
(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 2
(13:03 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 2. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 2. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson O.Fletcher at TRY 3.
No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 2
(13:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TRY 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 2.

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(14:08 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 29. Intercepted by S.Johnson at ARKS 29. Tackled by K.Vidal at TRY 2.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30
(14:33 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris E.Hassler at TRY 30.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores