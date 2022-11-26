Drive Chart
|
|
|TROY
|ARKST
Preview not available
Preview not available
TROY
0 Pass
7 Rush
5 YDS
1:35 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 8 TROY 48
12:48
D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 49.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 46
13:26
D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 48.
Penalty
2ND & 8 TROY 31
13:26
PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 29
14:16
D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
ARKST
1 Pass
0 Rush
3 YDS
0:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 7 ARKST 28
14:16
R.Hanson punts 43 yards to TRY 29 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
+11 YD
3RD & 18 ARKST 17
15:00
J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 28.
Sack
2ND & 10 ARKST 25
0:01
J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 17 for -8 yards (TRY)
No Gain
1ST & 10 ARKST 25
0:06
J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:06
B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
TROY
0 Pass
8191 Rush
58 YDS
6:24 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
0:06
B.Buce extra point is good.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 0:11
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
58
yds
6:24
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:23
D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:21
pos
0
3
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|1
|Rushing
|5
|0
|Passing
|1
|1
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|89
|22
|Total Plays
|26
|12
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|0
|Rush Attempts
|21
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|0.0
|Yards Passing
|9
|22
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|1.8
|1.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-44.0
|2-45.5
|Return Yards
|7
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-69
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|22
|
|
|80
|RUSH YDS
|0
|
|
|89
|TOTAL YDS
|22
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|2/5
|9
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|13
|47
|1
|7
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|6
|26
|0
|17
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|2
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|1
|44.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
O. Lacey 15 LB
|O. Lacey
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|5/8
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|4
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|3
|2
|7
|0
|8
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|20
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48(12:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(13:26 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 48.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TROY 31(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(14:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:16 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to TRY 29 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 28.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:01 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 17 for -8 yards (TRY)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 1(0:19 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1(0:55 - 1st) G.Watson FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-G.Watson at ARKS 1. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 4(1:01 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 2.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 8(1:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 8.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Targeting 12 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 35(3:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 37(3:50 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(4:32 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(4:34 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 46(5:47 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 48(6:03 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(6:14 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to ARKS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TRY 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 31(6:57 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 21 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 21. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 27(7:34 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 27(7:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(8:36 - 1st) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 15(8:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 11(9:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 7(9:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 41(10:01 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ARKS 15 Center-TRY. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 15. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 41(10:07 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 37(10:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 1 yards. M.Vice FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(11:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33(11:07 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29(11:49 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris M.Straker at TRY 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 29.
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARKST 10(12:23 - 1st) D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 3(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 2(13:03 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 2. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 2. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson O.Fletcher at TRY 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 2(13:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TRY 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 2.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TROY 38(14:08 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 29. Intercepted by S.Johnson at ARKS 29. Tackled by K.Vidal at TRY 2.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30(14:33 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris E.Hassler at TRY 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
