Drive Chart
TULSA
HOU

TULSA
4 Pass
7 Rush
58 YDS
3:30 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 12 HOU 25
12:44
Z.Long 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
No Gain
3RD & 12 HOU 17
12:50
B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
-2 YD
2ND & 10 HOU 15
13:26
B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by M.Jones at HOU 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 17.
No Gain
1ST & 10 HOU 15
13:40
B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+11 YD
3RD & 11 HOU 26
13:53
B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 26. Gain of 11 yards. K.Stokes ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2ND & 11 HOU 26
13:59
B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 HOU 25
14:37
D.Prince rushed to HOU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Bell at HOU 26.
+38 YD
2ND & 12 TULSA 37
15:00
B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 37. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 37. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at HOU 25.
-2 YD
1ST & 10 TULSA 39
0:09
D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at TSA 37.
+12 YD
2ND & 8 TULSA 27
0:33
B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at TSA 39.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:44
Z.Long 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
11
plays
58
yds
3:35
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:14
K.Ramsey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 1:14
C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Golden for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
6
plays
89
yds
3:20
pos
3
13
Field Goal 4:39
Z.Long 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
9
plays
66
yds
2:39
pos
3
7
Point After TD 7:18
K.Ramsey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:37
L.Wilson punts 49 yards to HOU 32 Center-TSA. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 32. N.Dell for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
-1
yds
2:13
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 5
Rushing 1 0
Passing 5 5
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 2-4
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 123 164
Total Plays 23 17
Avg Gain 5.3 9.6
Net Yards Rushing 0 -7
Rush Attempts 9 4
Avg Rush Yards 0.0 -1.8
Yards Passing 123 171
Comp. - Att. 8-14 9-13
Yards Per Pass 7.3 11.8
Penalties - Yards 0-0 1-5
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-49.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 68
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-68
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 4-7 33--6
Houston 7-4 140--14
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 123 PASS YDS 171
0 RUSH YDS -7
123 TOTAL YDS 164
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Braxton  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 123 0 0 130.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 817 7 2 128.9
B. Braxton 8/14 123 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Prince  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 689 5
D. Prince 6 10 0 6
S. Anderson  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 326 6
S. Anderson 1 4 0 4
B. Braxton  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 94 4
B. Braxton 2 -14 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Santana  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 690 5
J. Santana 5 2 50 0 38
M. Jones  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 425 2
M. Jones 2 2 42 0 44
K. Wheeler II  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
K. Wheeler II 1 1 34 0 34
K. Stokes  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 1177 7
K. Stokes 3 2 17 0 11
I. Epps  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 408 5
I. Epps 3 2 14 0 12
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wallace  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Wallace 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ray  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Ray 1-0 0.0 0
E. Rogers  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
G. Sawyer  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Sawyer 1-1 0.0 0
O. Ostroski  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Ostroski 1-0 1.0 0
T. Carlisle  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carlisle 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wright  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Wright 1-1 0.0 0
V. Malone  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Malone 0-1 0.0 0
B. Powers  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Powers 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
14/16 40/41
Z. Long 2/2 35 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilson  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
L. Wilson 1 49.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Benjamin  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Benjamin 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 171 1 0 205.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.7% 3459 35 9 160.7
C. Tune 9/13 171 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 264 3
T. Henry 2 -2 0 3
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 459 5
C. Tune 2 -5 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Dell  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
94 1193 14
N. Dell 5 3 59 0 30
P. Sawyer  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
P. Sawyer 1 1 53 0 53
M. Golden  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 525 6
M. Golden 2 2 28 1 27
K. Carter  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 474 4
K. Carter 2 1 18 0 18
S. Sneed  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 120 0
S. Sneed 1 1 11 0 11
C. Trahan  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 235 3
C. Trahan 1 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Rogers 3-0 0.0 0
G. Owens  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Owens 2-0 0.0 0
J. Emery  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Emery 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ceaser  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ceaser 1-0 0.0 0
A. Green  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Green 1-0 0.0 0
G. Vaughn  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Vaughn 1-0 1.0 0
T. Cheeks  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cheeks 1-0 0.0 0
C. Nwankwo  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Nwankwo 1-2 0.0 0
A. Bell  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
D. Mutin  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Mutin 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
T. Payne  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Payne 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Ramsey  51 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 31/31
K. Ramsey 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
J. Rogers 2 15.5 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dell 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 68.0 68 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 12.1 85 0
N. Dell 1 68.0 68 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 TULSA 20 2:13 5 -1 Punt
7:18 TULSA 23 2:39 9 66 FG
1:14 TULSA 0 3:30 11 58 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 15 5:10 12 75 FG Miss
4:34 HOU 16 3:20 6 84 TD

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 12 - TULSA 25
(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Long 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 17
(12:50 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:26 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by M.Jones at HOU 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:40 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - TULSA 26
(13:53 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 26. Gain of 11 yards. K.Stokes ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TULSA 26
(13:59 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(14:37 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to HOU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Bell at HOU 26.
+38 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 37
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 37. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 37. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at HOU 25.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39
(0:09 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at TSA 37.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(0:33 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at TSA 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:14 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Payne at TSA 27.
Kickoff
(1:14 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:14 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
+27 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 27
(1:21 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Golden for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+11 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 38
(2:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by S.Sneed at TSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Carlisle at TSA 27.
-5 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 33
(2:45 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to TSA 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; G.Sawyer at TSA 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 28
(3:02 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted.
+53 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 19
(3:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by P.Sawyer at HOU 19. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 28.
No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 19
(3:48 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16
(4:29 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at HOU 19.
Kickoff
(4:34 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at HOU 16.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 66 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TULSA 19
(4:39 - 1st) Z.Long 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 11
(4:43 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 11
(4:48 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17
(5:17 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 17. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 11.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29
(5:38 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by I.Epps at HOU 29. Gain of 12 yards. I.Epps ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(6:05 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to HOU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 29.
+44 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 23
(6:26 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by M.Jones at HOU 33. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 33. PENALTY on HOU-A.Bell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23
(6:35 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23
(7:12 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; D.Jones at TSA 23.
Kickoff
(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA 3. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Nelson at TSA 23.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:18 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 22 - TULSA 19
(7:37 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 49 yards to HOU 32 Center-TSA. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 32. N.Dell for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Sack
3 & 8 - TULSA 33
(7:54 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 19 for -14 yards (G.Vaughn)
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 33
(8:30 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TSA 33.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31
(9:04 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TSA 33.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 26
(9:29 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TSA 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(9:50 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TSA 26.

HOU
Cougars
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 8 - HOU 17
(9:54 - 1st) K.Ramsey 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 10
(10:01 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 10
(10:06 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12
(10:43 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 12. Catch made by C.Trahan at TSA 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; V.Malone at TSA 10.
+15 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 27
(11:22 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 27. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wallace at TSA 12.
+14 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 41
(11:51 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 41. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 41. Gain of 14 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
Sack
2 & 9 - HOU 35
(12:35 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at TSA 41 for -6 yards (O.Ostroski)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(13:10 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 36. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Sawyer at TSA 35.
+30 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 34
(13:51 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 36.
No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 34
(14:00 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(14:33 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at HOU 34.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(14:55 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at HOU 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Rangel at HOU 15.
