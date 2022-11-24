|
|
|UCF
|SFLA
UCF still has clear path to AAC title game, visits South Florida
No. 22 UCF blew its chance to host the American Athletic Conference championship game with last weekend's shocking loss to Navy but goes into its regular-season finale Saturday against South Florida at Tampa, Fla., still with an opportunity to play for the league championship.
While Tulane and Cincinnati will be playing this weekend for the right to host the title game on Dec. 3, the Knights (8-3, 5-2 AAC) could earn the visitor's spot with a win over the Bulls (1-10, 0-7).
The Knights hold the tiebreaking edge over both Tulane and Cincinnati – and if Houston also wins Saturday, the resulting three-way tie could go all the way to a composite computer ranking. With UCF No. 22 in this week's CFP rankings, the Knights would appear to hold an advantage over unranked Houston.
If Houston loses to Tulane, a UCF victory over USF would leave the Knights in the clear as the No. 2 team.
"We win the game (at South Florida) I like our chances," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "That's really about it."
The tendency would be to take a win over the struggling Bulls for granted, but Malzahn knows all too well that a win last week over 3-7 Navy did not materialize. And he remembers last year's 17-13 UCF squeaker of a victory over a two-win South Florida team.
"We're not overlooking them, especially with what happened last year," Malzahn said. "And they were in a similar situation."
One difference is that Jeff Scott, who was coaching the Bulls that game, was fired earlier this month and special teams coordinator Daniel Da Prato is serving as South Florida's interim coach.
Malzahn confirmed that John Rhys Plumlee will start at quarterback for UCF if he is healthy after missing the second half last week with a shoulder problem. Mikey Keene finished the loss to Navy.
"John Rhys is our starting quarterback," Malzahn said. "We're fortunate enough to have a guy like Mikey right there ready to go. We'll see how practice goes."
USF, meanwhile, gave freshman Byrum Brown his first collegiate start last week and he responded with 240 yards and three touchdowns passing, and 76 and another score on the ground, in a 48-42 loss to Tulsa. His performance did not surprise Da Prato.
"Since the day he got here he has prepared for that opportunity," Da Prato said. "And he's prepared properly."
This will be the last meeting between the rivals for a while. UCF is leaving the AAC to join the Big 12 in 2023.
–Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|11
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|4
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-6
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|293
|178
|Total Plays
|34
|29
|Avg Gain
|8.6
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|231
|108
|Rush Attempts
|27
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.6
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|62
|70
|Comp. - Att.
|7-7
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-22.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|62
|PASS YDS
|70
|
|
|231
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|293
|TOTAL YDS
|178
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7/7
|62
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|8
|133
|2
|64
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|11
|44
|0
|11
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|7
|27
|1
|11
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|27
|0
|27
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|2
|35
|1
|32
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barber 5 DT
|R. Barber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Martinez 21 DB
|N. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|7/11
|70
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|8
|41
|0
|26
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|5
|33
|0
|11
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Albritton 40 RB
|J. Albritton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Willis 23 WR
|H. Willis
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
O. Dollison 4 WR
|O. Dollison
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
C. Carter 88 TE
|C. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 99 DL
|D. Grant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Curry 15 DB
|J. Curry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 2 DB
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. LaPointe 22 DB
|M. LaPointe
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boyles 11 LB
|D. Boyles
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 4 S
|C. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Jones II 7 S
|W. Jones II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 0 DB
|D. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 19 DE
|J. Ross
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Logan 13 DE
|T. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|22.0
|1
|22
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|3
|26.3
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 34(0:54 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at UCF 29.
|+11 YD
4 & 9 - SFLA 45(1:55 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 45. Catch made by O.Dollison at UCF 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCF at UCF 34.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 45(1:50 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for S.Atkins.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 47(2:07 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(3:19 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 46. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 46. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at UCF 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - SFLA 49(4:12 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 38(4:42 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at USF 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 38(4:12 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by UCF at USF 38. PENALTY on UCF-K.Perry Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards offset.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 40(5:47 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at USF 38.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(5:58 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 31. Catch made by M.Dukes at USF 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Martinez at USF 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(6:45 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at USF 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:19 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at USF 27.
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 40 yards from UCF 35 to the USF 25. Fair catch by D.Hicks.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(7:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to USF 3. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at USF 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.O'Keefe for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 4(8:06 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 6(8:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at USF 4.
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 33(8:35 - 2nd) R.O'Keefe rushed to USF 6 for 27 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at USF 6.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 35(9:25 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 39(10:00 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon D.Boyles at USF 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 47(10:16 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by J.Baker at USF 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at USF 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(10:30 - 2nd) R.Harvey rushed to USF 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Evans at USF 47.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:02 - 2nd) B.Brown pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 47. Intercepted by J.Hodges at UCF 47. Tackled by USF at UCF 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(11:18 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at USF 48.
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Baker at USF 38.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 20(10:05 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to USF End Zone for 20 yards. J.Plumlee for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 24(10:24 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to USF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at USF 20.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(10:33 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to USF 24 for 22 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 47(11:30 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at USF 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(8:29 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at UCF 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(10:30 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(13:23 - 2nd) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 20. Catch made by K.Hudson at UCF 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCF 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SFLA 7(14:19 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to UCF 7 for 0 yards. B.Brown FUMBLES forced by J.Celiscar. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-J.Hodges at USF End Zone. Tackled by USF at USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 8(14:41 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to UCF 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at UCF 7.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 32(15:00 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 32. Catch made by H.Willis at UCF 32. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Ware J.Johnson at UCF 8.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 49(0:20 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by K.Joiner at UCF 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(0:52 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to UCF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 49.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(1:35 - 1st) J.Horn rushed to USF 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at USF 49.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 23(1:48 - 1st) K.Joiner rushed to USF 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at USF 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(2:42 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to USF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Barber at USF 23.
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Henderson at USF 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UCF 3(2:56 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF End Zone for 3 yards. R.Harvey for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 8(3:36 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to USF 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at USF 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 9(3:48 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Logan at USF 8.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(3:55 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to USF 9 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 9.
|+32 YD
3 & 9 - UCF 48(4:45 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 48. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 48. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at USF 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - UCF 43(5:07 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at UCF 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 47(5:47 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 43 for -4 yards (J.Ross)
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 43(6:38 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 36(6:53 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.LaPointe at UCF 43.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(7:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:59 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boyles at UCF 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 18(8:12 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 15(8:19 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Vaughn at UCF 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - SFLA 37(8:25 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 22 yards to UCF 15 Center-USF. Downed by O.Dollison.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - SFLA 38(8:50 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 38. Catch made by J.Horn at UCF 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at UCF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 38(9:20 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for C.Carter.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(9:50 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - SFLA 47(10:10 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by O.Dollison at UCF 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 50(12:12 - 1st) J.Albritton rushed to UCF 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(12:12 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at USF 50.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(12:12 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 47 for 26 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at USF 47.
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 1st) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Martinez at USF 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 1st) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+64 YD
3 & 14 - UCF 36(12:19 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to USF End Zone for 64 yards. J.Plumlee for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UCF 36(12:51 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Curry at UCF 36.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(13:21 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 40. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Grant at UCF 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - UCF 31(13:55 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at UCF 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(14:27 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at UCF 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at UCF 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
-
APLST
GAS
31
31
4th 15:00 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:54 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:50 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 9:12
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 14:22 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:49 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 11:38 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 6:53 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 7:03 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0