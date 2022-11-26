Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|TXSTSM
TXSTSM
1 Pass
15 Rush
24 YDS
2:18 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 48
1:12
L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+6 YD
3RD & 6 TXSTSM 46
1:14
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by T.Amos. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-T.Amos at ULL 48. Tackled by TXST at ULL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
No Gain
2ND & 6 TXSTSM 46
1:28
L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 42
1:56
L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46.
+5 YD
3RD & 1 TXSTSM 37
2:24
L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 42.
+1 YD
2ND & 2 TXSTSM 36
2:56
L.Pare rushed to TXST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 37.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 28
3:18
L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.Jones at TXST 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:24
T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 10. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze at TXST 28.
UL
0 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
0:49 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:24
K.Almendares extra point is good.
+8 YD
2ND & Goal TXSTSM 8
3:31
D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Touchdown 3:24
D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
11
yds
00:49
pos
16
6
Field Goal 5:28
K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
12
plays
49
yds
4:22
pos
10
6
Field Goal 10:00
S.Keller 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Olivia Holder-S.O'Kelly.
10
plays
84
yds
5:27
pos
7
6
Touchdown 5:35
C.Fields pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
4:06
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:01
S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Harris Holder-S.O'Kelly.
7
plays
50
yds
2:59
pos
0
3
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|9
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|169
|202
|Total Plays
|31
|35
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|71
|113
|Rush Attempts
|17
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|98
|89
|Comp. - Att.
|8-14
|7-16
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-57.0
|1-43.0
|Return Yards
|43
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|89
|
|
|71
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|8/14
|98
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|4
|35
|1
|13
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|4
|22
|0
|21
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|7
|15
|0
|7
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|2
|-1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Legendre 12 WR
|L. Legendre
|2
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|2
|29
|1
|18
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|4
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 15 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|33
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|1
|57.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|7/16
|89
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|15
|115
|0
|56
|
D. Good 15 RB
|D. Good
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|60
|0
|42
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|4
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|40
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|1
|43.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|3
|13.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(1:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 46(1:14 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by T.Amos. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-T.Amos at ULL 48. Tackled by TXST at ULL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 46(1:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(1:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(2:24 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 36(2:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(3:18 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.Jones at TXST 36.
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 10. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze at TXST 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8(3:31 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - UL 11(4:13 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; B.Bell at TXST 8.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(4:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 44. Intercepted by E.Garror at TXST 44. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 19(4:59 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TXST 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(5:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Moncrief at TXST 19.
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 56 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 9. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith at TXST 13.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - UL 23(5:42 - 2nd) K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UL 16(5:45 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 16(6:21 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 16.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 16(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 11(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on ULL-N.Thomas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UL 17(6:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; S.Tupou at TXST 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 23(7:31 - 2nd) C.Fields rushed to TXST 17 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; B.Holloway at TXST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23(7:36 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UL 44(8:22 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to TXST 23 for 21 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48(9:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; N.Ezidore at TXST 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 37(9:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UL 32(9:18 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bell at ULL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 32(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(9:53 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills; B.Bell at ULL 32.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 11. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; P.Tuggle at ULL 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - TXSTSM 30(10:09 - 2nd) S.Keller 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Olivia Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - TXSTSM 25(10:49 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at ULL 23.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 15(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 12 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 12. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(11:57 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ULL 15 for -8 yards (S.Hazard)
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(12:38 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; B.Trahan at ULL 7.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by R.Groves at ULL 20. Gain of 13 yards. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(13:39 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:22 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; K.Ossai at ULL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|+56 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 11(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 33 for 56 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(0:27 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at TXST 11.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - UL 1(0:36 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; J.Morris at TXST 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UL 2(1:00 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; T.Spears at TXST 1.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8(1:39 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 8. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 8. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9(2:11 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to TXST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 8.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 33(2:30 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 9.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 33(2:38 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46(3:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; N.Mbanasor at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(3:21 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. D.Good FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(3:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37(3:54 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at TXST 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(4:22 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(4:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; C.Flowers at TXST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(5:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(5:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 21.
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinney; C.Whitfield at TXST 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|+18 YD
4 & 4 - UL 18(5:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - UL 29(6:22 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mask; J.Morris at TXST 18.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 24(7:07 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; D.Mask at TXST 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 24(7:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; J.Revels at TXST 24.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(8:18 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to TXST 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 24.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48(8:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(9:23 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at TXST 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(9:41 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ULL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(9:50 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-K.Olivia. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(9:53 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(10:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(10:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at TXST 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - UL 23(10:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 57 yards to TXST 20 Center-H.Sims. Downed by ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 23(10:50 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UL 29(11:25 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 23 for -6 yards (N.Mbanasor)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26(11:54 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; L.Harris at ULL 29.
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 7. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at ULL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:08 - 1st) S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Harris Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 23(12:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by L.Pare at ULL 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Gant at ULL 20.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 18(13:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:35 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Gant at ULL 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+42 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(14:00 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 38. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 20. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(14:34 - 1st) D.Moorer rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TXST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(15:00 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TXST 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 30 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 35. Out of bounds.
