Drive Chart
UL
TXSTSM

TXSTSM
1 Pass
15 Rush
24 YDS
2:18 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 48
1:12
L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+6 YD
3RD & 6 TXSTSM 46
1:14
L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by T.Amos. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-T.Amos at ULL 48. Tackled by TXST at ULL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
No Gain
2ND & 6 TXSTSM 46
1:28
L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 42
1:56
L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46.
+5 YD
3RD & 1 TXSTSM 37
2:24
L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 42.
+1 YD
2ND & 2 TXSTSM 36
2:56
L.Pare rushed to TXST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 37.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 TXSTSM 28
3:18
L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.Jones at TXST 36.
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:24
T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 10. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze at TXST 28.
UL
0 Pass
3 Rush
11 YDS
0:49 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:24
K.Almendares extra point is good.
+8 YD
2ND & Goal TXSTSM 8
3:31
D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 3:24
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 3:24
D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
11
yds
00:49
pos
16
6
Field Goal 5:28
K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
12
plays
49
yds
4:22
pos
10
6
Field Goal 10:00
S.Keller 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Olivia Holder-S.O'Kelly.
10
plays
84
yds
5:27
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:35
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 5:35
C.Fields pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
69
yds
4:06
pos
6
3
Field Goal 12:01
S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Harris Holder-S.O'Kelly.
7
plays
50
yds
2:59
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 9
Rushing 4 4
Passing 6 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-6 5-8
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 169 202
Total Plays 31 35
Avg Gain 5.5 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 71 113
Rush Attempts 17 19
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 5.9
Yards Passing 98 89
Comp. - Att. 8-14 7-16
Yards Per Pass 6.1 4.8
Penalties - Yards 2-15 3-30
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 1-57.0 1-43.0
Return Yards 43 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-43 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 5-6 710--17
Texas State 4-7 33--6
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 98 PASS YDS 89
71 RUSH YDS 113
169 TOTAL YDS 202
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 98 1 0 139.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.7% 767 8 3 120.5
C. Fields 8/14 98 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 35 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 266 1
D. Washington 4 35 1 13
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 27 2
C. Fields 4 22 0 21
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 511 2
C. Smith 7 15 0 7
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. McDaniel 1 3 0 3
Z. Perry  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 68 0
Z. Perry 2 -1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Legendre  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
L. Legendre 2 2 30 0 24
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 115 0
C. Smith 2 2 29 1 18
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 729 7
M. Jefferson 4 2 24 0 13
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
D. Washington 2 1 10 0 10
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 151 3
D. Fleming 1 1 5 0 5
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 168 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 129 3
J. Lumpkin 1 0 0 0 0
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 161 0
P. LeBlanc 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Amos 2-1 0.0 0
T. Lewis, Jr.  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Lewis, Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
J. Quibodeaux 1-4 0.0 0
J. Peterson  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peterson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
S. Hazard 1-1 1.0 0
K. Moncrief  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Moncrief 1-3 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Hill-Green 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 1-3 0.0 0
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
B. Trahan 1-1 0.0 0
T. Skipper  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Skipper 0-1 0.0 0
K. Gant  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Gant 0-2 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 0-0 0.0 1
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 0-1 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Ossai 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
13/18 17/18
K. Almendares 1/1 33 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 57.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
R. Byrns 1 57.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
E. Garror 2 16.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 89 0 1 78.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 2520 19 9 124.9
L. Hatcher 7/16 89 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 115 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
144 551 4
L. Pare 15 115 0 56
D. Good  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Good 2 6 0 4
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Moorer 1 0 0 0
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 -139 1
L. Hatcher 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 237 3
C. Brown 4 3 60 0 42
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 203 1
R. Groves 4 1 13 0 13
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 115 1
D. Moorer 4 2 13 0 7
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 206 1
L. Pare 1 1 3 0 3
T. Lyons  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
T. Lyons 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Spears  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Spears 2-4 0.0 0
C. Mills  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Mills 2-2 0.0 0
L. Harris  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Harris 1-2 0.0 0
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Bell 1-2 0.0 0
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Revels 1-1 0.0 0
J. Morris  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morris 1-2 0.0 0
N. Mbanasor  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
N. Mbanasor 1-1 1.0 0
N. Ezidore  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
N. Ezidore 0-3 0.0 0
D. Ratcliff  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Ratcliff 0-1 0.0 0
S. Tupou  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
S. Tupou 0-1 0.0 0
D. Mask  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Mask 0-3 0.0 0
L. Bell  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Bell 0-1 0.0 0
B. Holloway  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Holloway 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
12/14 27/27
S. Keller 2/2 40 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
69 0 0
S. O'Kelly 1 43.0 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 29 0
D. Moorer 3 13.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 UL 26 1:31 3 -3 Punt
9:41 UL 31 4:06 8 69 TD
3:11 TXSTSM 46 2:44 7 43 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 UL 25 4:22 12 59 FG
4:13 TXSTSM 11 0:49 2 11 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 35 2:59 7 45 FG
10:30 TXSTSM 20 0:49 3 6 Punt
5:35 TXSTSM 18 2:24 7 28 Fumble
0:27 TXSTSM 3 5:27 10 74 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:28 TXSTSM 13 1:25 3 20 INT
3:24 TXSTSM 28 2:18 7 24

TXST
Bobcats

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(1:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 46
(1:14 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by T.Amos. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-T.Amos at ULL 48. Tackled by TXST at ULL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 46
(1:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(1:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37
(2:24 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 42.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 36
(2:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(3:18 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.Jones at TXST 36.
Kickoff
(3:24 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 10. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze at TXST 28.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 11 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:24 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8
(3:31 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 11 - UL 11
(4:13 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; B.Bell at TXST 8.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (3 plays, 20 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23
(4:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 44. Intercepted by E.Garror at TXST 44. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 19
(4:59 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TXST 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(5:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Moncrief at TXST 19.
Kickoff
(5:38 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 56 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 9. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith at TXST 13.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 59 yards, 4:22 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 15 - UL 23
(5:42 - 2nd) K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
No Gain
3 & 15 - UL 16
(5:45 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 16
(6:21 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 16.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 16
(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 11
(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on ULL-N.Thomas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - UL 17
(6:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; S.Tupou at TXST 11.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 23
(7:31 - 2nd) C.Fields rushed to TXST 17 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; B.Holloway at TXST 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23
(7:36 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
+21 YD
2 & 6 - UL 44
(8:22 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to TXST 23 for 21 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48
(9:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; N.Ezidore at TXST 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 37
(9:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 3 - UL 32
(9:18 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bell at ULL 37.
No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 32
(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(9:53 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills; B.Bell at ULL 32.
Kickoff
(10:00 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 11. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; P.Tuggle at ULL 25.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 74 yards, 5:27 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 23 - TXSTSM 30
(10:09 - 2nd) S.Keller 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Olivia Holder-S.O'Kelly.
+2 YD
3 & 25 - TXSTSM 25
(10:49 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at ULL 23.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 15
(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 12 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 12. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 7
(11:57 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ULL 15 for -8 yards (S.Hazard)
No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7
(12:38 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; B.Trahan at ULL 7.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(13:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by R.Groves at ULL 20. Gain of 13 yards. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25
(13:39 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 20.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(14:22 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; K.Ossai at ULL 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(14:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
+56 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 11
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 33 for 56 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 33.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3
(0:27 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at TXST 11.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Downs (7 plays, 43 yards, 2:44 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & Goal - UL 1
(0:36 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; J.Morris at TXST 3.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UL 2
(1:00 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; T.Spears at TXST 1.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8
(1:39 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 8. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 8. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 2.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9
(2:11 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to TXST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 8.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 33
(2:30 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 9.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 33
(2:38 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46
(3:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; N.Mbanasor at TXST 33.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Fumble (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(3:21 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. D.Good FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44
(3:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37
(3:54 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at TXST 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(4:22 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 37.
+12 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 21
(4:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; C.Flowers at TXST 33.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 21
(5:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18
(5:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 21.
Kickoff
(5:35 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinney; C.Whitfield at TXST 18.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 69 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:35 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
+18 YD
4 & 4 - UL 18
(5:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+11 YD
3 & 15 - UL 29
(6:22 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mask; J.Morris at TXST 18.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 24
(7:07 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; D.Mask at TXST 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 24
(7:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; J.Revels at TXST 24.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37
(8:18 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to TXST 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 24.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48
(8:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 37.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42
(9:23 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at TXST 48.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31
(9:41 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ULL 42.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 26
(9:50 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-K.Olivia. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 26
(9:53 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26
(10:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(10:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at TXST 26.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - UL 23
(10:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 57 yards to TXST 20 Center-H.Sims. Downed by ULL.
No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 23
(10:50 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
Sack
2 & 7 - UL 29
(11:25 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 23 for -6 yards (N.Mbanasor)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26
(11:54 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; L.Harris at ULL 29.
Kickoff
(12:01 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 7. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at ULL 26.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 45 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(12:08 - 1st) S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Harris Holder-S.O'Kelly.
+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 23
(12:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by L.Pare at ULL 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Gant at ULL 20.
Penalty
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 18
(13:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(13:35 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Gant at ULL 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(13:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
+42 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38
(14:00 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 38. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 20. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 38
(14:34 - 1st) D.Moorer rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TXST 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(15:00 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TXST 38.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 30 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 35. Out of bounds.
NCAA FB Scores