No. 14 Utah looking to bounce back at Colorado
No. 14 Utah will close out the regular season at Colorado on Saturday while keeping an eye on the out-of-town scoreboard.
The Utes (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) have an outside shot at returning to Las Vegas for the conference championship game next week and a rematch against Southern California, but it will take a group effort.
The 20-17 loss to Oregon last week put the Utes in a position where help is needed to defend their Pac-12 title. If UCLA beats Cal on Friday, Oregon State beats Oregon on Saturday and Washington beats Washington State on Saturday, the Utes, Ducks and Huskies would finish in a tie for second place with a 7-2 record.
After a series of tiebreakers, the Utes could claim the last spot in the title game based on the strength of schedule of common opponents.
To make that scenario even possible, Utah must beat Colorado (1-10, 1-7), which is finishing up a disappointing season under interim head coach Mike Sanford. The Buffaloes could have helped the Utes last week but lost to the Huskies 54-7.
Utah quarterback Cam Rising would love nothing more than to erase the loss to the Ducks. Rising threw three interceptions against Oregon, and although he has a year of eligibility left, he took part in senior night Nov. 12, an indication he could declare for the NFL draft.
His teammates aren't blaming Rising for the loss to the Ducks.
"Maybe us as receivers could have made more plays and made it easier for him," receiver Devaughn Vele said. "The running backs could have hit the holes harder or the O-line could have blocked better. It's a team sport. To put it all on him is kind of unfair. I view it as I need to worry about my 20 square feet. He's going to do the same. I trust in him that he'll do his job and I'll do my job."
The Buffaloes are a good candidate to restore Rising's mojo. Colorado has allowed 38 or more points in each of its 10 losses and has given up 109 in the last two weeks. The Buffaloes are last in points allowed in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 42.6 per game.
The news around Boulder, Colo., isn't so much about the last game of the season but who could be leading the program next year. Sanford took over for the fired Karl Dorrell and has gone 1-5 since, and he is a candidate for the permanent job.
However, a report from 247Sports.com on Monday said that Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has been linked to talks with the Buffaloes and South Florida.
A few Colorado players expressed support for Sanders on social media, but the NFL Hall of Famer isn't going to do any campaigning for the job just yet.
"I don't want anything to do with that, to be honest," Sanders said. "I've kind of seen that deal before where it goes that direction where there's people that are politicking and working and lobbying and stuff like that. And to me, that's doing stuff that I don't think is appropriate."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|3
|Rushing
|11
|1
|Passing
|11
|1
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|0-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|489
|24
|Total Plays
|46
|29
|Avg Gain
|10.6
|0.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|-2
|Rush Attempts
|25
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.7
|-0.1
|Yards Passing
|247
|26
|Comp. - Att.
|18-21
|5-14
|Yards Per Pass
|11.8
|1.1
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|7
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|7-42.1
|Return Yards
|12
|56
|Punts - Returns
|6-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-56
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|247
|PASS YDS
|26
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|-2
|
|
|489
|TOTAL YDS
|24
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|10
|117
|3
|66
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|12
|91
|1
|23
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|6
|5
|102
|1
|33
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|3
|3
|33
|1
|16
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|3
|2
|28
|0
|31
|
T. Pututau 84 TE
|T. Pututau
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Cope 11 WR
|M. Cope
|3
|2
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Kendall 32 TE
|L. Kendall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Vaki 28 S
|S. Vaki
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Toole 81 DE
|C. O'Toole
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 CB
|Z. Vaughn
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Barton 20 LB
|L. Barton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|1
|46.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kopp 14 QB
|M. Kopp
|5/14
|26
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fontenot 8 RB
|A. Fontenot
|7
|11
|1
|5
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Hankerson 22 RB
|A. Hankerson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Roddick 70 OL
|C. Roddick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
M. Kopp 14 QB
|M. Kopp
|2
|-4
|0
|6
|
C. Offerdahl 44 RB
|C. Offerdahl
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Russell 38 TE
|B. Russell
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
M. Lemonious-Craig 1 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Hestera 25 WR
|J. Hestera
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
M. Harrison 83 WR
|M. Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Capolungo 34 DB
|D. Capolungo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mack Jr. 3 S
|J. Mack Jr.
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Reed 6 CB
|N. Reed
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 8 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Perry 12 LB
|Q. Perry
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
S. Harris 15 CB
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 21 CB
|J. Wiggins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Venn 0 RB
|V. Venn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 93 DL
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 5 S
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 13 DL
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grant 44 LB
|D. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Martin 95 DL
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ham II 7 LB
|M. Ham II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Main 90 DE
|C. Main
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Barnes 20 LB
|R. Barnes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Becker 36 K
|C. Becker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Carrizosa 49 P
|T. Carrizosa
|7
|42.1
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Capolungo 34 DB
|D. Capolungo
|3
|28.3
|35
|0
|
E. Olsen 87 TE
|E. Olsen
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:59 - 3rd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+66 YD
2 & 1 - UTAH 34(11:12 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 66 yards. J.Jackson for 66 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(11:47 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; R.Barnes at UTH 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 50 yards from COL 50 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(10:59 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTH-S.Pepa Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(11:47 - 3rd) C.Becker extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 1(11:51 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to UTH End Zone for 1 yards. A.Fontenot for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - COLO 6(12:17 - 3rd) A.Fontenot rushed to UTH 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; R.Hubert at UTH 1.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - COLO 11(12:25 - 3rd) M.Kopp pass INTERCEPTED at UTH End Zone. Intercepted by R.Hubert at UTH End Zone. Tackled by COL at UTH End Zone. PENALTY on UTH-L.Barton Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(12:41 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass INTERCEPTED at COL 33. Intercepted by N.Reed at COL 33. Tackled by J.Glover at UTH 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 46(13:14 - 3rd) J.Glover rushed to COL 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; T.Lang at COL 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(13:50 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; J.Mack at COL 46.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:24 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to UTH 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at UTH 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Barnes pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by T.Pututau at UTH 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(0:10 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 29. Gain of 29 yards. D.Kincaid for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+33 YD
2 & 2 - UTAH 38(0:22 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 38. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at COL 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wiggins at UTH 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 32(0:35 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 38 yards to UTH 30 Center-D.Bedell. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 32(0:40 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 25(0:47 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 25. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 25(0:52 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for B.Russell.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 9(1:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 9. Catch made by M.Parks at COL 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Parks for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 16(1:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 16. Catch made by D.Vele at COL 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 9.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 39(1:29 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 39. Catch made by M.Bernard at COL 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 31. PENALTY on COL-G.Thomas Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 50(2:04 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; J.Wiggins at COL 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(2:42 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 50 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry; D.Grant at UTH 50.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - UTAH 30(3:20 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 30. Catch made by M.Cope at UTH 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(3:56 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 33. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 33. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at UTH 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - COLO 26(4:10 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 49 yards to UTH 25 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 25. D.Vele FUMBLES forced by A.Lyle. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-H.Furey at UTH 33. Tackled by COL at UTH 33.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - COLO 26(4:18 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - COLO 26(4:26 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 26(4:36 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for COL.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Parks at COL 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:43 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(4:54 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 41. Catch made by T.Yassmin at COL 41. Gain of 41 yards. T.Yassmin for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(5:38 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to COL 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - COLO 10(5:49 - 2nd) T.Carrizosa punts 41 yards to UTH 49 Center-D.Bedell. M.Parks MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTH-J.Pearson at UTH 31. Tackled by COL at UTH 31. PENALTY on COL-B.Finneseth Offensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 11 - COLO 20(6:31 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp sacked at COL 10 for -10 yards (L.Barton)
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 22(7:12 - 2nd) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at COL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 22(7:18 - 2nd) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
4 & 4 - UTAH 23(7:18 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by S.Enis at COL 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 19. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Rising pass complete to COL 23. Catch made by S.Enis at COL 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Reed at COL 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 26(8:10 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Martin; M.Ham at COL 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 29(8:48 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 29(9:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 29. Catch made by M.Cope at COL 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 45(10:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 45. Catch made by M.Parks at COL 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - COLO 45(10:08 - 2nd) C.Roddick rushed to COL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at COL 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - COLO 45(10:53 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at COL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - COLO 42(11:19 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to COL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn; C.Bishop at COL 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 36(11:50 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 36. Catch made by B.Russell at COL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at COL 42.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 24(12:28 - 2nd) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 24. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at COL 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at COL 36.
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Barton at COL 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UTAH 2(12:39 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 2 yards. J.Jackson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAH 2(13:16 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to COL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo; Q.Perry at COL 2.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - UTAH 22(13:39 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 22. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 2.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(13:46 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele. PENALTY on COL-R.Williams Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 46(14:26 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 27.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 48(15:00 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to COL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at COL 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(0:01 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at UTH 48.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(0:38 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 43 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Reed at UTH 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - COLO 38(0:50 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 47 yards to UTH 15 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 15. Tackled by I.Hurtado at UTH 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - COLO 38(0:54 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for D.Capolungo.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 37(1:36 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole; A.Vimahi at COL 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 35(2:20 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at COL 37.
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 59 yards from UTH 35 to the COL 6. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 10(2:23 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL End Zone for 10 yards. J.Jackson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 20(2:56 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to COL 20. Catch made by D.Kincaid at COL 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 22(3:31 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Main; Q.Perry at COL 20.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 47(4:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 47. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 47. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at COL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - COLO 16(4:24 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 45 yards to UTH 39 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 39. Tackled by I.Hurtado at UTH 47.
|-2 YD
3 & 17 - COLO 18(5:12 - 1st) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 18. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Vaki at COL 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 23 - COLO 12(5:55 - 1st) M.Kopp rushed to COL 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at COL 18.
|-13 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 25(6:35 - 1st) C.Offerdahl rushed to COL 12 for -13 yards. Tackled by UTH at COL 12.
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 1st) J.Redding extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UTAH 8(6:41 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL End Zone for 8 yards. M.Bernard for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(7:11 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to COL 8 for 15 yards. Tackled by V.Venn at COL 8.
|+5 YD
1 & 5 - UTAH 28(7:45 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Chandler-Semedo at COL 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 33(8:09 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-T.Martin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 39(8:37 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to COL 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mack; J.Jackson at COL 33. PENALTY on COL-COL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:12 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to COL 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Perry at COL 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 44(9:27 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 46(9:54 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 46. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at COL 44.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(9:59 - 1st) PENALTY on COL-T.Lang Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(10:37 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 41. Catch made by L.Kendall at UTH 41. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by COL at UTH 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - COLO 24(10:48 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 35 yards to UTH 41 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 41. Tackled by M.Williams at UTH 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - COLO 24(10:51 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for M.Lemonious-Craig.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - COLO 21(11:36 - 1st) M.Kopp pass complete to COL 21. Catch made by J.Hestera at COL 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at COL 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 17(12:16 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; K.Reid at COL 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UTAH 37(12:24 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 46 yards to COL 17 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by D.Capolungo.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UTAH 37(12:32 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Kincaid.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UTAH 36(13:09 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Barnes; Q.Perry at UTH 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(13:41 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mack at UTH 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - COLO 34(13:52 - 1st) T.Carrizosa punts 40 yards to UTH 26 Center-D.Bedell. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 26. Tackled by E.Olsen at UTH 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - COLO 34(13:56 - 1st) M.Kopp steps back to pass. M.Kopp pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - COLO 35(14:33 - 1st) B.Russell rushed to COL 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at COL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 35(14:54 - 1st) A.Fontenot rushed to COL 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate; G.Reid at COL 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Redding kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the COL End Zone. D.Capolungo returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Isbell at COL 35.
