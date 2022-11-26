Drive Chart
UTEP
TXSA

UTEP
0 Pass
63 Rush
2 YDS
3:49 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 6 TXSA 40
14:06
C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 15 TXSA 49
14:43
R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 44
14:43
PENALTY on TEP-J.Tupou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 4 TXSA 49
15:00
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 43 for -8 yards (UTSA) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Thompson at UTSA 44.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 UTEP 46
0:35
C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 45
1:10
R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 46.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 30
1:17
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2ND & 8 UTEP 20
1:57
C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.
Penalty
2ND & 13 TXSA 15
2:05
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 18
2:44
R.Awatt rushed to TEP 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 15.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 3:26
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 3:26
C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 45. Gain of 45 yards. T.Smith for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
71
yds
2:10
pos
13
0
Point After TD 7:56
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:56
C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by J.Tupou at UTSA 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Tupou for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:48
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 8 4
Rushing 3 1
Passing 4 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 0-1 2-5
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 156 48
Total Plays 17 18
Avg Gain 9.2 2.7
Net Yards Rushing 73 4
Rush Attempts 13 10
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 0.4
Yards Passing 83 44
Comp. - Att. 4-4 3-8
Yards Per Pass 15.0 3.3
Penalties - Yards 1-5 2-20
Touchdowns 2 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-55.5
Return Yards 4 0
Punts - Returns 2-4 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UTEP 5-6 140--14
UTSA 9-2 00--0
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 83 PASS YDS 44
73 RUSH YDS 4
156 TOTAL YDS 48
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brownholtz  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 83 2 0 439.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 323 2 2 142.9
C. Brownholtz 4/4 83 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 655 2
R. Awatt 4 50 0 37
R. Flores  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 202 4
R. Flores 3 14 0 13
C. Brownholtz  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 100 2
C. Brownholtz 6 9 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
67 940 6
T. Smith 1 1 45 1 45
J. Tupou  31 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 1
J. Tupou 1 1 15 1 15
R. Flores  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 511 1
R. Flores 1 1 12 0 12
K. Akharaiyi  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 257 1
K. Akharaiyi 1 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Rudolph  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Rudolph 1-0 1.0 0
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Wallerstedt 0-1 0.5 0
K. Moss  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Moss 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
21/22 27/27
G. Baechle 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 6.4 96 1
M. Bellon 2 2.0 3 0
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 44 0 0 111.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 3142 24 7 158.4
F. Harris 3/6 44 0 0
E. Marburger  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.5% 100 1 0 94.4
E. Marburger 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 525 8
F. Harris 4 2 0 10
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 483 5
K. Barnes 3 1 0 4
B. Brady  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 690 9
B. Brady 3 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 0
K. Barnes 1 1 22 0 22
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 830 10
Z. Franklin 2 2 22 0 12
T. Ogle-Kellogg  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 1
T. Ogle-Kellogg 2 0 0 0 0
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
75 836 5
J. Cephus 2 0 0 0 0
I. Davis  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
I. Davis 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Moore  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moore 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
17/21 48/48
J. Sackett 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Dean  5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 55.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
L. Dean 2 55.5 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Carpenter  15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 97 1
C. Carpenter 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 UTEP 30 2:48 5 70 TD
5:36 UTEP 29 2:10 5 71 TD
2:44 UTEP 18 3:49 7 17
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 4:16 12 45 FG Miss
7:56 TXSA 18 2:20 4 -1 Punt
3:26 TXSA 25 0:42 3 4 Punt

UTEP
Miners

Result Play
+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 40
(14:06 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
+9 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 49
(14:43 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(14:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-J.Tupou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 4 - UTEP 49
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 43 for -8 yards (UTSA) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Thompson at UTSA 44.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 46
(0:35 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(1:10 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(1:17 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 20
(1:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.
Penalty
2 & 13 - UTEP 15
(2:05 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18
(2:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 15.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 29
(2:56 - 1st) L.Dean punts 56 yards to TEP 15 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 15. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 18.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 29
(3:01 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 29
(3:05 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(3:26 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 29.
Kickoff
(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 71 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+45 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45
(3:37 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 45. Gain of 45 yards. T.Smith for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(4:18 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 45.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(4:38 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 45.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 30
(4:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 30. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 42. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29
(5:36 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Punt (4 plays, -1 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - TXSA 17
(5:44 - 1st) L.Dean punts 55 yards to TEP 28 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 28. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 29.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 23
(6:28 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -6 yards (K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt)
Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 28
(7:03 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -5 yards (J.Rudolph)
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28
(7:25 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 28.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18
(7:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 18. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at UTSA 28.
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 18.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 70 yards, 2:48 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15
(8:04 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by J.Tupou at UTSA 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Tupou for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15
(8:48 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 15.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(9:31 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 15 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 15.
+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 37
(10:08 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 37. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30
(10:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 37.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 45 yards, 4:16 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 9 - TXSA 37
(10:49 - 1st) J.Sackett 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
+3 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 33
(11:30 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEP 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 30.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 31
(12:06 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(12:10 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+22 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 47
(12:27 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at TEP 31.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48
(12:51 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 47.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 36
(13:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at UTSA 48.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 36
(13:19 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 36
(13:57 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 36.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 26
(14:29 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 10 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 26
(14:37 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 26.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores