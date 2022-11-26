Drive Chart
|
|
|UTEP
|TXSA
Preview not available
Preview not available
UTEP
0 Pass
63 Rush
2 YDS
3:49 POS
+1 YD
2ND & 6 TXSA 40
14:06
C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
+9 YD
1ST & 15 TXSA 49
14:43
R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 44
14:43
PENALTY on TEP-J.Tupou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 4 TXSA 49
15:00
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 43 for -8 yards (UTSA) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Thompson at UTSA 44.
+5 YD
2ND & 9 UTEP 46
0:35
C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 45
1:10
R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 46.
Penalty
1ST & 10 TXSA 30
1:17
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2ND & 8 UTEP 20
1:57
C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.
Penalty
2ND & 13 TXSA 15
2:05
C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-3 YD
1ST & 10 UTEP 18
2:44
R.Awatt rushed to TEP 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 15.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 3:26
C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 45. Gain of 45 yards. T.Smith for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
71
yds
2:10
pos
13
0
Touchdown 7:56
C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by J.Tupou at UTSA 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Tupou for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
70
yds
2:48
pos
6
0
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|4
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-1
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|156
|48
|Total Plays
|17
|18
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|4
|Rush Attempts
|13
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|0.4
|Yards Passing
|83
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|4-4
|3-8
|Yards Per Pass
|15.0
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-55.5
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|156
|TOTAL YDS
|48
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|4/4
|83
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|4
|50
|0
|37
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|3
|14
|0
|13
|
C. Brownholtz 7 QB
|C. Brownholtz
|6
|9
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
R. Flores 3 WR
|R. Flores
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rudolph 94 DT
|J. Rudolph
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|2
|2.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|3/6
|44
|0
|0
|
E. Marburger 12 QB
|E. Marburger
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Barnes 31 RB
|K. Barnes
|1
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|2
|2
|22
|0
|12
|
T. Ogle-Kellogg 11 WR
|T. Ogle-Kellogg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Davis 14 WR
|I. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Moore 31 LB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Dean 5 P
|L. Dean
|2
|55.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Carpenter 15 WR
|C. Carpenter
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTEP 40(14:06 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - UTEP 49(14:43 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(14:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEP-J.Tupou False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 4 - UTEP 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz sacked at TEP 43 for -8 yards (UTSA) C.Brownholtz FUMBLES forced by T.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.Thompson at UTSA 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 46(0:35 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(1:10 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to TEP 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(1:17 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on UTSA-C.Mayfield Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UTEP 20(1:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - UTEP 15(2:05 - 1st) C.Brownholtz steps back to pass. C.Brownholtz pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Booker-Brown Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 18(2:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSA 29(2:56 - 1st) L.Dean punts 56 yards to TEP 15 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 15. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 18.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSA 29(3:01 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSA 29(3:05 - 1st) E.Marburger steps back to pass. E.Marburger pass incomplete intended for J.Cephus.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(3:26 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 29.
|Kickoff
|(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:26 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(3:37 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 45. Catch made by T.Smith at UTSA 45. Gain of 45 yards. T.Smith for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(4:18 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to UTSA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(4:38 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 30(4:57 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 30. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 42. PENALTY on UTSA-N.Fortune Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 29(5:36 - 1st) C.Brownholtz rushed to TEP 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - TXSA 17(5:44 - 1st) L.Dean punts 55 yards to TEP 28 Center-UTSA. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 28. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 29.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSA 23(6:28 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 17 for -6 yards (K.Moss; C.Wallerstedt)
|Sack
2 & 10 - TXSA 28(7:03 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris sacked at UTSA 23 for -5 yards (J.Rudolph)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 28(7:25 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 28.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 18(7:50 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 18. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 18. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at UTSA 28.
|Kickoff
|(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. C.Carpenter returns the kickoff. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:56 - 1st) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 15(8:04 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to UTSA 15. Catch made by J.Tupou at UTSA 15. Gain of 15 yards. J.Tupou for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 15(8:48 - 1st) R.Flores rushed to UTSA 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTSA at UTSA 15.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(9:31 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to UTSA 15 for 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 37(10:08 - 1st) C.Brownholtz pass complete to TEP 37. Catch made by K.Akharaiyi at TEP 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 30(10:44 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTSA at TEP 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 9 - TXSA 37(10:49 - 1st) J.Sackett 47 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UTSA Holder-L.Dean.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - TXSA 33(11:30 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to TEP 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 30.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:06 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to TEP 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by TEP at TEP 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:10 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - TXSA 47(12:27 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 47. Catch made by K.Barnes at UTSA 47. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at TEP 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 48(12:51 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 47.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:15 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 36. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 36. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TEP at UTSA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:19 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for I.Davis.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 36(13:57 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 36.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - TXSA 26(14:29 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 36 for 10 yards. F.Harris ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSA 26(14:37 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Brady rushed to UTSA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by TEP at UTSA 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
42
46
4th 1:20 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 4:12 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 13:23
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:47 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:50 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:48 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:33 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 14:43
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 12:08 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0