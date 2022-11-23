|
|
|WAKE
|DUKE
Wake Forest-Duke rivalry extends to coaching staffs
Wake Forest and Duke have more in common than their win-loss records.
This year's matchup brings another element to the rivalry -- strong connections among members of the coaching staffs.
The teams wrap up the regular season in Saturday's game in Durham, N.C.
While Wake Forest (7-4, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) fell short of returning to the ACC championship game, Duke (7-4, 4-3) has been the surprise of the league after failing to win a conference game last year.
"We still want to get better," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said, feeling better after a three-game skid ended last week when the Deacons beat visiting Syracuse on Senior Day.
A longtime assistant coach under Clawson, Duke's first-year head coach Mike Elko rates as a leading candidate for ACC Coach of the Year.
Elko, a former defensive coordinator at Wake Forest, said he sees the Demon Deacons still evolving on defense under coordinator Brad Lambert, who returned to the position this year.
"I think you are starting to see them get more and more comfortable each week with how they want to play their scheme and play their system," Elko said. "They play extremely hard and have the ability to get after you up front. I am really impressed with their defensive line."
Clawson and Elko spent 12 seasons together with Elko on Clawson's staffs at Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest.
Elko said he is not all that familiar with Wake Forest's offensive scheme.
"I wasn't really there when it was running the way it is running now," Elko said. "We've spent a lot of time as a staff on it schematically and it is certainly different. It requires a lot of attention. It requires a lot of detail in terms of how we are going to have to execute to stop it."
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has thrown 104 career touchdown passes, three shy of former Clemson quarterback Tahj Boyd's ACC record.
Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has emerged as a dual threat this year.
"Sam has been in this league for a long time, and he has played a lot more football and made a lot more plays," Elko said. "I think Riley is going to compete, he has shown that every week."
Hartman said the Demon Deacons are aiming for a rewarding finishing stretch, saying, "It's a lot more fun when you win and you play well."
Duke is bound to try to expose Wake Forest's secondary.
"When you don't defend the deep ball well, it's hard to breathe," Clawson said.
Wake Forest has won three straight games in the series.
Duke will honor 32 players as part of Senior Day.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|6
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-4
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|108
|125
|Total Plays
|19
|16
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|37
|45
|Rush Attempts
|11
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|5.0
|Yards Passing
|71
|80
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|7-7
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|1-8
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-24.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|80
|
|
|37
|RUSH YDS
|45
|
|
|108
|TOTAL YDS
|125
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|5/8
|71
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|5
|25
|1
|7
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|3
|-1
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|4
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1
|24.0
|1
|24
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|7/7
|80
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|2
|2
|39
|1
|30
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|3
|3
|26
|0
|15
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|2
|2
|15
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|1/1
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|2
|32.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - WAKE 42(12:13 - 2nd) M.Dennis punts 24 yards to DUK 18 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - WAKE 42(12:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 34(12:45 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF. PENALTY on WF-S.Hartman Intentional Grounding 8 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(13:08 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to DUK 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:25 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by K.Williams at DUK 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 49(13:48 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to DUK 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:06 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Joiner at WF 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:16 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Anthony; C.Dillon at WF 40.
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 30(14:20 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 30. Gain of 30 yards. S.Hagans for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(0:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to WF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at WF 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 43(1:04 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to WF 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum; I.Wingfield at WF 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - DUKE 42(1:46 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(2:25 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40. PENALTY on DUK-C.Finney Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(2:40 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to WF 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 48.
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 3. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Slocum; J.Hudson at DUK 38.
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 3. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at DUK 29. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 6(3:02 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ellison for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 13(3:41 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner S.Heyward at DUK 6.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(4:10 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 13.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 24(4:30 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to DUK 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(4:41 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Rivers at DUK 24.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 39(4:54 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Joiner at DUK 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 33(5:12 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Young at WF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:11 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 33 for -3 yards (D.Carter; J.Franklin)
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(6:35 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at WF 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(6:42 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:01 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Young; C.Dillon at WF 29.
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 32(7:38 - 1st) T.Pelino 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - DUKE 37(8:17 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(8:58 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at WF 37 for -7 yards (J.Davis)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(9:44 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to WF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 39(10:22 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - DUKE 48(10:50 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to WF 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes C.Jones at WF 39.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - DUKE 38(11:15 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 38. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 23. PENALTY on DUK-C.Lytle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(11:56 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to WF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at WF 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 45(13:01 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(13:48 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda I.Wingfield at WF 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 41(14:09 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at DUK 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:54 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at DUK 41.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 2. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hudson at DUK 32.
