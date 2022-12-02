Drive Chart
|
|
|AKRON
|BUFF
Preview not available
Preview not available
Kickoff
Kickoff
3:31
A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
BUFF
3 Pass
15 Rush
26 YDS
3:27 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:31
A.McNulty extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal AKRON 5
3:34
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1ST & Goal AKRON 4
4:13
BUF rushed to AKR 4 for -1 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Washington at AKR 4. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
Penalty
1ST & 10 BUFF 19
4:19
C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 AKRON 21
4:47
C.Snyder rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 19.
No Gain
3RD & 1 AKRON 21
5:16
M.Washington rushed to AKR 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; Z.Morton at AKR 21.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 AKRON 30
5:49
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 30
5:56
C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+10 YD
2ND & 8 AKRON 40
6:23
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
Touchdown 3:31
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
26
yds
3:27
pos
16
16
Touchdown 0:30
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Marshall for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
61
yds
00:46
pos
16
9
Field Goal 9:21
A.McNulty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
9
plays
48
yds
2:53
pos
16
3
Touchdown 12:14
J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Adams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
26
yds
1:25
pos
15
0
Safety 7:21
A.Venneri rushed to BUF End Zone for -11 yards. A.Venneri FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Venneri at BUF End Zone. Tackled by AKR at BUF End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Touchdown 7:40
J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by D.George at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.George for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
98
yds
3:34
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|10
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|9
|6
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|1-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|238
|195
|Total Plays
|52
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|23
|Rush Attempts
|17
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|185
|172
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|14-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|5-40
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.0
|5-49.4
|Return Yards
|26
|22
|Punts - Returns
|2-26
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|185
|PASS YDS
|172
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|23
|
|
|238
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|23/35
|185
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|14
|58
|0
|19
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|3
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|8
|7
|100
|1
|29
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|9
|4
|61
|0
|25
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|5
|4
|14
|0
|7
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|5
|5
|-8
|1
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin 15 DB
|K. Martin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|6
|35.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|20.5
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|2
|13.0
|26
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|14/29
|172
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Scott 33 RB
|M. Scott
|4
|19
|0
|13
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|11
|0
|3
|
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|5
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Plummer 6 QB
|B. Plummer
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Marshall 1 WR
|J. Marshall
|8
|5
|72
|2
|38
|
M. Washington 27 RB
|M. Washington
|6
|5
|55
|0
|17
|
C. Harrity 12 WR
|C. Harrity
|2
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
J. Ruiz-Navarro 8 WR
|J. Ruiz-Navarro
|3
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
T. Ahmed 25 RB
|T. Ahmed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Williams 3 WR
|Q. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Borland 34 TE
|T. Borland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gassett 18 WR
|J. Gassett
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Patterson 8 LB
|J. Patterson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bazile 53 DE
|C. Bazile
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Cobb 3 S
|K. Cobb
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 11 S
|J. Muse
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fuqua 10 S
|M. Fuqua
|2-3
|0.0
|1
|
C. Offord 5 CB
|C. Offord
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dolac 52 LB
|S. Dolac
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. King 4 CB
|I. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wolo 90 DT
|G. Wolo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Folsom 98 DT
|D. Folsom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 38 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bass 0 DT
|J. Bass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 18 DE
|I. Kante
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|1/1
|43
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Venneri 94 K
|A. Venneri
|5
|49.4
|1
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Baker 88 WR
|C. Baker
|2
|22.0
|22
|0
|
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|PAT Good
|(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5(3:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 4(4:13 - 3rd) BUF rushed to AKR 4 for -1 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Washington at AKR 4. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 19(4:19 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 21(4:47 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 19.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 21(5:16 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; Z.Morton at AKR 21.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:49 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(5:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 40(6:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(6:58 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; B.Arslanian at AKR 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:04 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 31 yards to AKR 42 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:09 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 11(7:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at AKR 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 11(8:19 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:25 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 35 yards to AKR 11 Center-E.Davie. Fair catch by B.Golden.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:32 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 46(8:37 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(9:10 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; N.Thompson at AKR 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(9:36 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 22. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at BUF 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:14 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 46(10:21 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 32 yards to BUF 22 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AKRON 45(10:21 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR. PENALTY on AKR-J.Undercuffler Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(11:12 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BUF 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(11:52 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by D.George at BUF 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(12:13 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(12:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muse; S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20(13:16 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by D.George at AKR 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 36(13:28 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 64 yards to AKR End Zone Center-E.Davie. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 36(13:33 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 46(13:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 46 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 46. PENALTY on BUF-I.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 34(14:09 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 34. Gain of 12 yards. J.Marshall ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - BUFF 27(14:45 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 37(14:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 37 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 39. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Gettman kicks 50 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 15. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Pollard at BUF 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(0:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 49.
|+16 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 33(0:22 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25(0:27 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(0:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|+38 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38(0:42 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Marshall for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 44(0:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 44(1:03 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - BUFF 41(1:06 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams. PENALTY on AKR-V.Jones Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41(1:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24(1:16 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 41.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 6 - AKRON 32(1:22 - 2nd) C.Smigel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 24(1:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 30(2:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; J.Patterson at BUF 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(2:53 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at BUF 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 13(3:07 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 41 yards to AKR 46 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 46. Tackled by R.Mangas at BUF 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15(3:49 - 2nd) B.Plummer rushed to BUF 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 10(4:32 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at BUF 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7(5:10 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to BUF 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 43(5:19 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 36 yards to BUF 7 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 50(6:00 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 50. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; I.Kante at BUF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - AKRON 50(6:11 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(6:51 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at BUF 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 49(7:14 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:04 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler rushed to AKR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(8:52 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(9:16 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; K.Cobb at AKR 43.
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 45 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR 20. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Capo at AKR 32.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUFF 33(9:26 - 2nd) A.McNulty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Ruiz-Navarro.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(9:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 33(10:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at AKR 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 33(10:28 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Ahmed.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - BUFF 33(11:17 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(11:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; A.Behm at AKR 33.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 27(12:08 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 27. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 40.
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 5. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at BUF 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 1(12:26 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Adams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 26(12:56 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 26. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 26. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 1.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 26(13:34 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; J.Patterson at BUF 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(13:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 44(13:58 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 33 yards to BUF 23 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by AKR.
|Sack
3 & 7 - AKRON 46(14:38 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 44 for -2 yards (C.Bazile)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 46(14:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(15:00 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Folsom at AKR 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 15(0:09 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 57 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. Downed by BUF. PENALTY on BUF-T.Borland Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - BUFF 15(0:33 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 35. PENALTY on BUF-Q.Williams Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 7 - BUFF 23(1:20 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 15 for -8 yards (V.Jones)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(1:47 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - AKRON 44(1:54 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to BUF End Zone Center-K.Bauman. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - AKRON 44(2:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 45(2:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BUF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; I.Kante at BUF 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50(3:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 45.
|+19 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 31(3:35 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.King; M.Fuqua at AKR 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(4:16 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 31.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - BUFF 22(4:25 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 50 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 28. Tackled by C.Harrity at AKR 28.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - BUFF 15(4:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 22.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - BUFF 20(5:08 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-M.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 21(5:48 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; K.Martin at BUF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 21(5:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 45(6:02 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 34 yards to BUF 21 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - AKRON 37(6:39 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; M.Fuqua at AKR 45.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44(7:02 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 44. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(7:13 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 20 to the AKR 15. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dolac; S.Brown at AKR 44.
|Result
|Play
|-11 YD
4 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:26 - 1st) A.Venneri rushed to BUF End Zone for -11 yards. A.Venneri FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Venneri at BUF End Zone. Tackled by AKR at BUF End Zone. SAFETY.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:32 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:35 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 11(7:40 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 11. R.Cook returns the kickoff.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:40 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 16(7:44 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by D.George at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.George for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16(7:53 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 33(8:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BUF 16.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 41(8:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by T.Brank at BUF 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at BUF 33.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(9:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 36. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 41.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35(9:55 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.George at AKR 35. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muse at BUF 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 23(10:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 19(11:04 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Wolo at AKR 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(11:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|+17 YD
1 & 11 - AKRON 2(11:11 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 2. Catch made by D.George at AKR 2. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 3(11:14 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 26. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Ineligible Downfield Pass 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 4(11:40 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; R.Holt at AKR 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 6(12:38 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; B.Arslanian at AKR 4.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 11(13:25 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Arslanian at AKR 6.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12(13:46 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 11.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 12 - AKRON 23(13:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 34. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at AKR 34. Tackled by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 17(14:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Kante; J.Muse at AKR 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 20(15:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at AKR 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
-
AKRON
BUFF
16
17
3rd 3:31 ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
0
070 O/U
-8.5
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Fri 8:00pm FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
0
061.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
VALPO
NMEXST
0
0
Sat 3:00pm FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
0
048 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
054.5 O/U
-3
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 4:00pm CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
0
057 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
052 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX