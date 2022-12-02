Drive Chart
AKRON
BUFF

Kickoff
Kickoff
3:31
A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
BUFF
3 Pass
15 Rush
26 YDS
3:27 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
3:31
A.McNulty extra point is good.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal AKRON 5
3:34
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1ST & Goal AKRON 4
4:13
BUF rushed to AKR 4 for -1 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Washington at AKR 4. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
Penalty
1ST & 10 BUFF 19
4:19
C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
4TH & 1 AKRON 21
4:47
C.Snyder rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 19.
No Gain
3RD & 1 AKRON 21
5:16
M.Washington rushed to AKR 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; Z.Morton at AKR 21.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 AKRON 30
5:49
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 21.
No Gain
1ST & 10 AKRON 30
5:56
C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+10 YD
2ND & 8 AKRON 40
6:23
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 3:31
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
17
Touchdown 3:31
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
26
yds
3:27
pos
16
16
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:30
A.McNulty extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
10
Touchdown 0:30
C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Marshall for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
61
yds
00:46
pos
16
9
Field Goal 9:21
A.McNulty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
9
plays
48
yds
2:53
pos
16
3
Point After TD 12:14
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Touchdown 12:14
J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Adams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
26
yds
1:25
pos
15
0
1st Quarter
Safety 7:21
A.Venneri rushed to BUF End Zone for -11 yards. A.Venneri FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Venneri at BUF End Zone. Tackled by AKR at BUF End Zone. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
9
0
Point After TD 7:40
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:40
J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by D.George at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.George for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
98
yds
3:34
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 10
Rushing 3 2
Passing 9 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 1-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-4
Total Net Yards 238 195
Total Plays 52 47
Avg Gain 4.6 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 53 23
Rush Attempts 17 18
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 1.3
Yards Passing 185 172
Comp. - Att. 23-35 14-29
Yards Per Pass 5.1 5.5
Penalties - Yards 5-45 5-40
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-35.0 5-49.4
Return Yards 26 22
Punts - Returns 2-26 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-22
Safeties 1 0
1234T
Akron 2-9 970-16
Buffalo 5-6 0107-17
UB Stadium Buffalo, NY
 185 PASS YDS 172
53 RUSH YDS 23
238 TOTAL YDS 195
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Undercuffler Jr.  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 185 2 1 123.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 537 3 3 121.6
J. Undercuffler Jr. 23/35 185 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 230 6
C. Price III 14 58 0 19
J. Undercuffler Jr.  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -56 0
J. Undercuffler Jr. 3 -5 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 7 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 693 1
D. George 8 7 100 1 29
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 837 2
S. Jacques-Louis 9 4 61 0 25
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 125 1
C. Price III 5 4 14 0 7
C. Anderson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 31 0
C. Anderson 2 1 8 0 8
T. Brank  25 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 145 1
T. Brank 2 1 8 0 8
T. Banks  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 163 0
T. Banks 2 1 2 0 2
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 -8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 837 8
A. Adams 5 5 -8 1 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Arslanian 5-4 0.0 0
T. Durant  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Durant 3-0 0.0 0
V. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
V. Jones 2-0 1.0 0
K. Martin  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Martin 2-2 0.0 0
R. Hence  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Hence 2-1 0.0 0
R. Holt  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Holt 2-2 0.0 0
N. Thompson  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
N. Thompson 1-3 0.0 0
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jacques-Louis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lewis  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Morton  3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Morton 0-2 0.0 0
T. Terry  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Terry 0-1 0.0 0
A. Behm  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Behm 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel  12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/11 15/16
C. Smigel 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gettman  36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
N. Gettman 6 35.0 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hester  35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
B. Hester 2 20.5 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Golden 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Golden 2 13.0 26 0
Buffalo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 172 2 0 120.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 2501 14 7 123.8
C. Snyder 14/29 172 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Scott  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
M. Scott 4 19 0 13
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 587 7
M. Washington 6 11 0 3
C. Snyder  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 138 4
C. Snyder 5 7 0 7
B. Plummer  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Plummer 1 -2 0 -2
A. Venneri  94 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
A. Venneri 1 -11 0 -11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Marshall  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 72 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 627 6
J. Marshall 8 5 72 2 38
M. Washington  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 77 1
M. Washington 6 5 55 0 17
C. Harrity  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 137 1
C. Harrity 2 1 33 0 33
J. Ruiz-Navarro  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Ruiz-Navarro 3 2 13 0 8
T. Ahmed  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Ahmed 1 0 0 0 0
M. Johnson  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 122 0
M. Johnson 2 0 0 0 0
Q. Williams  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
54 613 4
Q. Williams 3 0 0 0 0
T. Borland  34 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 0
T. Borland 1 0 0 0 0
J. Gassett  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 348 2
J. Gassett 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Patterson  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Patterson 5-3 0.0 0
C. Bazile  53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Bazile 3-0 1.0 0
K. Cobb  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Cobb 3-4 0.0 0
J. Muse  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Muse 3-2 0.0 0
M. Fuqua  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
M. Fuqua 2-3 0.0 1
C. Offord  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Offord 2-0 0.0 0
S. Dolac  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
S. Dolac 2-4 0.0 0
I. King  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. King 2-1 0.0 0
G. Wolo  90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wolo 1-0 0.0 0
D. Folsom  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Folsom 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson  38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Bass  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bass 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante  18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
I. Kante 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. McNulty  16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
20/23 37/38
A. McNulty 1/1 43 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Venneri  94 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
A. Venneri 5 49.4 1 64
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Baker  88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.0 22 0
C. Baker 2 22.0 22 0
R. Cook Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
R. Cook Jr. 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 25 1:14 3 -2 INT
11:48 AKRON 3 3:34 10 97 TD
7:21 AKRON 44 1:27 3 1 Punt
4:16 AKRON 28 2:29 5 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 43 1:12 3 1 Punt
13:39 BUFF 26 1:25 4 26 TD
9:21 AKRON 32 4:11 7 25 Punt
2:53 BUFF 28 1:37 4 4 FG Miss
0:30 AKRON 25 0:30 4 26 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 AKRON 20 3:02 6 17 Punt
8:19 AKRON 11 1:21 3 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 AKRON 12 2:32 4 9 Downs
7:40 BUFF 25 0:19 4 -11 Safety
5:54 BUFF 21 1:38 3 1 Punt
1:47 BUFF 20 26:47 2 -5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 BUFF 23 0:09 1 3 Fumble
12:14 BUFF 27 2:53 9 48 FG
5:10 BUFF 7 2:17 3 6 Punt
1:16 BUFF 24 0:46 5 76 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BUFF 37 1:44 3 -1 Punt
10:14 BUFF 22 1:55 6 32 Punt
6:58 AKRON 42 3:27 8 41 TD

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 41 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
PAT Good
(3:31 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5
(3:34 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 5. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Marshall for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 4
(4:13 - 3rd) BUF rushed to AKR 4 for -1 yards. BUF FUMBLES forced by AKR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-M.Washington at AKR 4. Tackled by AKR at AKR 5.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 19
(4:19 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 21
(4:47 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 19.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 21
(5:16 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry; Z.Morton at AKR 21.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 30
(5:49 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Jones at AKR 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 30
(5:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 40
(6:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 42
(6:58 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to AKR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; B.Arslanian at AKR 40.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 11
(7:04 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 31 yards to AKR 42 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 11
(7:09 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 11
(7:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at AKR 11.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 11
(8:19 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 11.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (6 plays, 32 yards, 1:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BUFF 46
(8:25 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 35 yards to AKR 11 Center-E.Davie. Fair catch by B.Golden.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BUFF 46
(8:32 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 7 - BUFF 46
(8:37 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Borland.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 49
(9:10 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; N.Thompson at AKR 46.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38
(9:36 - 3rd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 49 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 49.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 22
(10:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 22. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 22. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at BUF 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 22
(10:14 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:02 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 46
(10:21 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 32 yards to BUF 22 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
No Gain
3 & 11 - AKRON 45
(10:21 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR. PENALTY on AKR-J.Undercuffler Intentional Grounding 9 yards accepted.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44
(11:12 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to BUF 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(11:52 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by D.George at BUF 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 44.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49
(12:13 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(12:46 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Muse; S.Dolac at AKR 49.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20
(13:16 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by D.George at AKR 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 45.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - BUFF 36
(13:28 - 3rd) A.Venneri punts 64 yards to AKR End Zone Center-E.Davie. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BUFF 36
(13:33 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
No Gain
3 & 1 - BUFF 46
(13:52 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 46 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 46. PENALTY on BUF-I.Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 34
(14:09 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 34. Gain of 12 yards. J.Marshall ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - BUFF 27
(14:45 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by J.Marshall at BUF 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 37
(14:56 - 3rd) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 37 for yards. Tackled by AKR at BUF 39. PENALTY on BUF-T.Doty Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Gettman kicks 50 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 15. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Pollard at BUF 37.

AKR
Zips
 - End of Half (4 plays, 26 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49
(0:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 49.
+16 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 33
(0:22 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 25
(0:27 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(0:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 76 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:30 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
+38 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 38
(0:42 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by J.Marshall at AKR 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Marshall for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 44
(0:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by M.Washington at AKR 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 44
(1:03 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
Penalty
2 & 10 - BUFF 41
(1:06 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams. PENALTY on AKR-V.Jones Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 41
(1:10 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 24
(1:16 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 24. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at BUF 41.

AKR
Zips
 - Missed FG (4 plays, 4 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 6 - AKRON 32
(1:22 - 2nd) C.Smigel 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 24
(1:30 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+6 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 30
(2:15 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; J.Patterson at BUF 24.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28
(2:53 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bass at BUF 30.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - BUFF 13
(3:07 - 2nd) A.Venneri punts 41 yards to AKR 46 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 46. Tackled by R.Mangas at BUF 28.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 15
(3:49 - 2nd) B.Plummer rushed to BUF 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 13.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 10
(4:32 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 10. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at BUF 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 15.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 7
(5:10 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to BUF 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 10.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (7 plays, 25 yards, 4:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - AKRON 43
(5:19 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 36 yards to BUF 7 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 50
(6:00 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 50. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; I.Kante at BUF 43.
No Gain
2 & 15 - AKRON 50
(6:11 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(6:51 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 45. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by C.Bazile at BUF 50.
+6 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 49
(7:14 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 49. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at BUF 45.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 43
(8:04 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler rushed to AKR 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac at AKR 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(8:52 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 43.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:16 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua; K.Cobb at AKR 43.
Kickoff
(9:21 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 45 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR 20. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Capo at AKR 32.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 48 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - BUFF 33
(9:26 - 2nd) A.McNulty 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Davie Holder-J.Baltar.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 25
(9:31 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Ruiz-Navarro.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 25
(9:34 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 25
(9:40 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
+8 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 33
(10:13 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Ruiz-Navarro at AKR 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
No Gain
3 & 3 - BUFF 33
(10:28 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for T.Ahmed.
No Gain
2 & 3 - BUFF 33
(11:17 - 2nd) M.Scott rushed to AKR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40
(11:57 - 2nd) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; A.Behm at AKR 33.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 27
(12:08 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 27. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 27. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 40.
Kickoff
(12:14 - 2nd) N.Paxos kicks 60 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 5. C.Baker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at BUF 27.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 26 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:14 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 1
(12:26 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 1. Catch made by A.Adams at BUF 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Adams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 26
(12:56 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 26. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 26. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Fuqua at BUF 1.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 26
(13:34 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to BUF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; J.Patterson at BUF 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(13:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Brank.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Fumble (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 23
(13:48 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 26 for 3 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by D.Lewis. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-D.Lewis at BUF 26.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 44
(13:58 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 33 yards to BUF 23 Center-K.Bauman. Downed by AKR.
Sack
3 & 7 - AKRON 46
(14:38 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 44 for -2 yards (C.Bazile)
No Gain
2 & 7 - AKRON 46
(14:39 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Folsom at AKR 46.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (2 plays, -5 yards, 26:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 15
(0:09 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 57 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. Downed by BUF. PENALTY on BUF-T.Borland Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
Penalty
3 & 15 - BUFF 15
(0:33 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by Q.Williams at BUF 15. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at BUF 35. PENALTY on BUF-Q.Williams Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
2 & 7 - BUFF 23
(1:20 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 15 for -8 yards (V.Jones)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 20
(1:47 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 23.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 28 yards, 2:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - AKRON 44
(1:54 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 44 yards to BUF End Zone Center-K.Bauman. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 4 - AKRON 44
(2:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 45
(2:34 - 1st) C.Price rushed to BUF 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson; I.Kante at BUF 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 50
(3:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fuqua at BUF 45.
+19 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 31
(3:35 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 19 yards. Tackled by I.King; M.Fuqua at AKR 50.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28
(4:16 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Muse at AKR 31.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:38 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - BUFF 22
(4:25 - 1st) A.Venneri punts 50 yards to AKR 28 Center-E.Davie. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 28. Tackled by C.Harrity at AKR 28.
+7 YD
3 & 16 - BUFF 15
(4:58 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at BUF 22.
Penalty
3 & 11 - BUFF 20
(5:08 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-M.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 21
(5:48 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 21. Catch made by J.Gassett at BUF 21. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; K.Martin at BUF 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 21
(5:54 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - AKRON 45
(6:02 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 34 yards to BUF 21 Center-K.Bauman. Fair catch by C.Baker.
+8 YD
3 & 17 - AKRON 37
(6:39 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb; M.Fuqua at AKR 45.
-7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 44
(7:02 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 44. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by J.Patterson at AKR 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(7:13 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
Kickoff
(7:21 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 20 to the AKR 15. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dolac; S.Brown at AKR 44.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Safety (4 plays, -11 yards, 0:19 poss)

Result Play
-11 YD
4 & 10 - BUFF 11
(7:26 - 1st) A.Venneri rushed to BUF End Zone for -11 yards. A.Venneri FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-A.Venneri at BUF End Zone. Tackled by AKR at BUF End Zone. SAFETY.
No Gain
3 & 10 - BUFF 11
(7:32 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
No Gain
2 & 10 - BUFF 11
(7:35 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for J.Marshall.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 11
(7:40 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for Q.Williams.
Kickoff
(7:40 - 1st) N.Paxos kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the BUF 11. R.Cook returns the kickoff.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 97 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:40 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 16
(7:44 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 16. Catch made by D.George at BUF 16. Gain of 16 yards. D.George for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(7:53 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 33
(8:18 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 33. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at BUF 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BUF 16.
+8 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 41
(8:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 41. Catch made by T.Brank at BUF 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Dolac; K.Cobb at BUF 33.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(9:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to BUF 36. Catch made by C.Price at BUF 36. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at BUF 41.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 35
(9:55 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.George at AKR 35. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Muse at BUF 36.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - AKRON 23
(10:28 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 35.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 19
(11:04 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Wolo at AKR 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 19
(11:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+17 YD
1 & 11 - AKRON 2
(11:11 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 2. Catch made by D.George at AKR 2. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.King at AKR 19.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 3
(11:14 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 3. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Offord at AKR 26. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Ineligible Downfield Pass 1 yards accepted. No Play.

BUFF
Bulls
 - Downs (4 plays, 9 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 4
(11:40 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson; R.Holt at AKR 3.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 6
(12:38 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence; B.Arslanian at AKR 4.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - BUFF 11
(13:25 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to AKR 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; B.Arslanian at AKR 6.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 12
(13:46 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to AKR 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Holt at AKR 11.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 12 - AKRON 23
(13:54 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 34. Intercepted by M.Fuqua at AKR 34. Tackled by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 12.
+6 YD
2 & 18 - AKRON 17
(14:09 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 17. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Kante; J.Muse at AKR 23.
-3 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 20
(15:00 - 1st) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by K.Cobb at AKR 17.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-S.Jacques-Louis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
