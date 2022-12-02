Drive Chart
|
|
|NTEXAS
|TXSA
TXSA
2 Pass
7 Rush
72 YDS
2:19 POS
Penalty
3RD & 5 NTEXAS 27
13:29
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TXSA 32
13:59
A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Smart at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 32
14:05
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 TXSA 36
14:30
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 32.
+3 YD
2ND & 6 TXSA 39
15:00
A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Cooper at UTSA 36.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 43
0:20
A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by K.Horton at UTSA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
+56 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 1
0:43
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 43 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 43.
Penalty
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 1
0:43
PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
TXSA
4 Pass
8191 Rush
69 YDS
7:26 POS
No Gain
4TH & Goal NTEXAS 1
0:49
K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
No Gain
3RD & Goal NTEXAS 1
1:27
K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; F.Vailea at NTX 1.
No scoring this quarter
Touchdown 8:09
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. I.Ragsdale for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
70
yds
3:55
pos
6
7
Touchdown 12:04
K.Barnes rushed to NTX End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:56
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|9
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|142
|144
|Total Plays
|17
|26
|Avg Gain
|8.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|70
|Rush Attempts
|8
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|9.4
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|67
|74
|Comp. - Att.
|7-9
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-18
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|74
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|142
|TOTAL YDS
|144
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|7/9
|67
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|7
|72
|1
|56
|
A. Adeyi 39 RB
|A. Adeyi
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Maclin 9 WR
|J. Maclin
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gaddie 2 DB
|D. Gaddie
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wilson 13 DB
|L. Wilson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
F. Harris 0 QB
|F. Harris
|9/11
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Franklin 4 WR
|Z. Franklin
|7
|5
|38
|0
|9
|
J. Cephus 2 WR
|J. Cephus
|3
|3
|25
|0
|14
|
O. Cardenas 9 TE
|O. Cardenas
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Harmanson 1 LB
|T. Harmanson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mayfield Jr. 2 CB
|C. Mayfield Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chattman 4 S
|C. Chattman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nwachuku 6 S
|K. Nwachuku
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 10 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor 12 LB
|D. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ligon 8 LB
|J. Ligon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cooper 33 TE
|C. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sackett 42 K
|J. Sackett
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27(13:29 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(13:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Smart at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(14:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 36(14:30 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 39(15:00 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Cooper at UTSA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(0:20 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by K.Horton at UTSA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1(0:43 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 43 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 43.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 1(0:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - TXSA 1(0:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TXSA 1(1:27 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; F.Vailea at NTX 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSA 1(2:01 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 1.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9(2:18 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 1.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 20(2:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27(3:10 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27(3:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 35(3:32 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 35(3:38 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(4:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Wood at NTX 35.
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 45(4:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; L.Wilson at NTX 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 50(5:10 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 50. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at NTX 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 46(5:46 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at UTSA 50.
|-5 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 49(6:18 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at UTSA 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 46(6:24 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on NTX-E.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 44(6:47 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UTSA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 43(7:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at UTSA 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35(7:34 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 34(7:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; R.Brown at UTSA 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(8:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; Q.Whitlock at UTSA 34.
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 2(8:12 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. I.Ragsdale for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 12(8:48 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by J.Roberts at UTSA 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 2.
|-4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(9:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 12.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 9(9:49 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 8.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29(10:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Maclin at UTSA 29. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 9.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(10:47 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Ward at UTSA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42(10:56 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 50(11:10 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44(11:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at NTX 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 35(11:45 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at NTX 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30(12:04 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at NTX 35.
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 44 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 21. Fair catch by C.Lee. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
|+27 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 27(12:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31(12:45 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 27.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 31.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 46(13:47 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie; L.Nixon at NTX 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38(14:09 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31(14:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at UTSA 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Whitlock at UTSA 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
