Drive Chart
NTEXAS
TXSA

TXSA
2 Pass
7 Rush
72 YDS
2:19 POS
Penalty
3RD & 5 NTEXAS 27
13:29
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2ND & 10 TXSA 32
13:59
A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Smart at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 TXSA 32
14:05
A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 TXSA 36
14:30
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 32.
+3 YD
2ND & 6 TXSA 39
15:00
A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Cooper at UTSA 36.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TXSA 43
0:20
A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by K.Horton at UTSA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
+56 YD
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 1
0:43
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 43 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 43.
Penalty
1ST & 10 NTEXAS 1
0:43
PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
TXSA
4 Pass
8191 Rush
69 YDS
7:26 POS
No Gain
4TH & Goal NTEXAS 1
0:49
K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
No Gain
3RD & Goal NTEXAS 1
1:27
K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; F.Vailea at NTX 1.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:09
E.Mooney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:09
I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. I.Ragsdale for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
70
yds
3:55
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:04
J.Sackett extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:04
K.Barnes rushed to NTX End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
2:56
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 9
Rushing 3 4
Passing 3 5
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-2 3-5
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 142 144
Total Plays 17 26
Avg Gain 8.4 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 75 70
Rush Attempts 8 15
Avg Rush Yards 9.4 4.7
Yards Passing 67 74
Comp. - Att. 7-9 9-11
Yards Per Pass 7.4 6.7
Penalties - Yards 2-10 2-18
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
North Texas 7-5 70--7
UTSA 10-2 70--7
Alamodome San Antonio, TX
 67 PASS YDS 74
75 RUSH YDS 70
142 TOTAL YDS 144
North Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Aune  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 67 0 0 140.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 3115 31 11 155.1
A. Aune 7/9 67 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Ragsdale  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 72 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 553 4
I. Ragsdale 7 72 1 56
A. Adeyi  39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 690 4
A. Adeyi 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Maclin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 360 2
J. Maclin 1 1 20 0 20
J. Roberts  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 342 2
J. Roberts 2 2 19 0 10
D. Ward  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 311 3
D. Ward 1 1 13 0 13
V. Gumms  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 438 5
V. Gumms 1 1 6 0 6
J. Smart  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 232 1
J. Smart 1 1 5 0 5
K. Horton  41 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 1
K. Horton 2 1 4 0 4
J. Shorter  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 550 9
J. Shorter 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Gaddie  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Gaddie 3-2 0.0 0
Q. Whitlock  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Whitlock 2-1 0.0 0
L. Wilson  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
R. Texada  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Texada 2-0 0.0 0
M. Richards  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Richards 1-0 0.0 0
R. Brown  10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
R. Brown 1-3 0.0 0
K. Wood  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Wood 1-4 0.0 0
L. Nixon III  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Nixon III 1-1 0.0 0
K. Davis  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Davis 0-2 0.0 0
S. Faulkner  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
S. Faulkner 0-4 0.0 0
F. Vailea  51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
F. Vailea 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Mooney  0 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/18 48/49
E. Mooney 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UTSA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.8% 74 0 0 138.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.6% 3524 27 7 164.3
F. Harris 9/11 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Barnes  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 538 5
K. Barnes 11 66 1 27
F. Harris  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
104 539 8
F. Harris 4 4 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
Z. Franklin  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 956 11
Z. Franklin 7 5 38 0 9
J. Cephus  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
76 901 6
J. Cephus 3 3 25 0 14
O. Cardenas  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 292 1
O. Cardenas 1 1 11 0 11
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harmanson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Harmanson 4-0 0.0 0
C. Mayfield Jr.  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Mayfield Jr. 4-0 0.0 0
C. Chattman  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Chattman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Nwachuku  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Nwachuku 1-0 0.0 0
N. Fortune  10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Fortune 1-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ligon  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ligon 0-1 0.0 0
C. Cooper  33 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Cooper 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Sackett  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
19/24 52/52
J. Sackett 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 NTEXAS 25 3:55 11 70 TD
0:43 NTEXAS 1 2:19 6 85
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSA 25 2:56 7 75 TD
8:09 TXSA 25 7:26 19 74 Downs

UNT
Mean Green

Result Play
Penalty
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 27
(13:29 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms. PENALTY on UTSA-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(13:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 32. Catch made by J.Smart at UTSA 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UTSA at UTSA 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32
(14:05 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for K.Horton.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 36
(14:30 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 32.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 39
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Adeyi rushed to UTSA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ligon; C.Cooper at UTSA 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43
(0:20 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 43. Catch made by K.Horton at UTSA 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Chattman at UTSA 39.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 1
(0:43 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 43 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 43.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Downs (19 plays, 74 yards, 7:26 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 1
(0:43 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-F.Nwaiwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
4 & Goal - TXSA 1
(0:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; D.Gaddie at NTX 1.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TXSA 1
(1:27 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Brown; F.Vailea at NTX 1.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TXSA 1
(2:01 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 1.
+8 YD
1 & Goal - TXSA 9
(2:18 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 1.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - TXSA 20
(2:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 20. Catch made by O.Cardenas at NTX 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Wood; S.Faulkner at NTX 9.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 27
(3:10 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; K.Wood at NTX 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSA 27
(3:14 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TXSA 35
(3:32 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at NTX 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at NTX 27.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSA 35
(3:38 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for Z.Franklin.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(4:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea; K.Wood at NTX 35.
+7 YD
4 & 1 - TXSA 45
(4:38 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to NTX 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; L.Wilson at NTX 38.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXSA 50
(5:10 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 50. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at NTX 45.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSA 46
(5:46 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at UTSA 50.
-5 YD
1 & 5 - TXSA 49
(6:18 - 1st) F.Harris rushed to UTSA 46 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at UTSA 46.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSA 46
(6:24 - 1st) F.Harris steps back to pass. F.Harris pass incomplete intended for T.Ogle-Kellogg. PENALTY on NTX-E.Jackson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXSA 44
(6:47 - 1st) F.Harris scrambles to UTSA 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at UTSA 46.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 43
(7:07 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at UTSA 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 35
(7:34 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 35. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 43.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - TXSA 34
(7:49 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis; R.Brown at UTSA 35.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(8:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner; Q.Whitlock at UTSA 34.
Kickoff
(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.

UNT
Mean Green
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 70 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:09 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
+2 YD
4 & Goal - NTEXAS 2
(8:12 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA End Zone for 2 yards. I.Ragsdale for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+10 YD
3 & 12 - NTEXAS 12
(8:48 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 12. Catch made by J.Roberts at UTSA 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at UTSA 2.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 8
(9:15 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 12.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 9
(9:49 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor at UTSA 8.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 29
(10:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 29. Catch made by J.Maclin at UTSA 29. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mayfield at UTSA 9.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 42
(10:47 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to UTSA 42. Catch made by D.Ward at UTSA 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Nwachuku at UTSA 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 42
(10:56 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 50
(11:10 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to UTSA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at UTSA 42.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 44
(11:39 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 44. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Fortune at NTX 50.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - NTEXAS 35
(11:45 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 35. Catch made by J.Roberts at NTX 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mayfield at NTX 44.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 30
(12:04 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Harmanson at NTX 35.
Kickoff
(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett kicks 44 yards from UTSA 35 to the NTX 21. Fair catch by C.Lee. PENALTY on UTSA-UTSA Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.

UTSA
Roadrunners
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:04 - 1st) J.Sackett extra point is good.
+27 YD
2 & 6 - TXSA 27
(12:09 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to NTX End Zone for 27 yards. K.Barnes for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 31
(12:45 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 27.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 45
(13:12 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to NTX 45. Catch made by J.Cephus at NTX 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Wilson at NTX 31.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSA 46
(13:47 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 46. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie; L.Nixon at NTX 45.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 38
(14:09 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 38. Catch made by Z.Franklin at UTSA 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gaddie at UTSA 46.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - TXSA 31
(14:35 - 1st) F.Harris pass complete to UTSA 31. Catch made by J.Cephus at UTSA 31. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Texada at UTSA 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSA 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Barnes rushed to UTSA 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Whitlock at UTSA 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the UTSA End Zone. Touchback.
