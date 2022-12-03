Drive Chart
CSTCAR
TROY

Key Players
G. McCall 10 QB
180 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, RuYd, RuTD
G. Watson 18 QB
318 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -23 RuYds
CSTCAR
5 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
4:54 POS
+2 YD
0 TROY 2
14:55
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Geiger steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+11 YD
4TH & 9 TROY 11
15:00
G.McCall pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 11. Gain of 11 yards. S.Pinckney for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3RD & 9 TROY 11
0:03
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
No Gain
2ND & 9 TROY 11
0:09
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 12
0:59
G.McCall scrambles to TRY 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 11.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 31
1:39
G.McCall pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 12.
+15 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 46
2:16
G.McCall pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 46. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pettus at TRY 31.
Penalty
2ND & 7 TROY 39
2:22
G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CSTCAR 36
3:02
R.White rushed to CC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at CC 39.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 CSTCAR 34
3:37
R.White rushed to CC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at CC 36.
4th Quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:55
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Geiger steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
19
45
Touchdown 14:55
G.McCall pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 11. Gain of 11 yards. S.Pinckney for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
10
plays
60
yds
4:54
pos
19
45
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:49
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
45
Touchdown 4:49
D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 3 yards. D.Billingsley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
2
yds
3:40
pos
13
44
Point After TD 8:42
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
38
Touchdown 8:42
G.Watson pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 36. Gain of 36 yards. R.Johnson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
3:23
pos
13
37
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:08
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.McCall steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Bedgood at TRY 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
13
31
Touchdown 12:08
G.McCall pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Brown for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
85
yds
2:55
pos
13
31
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:29
K.Hensley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
31
Touchdown 0:29
G.McCall scrambles to TRY End Zone for 8 yards. G.McCall for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
70
yds
3:35
pos
6
31
Point After TD 9:47
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
31
Touchdown 9:47
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 67 yards. R.Johnson for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
89
yds
1:46
pos
0
30
Point After TD 12:36
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
24
Touchdown 12:36
D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 33 yards. D.Billingsley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
48
yds
00:45
pos
0
23
1st Quarter
Point After TD 4:09
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 4:09
D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 8 yards. D.Billingsley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
62
yds
1:43
pos
0
16
Point After TD 9:28
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 9:28
G.Watson pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 35. Gain of 65 yards. D.Stoudemire for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
65
yds
00:12
pos
0
9
Field Goal 11:07
B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
9
plays
52
yds
3:53
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 13
Rushing 7 2
Passing 9 10
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-10 4-8
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 273 380
Total Plays 52 41
Avg Gain 5.3 9.3
Net Yards Rushing 93 62
Rush Attempts 27 24
Avg Rush Yards 3.4 2.6
Yards Passing 180 318
Comp. - Att. 17-25 12-17
Yards Per Pass 6.0 14.0
Penalties - Yards 6-39 5-55
Touchdowns 3 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-37.8 2-41.5
Return Yards 7 10
Punts - Returns 1-7 1-10
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
C. Carolina 9-2 076619
Troy 10-2 171414045
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 180 PASS YDS 318
93 RUSH YDS 62
273 TOTAL YDS 380
C. Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 180 2 0 154.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.9% 2314 21 1 176.1
G. McCall 17/25 180 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. White  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 41 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 443 4
R. White 7 41 0 17
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 0
B. Bennett 5 33 0 11
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 672 4
C. Beasley 6 32 0 16
G. McCall  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 165 4
G. McCall 8 1 1 8
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Brown  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 709 5
J. Brown 6 5 73 1 30
T. Mobley  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 369 4
T. Mobley 4 4 62 0 23
S. Pinckney  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 6 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 836 2
S. Pinckney 10 6 41 1 11
B. Bennett  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 78 0
B. Bennett 3 1 8 0 8
T. Roberts  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 2
T. Roberts 1 0 0 0 0
C. Beasley  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 159 1
C. Beasley 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Roberts  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Roberts 3-0 1.0 0
L. Boykin  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
L. Boykin 2-3 0.0 0
T. Jackson  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Hope  81 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Hope 2-1 1.0 0
D. Pinckney  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pinckney 1-0 0.0 0
J. Griffin  3 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
J. Griffin 1-2 1.0 0
J. Proche  23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proche 1-2 0.0 0
B. Ryan  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Ryan 1-1 0.0 0
J. Clark  15 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Clark 1-1 1.0 0
J. Parker  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Parker 1-3 0.0 0
C. Arnold Jr.  38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Arnold Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
J. Stewart  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Stewart 1-1 0.0 0
S. Bruce  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
S. Bruce 0-3 0.0 0
T. Pinkney  39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Pinkney 0-1 0.0 0
T. Fletcher  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Fletcher 0-1 0.0 0
J. Killen  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Killen 0-1 0.0 0
P. McSweeney  40 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. McSweeney 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Hensley  25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/11 41/42
K. Hensley 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Crenshaw  28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 0 0
E. Crenshaw 4 37.8 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McDoom  16 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 95 1
M. McDoom 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mobley 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
9 6.7 60 0
T. Mobley 1 7.0 7 0
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 318 3 0 286.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2387 10 10 133.7
G. Watson 12/17 318 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 54 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 599 5
D. Billingsley 6 54 3 33
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 1006 9
K. Vidal 13 32 0 22
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 -120 2
G. Watson 4 -23 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 134 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 538 4
R. Johnson 4 4 134 2 67
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 392 1
D. Stoudemire 4 3 99 1 65
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 764 4
T. Johnson 5 3 59 0 29
D. Lewis  2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 103 2
D. Lewis 1 1 21 0 21
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 128 0
K. Vidal 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
D. Pettus 8-0 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 3-2 0.0 0
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 3-5 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
C. Ransaw  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Ransaw 2-2 0.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 1.0
W. Choloh 1-3 1.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 1-2 0.0 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Robertson 0-2 0.0 0
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
15/17 33/34
B. Buce 1/1 35 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
M. Rivers 2 41.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
J. Williams 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 14.8 59 0
T. Johnson 1 10.0 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:07 CSTCAR 25 1:27 3 7 Punt
9:28 CSTCAR 25 3:36 5 4 Punt
4:09 CSTCAR 25 2:19 4 7 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 CSTCAR 8 1:30 3 2 Punt
12:36 CSTCAR 25 1:03 3 2 Punt
9:47 CSTCAR 25 3:37 8 38 Downs
4:04 CSTCAR 30 3:35 9 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CSTCAR 25 2:55 6 75 TD
8:42 CSTCAR 19 0:18 1 -12 Fumble
4:49 CSTCAR 25 4:54 10 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 3:53 9 57 FG
9:40 TROY 35 0:12 1 65 TD
5:52 TROY 38 1:43 4 62 TD
1:50 CSTCAR 32 1:59 3 -10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 CSTCAR 48 0:45 2 48 TD
11:33 TROY 26 1:46 5 74 TD
6:10 TROY 37 2:06 3 -9 Punt
0:29 TROY 25 0:29 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 TROY 19 3:23 6 72 TD
8:29 CSTCAR 7 3:40 8 6 TD

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(14:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Geiger steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for CC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+11 YD
4 & 9 - CSTCAR 11
(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 11. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 11. Gain of 11 yards. S.Pinckney for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
No Gain
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 11
(0:03 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 11
(0:09 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 12
(0:59 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to TRY 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 11.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 31
(1:39 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 31. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 31. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 12.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 46
(2:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 46. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 46. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Pettus at TRY 31.
Penalty
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39
(2:22 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett. PENALTY on TRY-T.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(3:02 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at CC 39.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(3:37 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at CC 36.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29
(4:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at CC 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:49 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at CC 29.
Kickoff
(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 6 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+3 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 3
(4:54 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 3 yards. D.Billingsley for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 3
(5:14 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 5
(5:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Proche; J.Killen at CC 3.
4 & 11 - TROY
(5:34 - 3rd) B.Buce yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY. PENALTY on CC-J.Griffin Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 15 - TROY 15
(6:12 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 15. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 11.
-4 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 11
(7:04 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 15 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin; T.Fletcher at CC 15.
Sack
1 & Goal - TROY 7
(7:48 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at CC 11 for -4 yards (J.Griffin)
Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2
(7:48 - 3rd) PENALTY on TRY-G.Betts False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & Goal - TROY 6
(7:53 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire. PENALTY on CC-L.Boykin Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & Goal - TROY 6
(7:58 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Stoudemire.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 7
(8:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; S.Bruce at CC 6.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Fumble (1 plays, -12 yards, 0:18 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 19
(8:38 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 7 for -12 yards (T.Jackson) G.McCall FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-T.Jackson at CC 7. Tackled by CC at CC 7.
Kickoff
(8:42 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. M.McDoom returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Butler at CC 19.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 72 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:42 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(8:54 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 36. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 36. Gain of 36 yards. R.Johnson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 48
(9:25 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by T.Johnson at CC 48. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Arnold at CC 36.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 47
(10:15 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to CC 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; B.Ryan at CC 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(10:49 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Arnold; S.Bruce at TRY 47.
+22 YD
2 & 13 - TROY 25
(11:23 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson C.Arnold at TRY 47.
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(11:59 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 25 for -3 yards (K.Roberts)
Kickoff
(12:05 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 53 yards from CC 35 to the TRY 12. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McDoom J.Robinson at TRY 28.
Kickoff
(12:05 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 60 yards from CC 35 to the TRY 5. J.Williams MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-J.Williams at TRY 14. Tackled by CC at TRY 14. PENALTY on CC-J.Parker Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(12:08 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.McCall steps back to pass. Catch made by A.Bedgood at TRY 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 10. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(12:16 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Brown for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 38
(12:59 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by B.Bennett at TRY 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at TRY 30.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 36
(13:33 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to TRY 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Showers at TRY 21. PENALTY on CC-W.Lampkin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44
(14:05 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by J.Brown at TRY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum C.Martial at TRY 36.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 41
(14:36 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 41. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 44.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 41.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(0:29 - 2nd) G.Watson kneels at the TRY 24.
Kickoff
(0:29 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 59 yards from CC 35 to the TRY 6. Fair catch by J.Williams.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:29 - 2nd) K.Hensley extra point is good.
+8 YD
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 8
(0:38 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to TRY End Zone for 8 yards. G.McCall for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 10
(1:15 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at TRY 8.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16
(1:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 16. Catch made by S.Pinckney at TRY 16. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 10.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39
(1:39 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 16.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - CSTCAR 48
(2:24 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to TRY 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 39.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43
(2:32 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 48.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 39
(3:02 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; K.Robertson at CC 43.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 35
(3:37 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30
(4:04 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw; R.Jibunor at CC 35.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 2:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - TROY 28
(4:21 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 49 yards to CC 23 Center-TRY. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 23. Tackled by P.Higgins; D.Pettus at CC 30.
Sack
3 & 9 - TROY 38
(5:01 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 28 for -10 yards (J.Clark)
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 38
(5:34 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hope; L.Boykin at TRY 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(6:10 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pinckney at TRY 38.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Downs (8 plays, 38 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 37
(6:17 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
+4 YD
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 41
(6:45 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson; W.Choloh at TRY 37.
No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 41
(6:48 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
Penalty
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 31
(6:54 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley. PENALTY on CC-W.Moise Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(7:35 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to TRY 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 31.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 44
(8:13 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by T.Mobley at TRY 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47
(8:49 - 2nd) R.White rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; B.Jones at TRY 44.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42
(9:22 - 2nd) R.White rushed to TRY 47 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 47.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(9:47 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 42.
Kickoff
(9:47 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the CC 2. Fair catch by M.McDoom.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 74 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:47 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+67 YD
3 & 9 - TROY 33
(9:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 33. Catch made by R.Johnson at TRY 33. Gain of 67 yards. R.Johnson for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 32
(10:28 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at TRY 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(10:49 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
Penalty
2 & 4 - TROY 47
(10:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-D.Lewis Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+19 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 28
(10:57 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 28. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 28. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Parker; J.Proche at TRY 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 26
(11:33 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Ryan at TRY 28.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(11:40 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 37 yards to TRY 36 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Johnson. PENALTY on TRY-K.Cass Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(11:45 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27
(11:54 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(12:36 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at CC 27.
Kickoff
(12:36 - 2nd) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 48 yards, 0:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:36 - 2nd) B.Buce extra point is good.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(12:47 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 33 yards. D.Billingsley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 48
(13:21 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to CC 48. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at CC 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 33.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 10
(13:27 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 38 yards to CC 48 Center-CC. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
+1 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 9
(14:10 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at CC 10.
No Gain
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 9
(14:15 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney (C.Slocum).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 8
(14:51 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at CC 9.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - TROY 42
(15:00 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 34 yards to CC 8 Center-TRY. Downed by K.Swanson.
+5 YD
3 & 25 - TROY 47
(0:28 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Vidal at CC 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Pinkney; J.Griffin at CC 42.
Sack
2 & 19 - TROY 41
(0:44 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at CC 47 for -6 yards (A.Hope) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by A.Hope. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-C.Ollendieck at CC 47. Tackled by CC at CC 47.
+1 YD
1 & 20 - TROY 42
(1:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to CC 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Hope at CC 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(1:50 - 1st) G.Watson scrambles to CC 28 for yards. Tackled by CC at CC 28. PENALTY on TRY-A.Stidham Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Downs (4 plays, 7 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34
(1:57 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at CC 32.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - CSTCAR 22
(2:42 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TRY at CC 34.
+11 YD
2 & 24 - CSTCAR 11
(3:26 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 22.
-14 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(4:09 - 1st) CC rushed to CC 11 for -14 yards. CC FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at CC 11.
Kickoff
(4:09 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 62 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:09 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
+8 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 8
(4:15 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to CC End Zone for 8 yards. D.Billingsley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+27 YD
2 & 1 - TROY 35
(5:06 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by R.Johnson at CC 35. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at CC 8.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(5:14 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to CC 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin; J.Parker at CC 35.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(5:52 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 44.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (5 plays, 4 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - CSTCAR 29
(6:03 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to TRY 28 Center-CC. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 28. Tackled by P.Bunch at TRY 38.
Sack
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 35
(6:47 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 29 for -6 yards (W.Choloh)
-4 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 39
(7:38 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 39. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 39. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; O.Fletcher at CC 35.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36
(8:17 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to CC 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at CC 39.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30
(8:46 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 30. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher; C.Slocum at CC 36.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(9:28 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at CC 30.
Kickoff
(9:28 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 65 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:28 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
+65 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 35
(9:40 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 35. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 35. Gain of 65 yards. D.Stoudemire for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.

CCU
Chanticleers
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(9:48 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 33 yards to TRY 35 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 32
(9:49 - 1st) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29
(10:33 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; R.Jibunor at CC 32.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25
(11:07 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at CC 29.
Kickoff
(11:07 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 57 yards, 3:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TROY 25
(11:12 - 1st) B.Buce 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TRY Holder-TRY.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TROY 18
(11:17 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
Penalty
3 & 9 - TROY 23
(11:24 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. PENALTY on CC-J.Griffin Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TROY 23
(11:33 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 24
(12:18 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to CC 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Bruce; J.Parker at CC 23.
+29 YD
3 & 8 - TROY 47
(12:57 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 47. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 47. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Proche at CC 24.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 46
(13:27 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at TRY 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(14:05 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at TRY 46.
+21 YD
2 & 11 - TROY 24
(14:32 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 24. Catch made by D.Lewis at TRY 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by P.McSweeney; L.Boykin at TRY 45.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at TRY 24.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
