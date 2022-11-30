|
No. 1 Georgia focuses on SEC title in matchup with No. 14 LSU
Georgia almost certainly is going to the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday in Atlanta.
LSU is not going to the CFP regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship Game.
Nonetheless, the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC), champions of the East Division, and the No. 14 Tigers (9-3, 6-2), champions of the West Division, both have a lot to gain by winning on Saturday -- a significant trophy and momentum going into whatever their next destination is.
The situation is very similar to the one Georgia faced last season when it was undefeated and No. 1 as it faced Alabama. The Bulldogs figured to go to the CFP even if they lost. The Crimson Tide needed to win to get in, and they played like it, upsetting the Bulldogs 41-24.
However, Georgia shook off the loss and took care of business in the CFP, beating Michigan in the semifinals and winning a rematch with Alabama for the national championship.
"We're worried about winning the SEC championship," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. "That's the most important thing on our agenda. It's tough to win an SEC championship. I've been part of this league for a long time. I have almost as many national championships as I do SEC championships."
Georgia has not lost since last season's SEC championship game. Only one of the Bulldogs' games this season was decided by a touchdown or less -- a 26-22 victory at Missouri on Oct. 1.
A victory on Saturday would give Georgia a chance to accomplish something even last year's team didn't -- an undefeated national championship season.
"It's not about last year's team or a comparison," Smart said. "It's about that next step and having an opportunity to put a number on the wall that stays there forever. It's an SEC championship. I think our players take a lot of pride in that."
LSU, in its first season under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, was in strong contention for a CFP berth before being upset by unranked Texas A&M 38-23 in its regular-season finale.
"We've had certainly some bumps in the road, but we've had some great achievements in developing our program here in the first year," Kelly said. "Our football team has gotten better as the season has gone along.
"This is a great challenge, but one that we're excited about. We want to be able to represent the SEC West and certainly play to our standard."
The Tigers, who lost to Florida State in their season opener and to Tennessee on Oct. 1, didn't play to their season-long standard against the Aggies. LSU's John Emery Jr. ran for three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough.
That loss dropped them nine spots in the CFP rankings Tuesday night, though they can still earn a substantial bowl berth by winning Saturday.
"This group has a lot of fight," Kelly said. "That's why they'll go to Atlanta, and they will fight, and they will play hard for four quarters, and they will give everything they have against a very talented Georgia team."
The Tigers will attempt to slow a Bulldogs passing attack led by quarterback Stetson Bennett (3,151 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions).
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|17
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|10
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|211
|281
|Total Plays
|39
|37
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|67
|Rush Attempts
|13
|13
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.2
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|208
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|16-26
|19-24
|Yards Per Pass
|6.6
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-19
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.3
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|208
|PASS YDS
|214
|3
|RUSH YDS
|67
|211
|TOTAL YDS
|281
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/24
|208
|1
|1
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|4
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|6
|-6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|9
|4
|80
|1
|53
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|4
|3
|35
|0
|18
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|4
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|2
|2
|6
|0
|8
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Burns 28 S
|M. Burns
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/2
|42
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|43.3
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 26 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|19/24
|214
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|3
|33
|0
|24
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|5
|23
|0
|15
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|6
|5
|69
|1
|22
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|5
|5
|58
|1
|32
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|
A. Mitchell 5 WR
|A. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Davis 0 LB
|R. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel-Sisavanh 14 DB
|D. Daniel-Sisavanh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - LSU 32(0:06 - 2nd) D.Ramos 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35(0:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by K.Boutte at UGA 35. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35(0:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels spikes the ball.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 45(0:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 45. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh at UGA 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(0:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 36. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at LSU 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(0:29 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 33. Catch made by J.Emery at LSU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Starks at LSU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at LSU 33.
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 3(0:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by D.Bell at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. D.Bell for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(0:51 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; M.Burns at LSU 3.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 24(1:22 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by L.McConkey at LSU 24. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bernard-Converse; G.Brooks at LSU 2.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(1:50 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to LSU 24 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 24.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(1:58 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by K.Jackson at UGA 42. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Burns at LSU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - LSU 19(2:05 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 39 yards to UGA 42 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - LSU 19(2:11 - 2nd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|Sack
2 & 11 - LSU 24(2:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 19 for -5 yards (J.Carter)
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(2:48 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at LSU 24.
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 14(2:53 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 14. Catch made by D.Washington at LSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. D.Washington for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 14(2:57 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 18(3:33 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 18. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 22(3:54 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 22. Catch made by L.McConkey at LSU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Perkins at LSU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(4:26 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by K.McIntosh at LSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at LSU 22.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 37(4:47 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by D.Blaylock at LSU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 37(4:54 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 39(5:35 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at LSU 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 50(6:19 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 50. Catch made by D.Blaylock at LSU 50. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 40(6:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UGA 40(6:44 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 38(7:23 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 40.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UGA 23(7:23 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint. PENALTY on LSU-M.Baskerville Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UGA 19(7:54 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at UGA 23.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 24(7:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LSU 25(8:01 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 51 yards to UGA 24 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LSU 25(8:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 25(8:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 5 - UGA 33(8:24 - 2nd) J.Podlesny 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - UGA 27(9:10 - 2nd) S.Bennett scrambles to LSU 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - UGA 31(9:51 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 31. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(10:37 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by K.Milton at LSU 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 31.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 46(10:57 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to LSU 30 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at LSU 30.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(11:36 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at UGA 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - UGA 22(12:15 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to UGA 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari; A.Gaye at UGA 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 20(12:59 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Burns at UGA 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(13:32 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at UGA 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - LSU 33(13:39 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 50 yards to UGA 17 Center-S.Roy. Fair catch by L.McConkey.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 34(14:17 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour; K.Lassiter at LSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LSU 34(14:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Bullard at LSU 34.
|Kickoff
|(14:43 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 12 - LSU 23(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 22. Intercepted by S.Mondon at LSU 22. Tackled by LSU at LSU 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(0:03 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LSU 23.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 3(0:08 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 3. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Bowers for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 3(0:10 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Mitchell.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 4(0:43 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to LSU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 3.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 17(1:11 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by K.McIntosh at LSU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at LSU 8. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 4 yards accepted.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(1:32 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by B.Bowers at LSU 49. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 17.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 36(1:49 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at LSU 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(2:21 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by L.McConkey at UGA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Garner at UGA 36.
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(2:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 47. Gain of 53 yards. K.Boutte for 53 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 32(3:01 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 32. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Smith at LSU 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(3:33 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Chambliss at LSU 32.
|Kickoff
|(3:33 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:33 - 1st) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
4 & 14 - LSU 21(3:55 - 1st) D.Ramos 32 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett. N.Stackhouse blocked the kick. C.Smith recovered the blocked kick. C.Smith for 95 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Sack
3 & Goal - LSU 5(4:37 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UGA 14 for -9 yards (C.Chambliss)
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 5(4:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(5:18 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to UGA 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at UGA 5.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - LSU 22(5:46 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 22. Catch made by B.Thomas at UGA 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at UGA 7.
|Sack
2 & 7 - LSU 20(6:32 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at UGA 22 for -2 yards (T.Walthour)
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - LSU 18(7:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 18. Catch made by M.Taylor at UGA 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at UGA 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 23(7:17 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy. PENALTY on UGA-T.Marshall Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 39(7:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by K.Lacy at UGA 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(8:12 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to UGA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; T.Marshall at UGA 39.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 40(8:53 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at UGA 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(9:18 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Davis at LSU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 34(9:57 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; J.Dumas-Johnson at LSU 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(10:29 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at LSU 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 17. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at LSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - UGA 27(11:01 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 56 yards to LSU 17 Center-UGA. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 17. Tackled by N.Green at LSU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UGA 27(11:06 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.McIntosh.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 21(11:52 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at UGA 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 21(12:33 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at UGA 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 46(12:42 - 1st) J.Bramblett punts 33 yards to UGA 21 Center-S.Roy. Downed by J.Jenkins.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 46(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 46(12:53 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 41(13:38 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at LSU 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 32(14:07 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at LSU 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 25(14:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at LSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Emery rushed to LSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Beal; N.Stackhouse at LSU 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
-
VALPO
NMEXST
3
65
4th 2:19 FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
19
45
4th 14:55 ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
14
9
3rd 8:04 FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
10
35
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
7
24
3rd 8:32 ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
31
28
Final/OT ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
17
7
Final ESPN