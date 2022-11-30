|
|
|UCF
|TULANE
No. 18 Tulane rides wave into title game vs. No. 22 UCF
Nearing the end of its most successful football season in 24 years, No. 18 Tulane will play in its first American Athletic Conference title game when it hosts No. 22 UCF on Saturday in New Orleans.
By beating two-time defending conference champion Cincinnati 27-24 last Saturday, Tulane not only punched its ticket to the championship game but secured home-field advantage. The Green Wave (10-2, 7-1 AAC) also reached double-digit wins for the first time since Tommy Bowden guided them to a 12-0 season in 1998.
The successful run garnered coach Willie Fritz some attention for a Power Five job. Georgia Tech reportedly interviewed Fritz, but on Tuesday afternoon Tulane announced that Fritz informed the school he wasn't leaving.
"I'm the head football coach at Tulane," Fritz told reporters Monday. "I'm extremely proud to be the head football coach at Tulane, and we're looking forward to the ball game on Saturday. That's what I told our guys when I visited with them (Monday) morning."
UCF (9-3, 6-2) can take comfort in having won the teams' regular-season meeting, 38-31 at Tulane on Nov. 12. That day, Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 132 yards and a touchdown but added 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
But Plumlee left last Saturday's game due to a lingering hamstring injury, leaving the Knights to turn to backup Mikey Keene at quarterback to finish out a 46-39 shootout win over South Florida. UCF won on Keene's late touchdown pass to Alec Holler, which Holler brought in with one outstretched hand in the front corner of the end zone.
Keene completed 15 of 19 throws for 129 yards and two touchdowns, after Plumlee had gone 9-for-9 passing with a touchdown and rushed for 133 yards and two scores on just eight attempts.
"Coach (Gus Malzahn) has got some good schemes where a lot of times there's very similar quarterback run plays that you get, and he does something a little bit different with his quarterback," Fritz said.
"And then the other young man we played against a year ago, Mikey Keene. He also is not as much a dual threat as Plumlee, but he runs the ball effectively and really throws it. So two very good quarterbacks."
Malzahn said Plumlee has been feeling better.
"It's not like something new, and he's managed it and been able to recover and come back," Malzahn said. "His mindset's to play, and so we'll see how he does each day."
Tulane's offense has been powered by running back Tyjae Spears, who leads the conference with 14 rushing touchdowns and ranks third with 1,177 rushing yards. Spears gained 130 on just eight carries against UCF three weeks ago, then added games of 121 and 181 yards with two touchdowns apiece since then.
"He's real impressive to do what he's done the last two weeks, and they've been committed, too, to getting it to him," Malzahn said. "He carried it a whole bunch of times last week. He'll carry it a whole bunch of times against us, we feel like. We're gonna have to do a good job of fitting, gang-tackling, tackling better than we did last week."
Saturday's high-stakes matchup will be UCF's final conference football game in the AAC before its move to the Big 12 next season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|15
|Rushing
|5
|4
|Passing
|3
|11
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|135
|424
|Total Plays
|44
|44
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|9.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|197
|Rush Attempts
|33
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|9.9
|Yards Passing
|38
|227
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|14-24
|Yards Per Pass
|0.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.8
|1-33.0
|Return Yards
|22
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|38
|PASS YDS
|227
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|197
|
|
|135
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|4/5
|31
|0
|0
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|2/6
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|17
|68
|0
|10
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
X. Townsend 3 WR
|X. Townsend
|2
|13
|1
|8
|
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|5
|2
|0
|8
|
T. Castellanos 12 QB
|T. Castellanos
|6
|-6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
R. Harvey 22 RB
|R. Harvey
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|3
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Hudson 2 WR
|K. Hudson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 24 DB
|J. Ware
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 14 CB
|C. Thornton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Morris-Brash 33 DE
|T. Morris-Brash
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 12 DB
|J. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Celiscar 88 DE
|J. Celiscar
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean-Baptiste 11 LB
|J. Jean-Baptiste
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 31 CB
|B. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Montalvo 94 DT
|A. Montalvo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yates III 27 LB
|W. Yates III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McDaniel 47 DE
|K. McDaniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Perry 4 DB
|K. Perry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 7 CB
|D. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 15 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 99 DE
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. McCarthy 40 P
|M. McCarthy
|5
|44.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|2
|27.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wilson 9 DB
|D. Wilson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|14/24
|227
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|16
|184
|1
|60
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|3
|7
|0
|9
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|4
|2
|61
|0
|54
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|2
|60
|1
|43
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|7
|4
|50
|1
|16
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|4
|3
|27
|0
|25
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
W. Wallace 84 TE
|W. Wallace
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hunter 34 S
|J. Hunter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|1
|33.0
|0
|33
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|2.3
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 26(8:09 - 3rd) S.Clayton rushed to UCF 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Perry at UCF 20.
|+56 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 18(8:32 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to UCF 26 for 56 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Adams at UCF 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(9:05 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.McDaniel at TUL 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - UCF 42(9:16 - 3rd) M.McCarthy punts 47 yards to TUL 11 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 11. Tackled by A.Ward at TUL 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UCF 42(9:23 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UCF 42(9:30 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 40(9:59 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at UCF 42.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 34(10:28 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at UCF 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 33(11:08 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; N.Anderson at UCF 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(11:40 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; K.Cooper at UCF 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(12:09 - 3rd) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UCF 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+60 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 40(12:24 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to UCF End Zone for 60 yards. T.Spears for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(13:03 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Montalvo at TUL 40.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 26(13:43 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; J.Ware at TUL 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 25(14:22 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by W.Wallace at TUL 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at TUL 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(14:56 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash; J.Johnson at TUL 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Martinez at TUL 24.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UCF 49(0:03 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for K.Hudson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 49(0:09 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to TUL 49. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Anderson at TUL 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 41(0:18 - 2nd) J.Richardson rushed to TUL 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 49.
|Result
|Play
|Int
4 & 12 - TULANE 32(0:27 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass INTERCEPTED at UCF 19. Intercepted by D.Brown at UCF 19. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at UCF 41.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TULANE 32(0:33 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|Sack
2 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:55 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at UCF 32 for -2 yards (J.Celiscar)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(0:59 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 47(1:13 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 47. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Brown at UCF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(1:18 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for A.Bauman.
|+25 YD
2 & 13 - TULANE 28(1:26 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 28. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 28. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hodges at UCF 47.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 31(1:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 31. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TUL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 24 - UCF 17(2:00 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 52 yards to TUL 31 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by TUL-J.Jackson at TUL 31. Tackled by UCF at TUL 31.
|Sack
3 & 13 - UCF 28(2:06 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos sacked at UCF 17 for -11 yards (K.Cooper)
|Sack
2 & 5 - UCF 37(2:16 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos sacked at UCF 28 for -9 yards (P.Jenkins)
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 31(2:36 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Young at UCF 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:45 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 33 yards to UCF 31 Center-E.Hudak. D.Wilson returned punt from the UCF 31. Tackled by K.Harrison at UCF 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:49 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 36(2:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(3:26 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste at TUL 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UCF 26(3:32 - 2nd) M.McCarthy punts 42 yards to TUL 32 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 25(4:04 - 2nd) T.Castellanos scrambles to UCF 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at UCF 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UCF 23(4:31 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to UCF 23. Catch made by J.Richardson at UCF 23. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at UCF 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 21(4:55 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to UCF 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at UCF 23.
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 64 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF 1. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at UCF 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:00 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 43(5:11 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 43. Catch made by L.Keys at UCF 43. Gain of 43 yards. L.Keys for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 44(5:48 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 44. Gain of 13 yards. S.Wyatt ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 41(6:27 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:48 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TUL 41.
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 2nd) R.Casey kicks 65 yards from UCF 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:48 - 2nd) C.Boomer extra point is good.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 5(6:55 - 2nd) X.Townsend rushed to TUL End Zone for 5 yards. X.Townsend for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(7:28 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at TUL 5.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 11(7:51 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 8.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UCF 11(8:32 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UCF 14(9:02 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at TUL 11.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 20(9:28 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; N.Taliancich at TUL 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 25(9:45 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by J.Baker at TUL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(10:15 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TULANE 32(10:22 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by W.Yates at TUL 32.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TULANE 32(10:51 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Morris-Brash at TUL 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:25 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 23(11:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCF 23(11:36 - 2nd) J.Plumlee rushed to TUL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at TUL 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - UCF 28(12:18 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to TUL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks; D.Williams at TUL 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 29(12:47 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 32(13:23 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson; J.Machado at TUL 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 42(13:54 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UCF 46(14:31 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Taliancich at TUL 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 50(15:00 - 2nd) I.Bowser rushed to TUL 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - UCF 42(0:25 - 1st) X.Townsend rushed to UCF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at UCF 50.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 35(0:54 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at UCF 42.
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by C.Glover at UCF 35.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TULANE 17(1:05 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 10(1:09 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 8(1:49 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Celiscar at UCF 10.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TULANE 8(1:55 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+54 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 38(2:35 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 38. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 38. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:08 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 33. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at TUL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 33(3:11 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for B.Bohanon.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 22(3:45 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 22. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UCF at TUL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - TULANE 17(4:20 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton; J.Jean-Baptiste at TUL 22.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TULANE 22(4:20 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-TUL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UCF 35(4:33 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 46 yards to TUL 19 Center-A.Ward. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 19. Tackled by UCF at TUL 22.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - UCF 36(5:02 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at UCF 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - UCF 32(5:49 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UCF 39(6:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee sacked at UCF 32 for -7 yards (D.Hodges)
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - UCF 27(7:03 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 27. Catch made by J.Baker at UCF 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at UCF 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 25(7:39 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper at UCF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 25(7:46 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF.
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 10(7:52 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to UCF 10. Catch made by S.Wyatt at UCF 10. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wyatt for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(8:31 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jean-Baptiste; A.Montalvo at UCF 10.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 35(9:03 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 15 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at UCF 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(9:37 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to UCF 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at UCF 35.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(9:57 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson; J.Ware at UCF 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 27(10:28 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 27. Catch made by T.James at TUL 27. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wilson at TUL 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TULANE 20(10:51 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by D.Watts at TUL 20. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thornton at TUL 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 16(11:25 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ware; D.Wilson at TUL 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(11:58 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at TUL 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCF 48(12:04 - 1st) M.McCarthy punts 37 yards to TUL 15 Center-A.Ward. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - UCF 49(12:36 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 49. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 49. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Clark at UCF 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - UCF 40(13:15 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 40. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at UCF 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at UCF 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - UCF 34(13:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 40 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at UCF 40.
|-16 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 44(14:09 - 1st) R.Harvey rushed to UCF 50 for yards. FUMBLES forced by UCF. PENALTY on UCF-UCF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. Fumble RECOVERED by UCF-R.Harvey at UCF 50. No Play. Tackled by L.Robinson; J.Machado at UCF 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - UCF 33(14:30 - 1st) J.Plumlee pass complete to UCF 33. Catch made by R.Harvey at UCF 33. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hunter at UCF 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at UCF 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
-
VALPO
NMEXST
3
65
4th 2:11 FLOF
-
CSTCAR
TROY
19
45
4th 14:55 ESPN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
14
9
3rd 7:21 FOX
-
14LSU
1UGA
10
35
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
22UCF
18TULANE
7
24
3rd 8:09 ABC
-
9CLEM
23UNC
0
063.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
2MICH
0
053 O/U
-16
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
AKRON
BUFF
22
23
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
48
Final CBSSN
-
11UTAH
4USC
47
24
Final FOX
-
10KSTATE
3TCU
31
28
Final/OT ABC
-
TOLEDO
OHIO
17
7
Final ESPN