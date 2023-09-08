|
|
|MURYST
|LVILLE
Jawhar Jordan, Jamari Thrash have 2 TDs each, Louisville routs Murray State 56-0 in home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jawhar Jordan and Jamari Thrash each scored two touchdowns, and Louisville used a slew of explosive plays to dominate Murray State 56-0 on Thursday night for its first shutout in nearly three years.
Six days after rallying past Georgia Tech 39-34 in Jeff Brohm’s coaching debut, the Cardinals (2-0) were never challenged by the FCS-level Racers (1-1) in their home opener.
Louisville led 28-0 at halftime, with Jack Plummer threading a crossing pass to Thrash for a 73-yard scoring play and Jordan shaking a defender near the left sideline in a 72-yard TD run.
“I know our linemen are going to make those big holes happen, so I expect it right away," said Jordan, who finished with 178 all-purpose yards. "Once I saw it, I just did what I do and broke free.”
Louisville set the tone with chunk plays on its first possession as Kevin Coleman made an incredible one-handed catch for 30 yards on third and 11. Plummer later hit a wide-open Jordan for 32 yards to the 12, and Thrash took a pitch on the next snap and dashed untouched for the TD to cap a six-play, 76-yard drive.
Jordan, Louisville’s top rusher last season with 815 yards, carried seven times for 135 yards, including a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter. His 74-yard TD run against Georgia Tech provided a cushion after Louisville recovered a fumble with a one-point lead.
Thrash caught three passes for 82 yards. Plummer completed 16 of 22 passes for 247 yards with two interceptions on deep passes before giving way to four other QBs including Brock Domann and Harrison Bailey, who threw a 34-yard TD pass to Joey Gatewood.
“They've really been playmakers for us,” Brohm said about Thrash and Jordan. "We have other playmakers also, but those two have definitely stood out. We've got to continue to make sure they get touches as well as the others and continue to improve the whole receiver room, which I think we will.”
Isaac Guerendo, Amari Huggins-Bruce and Keyjuan Brown added short TD runs as Louisville outgained Murray State 690-166 and posted its first shutout since beating Syracuse 30-0 in November 2020.
Murray State's DJ Williams completed 7 of 16 passes for 68 yards. The loss comes just over a year after a 63-10 rout at Texas Tech.
“It seemed like we competed for more balls with the exception of the one long run, but we got some long runs down," Murray State coach Dean Hood said. "It felt like we were able to run the ball a little at times. But it’s hard to find positives out of a 56-to-nothing (loss).”
GROUND RULES
The Cardinals rushed for 344 yards and averaged 7.8 per carry. Guerendo, a sixth-year Wisconsin transfer, and freshman Brown each had 11 carries for 63 and 65 yards respectively along with their first touchdowns at Louisville.
THE TAKEAWAY
Murray State: The Racers had few highlights as they never got past the Louisville 41 and turned it over on three consecutive possessions. Zayteak McGhee provided one moment by jumping to intercept Plummer's deep sideline pass, but the defense struggled against the bigger, faster Cardinals.
Louisville: The Cardinals had 11 rushing plays of at least 10 yards and eight passing plays of at least 15. That dominance allowed them to use a lot of their roster, which produced a lot of big moments, yardage and points. Louisville used nine QBs overall with five completing at least one pass as Louisville tallied 346 yards. Twelve players had at least one reception.
UP NEXT
Murray State: At former Ohio Valley Conference foe Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Louisville: Faces Indiana in Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 16.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|29
|Rushing
|5
|15
|Passing
|3
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|166
|690
|Total Plays
|54
|78
|Avg Gain
|3.1
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|94
|344
|Rush Attempts
|32
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|7.8
|Yards Passing
|72
|346
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|9.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-65
|7-44
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|10-43.7
|2-52.5
|Return Yards
|55
|6
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-55
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|72
|PASS YDS
|346
|
|
|94
|RUSH YDS
|344
|
|
|166
|TOTAL YDS
|690
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|15/32
|172
|1
|0
|
E. Phoenix
|E. Phoenix
|5/10
|125
|1
|1
|
J. Stinson
|J. Stinson
|2/4
|28
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Morgan
|K. Morgan
|19
|59
|0
|11
|
Q. Jennings
|Q. Jennings
|11
|57
|1
|23
|
K. Galbreath
|K. Galbreath
|7
|49
|1
|39
|
J. Northington
|J. Northington
|11
|40
|0
|18
|
D. Escort
|D. Escort
|3
|36
|0
|17
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|10
|33
|0
|13
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|8
|31
|1
|8
|
C. Jumper
|C. Jumper
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
E. Phoenix
|E. Phoenix
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Hill
|I. Hill
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
P. Perry
|P. Perry
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shields
|T. Shields
|0
|2
|69
|2
|51
|
G. Eke
|G. Eke
|0
|3
|59
|0
|40
|
C. Rusk
|C. Rusk
|0
|3
|55
|0
|32
|
C. Jones
|C. Jones
|0
|3
|51
|0
|23
|
J. Bell
|J. Bell
|0
|6
|28
|0
|13
|
M. Fox
|M. Fox
|0
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
D. Britten
|D. Britten
|0
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
Q. Jennings
|Q. Jennings
|0
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Galbreath
|K. Galbreath
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. London
|J. London
|1/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|
M. Maldonado
|M. Maldonado
|1/1
|0
|5/5
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer
|J. Plummer
|34/53
|494
|4
|3
|
H. Bailey
|H. Bailey
|3/5
|51
|1
|0
|
B. Domann
|B. Domann
|4/4
|34
|0
|0
|
B. Allen
|B. Allen
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|
P. Clarkson
|P. Clarkson
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|14
|231
|3
|74
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|17
|90
|1
|25
|
K. Brown
|K. Brown
|11
|65
|1
|14
|
J. Plummer
|J. Plummer
|13
|56
|0
|16
|
K. Moorman
|K. Moorman
|5
|38
|0
|25
|
M. Turner
|M. Turner
|7
|30
|0
|10
|
E. Conley
|E. Conley
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|2
|17
|1
|11
|
J. Calloway
|J. Calloway
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Thrash
|J. Thrash
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
P. Clarkson
|P. Clarkson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Agyen
|M. Agyen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash
|J. Thrash
|0
|10
|170
|3
|73
|
K. Coleman
|K. Coleman
|0
|5
|98
|1
|40
|
I. Guerendo
|I. Guerendo
|0
|5
|60
|0
|25
|
J. Calloway
|J. Calloway
|0
|5
|53
|0
|17
|
J. Jordan
|J. Jordan
|0
|3
|49
|0
|32
|
C. Bell
|C. Bell
|0
|3
|42
|0
|33
|
A. Huggins-Bruce
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|0
|5
|35
|0
|20
|
J. Gatewood
|J. Gatewood
|0
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
A. Houston
|A. Houston
|0
|3
|27
|0
|17
|
C. Hicks
|C. Hicks
|0
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
E. Downing
|E. Downing
|0
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Fowles
|W. Fowles
|0
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|0-0
|0
|1
|
R. Puryear
|R. Puryear
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Travelstead
|B. Travelstead
|4/4
|0
|9/9
|0
|
N. Lopez
|N. Lopez
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Keller kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at MUR 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MURYST 30(14:28 - 1st) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn A.Gillotte at MUR 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MURYST 33(13:52 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 33. Catch made by J.Bell at MUR 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at MUR 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MURYST 34(13:14 - 1st) O.Phillips punts 46 yards to LOU 20 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 20. Pushed out of bounds by M.Collins at LOU 24.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(13:04 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by J.Thrash at LOU 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Walker at LOU 23. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Shift 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LVILLE 23(12:57 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Goatley at LOU 23.
|+30 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 23(12:16 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 23. Catch made by K.Coleman Jr. at LOU 23. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at MUR 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(11:39 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 48(11:39 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by J.Calloway at LOU 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Hill at MUR 44.
|+32 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 44(10:53 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to MUR 44. Catch made by J.Jordan at MUR 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at MUR 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 12(10:13 - 1st) J.Thrash rushed to MUR End Zone for 12 yards. J.Thrash for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 1st) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:06 - 1st) N.Keller kicks 64 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR 1. D.Jennings returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Franklin at MUR 13.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MURYST 13(10:00 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams sacked at MUR 8 for -5 yards (A.Gillotte)
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - MURYST 8(9:23 - 1st) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte at MUR 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - MURYST 12(8:48 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to MUR 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at MUR 14.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - MURYST 14(8:09 - 1st) PENALTY on MUR-C.Hill False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MURYST 9(8:04 - 1st) O.Phillips punts 43 yards to LOU 48 Center-C.Diven. Downed by B.Williamson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(7:54 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to MUR 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Francis at MUR 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 49(7:19 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to MUR 49. Catch made by K.Coleman Jr. at MUR 49. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Shupperd at MUR 47.
|Sack
3 & 5 - LVILLE 47(6:37 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer sacked at LOU 45 for -8 yards (C.Goatley) PENALTY on LOU-J.Plummer Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 13 - LVILLE 45(6:16 - 1st) B.Travelstead punts 55 yards to MUR End Zone Center-S.Kochav. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 20(6:08 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for K.Galbreath.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 20(6:04 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at MUR 25.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - MURYST 25(5:22 - 1st) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 25. Catch made by C.Jones at MUR 25. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Neal B.Perry at MUR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 48(4:43 - 1st) C.Jones rushed to MUR 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Alderman at MUR 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MURYST 50(4:03 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to LOU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tell T.Quinn at LOU 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MURYST 48(3:18 - 1st) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Rusk.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MURYST 48(3:12 - 1st) O.Phillips punts 35 yards to LOU 13 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 13. Tackled by B.Williamson R.Batsch at LOU 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 15(3:03 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 15(2:55 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 15. Catch made by J.Thrash at LOU 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Alberty at LOU 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(2:13 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to LOU 50 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Walker at LOU 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 50(1:37 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 50. Catch made by J.Calloway at LOU 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at MUR 46.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LVILLE 46(1:04 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on MUR-K.Reed Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(0:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Walker at MUR 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(0:18 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hill at MUR 17.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LVILLE 17(14:56 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on MUR-K.Reed Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 2(14:50 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Walker C.Hill at MUR 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(14:40 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR End Zone for 1 yards. I.Guerendo for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:38 - 2nd) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:38 - 2nd) N.Keller kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(14:38 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to MUR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at MUR 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MURYST 30(14:00 - 2nd) C.Jones rushed to MUR 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly D.Tell at MUR 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MURYST 34(13:23 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to MUR 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at MUR 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 36(12:44 - 2nd) D.Jennings rushed to MUR 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Neal at MUR 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MURYST 42(12:10 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - MURYST 42(12:04 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to LOU 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at LOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 45(11:25 - 2nd) C.Jones rushed to LOU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MURYST 45(10:45 - 2nd) PENALTY on MUR-D.Kelly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - MURYST 50(10:31 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to LOU 50. Catch made by J.Bell at LOU 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at LOU 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MURYST 45(9:54 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MURYST 45(9:42 - 2nd) O.Phillips punts 38 yards to LOU 7 Center-C.Diven. Fair catch by K.Coleman Jr..
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 7(9:35 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 45 for 38 yards. Tackled by Z.McGhee at LOU 45.
|Int
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:05 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at MUR 17. Intercepted by Z.McGhee at MUR 17. Tackled by LOU at MUR 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 17(8:58 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for G.Eke.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 17(8:50 - 2nd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Alderman at MUR 15.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - MURYST 15(8:14 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 15. Catch made by C.Rusk at MUR 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley B.Perry at MUR 21.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MURYST 21(7:32 - 2nd) O.Phillips punts 52 yards to LOU 27 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 27. Tackled by K.Walker at LOU 31.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 31(7:21 - 2nd) J.Plummer rushed to LOU 27 for -4 yards. J.Plummer FUMBLES forced by MUR. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-J.Jordan at LOU 27. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 27.
|+73 YD
2 & 14 - LVILLE 27(6:43 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by J.Thrash at LOU 27. Gain of 73 yards. J.Thrash for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:37 - 2nd) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) N.Keller kicks 59 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR 6. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 35(6:37 - 2nd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Watts at MUR 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MURYST 41(5:54 - 2nd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly J.Alderman at MUR 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MURYST 44(5:08 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MURYST 44(4:59 - 2nd) D.Williams rushed to MUR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at MUR 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 46(4:21 - 2nd) K.Galbreath rushed to MUR 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear J.Clark at MUR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MURYST 45(3:34 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for M.Fox.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MURYST 45(3:29 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for D.Charlton-Perrin.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MURYST 45(3:18 - 2nd) O.Phillips punts 55 yards to LOU End Zone Center-C.Diven. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(3:10 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by J.Calloway at LOU 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Baker at LOU 28.
|+72 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 28(2:49 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to MUR End Zone for 72 yards. J.Jordan for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:37 - 2nd) N.Keller kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(2:37 - 2nd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Watts K.Brown at MUR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MURYST 27(2:00 - 2nd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 33 for yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at MUR 33. PENALTY on MUR-J.Frye Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - MURYST 17(1:52 - 2nd) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 17. Catch made by J.Bell at MUR 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at MUR 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MURYST 24(1:41 - 2nd) D.Williams steps back to pass. D.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MURYST 24(1:32 - 2nd) O.Phillips punts 46 yards to LOU 30 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 30. Tackled by K.Galbreath at LOU 20. PENALTY on LOU-K.Brown Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 10(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-C.Bell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 5(1:20 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to LOU 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Adewole at LOU 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 11(1:00 - 2nd) I.Guerendo rushed to LOU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Shupperd at LOU 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 13(0:50 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 13. Catch made by I.Guerendo at LOU 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at LOU 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:27 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 20(0:19 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by I.Guerendo at LOU 20. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by Z.McGhee at LOU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-C.Bell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - LVILLE 40(0:08 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 40. Catch made by I.Guerendo at LOU 40. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goatley at LOU 44.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - LVILLE 44(0:01 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 44. Catch made by I.Guerendo at LOU 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by C.Alberty at MUR 25. PENALTY on MUR-MUR Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 6 - LVILLE 49(0:00 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at MUR 7. Intercepted by K.Reed at MUR 7. Tackled by J.Plummer at LOU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.London kicks 65 yards from MUR 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to MUR End Zone for yards. J.Jordan for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-B.Hudson Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 19 - LVILLE 16(14:48 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 16. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Walker at LOU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 21 - LVILLE 13(14:14 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|+17 YD
3 & 21 - LVILLE 13(14:08 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 13. Catch made by J.Calloway at LOU 13. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MUR at LOU 30. PENALTY on LOU-M.Gonzalez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - LVILLE 20(13:37 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to LOU 20. Catch made by J.Jordan at LOU 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Mubenga at LOU 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LVILLE 31(13:04 - 3rd) B.Travelstead punts 50 yards to MUR 19 Center-S.Kochav. Downed by S.Duck. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on MUR-MUR Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LVILLE 31(12:57 - 3rd) B.Travelstead punts 50 yards to MUR 19 Center-S.Kochav. Fair catch by M.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 19(12:49 - 3rd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 30 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Duck D.Neal at MUR 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 30(12:14 - 3rd) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at MUR 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - MURYST 36(11:35 - 3rd) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 36. Catch made by G.Eke at MUR 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at MUR 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 49(11:00 - 3rd) D.Williams pass complete to MUR 49. Catch made by J.Bell at MUR 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 38(10:25 - 3rd) K.Morgan rushed to LOU 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at LOU 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - MURYST 40(9:44 - 3rd) P.Perry rushed to LOU 41 for -1 yards. P.Perry FUMBLES forced by LOU. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-D.Neal at LOU 41. Tackled by MUR at LOU 41.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(9:38 - 3rd) J.Plummer rushed to MUR 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at MUR 45.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(9:06 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to MUR 45. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at MUR 45. Gain of 20 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:40 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to MUR 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.McGhee M.Baker at MUR 19.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 19(8:11 - 3rd) J.Plummer rushed to MUR 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Batsch at MUR 16.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 16(7:36 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to MUR 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by Z.McGhee J.Coley at MUR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 1(7:11 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to MUR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Jordan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:08 - 3rd) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:08 - 3rd) C.Hussung kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(7:08 - 3rd) C.Jones rushed to MUR 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at MUR 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MURYST 33(6:43 - 3rd) I.Hill rushed to MUR 35 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Neal at MUR 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 35(6:05 - 3rd) C.Jones rushed to MUR 36 for yards. Tackled by T.Quinn at MUR 36. PENALTY on MUR-H.Kofowo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MURYST 25(5:31 - 3rd) E.Phoenix steps back to pass. E.Phoenix pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Int
2 & 20 - MURYST 25(5:19 - 3rd) E.Phoenix pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 46. Intercepted by D.Neal at LOU 46. Tackled by MUR at LOU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 46(5:09 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Shupperd at MUR 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 49(4:44 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to MUR 49. Catch made by A.Houston at MUR 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Collins at MUR 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(4:18 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Barnes at MUR 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 25(3:48 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams N.Walker at MUR 28.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 28(3:14 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to MUR 28. Catch made by A.Houston at MUR 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at MUR 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - LVILLE 24(2:37 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to MUR 24. Catch made by C.Bell at MUR 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(2:10 - 3rd) I.Guerendo rushed to MUR 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at MUR 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 17(1:32 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to MUR 17. Catch made by I.Guerendo at MUR 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Adewole J.Coley at MUR 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 6(1:02 - 3rd) A.Huggins-Bruce rushed to MUR End Zone for 6 yards. A.Huggins-Bruce for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:58 - 3rd) N.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 3rd) C.Hussung kicks 54 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR 11. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 35(0:58 - 3rd) D.Jennings rushed to MUR 36 for 1 yards. D.Jennings FUMBLES forced by S.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-T.Quinn at MUR 36. Tackled by MUR at MUR 36. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(0:52 - 3rd) E.Conley rushed to MUR 17 for 19 yards. Tackled by Z.McGhee at MUR 17.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 17(0:11 - 3rd) K.Brown rushed to MUR 4 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Walker Z.McGhee at MUR 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 4(15:00 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR End Zone for 4 yards. K.Brown for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) B.Travelstead extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) C.Hussung kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(14:55 - 4th) K.Morgan rushed to MUR 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Watts S.Brown at MUR 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MURYST 23(14:17 - 4th) E.Phoenix steps back to pass. E.Phoenix pass incomplete intended for G.Eke.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - MURYST 23(14:11 - 4th) E.Phoenix rushed to MUR 33 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hamilton at MUR 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MURYST 33(13:38 - 4th) O.Phillips punts 44 yards to LOU 23 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 23. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williamson at LOU 26.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(13:29 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to LOU 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at LOU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(13:20 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to LOU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Bailey J.Coley at LOU 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 45(12:40 - 4th) LOU rushed to LOU 43 for -2 yards. LOU FUMBLES forced by MUR. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-H.Bailey at LOU 43. Tackled by MUR at LOU 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LVILLE 43(12:03 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to LOU 43. Catch made by A.Houston at LOU 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Collins at LOU 49.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - LVILLE 49(11:45 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by MUR at MUR 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(11:17 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to MUR 47. Catch made by C.Hicks at MUR 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at MUR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:44 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Gatewood.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:38 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams N.Walker at MUR 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LVILLE 34(10:00 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for A.Houston.
|+34 YD
4 & 8 - LVILLE 34(9:54 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to MUR 34. Catch made by J.Gatewood at MUR 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Gatewood for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:44 - 4th) N.Lopez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:44 - 4th) C.Hussung kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the MUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 25(9:44 - 4th) K.Galbreath rushed to MUR 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hamilton S.Brown at MUR 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 25(9:01 - 4th) E.Phoenix pass complete to MUR 25. Catch made by K.Galbreath at MUR 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Martens at MUR 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MURYST 29(8:16 - 4th) E.Phoenix steps back to pass. E.Phoenix pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MURYST 29(8:08 - 4th) O.Phillips punts 44 yards to LOU 27 Center-C.Diven. K.Coleman Jr. returned punt from the LOU 27. Tackled by M.Baker at LOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(7:55 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to LOU 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Williford at LOU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 39(7:33 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to LOU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Baker J.Dailey at LOU 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(6:59 - 4th) P.Clarkson pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by W.Fowles at LOU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Alberty at MUR 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 48(6:25 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bailey D.Appleton at MUR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(5:56 - 4th) P.Clarkson steps back to pass. P.Clarkson pass incomplete intended for W.Fowles.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(5:52 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baker at MUR 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 41(5:18 - 4th) P.Clarkson rushed to MUR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Long M.Williams at MUR 38.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 38(4:58 - 4th) K.Brown rushed to MUR 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at MUR 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MURYST 37(4:43 - 4th) K.Galbreath rushed to MUR 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bell D.Sanders at MUR 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MURYST 37(4:06 - 4th) K.Galbreath rushed to MUR 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Reiger at MUR 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MURYST 40(3:24 - 4th) J.Stinson steps back to pass. J.Stinson pass incomplete intended for P.Perry.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MURYST 40(3:17 - 4th) O.Phillips punts 34 yards to LOU 26 Center-C.Diven. Downed by K.Galbreath.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(3:06 - 4th) K.Moorman rushed to LOU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 35.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - LVILLE 35(2:35 - 4th) K.Moorman rushed to LOU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Alberty at LOU 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 33(1:58 - 4th) K.Moorman rushed to LOU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baker at LOU 37.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 37(1:52 - 4th) K.Moorman rushed to MUR 38 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Alberty D.Appleton at MUR 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:38 - 4th) M.Agyen rushed to MUR 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams C.Alberty at MUR 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:02 - 4th) B.Allen pass complete to MUR 38. Catch made by E.Downing at MUR 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Cheatham at MUR 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 31(0:28 - 4th) K.Moorman rushed to MUR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Appleton at MUR 29.