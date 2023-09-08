|
|ILL
|KANSAS
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines 34-23 victory over Illinois in season debut
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) The sore back that had bothered Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels throughout the fall looked just fine Friday night.
So did his arm and legs.
Making his season debut, Daniels threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, and Devin Neal ran for 120 yards and another score, sending the Jayhawks past Illinois 34-23 in the first meeting between the Power Five schools since 1968.
“I could tell today when we were doing some walkthrough stuff Jalon felt really good. He was really anxious to play,” Kansas coach Lance Leipold said. “I felt he was ready. I didn't see any apprehension that he was worried about anything.”
Daniel Hishaw added 98 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Lawrence Arnold had five catches for 89 yards, as Daniels and the Jayhawks (2-0) piled up nearly 300 yards of offense in the first half and finished with 543 for the game,
“I feel like everything we game-planned this week,” Daniels said, “we executed it to a ‘T’”
The Illini's Luke Altmyer threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while running for 70 and two more scores, and he showed some moxie by bouncing back from a crushing blow from Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker to lead a fourth-quarter rally.
The Illini (1-1) trailed 34-7 before Altmyer scored both of his TDs on the ground, and the 2-point conversions got them within 34-23 late in the fourth quarter. But the Illinois quarterback was picked off with 1:59 to go, ending the comeback bid.
“We still had plenty of time, we just had to manage it,” Illini coach Bret Bielema said. “We just haven't been in this moment and it's definitely something we have to correct. I promise you, in the Big Ten, we're going to have these exact scenarios.”
Daniels showed no signs of rust - and how much more dynamic the Kansas offense is with him under center - after he missed last week's opener against Missouri State to rest his ailing back. He led a 10-play, 82-yard TD march the first time he touched the ball, then added two more touchdown drives to send Kansas to a 21-0 lead.
The Illini, meanwhile, were going nowhere: four drives, four punts. And when they finally put together a sustained series, with Altmyer hitting five straight passes and Tip Rieman hauling in a short TD pass, Daniels made them pay for leaving 41 seconds on the clock. He quickly completed a 48-yard pass to set up Hishaw's touchdown run.
“You come down here to the end of the game - you have an 11-point game,” Bielema said, “and you realize you gave them a free touchdown. A free seven points, right before the half. Or it's a one-possession game.”
The Jayhawks extended their lead to 34-7 with a pair of field goals before Illinois finally got a big play. Altmyer escaped the pocket on third-and-18 and found nobody ahead of him, running untouched 72 yards for the score.
The Illini kept their momentum going when Xavier Scott picked off a jump ball in the end zone on the ensuing possession, and Altmyer swiftly led them the other way. After six completions, the Illini quarterback ran it into the end zone himself.
Suddenly, the Jayhawks' lead was down to 34-23 with just over 8 minutes to play.
Illinois got the ball again with about 4 minutes to go, but Altmyer's hot streak finally ended. After he completed a long throw to convert fourth-and-long, the Ole Miss transfer was picked by the Jayhawks' Kwinton Lassiter to put the game away.
“At first glimpse I thought we were an extremely physical football team tonight,” Leipold said. “The film will tell us for sure but I thought we played aggressive. We're playing in a fashion that we're going to need in the Big 12 this year.”
WHAT IS TARGETING
Big Ten referee Larry Smith's crew had a tough time with targeting penalties. They didn't call one after Booker's hit on Altmyer until Bielema demanded the play be reviewed, and only then was the Kansas defensive tackle kicked from the game. The crew later called targeting on the Illini's Tarique Barnes but overturned that one on review, allowing him to remain in the game. A third flag for targeting resulted in Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant's ejection in the fourth quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois was dominated on the both sides of the ball most of the game, despite coming back in the fourth quarter, and the frustration was evident in the jawing that took place throughout the game; defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. was called for unsportsmanlike conduct at one point and tempers continued to flare.
Kansas was strong up front all night, setting the tone for most of the game. Booker and Jereme Robinson each had two sacks and the Jayhawks had six as a team, while the defensive line held Illinois running backs to 75 yards on the ground.
UP NEXT
Illinois plays No. 7 Penn State next Saturday.
Kansas visits Nevada next Saturday night.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|27
|Rushing
|4
|12
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-10
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|341
|539
|Total Plays
|56
|73
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|139
|262
|Rush Attempts
|28
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|202
|277
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-58
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-41.5
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|202
|PASS YDS
|277
|139
|RUSH YDS
|262
|341
|TOTAL YDS
|539
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|37/54
|413
|3
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Altmyer
|L. Altmyer
|22
|139
|2
|72
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|20
|103
|0
|29
J. McCray
|J. McCray
|15
|50
|1
|11
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|2
|7
|0
|5
K. Feagin
|K. Feagin
|1
|5
|0
|5
G. Moore
|G. Moore
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Williams
|I. Williams
|0
|11
|150
|0
|29
C. Washington
|C. Washington
|0
|7
|68
|0
|33
P. Bryant
|P. Bryant
|0
|7
|66
|2
|18
G. Moore
|G. Moore
|0
|4
|56
|0
|22
T. Reiman
|T. Reiman
|0
|3
|37
|1
|17
H. Beatty
|H. Beatty
|0
|3
|23
|0
|12
R. Love III
|R. Love III
|0
|2
|13
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Griffin
|C. Griffin
|1/1
|0
|4/4
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|21/29
|277
|2
|1
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|22/28
|276
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|23
|214
|2
|48
D. Hishaw Jr.
|D. Hishaw Jr.
|16
|127
|2
|28
D. McDuffie
|D. McDuffie
|13
|59
|1
|17
J. Bean
|J. Bean
|5
|41
|0
|17
S. Morrison
|S. Morrison
|8
|41
|1
|9
J. Daniels
|J. Daniels
|11
|24
|0
|15
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Arnold
|L. Arnold
|0
|9
|166
|0
|52
L. Grimm
|L. Grimm
|0
|7
|102
|1
|48
Q. Skinner
|Q. Skinner
|0
|6
|101
|0
|47
D. Neal
|D. Neal
|0
|7
|72
|1
|23
M. Fairchild
|M. Fairchild
|0
|3
|37
|0
|16
T. Wilson
|T. Wilson
|0
|4
|25
|0
|16
T. Kardell
|T. Kardell
|0
|2
|22
|0
|15
D. Emilien
|D. Emilien
|0
|2
|15
|0
|9
T. Locklin
|T. Locklin
|0
|2
|8
|1
|4
J. Casey
|J. Casey
|0
|1
|5
|1
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Dotson
|M. Dotson
|0-0
|0
|1
C. Bryant
|C. Bryant
|0-0
|0
|1
K. Lassiter
|K. Lassiter
|0-0
|0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Keller
|S. Keller
|4/4
|0
|9/9
|0
O. Piepergerdes
|O. Piepergerdes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. A.Laughery returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Keys at ILL 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(14:52 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 28 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Withers at ILL 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - ILL 28(14:35 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Phillips at ILL 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 35(14:03 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 35(13:50 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 45 yards to KAN 20 Center-ILL. T.Wilson returned punt from the KAN 20. Tackled by J.McCray at KAN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 18(13:41 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 18. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at KAN 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(13:07 - 1st) Q.Skinner rushed to KAN 30 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Scott at KAN 30.
|+22 YD
2 & 8 - KANSAS 30(12:43 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 30. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 48(12:12 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to ILL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at ILL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 45(11:42 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to ILL 42 for 3 yards. D.Neal FUMBLES forced by X.Scott. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-D.Emilien at ILL 42. Tackled by ILL at ILL 42.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 42(11:14 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 42. Catch made by D.Neal at ILL 42. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Scott at ILL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 23(10:38 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Locklin.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 23(10:29 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to ILL 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bush at ILL 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 16(9:51 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 16. Catch made by L.Grimm at ILL 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Meed at ILL 8. PENALTY on ILL-R.Meed Face Mask (15 Yards) 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 4(9:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 4. Catch made by T.Locklin at ILL 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Locklin for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:20 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:20 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(9:20 - 1st) L.Altmyer rushed to ILL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dotson at ILL 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ILL 27(8:59 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - ILL 27(8:54 - 1st) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 27. Catch made by G.Moore at ILL 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at ILL 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 42(8:29 - 1st) PENALTY on ILL-ILL False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ILL 37(8:09 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ILL 37(7:59 - 1st) J.McCray rushed to ILL 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; K.Brown at ILL 45.
|Sack
3 & 7 - ILL 45(7:33 - 1st) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 44 for -1 yards (P.Joyner)
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 44(6:51 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 41 yards to KAN 15 Center-ILL. Fair catch by T.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(6:42 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Neal.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 15(6:38 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 16 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Coleman at KAN 16.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - KANSAS 16(6:04 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by ILL at KAN 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(5:13 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at KAN 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(4:44 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at KAN 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 47(4:09 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 47(3:59 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 47. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 47. Gain of 13 yards. L.Grimm ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(3:26 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to ILL 28 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at ILL 28.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 28(2:43 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Barnes at ILL 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 30(1:56 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by D.Neal at ILL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Poynton at ILL 27. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Personal Foul / Defense 14 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 13(1:29 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at ILL 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 6(0:51 - 1st) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph; T.Strain at ILL 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - KANSAS 5(0:20 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 5. Catch made by J.Casey at ILL 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Casey for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:07 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:07 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:07 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Young; J.Brown at ILL 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 32(15:00 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at ILL 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(14:46 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at ILL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 43(14:06 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant at ILL 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ILL 46(13:33 - 2nd) G.Moore rushed to ILL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher; K.Logan at ILL 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ILL 45(12:54 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 38 yards to KAN 17 Center-ILL. Fair catch by T.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(12:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|Sack
2 & 10 - KANSAS 17(12:37 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KAN 9 for -8 yards (J.Newton)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - KANSAS 9(12:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|Punt
4 & 18 - KANSAS 9(11:45 - 2nd) D.Greaves punts 37 yards to KAN 46 Center-KAN. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 46(11:37 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 46. Catch made by C.Washington at KAN 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 45.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ILL 45(11:03 - 2nd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 49 for -6 yards (J.Robinson)
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - ILL 49(10:28 - 2nd) L.Altmyer scrambles to KAN 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Booker; D.Gaines at KAN 48. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ILL 48(10:00 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 42 yards to KAN 6 Center-ILL. Downed by ILL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 6(9:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant at KAN 6.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 6(9:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 6. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at KAN 11.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 11(8:37 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 11. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 11. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at KAN 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 36(8:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bush at KAN 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - KANSAS 42(7:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at KAN 44.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 44(6:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to ILL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(6:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to ILL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Barnes at ILL 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 43(5:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 43. Catch made by M.Fairchild at ILL 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Rosiek at ILL 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 27(4:37 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 27. Catch made by D.Emilien at ILL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at ILL 18.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - KANSAS 18(3:58 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ILL 5 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 5(3:28 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to ILL End Zone for 5 yards. D.Neal for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(3:12 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at ILL 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(2:51 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by G.Moore at ILL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at ILL 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(2:31 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 39. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 39. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Dotson at KAN 49.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(2:00 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 49. Catch made by G.Moore at KAN 49. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 39.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 39(1:38 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 39. Catch made by I.Williams at KAN 39. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Gilliom at KAN 10.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 10(1:25 - 2nd) L.Altmyer rushed to KAN 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 4(0:50 - 2nd) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 4. Catch made by T.Reiman at KAN 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Reiman for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:41 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:41 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(0:41 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 35 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Randolph at KAN 35.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 35(0:35 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 35. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 35. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 17.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 17(0:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner. PENALTY on ILL-T.Strain Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 2(0:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to ILL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 1(0:09 - 2nd) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL End Zone for 1 yards. D.Hishaw for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:05 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:05 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 25(0:05 - 2nd) L.Altmyer kneels at the ILL 25.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 60 yards from ILL 35 to the KAN 5. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kreutz at KAN 31.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(14:53 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to ILL 26 for 43 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 26(14:13 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to ILL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Daxon at ILL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - KANSAS 24(13:33 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for KAN.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KANSAS 24(13:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KANSAS 31(13:18 - 3rd) S.Keller 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KAN Holder-KAN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-K.Randolph Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 50 yards from KAN 50 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(13:14 - 3rd) J.McCray rushed to ILL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at ILL 36. PENALTY on KAN-M.Dotson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 49(12:50 - 3rd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 45 for -6 yards (A.Booker)
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - ILL 45(12:15 - 3rd) J.McCray rushed to ILL 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ILL 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 14 - ILL 47(11:33 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 47. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant; K.Logan at KAN 43.
|+2 YD
4 & 4 - ILL 43(10:52 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 43. Catch made by P.Bryant at KAN 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(10:48 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at KAN 44.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 44(10:12 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 44. Catch made by D.Neal at KAN 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(9:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 33. Catch made by T.Wilson at ILL 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - KANSAS 28(8:52 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 28. Catch made by L.Arnold at ILL 28. Gain of 13 yards. L.Arnold FUMBLES forced by D.Rosiek. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-C.Bush at ILL 15. Tackled by M.Ford at ILL 21.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 21(8:42 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; M.Dotson at ILL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 35(8:18 - 3rd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 35(8:11 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to ILL 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher; K.Logan at ILL 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - ILL 42(7:42 - 3rd) R.Love rushed to KAN 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - ILL 48(7:09 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 50. Intercepted by M.Dotson at KAN 50. Tackled by ILL at KAN 50.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(7:00 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to ILL 34 for 16 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 34.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(6:21 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 34. Catch made by L.Arnold at ILL 34. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at ILL 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(5:42 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to ILL 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at ILL 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 14(5:19 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to ILL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at ILL 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - KANSAS 13(4:36 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to ILL 13. Catch made by D.Emilien at ILL 13. Gain of 6 yards. D.Emilien for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on KAN-M.Fairchild Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - KANSAS 17(4:33 - 3rd) D.McDuffie rushed to ILL 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Barnes; T.Barnes at ILL 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - KANSAS 20(3:50 - 3rd) S.Keller 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KAN Holder-KAN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 3rd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(3:46 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Hatcher; M.Grant at ILL 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ILL 32(3:26 - 3rd) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; M.Grant at ILL 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(2:59 - 3rd) J.McCray rushed to ILL 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at ILL 35.
|Sack
2 & 11 - ILL 35(2:32 - 3rd) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 28 for -7 yards (KAN)
|+72 YD
3 & 18 - ILL 28(1:50 - 3rd) L.Altmyer rushed to KAN End Zone for 72 yards. L.Altmyer for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(1:35 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for ILL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for ILL. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on KAN-A.Booker Defensive Targeting 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 1 - ILL 2(1:35 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McCray rushed to KAN 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the KAN End Zone. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bufkin at KAN 15.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 15(1:29 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 43 for 28 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at KAN 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(0:44 - 3rd) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at KAN 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 47(14:52 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 47. Catch made by T.Wilson at KAN 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at KAN 50. PENALTY on ILL-T.Nicholson Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 47. Catch made by T.Wilson at KAN 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at KAN 50.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 50(14:33 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 50. Catch made by Q.Skinner at KAN 50. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Bush at ILL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 31(13:44 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to ILL 31 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Newton at ILL 31.
|Int
2 & 10 - KANSAS 31(13:03 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at ILL End Zone. Intercepted by X.Scott at ILL End Zone. Tackled by KAN at ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 20(12:55 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for T.Reiman.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ILL 20(12:49 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 18 for -2 yards (J.Robinson)
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - ILL 18(12:15 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 18. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 18. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at ILL 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 38(11:49 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for R.Love.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 38(11:34 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at ILL 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 50(11:08 - 4th) L.Altmyer rushed to KAN 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by KAN at KAN 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 41(10:33 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by R.Love at KAN 41. Gain of 4 yards. R.Love ran out of bounds.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 37(10:05 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 37. Catch made by I.Williams at KAN 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16(9:30 - 4th) K.Feagin rushed to KAN 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at KAN 11.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 11(8:54 - 4th) L.Altmyer scrambles to KAN 11 for yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at KAN 11. PENALTY on ILL-ILL Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 16(8:12 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to KAN 16. Catch made by I.Williams at KAN 16. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bryant at KAN 13. PENALTY on KAN-C.Bryant Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 6(8:16 - 4th) L.Altmyer scrambles to KAN End Zone for 6 yards. L.Altmyer for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Altmyer steps back to pass. Catch made by R.Love at KAN 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:08 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at KAN 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 41(7:24 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to KAN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at KAN 48.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 48(6:41 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at ILL 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(5:57 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at ILL 47 for -7 yards (J.Newton)
|+16 YD
2 & 17 - KANSAS 47(5:19 - 4th) D.Hishaw rushed to ILL 31 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 31. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - KANSAS 31(4:25 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to ILL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by R.Poynton at ILL 33.
|+1 YD
4 & 3 - KANSAS 33(3:40 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to ILL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 32.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 32(3:33 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer sacked at ILL 26 for -6 yards (J.Brown)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - ILL 26(3:14 - 4th) L.Altmyer scrambles to ILL 26 for 0 yards. L.Altmyer ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - ILL 26(3:01 - 4th) L.Altmyer steps back to pass. L.Altmyer pass incomplete intended for C.Washington. PENALTY on ILL-L.Altmyer Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+22 YD
4 & 16 - ILL 26(2:32 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass complete to ILL 26. Catch made by G.Moore at ILL 26. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by KAN at ILL 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - ILL 48(2:06 - 4th) L.Altmyer pass INTERCEPTED at KAN 33. Intercepted by K.Lassiter at KAN 33. Tackled by ILL at KAN 33.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(1:59 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to KAN 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at KAN 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - KANSAS 32(1:54 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to KAN 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at KAN 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 40(1:50 - 4th) D.McDuffie rushed to KAN 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at KAN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 46(1:17 - 4th) J.Daniels kneels at the KAN 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KANSAS 45(0:36 - 4th) J.Daniels kneels at the KAN 44.