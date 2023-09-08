|
|
|INST
|IND
Tayven Jackson leads Indiana to 41-7 rout of Indiana State in first career start
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Tayven Jackson completed 18 of 21 passes for 236 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown run in his first career start, and Indiana racked up 558 yards of total offense Friday night in a 41-7 rout of visiting Indiana State.
Jaylin Lucas finished with 10 carries for 88 yards and four catches for 39 yards. His pair of 25-yard TD runs opened the scoring in the first quarter. Jackson’s scamper up the middle made it 21-0 at the end of the period, and the Hoosiers (1-1) were never threatened the rest of the way.
Afterward, coach Tom Allen declined to say if Jackson, the former four-star recruit who transferred to his home state after one season as Tennessee’s third-string passer, would remain the Hoosiers’ starter.
With veteran quarterback Dexter Williams sidelined by a torn knee ligament, Jackson has battled fellow freshman Brendan Sorsby for the job since fall camp. Sorsby started last week’s season opener, a 23-3 loss to Ohio State. Allen decided to give Jackson his turn to start, although both played again. Sorsby was 9 of 16 for 108 yards.
“It would have been ideal to name one coming out of fall camp,” Allen said. “I trusted my gut. I felt like we needed live game play to make a fair assessment. Two games where they both played a lot of football. As a staff this week, we got to make a decision.”
The Sycamores (0-2) were held to 93 total yards, scoring their only points on Maddix Blackwell’s 75-yard fumble return in the second quarter that cut the deficit to 21-7. The Hoosiers got a 28-yard field goal from Chris Freeman just before halftime.
Christian Turner and Josh Henderson had short scoring runs in the second half and Nicolas Radicic capped it with a 21-yard field goal.
On a night Indiana’s top wide receiver, Cam Camper, left due to injury, Omar Cooper Jr. finished with seven catches for 101 yards. Allen declined to offer a postgame update on Camper, who had three catches for 37 yards. Camper suffered a torn knee ligament last October and missed the rest of the season.
“A good feeling,” Cooper said. “I was able to get in a groove. I just want to be the best receiver I can be for myself.”
The point total was Indiana’s highest since a 56-14 defeat of Idaho on Sept. 11, 2021. The Hoosiers improved to 7-0 all time against Indiana State, an FCS program.
“Give Indiana credit,” Sycamores coach Curt Mallory said. “They played really well on defense. They’re going to win some games and maybe quite a few.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana State: The moribund offensive performance undoubtedly made for a bittersweet night for Mallory. His late father, Bill, remains Indiana’s all-time leader in coaching victories after leading the Hoosiers to six bowl games between 1986 and 1993. Now in his seventh season as Indiana State coach, Mallory fell to 0-6 against FBS opponents.
Indiana: For a program that had gone 6-20 in its previous 26 contests, any win is a good win. A win with above-average quarterback play is even better. Given the way Jackson played, it might be his job to lose. He showed he’s capable of playing within offensive coordinator Walt Bell’s system, making big plays and affecting games with his ability to run.
UP NEXT
Indiana State: The Sycamores face another in-state rival when they play at Ball State Sept. 16.
Indiana: The Hoosiers continue the nonconference portion of their schedule against Louisville on Sept. 16 at a neutral site, in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|33
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|1
|18
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|12-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|93
|558
|Total Plays
|43
|79
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|72
|214
|Rush Attempts
|32
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|21
|344
|Comp. - Att.
|3-11
|27-37
|Yards Per Pass
|0.3
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|0
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-38.9
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-17
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|21
|PASS YDS
|344
|
|
|72
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|93
|TOTAL YDS
|558
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Olaes
|E. Olaes
|21
|76
|0
|20
|
K. Allen
|K. Allen
|10
|53
|0
|14
|
T. Hodge
|T. Hodge
|14
|36
|0
|10
|
J. Dinka
|J. Dinka
|11
|31
|0
|8
|
D. Caton
|D. Caton
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
G. Screws
|G. Screws
|8
|-8
|0
|9
|
H. Traum
|H. Traum
|1
|-16
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Caton
|D. Caton
|0
|8
|76
|0
|32
|
H. Van Dyne
|H. Van Dyne
|0
|4
|40
|0
|15
|
E. Chambers
|E. Chambers
|0
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Rees
|L. Rees
|0
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Barnett
|K. Barnett
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Ruiz
|S. Ruiz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|19/26
|260
|0
|0
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|17/32
|166
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|21
|112
|2
|25
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|15
|65
|1
|20
|
C. Turner
|C. Turner
|10
|40
|1
|11
|
B. Sorsby
|B. Sorsby
|12
|26
|0
|11
|
T. Howland
|T. Howland
|5
|23
|0
|8
|
T. Jackson
|T. Jackson
|9
|20
|1
|10
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Holloman
|D. Holloman
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Cooper Jr.
|O. Cooper Jr.
|0
|7
|101
|0
|31
|
C. Camper
|C. Camper
|0
|6
|72
|0
|24
|
D. McCulley
|D. McCulley
|0
|5
|64
|0
|19
|
J. Henderson
|J. Henderson
|0
|4
|58
|0
|22
|
J. Lucas
|J. Lucas
|0
|5
|40
|0
|24
|
D. Carter
|D. Carter
|0
|3
|32
|0
|16
|
E. Williams Jr.
|E. Williams Jr.
|0
|2
|29
|0
|19
|
J. Bomba
|J. Bomba
|0
|2
|16
|0
|14
|
B. Archer
|B. Archer
|0
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Coby
|A. Coby
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Freeman
|C. Freeman
|2/2
|0
|3/3
|0
|
N. Radicic
|N. Radicic
|1/1
|0
|2/2
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 40 yards from IU 35 to the INDS 25. Fair catch by INDS.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 25(15:00 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for H.Van Dyne.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - INST 25(14:55 - 1st) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 25. Catch made by D.Caton at INDS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at INDS 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - INST 29(14:11 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes sacked at INDS 23 for -6 yards (L.Carr)
|Punt
4 & 12 - INST 23(13:36 - 1st) H.Traum punts 50 yards to IU 27 Center-INDS. Downed by INDS.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(13:13 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Brown at IU 37. PENALTY on INDS-L.Hunter Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 48(12:59 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 48. Catch made by C.Camper at INDS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Edwards at INDS 44.
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - IND 44(12:28 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 44. Catch made by D.McCulley at INDS 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 25.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:06 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to INDS End Zone for 25 yards. J.Lucas for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:02 - 1st) C.Freeman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:02 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 30 yards from IU 35 to the INDS 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 35(12:02 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for J.Dinka.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - INST 35(11:58 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Carr at INDS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - INST 36(11:27 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for D.Caton.
|Punt
4 & 9 - INST 36(11:20 - 1st) H.Traum punts 44 yards to IU 20 Center-INDS. J.Lucas returned punt from the IU 20. Tackled by M.Blackwell at IU 19.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 19(11:09 - 1st) T.Jackson rushed to IU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sherman at IU 19.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - IND 19(10:40 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 19. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 19. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at IU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(10:05 - 1st) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson pass incomplete intended for E.Williams.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(10:05 - 1st) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by O.Cooper at IU 41. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by INDS at INDS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(9:37 - 1st) T.Jackson rushed to INDS 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Brown J.Osafo at INDS 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 7 - IND 25(9:00 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to INDS End Zone for 25 yards. J.Lucas for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 1st) C.Freeman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - INST 25(8:52 - 1st) PENALTY on INDS-J.Vazquez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - INST 20(8:52 - 1st) E.Olaes scrambles to INDS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey J.Mangum-Farrar at INDS 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - INST 29(8:12 - 1st) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at INDS 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - INST 31(7:29 - 1st) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at INDS 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - INST 32(6:51 - 1st) A.Beacom punts 39 yards to IU 29 Center-INDS. Fair catch by IU.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IND 29(6:44 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by INDS at IU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 45(6:02 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 45. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 45. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by P.Edwards at INDS 1. PENALTY on IU-Z.Carpenter Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - IND 40(6:01 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Booser L.Hunter at IU 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - IND 43(5:26 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 43. Catch made by E.Williams at IU 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 47.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - IND 47(4:48 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at INDS 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(4:13 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 37. Catch made by C.Camper at INDS 37. Gain of 21 yards. INDS ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(3:34 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to INDS 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell G.Ollendieck at INDS 10.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - IND 10(3:04 - 1st) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson pass incomplete intended for C.Camper. PENALTY on INDS-K.Butler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 5(2:59 - 1st) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|-5 YD
2 & Goal - IND 5(2:55 - 1st) T.Jackson rushed to INDS 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards L.Hunter at INDS 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - IND 10(2:12 - 1st) T.Jackson rushed to INDS End Zone for 10 yards. T.Jackson for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 1st) C.Freeman extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the INDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - INST 25(2:04 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at INDS 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - INST 29(1:44 - 1st) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Moore at INDS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 37(1:23 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for D.Caton.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - INST 37(1:18 - 1st) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at INDS 36.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - INST 36(0:36 - 1st) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for Z.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 11 - INST 36(0:30 - 1st) H.Traum punts 28 yards to IU 36 Center-INDS. J.Lucas MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-IU at IU 36. Tackled by INDS at IU 20. PENALTY on IU-IU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(0:19 - 1st) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at IU 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at IU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IND 46(14:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-C.Camper False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - IND 41(15:00 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Chatman at INDS 48. PENALTY on IU-M.Katic Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
2 & 22 - IND 32(13:56 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by G.Ollendieck at IU 30.
|+14 YD
3 & 24 - IND 30(13:12 - 2nd) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by J.Bomba at IU 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell M.Hauser at IU 44.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 44(12:32 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 56 yards to INDS End Zone Center-IU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - INST 20(12:17 - 2nd) E.Olaes rushed to INDS 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by N.Toomer J.Mangum-Farrar at INDS 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - INST 31(11:46 - 2nd) D.Caton rushed to INDS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sharpe at INDS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - INST 35(11:24 - 2nd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Sneed at INDS 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - INST 36(10:47 - 2nd) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 36. Catch made by H.Van Dyne at INDS 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - INST 49(10:16 - 2nd) T.Hodge rushed to IU 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Moore P.Dunnam at IU 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - INST 42(9:50 - 2nd) E.Olaes rushed to IU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at IU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 39(9:06 - 2nd) E.Olaes rushed to IU 36 for yards. Tackled by L.Moore P.Lucas at IU 36. PENALTY on IU-A.Carter Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 5 - INST 34(8:47 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Casey L.Carr at IU 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - INST 26(8:15 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at IU 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - INST 15(7:52 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to IU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - INST 13(7:34 - 2nd) T.Hodge rushed to IU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Casey M.Jackson at IU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - INST 13(6:36 - 2nd) E.Olaes scrambles to IU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at IU 13. PENALTY on INDS-M.Ross Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Int
4 & 8 - INST 13(6:11 - 2nd) E.Olaes pass INTERCEPTED at IU End Zone. Intercepted by N.Toomer at IU End Zone. Tackled by INDS at IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:05 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Ollendieck J.Johnson at IU 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - IND 24(5:29 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to IU 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Ollendieck at IU 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(4:56 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by D.Carter at IU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Gajewski at IU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - IND 38(4:16 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to IU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter K.Gajewski at IU 40.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - IND 40(3:36 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards J.Shew at INDS 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(2:54 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 40. Catch made by J.Henderson at INDS 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Ollendieck at INDS 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 27(2:18 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IND 27(2:13 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to INDS 25 for 2 yards. J.Lucas FUMBLES forced by INDS. Fumble RECOVERED by INDS-M.Blackwell at INDS 25. M.Blackwell for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) S.Ruiz extra point is good. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Penalty
|(2:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on INDS-J.Perry Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) S.Ruiz kicks 44 yards from INDS 20 to the IU 36. J.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Westhoff at IU 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 48(1:56 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley. PENALTY on INDS-J.Edwards Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 46(1:52 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for B.Archer.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 46(1:48 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to INDS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Brown G.Ollendieck at INDS 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IND 45(1:17 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 45. Catch made by D.Carter at INDS 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Osafo at INDS 35.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(0:58 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 35. Catch made by D.McCulley at INDS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Osafo at INDS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(0:51 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(0:45 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 25. Catch made by C.Camper at INDS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(0:37 - 2nd) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 13. Catch made by J.Bomba at INDS 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hauser at INDS 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - IND 11(0:30 - 2nd) B.Sorsby rushed to INDS 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Harris at INDS 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IND 10(0:24 - 2nd) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for O.Cooper.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - IND 18(0:20 - 2nd) C.Freeman 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) S.Ruiz kicks 65 yards from INDS 35 to the IU End Zone. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hauser at IU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(14:53 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 27. Catch made by O.Cooper at IU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell M.Chatman at IU 34.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 34(14:23 - 3rd) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson pass incomplete intended for O.Cooper. PENALTY on IU-Z.Carpenter Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 29(14:13 - 3rd) T.Jackson scrambles to IU 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Brown at IU 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - IND 31(13:41 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 31. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at IU 33.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 33(12:59 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 46 yards to INDS 21 Center-IU. D.Caton returned punt from the INDS 21. Tackled by IU at INDS 21. PENALTY on IU-J.Greer Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - INST 36(12:50 - 3rd) T.Hodge rushed to INDS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at INDS 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - INST 43(12:14 - 3rd) E.Olaes pass complete to INDS 43. Catch made by D.Caton at INDS 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey L.Moore at INDS 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - INST 45(11:34 - 3rd) E.Olaes rushed to INDS 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at INDS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 48(10:56 - 3rd) J.Dinka rushed to INDS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Dunnam at INDS 48.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - INST 48(10:14 - 3rd) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes pass incomplete intended for D.Caton. PENALTY on IU-N.Pierre Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 37(10:04 - 3rd) E.Olaes rushed to IU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Moore at IU 37.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - INST 37(9:17 - 3rd) E.Olaes rushed to IU 42 for -5 yards. Tackled by L.Carr P.Blidi at IU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - INST 42(8:46 - 3rd) E.Olaes scrambles to IU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 40.
|Penalty
4 & 13 - INST 40(8:01 - 3rd) PENALTY on INDS-M.Hauser False Start 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 18 - INST 46(8:00 - 3rd) H.Traum punts 39 yards to IU 7 Center-INDS. Fair catch by J.Lucas. PENALTY on IU-IU Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 7(7:42 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Brown at IU 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - IND 11(7:11 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Brown at IU 12.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - IND 12(6:39 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 12. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 12. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at IU 25. PENALTY on INDS-INDS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:26 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Harris at IU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(5:57 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hauser B.Surface at IU 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - IND 33(5:20 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sherman J.Shew at IU 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(4:44 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to INDS 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Blackwell at INDS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 49(4:08 - 3rd) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 49(3:59 - 3rd) J.Lucas rushed to INDS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Hunter J.Jenkins at INDS 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 41(3:20 - 3rd) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Surface at INDS 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(2:43 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 38. Catch made by O.Cooper at INDS 38. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by M.Hauser at INDS 13.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(2:03 - 3rd) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 13. Catch made by B.Archer at INDS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Brown at INDS 1. PENALTY on INDS-J.Shew Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - IND 1(1:46 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to INDS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Turner for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 3rd) N.Radicic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 63 yards from IU 35 to the INDS 2. D.Caton returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Kelly at INDS 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - INST 19(1:33 - 3rd) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes sacked at INDS 14 for -5 yards (A.Carter)
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - INST 14(0:55 - 3rd) E.Olaes scrambles to INDS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at INDS 20.
|Sack
3 & 9 - INST 20(0:11 - 3rd) E.Olaes steps back to pass. E.Olaes sacked at INDS 19 for -1 yards (IU) PENALTY on INDS-J.Vazquez Personal Foul / Offense 9 yards accepted.
|Punt
3 & 19 - INST 10(15:00 - 4th) A.Beacom punts 35 yards to INDS 45 Center-INDS. Fair catch by C.Jordan.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 45(13:50 - 4th) T.Jackson steps back to pass. T.Jackson sacked at INDS 46 for -1 yards (J.Johnson)
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - IND 46(13:38 - 4th) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 46. Catch made by O.Cooper at INDS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Chatman K.Davis at INDS 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - IND 39(13:18 - 4th) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 39. Catch made by O.Cooper at INDS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Chatman at INDS 32.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(13:04 - 4th) T.Jackson pass complete to INDS 32. Catch made by J.Henderson at INDS 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Roberts at INDS 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IND 12(12:31 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at INDS 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - IND 6(11:41 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to INDS 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at INDS 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - IND 3(10:57 - 4th) J.Henderson rushed to INDS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Henderson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:50 - 4th) N.Radicic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 4th) A.Quintero kicks 30 yards from IU 35 to the INDS 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - INST 35(10:50 - 4th) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for H.Van Dyne.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - INST 35(10:46 - 4th) G.Screws rushed to INDS 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Monds M.Jackson at INDS 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - INST 37(10:04 - 4th) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws pass incomplete intended for H.Van Dyne.
|Punt
4 & 8 - INST 37(9:58 - 4th) A.Beacom punts 40 yards to IU 23 Center-INDS. Fair catch by C.Jordan.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(9:50 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to IU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Westhoff at IU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 26(9:27 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to IU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Hoover D.Westhoff at IU 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - IND 32(8:35 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to IU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Surface E.Hoover at IU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(7:59 - 4th) B.Sorsby pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by O.Cooper at IU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Westhoff at INDS 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 49(7:24 - 4th) B.Sorsby scrambles to INDS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Belizaire at INDS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 48(6:58 - 4th) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for O.Cooper.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - IND 48(6:51 - 4th) B.Sorsby rushed to INDS 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Hoover at INDS 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(6:30 - 4th) B.Sorsby rushed to INDS 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at INDS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 27(5:30 - 4th) B.Sorsby rushed to INDS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jenkins E.Hoover at INDS 23.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - IND 23(4:53 - 4th) T.Howland rushed to INDS 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Westhoff K.Davis at INDS 21.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - IND 21(4:13 - 4th) B.Sorsby pass complete to INDS 21. Catch made by O.Cooper at INDS 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Edwards at INDS 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 8(3:32 - 4th) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for A.Steinfeldt.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 8(3:24 - 4th) B.Sorsby rushed to INDS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sampson at INDS 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - IND 7(3:02 - 4th) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for O.Cooper. PENALTY on INDS-B.Sampson Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 3(2:51 - 4th) B.Sorsby steps back to pass. B.Sorsby pass incomplete intended for O.Cooper.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 11(2:46 - 4th) N.Radicic 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-J.Evans.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:43 - 4th) A.Quintero kicks 57 yards from IU 35 to the INDS 8. Fair catch by Z.Taylor.
|Sack
1 & 10 - INST 25(2:43 - 4th) G.Screws steps back to pass. G.Screws sacked at INDS 21 for -4 yards (R.Stewart)
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - INST 21(2:00 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to INDS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Monds M.Hohlt at INDS 25.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - INST 25(1:15 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to INDS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Rudolph at INDS 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - INST 24(0:22 - 4th) A.Beacom punts 36 yards to IU 40 Center-INDS. Fair catch by C.Jordan.