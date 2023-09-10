|
|
|AF
|SAMST
Air Force uses familiar ground assault to churn out 13-3 win over Sam Houston
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) Owen Burke ran for 75 yards on 18 carries and scored the lone touchdown and Air Force beat Sam Houston 13-3 on Saturday.
Burke's 5-yard scoring run ended an 11-play, 60-yard drive that took almost 6 1/2 minutes and concluded with 5:14 left to seal it.
Air Force (2-0) outgained the Bearcats in total yards 258-80, including 244 yards rushing, and held Sam Houston to six first downs. Air Force held the Bearkats to just two plays of double-digit yards in the game.
In the slugfest, Sam Houston (0-2) linebacker Trevor finished with a game-high 14 total tackles 11 of which were solo.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
O. Burk
26 RB
75 RuYds, RuTD
|
Z. Hrbacek
0 RB
29 RuYds, 12 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|6
|Rushing
|17
|6
|Passing
|1
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|254
|80
|Total Plays
|63
|44
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|1.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|240
|36
|Rush Attempts
|60
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|1.2
|Yards Passing
|14
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|8-14
|Yards Per Pass
|0.6
|0.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-43.8
|8-43.1
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|240
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|1/3
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Burk 26 RB
|O. Burk
|18
|75
|1
|12
|
Z. Larrier 9 QB
|Z. Larrier
|19
|65
|0
|12
|
E. Michel 4 FB
|E. Michel
|8
|53
|0
|22
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|7
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Calvert 28 RB
|A. Calvert
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
D. Carson 20 RB
|D. Carson
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
C. Harris 21 WR
|C. Harris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Harris 33 RB
|J. Harris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Roznos 13 WR
|J. Roznos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wilson 11 WR
|W. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|2/2
|42
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Kinamon 23 WR
|D. Kinamon
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Shoemaker 5 QB
|K. Shoemaker
|8/14
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Hrbacek 0 RB
|Z. Hrbacek
|10
|29
|0
|9
|
T. Pannell 10 ATH
|T. Pannell
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Gentry 9 RB
|J. Gentry
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
C. Crawford III 28 RB
|C. Crawford III
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
K. Shoemaker 5 QB
|K. Shoemaker
|13
|-10
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Adeyi 2 WR
|I. Adeyi
|5
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
Z. Hrbacek 0 RB
|Z. Hrbacek
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|
N. Smith 6 WR
|N. Smith
|4
|3
|12
|0
|13
|
M. Phillips 19 WR
|M. Phillips
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Sohn 89 TE
|E. Sohn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gentry 9 RB
|J. Gentry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Williams 1 LB
|T. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nixon 18 LB
|I. Nixon
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 8 LB
|S. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Murray 11 DL
|C. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 97 DL
|C. Scott
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Aribisala 96 DL
|M. Aribisala
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gaither 14 LB
|K. Gaither
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hayes 44 DL
|B. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Armstead 2 DB
|D. Armstead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Downes 4 DB
|I. Downes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 3 DB
|C. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sessums 47 K
|C. Sessums
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Cardell 43 K
|J. Cardell
|8
|43.1
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 0 DL
|A. Smith
|2
|16.5
|20
|0
|
Z. Hrbacek 0 RB
|Z. Hrbacek
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the SHS End Zone. Z.Hrbacek returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at SHS 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 16(14:54 - 1st) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SAMST 19(14:24 - 1st) T.Pannell rushed to SHS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SAMST 23(13:59 - 1st) K.Shoemaker scrambles to SHS 23 for 0 yards. K.Shoemaker ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SAMST 23(13:48 - 1st) J.Cardell punts 44 yards to AF 33 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 33(13:06 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at AF 33. PENALTY on SHS-I.Nixon Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(12:53 - 1st) O.Burk rushed to SHS 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at SHS 50.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - AF 50(12:35 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 46 for -4 yards. J.Eldridge FUMBLES forced by SHS. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-J.Eldridge at AF 46. Tackled by SHS at AF 46.
|Sack
3 & 12 - AF 46(11:28 - 1st) Z.Larrier steps back to pass. Z.Larrier sacked at AF 40 for -6 yards (C.Scott)
|Punt
4 & 18 - AF 40(11:01 - 1st) L.Freer punts 41 yards to SHS 19 Center-AF. Downed by J.Youngblood.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 19(10:31 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 19. Catch made by I.Adeyi at SHS 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SAMST 26(10:04 - 1st) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SAMST 28(9:48 - 1st) T.Pannell rushed to SHS 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 30(9:19 - 1st) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - SAMST 38(9:05 - 1st) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 41(8:44 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 41. Catch made by N.Smith at SHS 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SAMST 40(8:17 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for J.Gentry.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - SAMST 40(8:15 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for I.Adeyi.
|Punt
4 & 11 - SAMST 40(8:13 - 1st) J.Cardell punts 41 yards to AF 19 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 19(7:06 - 1st) O.Burk rushed to AF 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at AF 21.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - AF 21(6:35 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Armstead at AF 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AF 23(5:58 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at AF 23.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AF 23(5:16 - 1st) L.Freer punts 39 yards to SHS 38 Center-AF. Fair catch by N.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 38(5:13 - 1st) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SAMST 40(4:29 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 40. Catch made by Z.Hrbacek at SHS 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 45.
|Sack
3 & 3 - SAMST 45(4:01 - 1st) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker sacked at SHS 36 for -9 yards (P.Ramsey)
|Punt
4 & 12 - SAMST 36(3:27 - 1st) J.Cardell punts 35 yards to AF 29 Center-SHS. Fair catch by AF.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(3:27 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Murray at AF 30.
|Sack
2 & 9 - AF 30(3:15 - 1st) Z.Larrier steps back to pass. Z.Larrier sacked at AF 25 for -5 yards (K.Gaither)
|+2 YD
3 & 14 - AF 25(3:00 - 1st) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at AF 27.
|Punt
4 & 12 - AF 27(1:37 - 1st) L.Freer punts 43 yards to SHS 30 Center-AF. Fair catch by N.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 30(1:21 - 1st) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SAMST 39(0:59 - 1st) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 39. Catch made by N.Smith at SHS 39. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 39.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SAMST 39(0:44 - 1st) C.Crawford rushed to SHS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 42(15:00 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for N.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SAMST 42(14:52 - 2nd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 44.
|Sack
3 & 8 - SAMST 44(14:17 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker sacked at SHS 31 for -13 yards (B.Richter)
|Punt
4 & 21 - SAMST 31(13:31 - 2nd) J.Cardell punts 41 yards to AF 28 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(13:39 - 2nd) A.Calvert rushed to AF 46 for 18 yards. A.Calvert ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 46(13:04 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - AF 48(12:43 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson at SHS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 44(11:54 - 2nd) Z.Larrier scrambles to SHS 35 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Williams at SHS 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - AF 35(11:16 - 2nd) O.Burk rushed to SHS 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Scott at SHS 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(11:04 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 30 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Williams at SHS 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - AF 30(10:00 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Nixon at SHS 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - AF 29(9:27 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at SHS 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - AF 32(8:48 - 2nd) M.Dapore 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 2nd) M.Dapore kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the SHS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 25(8:36 - 2nd) J.Gentry rushed to SHS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SAMST 28(8:05 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for M.Phillips.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SAMST 28(8:01 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for I.Adeyi.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SAMST 28(7:55 - 2nd) J.Cardell punts 45 yards to AF 27 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(7:48 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - AF 36(7:13 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to AF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 41(6:38 - 2nd) Z.Larrier steps back to pass. Z.Larrier pass incomplete intended for J.Roznos.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - AF 41(6:33 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - AF 38(5:55 - 2nd) Z.Larrier steps back to pass. Z.Larrier pass incomplete intended for W.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 13 - AF 38(5:50 - 2nd) L.Freer punts 52 yards to SHS 10 Center-AF. Fair catch by Z.Hrbacek. PENALTY on SHS-SHS Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 10(5:42 - 2nd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at SHS 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - SAMST 12(5:00 - 2nd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at SHS 16.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SAMST 16(4:22 - 2nd) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor at SHS 18.
|Punt
4 & 2 - SAMST 18(3:44 - 2nd) J.Cardell punts 42 yards to AF 40 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(3:38 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 48 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Downes at SHS 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(2:27 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson at SHS 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - AF 42(2:13 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Weaver at SHS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 33(2:05 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 30 for yards. Tackled by D.Armstead at SHS 30. PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - AF 43(1:44 - 2nd) Z.Larrier pass complete to SHS 43. Catch made by E.Michel at SHS 43. Gain of yards. Tackled by I.Downes at SHS 32. PENALTY on AF-C.Rillos Offensive penalty 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 30 - AF 47(1:36 - 2nd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Aribisala at AF 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 28 - AF 49(1:07 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Hayes at SHS 47.
|+5 YD
3 & 24 - AF 47(0:30 - 2nd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Murray at SHS 42.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Sessums kicks 40 yards from SHS 35 to the AF 25. Fair catch by P.St. John.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 28 for 3 yards. Z.Larrier FUMBLES forced by I.Nixon. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-J.Roznos at AF 28. Tackled by SHS at AF 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - AF 28(14:12 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - AF 26(13:38 - 3rd) Z.Larrier pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by E.Rau at AF 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 40.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(12:51 - 3rd) E.Michel rushed to SHS 38 for 22 yards. E.Michel FUMBLES forced by I.Nixon. Fumble RECOVERED by SHS-D.Hobbs at SHS 38. Tackled by AF at SHS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 38(12:52 - 3rd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SAMST 47(12:35 - 3rd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 49.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 49(12:15 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to AF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SAMST 49(11:46 - 3rd) Z.Hrbacek rushed to AF 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - SAMST 46(11:09 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to AF 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 38.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SAMST 38(10:31 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker sacked at AF 46 for -8 yards (B.Richter)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - SAMST 46(9:57 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to AF 46. Catch made by Z.Hrbacek at AF 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 39.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - SAMST 39(9:17 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to AF 39. Catch made by I.Adeyi at AF 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - SAMST 29(8:43 - 3rd) T.Pannell rushed to AF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 27(8:09 - 3rd) I.Adeyi rushed to AF 23 for yards. Tackled by AF at AF 23. PENALTY on SHS-J.Gentry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - SAMST 37(7:16 - 3rd) C.Crawford rushed to AF 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 37.
|+13 YD
2 & 20 - SAMST 37(6:50 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker pass complete to AF 37. Catch made by N.Smith at AF 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 24.
|-5 YD
3 & 7 - SAMST 24(6:05 - 3rd) K.Shoemaker rushed to AF 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - SAMST 35(6:16 - 3rd) C.Sessums 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SHS Holder-SHS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 3rd) C.Pavon kicks 54 yards from SHS 35 to the AF 11. D.Kinamon returns the kickoff. Tackled by SHS at AF 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 30(4:57 - 3rd) O.Burk rushed to AF 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(4:40 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 39(3:03 - 3rd) O.Burk rushed to AF 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - AF 43(2:54 - 3rd) O.Burk rushed to AF 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 47(3:00 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SHS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 49(2:32 - 3rd) J.Harris rushed to SHS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 46(2:04 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 44.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - AF 44(1:43 - 3rd) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(1:24 - 3rd) O.Burk rushed to SHS 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - AF 33(1:08 - 3rd) O.Burk rushed to SHS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 33.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - AF 33(14:47 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to SHS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(14:28 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to SHS 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 25.
|Field Goal
2 & 6 - AF 32(13:51 - 4th) M.Dapore 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AF Holder-AF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) R.Tubbs kicks 65 yards from AF 35 to the SHS End Zone. A.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at SHS 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SAMST 20(13:03 - 4th) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SAMST 22(12:34 - 4th) K.Shoemaker rushed to SHS 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 24.
|Sack
3 & 6 - SAMST 24(12:18 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker sacked at SHS 16 for -8 yards (P.Zdroik)
|Punt
4 & 14 - SAMST 16(11:43 - 4th) J.Cardell punts 44 yards to AF 40 Center-SHS. Fair catch by D.Kinamon.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 40(11:34 - 4th) Z.Larrier rushed to AF 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - AF 47(11:01 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to SHS 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 49(10:26 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to SHS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - AF 45(9:48 - 4th) D.Carson rushed to SHS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - AF 40(9:16 - 4th) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(7:16 - 4th) D.Carson rushed to SHS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - AF 36(6:56 - 4th) D.Carson rushed to SHS 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AF 29(6:33 - 4th) Z.Larrier rushed to SHS 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 18(5:59 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to SHS 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - AF 16(5:50 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to SHS 5 for 11 yards. Tackled by SHS at SHS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - AF 5(5:17 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to SHS End Zone for 5 yards. O.Burk for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 4th) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:14 - 4th) R.Tubbs kicks 58 yards from AF 35 to the SHS 7. A.Smith returns the kickoff. Tackled by AF at SHS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SAMST 20(5:09 - 4th) Z.Hrbacek rushed to SHS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - SAMST 20(4:45 - 4th) K.Shoemaker pass complete to SHS 20. Catch made by I.Adeyi at SHS 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by AF at SHS 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SAMST 23(4:14 - 4th) K.Shoemaker steps back to pass. K.Shoemaker pass incomplete intended for E.Sohn.
|Punt
4 & 7 - SAMST 23(3:39 - 4th) J.Cardell punts 53 yards to AF 24 Center-SHS. Downed by J.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 24(3:37 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - AF 27(3:30 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 39(3:21 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - AF 45(3:17 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 48(2:41 - 4th) O.Burk rushed to AF 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by SHS at AF 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 50(1:46 - 4th) Z.Larrier kneels at the AF 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - AF 49(1:00 - 4th) Z.Larrier kneels at the AF 48.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - AF 48(0:29 - 4th) Z.Larrier kneels at the AF 46.