Mississippi State forces 5 turnovers, needs OT to hold off Arizona in OT, 31-24
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura scramble on 4th and 10 and an official review confirmed him just inches short of a first down in overtime and Mississippi State held on for a 31-24 overtime win over the Wildcats on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs had taken the lead in the first possession of the overtime on a 29-yard screen pass from Will Rogers to Jeffery Pittman.
“Winning (isn’t) easy. Half of the teams in the country lost today so we’re going to celebrate this one,” Bulldogs coach Zach Arnett said. “I could not be more proud of the way that we attacked from the opening kick. Frankly, I didn’t have good enough plans as a coach. There was every opportunity to quit and throw in the towel and players overcame me as a coach. I’m incredibly proud of the resiliency of this team.”
The Bulldogs gave up several big plays on the defensive side of the ball, but their own big plays gave the State offense more than enough opportunities to capitalize.
Interceptions from Bookie Watson, Jett Johnson and Shawn Preston started the first three possessions with the Bulldogs scoring two touchdowns off of those. Another turnover came inside the redzone for Arizona as Preston knocked a ball loose and Hunter Washington scooped it up. Johnson got another interception in the fourth quarter.
Despite that dominance on the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs never fully secured the game until late. The Wildcats trailed just 14-7 at the half after scoring on a 1-yard plunge with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Arizona tied the game at 21 in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura to Tetairoa McMillan.
Arizona was able to hit a 36-yard field goal by Tyler Loop to send the game to overtime.
The Bulldogs (2-0) were out-gained 431-307 in the win. Rogers was 13-of-17 for 162 yards and three touchdowns and the offense ran for 145 yards on 39 carries. Woody Marks finished with 24 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown, his second-straight 100-yard game after failing to record such a game his previous three years.
de Laura overcame those four interceptions to keep the Arizona in the game. The senior was 32-of-46 for 342 yards and two scores and rushed eight times for 44 yards.
“He’s extremely mobile. He’s really good at buying time,” Arnett said of de Laura. “We’ve got to go back and evaluate as coaches and figure out where the breakdowns were. I’m really proud of the defense because they had every opportunity to throw in the towel or not chase the ball hard.”
State had a disciplined first game of the season in a win over Southeastern Louisiana, but this was not that. The Bulldogs finished with nine penalties for 90 yards after committing just one penalty in game one. There were no turnovers for the Bulldogs, however.
MSU’s secondary blew coverages and gave up some big plays but the linebackers and defensive backs also came through with big plays. Johnson, last year’s leading tackler in the SEC, had 11 stops with two interceptions, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. The second-leading tackler in the SEC was Watson last season and he had another big game with 10 tackles, an interception, pass breakup and 0.5 sack.
The Mississippi State defense finished with nine tackles for loss to go with four interceptions and eight pass breakups.
“It’s hard to emulate game experience. Being in the fire and having a lot of vet guys that have been in it, you can’t emulate it,” Johnson said of the defensive experience. “It’s nice to have.”
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ play calling in the game left much to be desired as they stayed with the run game despite stalling regularly. Equally, the defense gave up huge plays. IN the end, the Bulldogs won the game and stayed undefeated with a huge game next week to start SEC play.
Arizona: The Wildcats nearly avenged a 39-17 loss to the Bulldogs in Tucson last year. It showed the continued progress of Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats after the team went from one win in 2022 to 5-7 last year.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State hosts LSU next Saturday.
Arizona hosts UTEP next Saturday
J. de Laura
7 QB
342 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 4 INTs, 44 RuYds, RuTD
W. Rogers
2 QB
162 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|14
|7
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|431
|307
|Total Plays
|72
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|91
|145
|Rush Attempts
|25
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|340
|162
|Comp. - Att.
|33-47
|13-17
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|9-90
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|4
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-35.5
|4-38.5
|Return Yards
|0
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|4-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|340
|PASS YDS
|162
|91
|RUSH YDS
|145
|431
|TOTAL YDS
|307
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|32/46
|342
|2
|4
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1/1
|-2
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|8
|44
|1
|13
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|11
|33
|0
|12
R. Luke 21 RB
|R. Luke
|2
|11
|0
|9
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Coleman 3 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|1
|0
|1
D. Williams 8 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|8
|8
|161
|1
|55
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|8
|8
|60
|0
|27
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|4
|4
|47
|0
|28
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|7
|7
|31
|1
|17
J. Coleman 3 RB
|J. Coleman
|3
|3
|22
|0
|11
M. Lemonious-Craig 5 WR
|M. Lemonious-Craig
|3
|3
|19
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|35.5
|1
|37
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|13/17
|162
|3
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|24
|123
|1
|21
S. Davis 23 RB
|S. Davis
|5
|34
|0
|15
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Pittman 25 RB
|J. Pittman
|3
|4
|0
|3
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
M. Wright 14 QB
|M. Wright
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|2
|-15
|0
|-6
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|5
|5
|83
|2
|37
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|4
|4
|32
|0
|13
J. Pittman 25 RB
|J. Pittman
|1
|1
|29
|1
|29
S. Price 22 RB
|S. Price
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
J. Robinson 3 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Preston Jr. 12 S
|S. Preston Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 44 LB
|J. Johnson
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Ferrie 80 K
|K. Ferrie
|1/2
|36
|4/4
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Crimmins 83 P
|K. Crimmins
|3
|38.0
|0
|40
A. Osteen 81 P
|A. Osteen
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Thomas 1 WR
|Z. Thomas
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 33.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(14:31 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(13:56 - 1st) S.Price rushed to ARI 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 45(13:20 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 45. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(12:36 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-N.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MISSST 44(12:27 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - MISSST 44(12:21 - 1st) S.Davis rushed to ARI 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 29(11:40 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 29(11:33 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 25.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - MISSST 25(10:54 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Offside 5 yards declined. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 10(10:54 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 10. Catch made by L.Griffin at ARI 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MISSST 11(10:13 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 11.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - MISSST 11(9:38 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 11. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 4.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - MISSST 4(8:59 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI End Zone. Catch made by J.Robinson at ARI End Zone. Gain of 4 yards. J.Robinson FUMBLES forced by ARI. Fumble RECOVERED by ARI-ARI at ARI End Zone. ARI ran out of bounds. Touchback.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(8:59 - 1st) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 28(8:21 - 1st) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 34. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(8:21 - 1st) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 46.
|Int
2 & 5 - ARIZ 46(6:59 - 1st) J.de Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 34. Intercepted by N.Watson at MSST 34. Tackled by ARI at MSST 50.
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 50(6:59 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 31 - MISSST 29(6:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MISSST 28(6:23 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 23.
|+23 YD
3 & 4 - MISSST 23(5:06 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by L.Griffin at ARI 23. Gain of 23 yards. L.Griffin for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) K.Ferrie extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) M.Hauck kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(5:06 - 1st) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 24(4:46 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 26.
|Int
3 & 9 - ARIZ 26(4:01 - 1st) J.de Laura pass INTERCEPTED at ARI 36. Intercepted by J.Johnson at ARI 36. Tackled by ARI at ARI 16.
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 6(3:49 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(3:27 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI End Zone for 1 yards. J.Marks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:27 - 1st) K.Ferrie extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:27 - 1st) M.Hauck kicks 63 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI 2. M.Wiley returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at ARI 20.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(3:21 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to ARI 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 19.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - ARIZ 19(2:43 - 1st) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 19. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 26.
|Int
3 & 4 - ARIZ 26(2:14 - 1st) J.de Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 48. Intercepted by S.Preston at MSST 48. Tackled by ARI at MSST 48.
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(2:06 - 1st) L.Griffin rushed to MSST 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - MISSST 46(1:34 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 48(1:01 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to ARI 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MISSST 46(0:20 - 1st) A.Osteen punts 40 yards to ARI 6 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(0:11 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(15:00 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 8. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ARI 8. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 16(14:31 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 18(13:45 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(13:10 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 34(12:48 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:13 - 2nd) R.Luke rushed to ARI 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARIZ 39(11:32 - 2nd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ARIZ 39(11:23 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(11:23 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 49. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ARIZ 44(10:56 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to MSST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 43(10:38 - 2nd) J.de Laura scrambles to MSST 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(10:12 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 33(9:49 - 2nd) J.de Laura scrambles to MSST 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 22.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARIZ 22(9:13 - 2nd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - ARIZ 22(7:28 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 22. Catch made by M.Wiley at MSST 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 14(7:04 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARIZ 8(6:49 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|-12 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 6(6:38 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 18. Catch made by J.Cowing at MSST 18. Gain of -12 yards. J.Cowing FUMBLES forced by S.Preston. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-H.Washington at MSST 18. Tackled by ARI at MSST 41.
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(5:54 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 47(5:31 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 50.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MISSST 50(4:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-N.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - MISSST 45(4:42 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 49. PENALTY on ARI-J.Flowe Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(4:42 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 34(3:46 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 29(3:10 - 2nd) J.Pittman rushed to ARI 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 26.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - MISSST 26(2:16 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 14. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 14(1:38 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to ARI End Zone for yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI End Zone. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MISSST 24(1:38 - 2nd) S.Davis rushed to ARI 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 20 - MISSST 24(0:54 - 2nd) S.Davis rushed to ARI 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 14.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MISSST 14(0:48 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at ARI 23 for -9 yards (ARI)
|No Good
4 & 19 - MISSST 30(0:44 - 2nd) K.Ferrie 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-H.Hammond Holder-A.Osteen.
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(0:40 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 29.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARIZ 29(0:23 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ARI 29. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. PENALTY on MSST-E.Furdge Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(0:23 - 2nd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 44. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(0:02 - 2nd) J.de Laura rushed to MSST End Zone for 1 yards. J.de Laura for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:02 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSST-MSST Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:02 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 50 yards from ARI 50 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:02 - 2nd) W.Rogers kneels at the MSST 23.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hauck kicks 60 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI 5. M.Wiley returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at ARI 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(14:54 - 3rd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZ 22(14:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-J.Savaiinaea False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZ 17(14:47 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZ 19(14:04 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 19. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 18.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARIZ 18(13:13 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 37 yards to MSST 45 Center-S.MacKellar. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 45. Tackled by ARI at ARI 30.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(13:13 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 28(12:35 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 21.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 21(11:51 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to ARI 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(11:07 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 15. Catch made by L.Griffin at ARI 15. Gain of 15 yards. L.Griffin for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 3rd) K.Ferrie extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 3rd) M.Hauck kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:07 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARIZ 26(10:20 - 3rd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZ 26(10:16 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 26. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(9:53 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 37.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(9:37 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 44. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - ARIZ 42(9:21 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 42. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ARI 42. Gain of yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 49. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(8:46 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 37. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(7:56 - 3rd) J.de Laura scrambles to MSST 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(7:29 - 3rd) R.Luke rushed to MSST 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 23(7:03 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at MSST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 17(7:03 - 3rd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 17(6:34 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 17. Catch made by J.Cowing at MSST 17. Gain of 17 yards. J.Cowing for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 3rd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 3rd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. L.Griffin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARI at MSST 21.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 21(6:29 - 3rd) S.Davis rushed to MSST 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 25(6:11 - 3rd) S.Davis rushed to MSST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 30(5:51 - 3rd) J.Pittman rushed to MSST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 30.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISSST 30(4:08 - 3rd) K.Crimmins punts 40 yards to ARI 30 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(4:08 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZ 39(3:42 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(3:09 - 3rd) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 49(2:57 - 3rd) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 49. Catch made by J.Cowing at MSST 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZ 44(2:05 - 3rd) J.Cowing pass complete to MSST 44. Catch made by M.Wiley at MSST 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 46.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARIZ 46(1:22 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 34 yards to MSST 12 Center-S.MacKellar. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 12(1:22 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 12. Catch made by S.Price at MSST 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 20.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 20(0:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 20. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 33(0:01 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 39(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(14:29 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(14:18 - 4th) J.Pittman rushed to MSST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 49.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MISSST 49(13:45 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 43 for -6 yards (ARI)
|Punt
4 & 15 - MISSST 43(13:05 - 4th) K.Crimmins punts 37 yards to ARI 20 Center-H.Hammond. Downed by J.Morant.
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 20(12:54 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 20. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZ 24(12:26 - 4th) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 24(12:23 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by M.Lemonious-Craig at ARI 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 29.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - ARIZ 29(12:00 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 30.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 30(11:38 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 30. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 30. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 42.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(11:21 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by M.Wiley at MSST 42. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 15(10:33 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 15. Catch made by T.McLachlan at MSST 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 10.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 10(10:08 - 4th) J.de Laura scrambles to MSST 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 11(9:22 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 11. Catch made by T.McMillan at MSST 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.McLachlan for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(9:14 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:14 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:14 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by L.Griffin at MSST 25. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 38. PENALTY on ARI-I.Taylor Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(8:50 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARI 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 17(8:19 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARI 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 16.
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 16(7:36 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to ARI 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MISSST 26(6:47 - 4th) K.Ferrie 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Hammond Holder-A.Osteen.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 4th) M.Hauck kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(6:47 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 33(6:26 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 33. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 41(6:00 - 4th) J.de Laura scrambles to ARI 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 43(5:20 - 4th) J.Cowing rushed to ARI 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at ARI 46.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - ARIZ 46(4:26 - 4th) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI. PENALTY on MSST-D.Richardson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(4:26 - 4th) J.de Laura pass INTERCEPTED at MSST 35. Intercepted by J.Johnson at MSST 35. Tackled by ARI at MSST 38.
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 38(4:15 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 42(3:58 - 4th) M.Wright rushed to MSST 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by ARI at MSST 39.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MISSST 39(3:36 - 4th) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for MSST.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MISSST 39(2:43 - 4th) K.Crimmins punts 37 yards to ARI 24 Center-H.Hammond. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|Play
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 24(2:36 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to ARI 24. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 24. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 27.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 27(2:19 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to MSST 30 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 30.
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARIZ 30(1:23 - 4th) J.de Laura pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by J.Cowing at MSST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 18.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - ARIZ 18(1:00 - 4th) J.de Laura rushed to MSST 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARIZ 26(0:09 - 4th) T.Loop 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(0:00 - 5) W.Rogers scrambles to ARI 18 for yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 18. PENALTY on MSST-MSST Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 35(0:00 - 5) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 35. Catch made by J.Marks at ARI 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 29.
|+29 YD
2 & 14 - MISSST 29(0:00 - 5) W.Rogers pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by J.Pittman at ARI 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Pittman for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) K.Ferrie extra point is good.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:00 - 5) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:00 - 5) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:00 - 5) J.de Laura steps back to pass. J.de Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|+9 YD
4 & 10 - ARIZ 25(0:00 - 5) J.de Laura scrambles to MSST 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 16.