No. 1 Georgia romps 45-3 over Ball State behind Mews' punt return TD, 3 interceptions
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Stetson Bennett has moved on. No problem for No. 1 Georgia.
The Bulldogs have a new walk-on star.
Mekhi Mews sparked Georgia with a 69-yard punt return for a touchdown and the Bulldogs, taking advantage of three interceptions, blew away Ball State 45-3 on Saturday.
“It's almost surreal,” said the 5-foot-8 Mews, who came to Georgia without a scholarship two years ago and is emerging as one of the Bulldogs' most exciting weapons. “I just work my butt off every day and let the results come.”
The two-time reigning national champions were held scoreless in the opening quarter, but Georgia (2-0) finally got rolling with a 31-point outburst in the second period against the overmatched Cardinals (0-2).
Credit Mews for the momentum swing.
He took a punt at his own 31, shook off a couple of would-be tacklers, weaved past another defender and found a wall of blockers down the sideline.
“All I saw was green grass,” said Mews, who had three catches for 75 yards and a TD in a season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin. “I feel like everybody executed well. I was just doing my job.”
Mews also had a 47-yard kickoff return to start the game, but Georgia botched that opportunity when Peyton Woodring missed a chip-shot field goal from 28 yards.
There was a bit of grumbling in the stands when Georgia's offense, led by new starting quarterback Carson Beck, began sluggishly for the second week in a row.
But Beck finished 23 of 30 for 283 yards, with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and a 21-yard scoring toss to Cash Jones.
“I'm extremely pleased,” coach Kirby Smart said when asked about Bennett's replacement at the most prominent spot on the field. “He's getting the ball out of his hands quick. He's seeing the field. He does a good job playing that position.”
The Georgia defense totally stifled Ball State, a Mid-American Conference school that filled an open spot on the schedule after the Bulldogs had to ditch a scheduled trip to Oklahoma because of Southeastern Conference expansion.
Malaki Starks, Chaz Chambliss and Tykee Smith had interceptions in the second quarter, all followed by Georgia touchdowns.
Chambliss' first college pick was particularly fortuitous.
Ball State freshman Kadin Semonza, in his first college start, threw a pass toward tight end Maximus Webster, who was busy blocking and not even looking in the quarterback's direction. The ball bounced off the back of Webster's right leg - and right into the hands of Chambliss.
“It's football,” Chambliss said with a shrug. “Crazy stuff happens all the time.”
Two plays later, receiver Dillon Bell lined up in the backfield, took a handoff and broke it back outside for a 21-yard touchdown.
Smith's interception off another deflected ball led to Kendall Milton's 1-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half.
Coming off a strong second half at Kentucky in the season opener, Semonza was held to 7 of 16 for 55 yards by one of the nation's top defenses. The Cardinals turned to Game 1 starter Layne Hatcher and third-stringer Kiael Kelly in the second half.
Semonza didn't have much help, either. Marquez Cooper was held to 8 yards rushing after gaining 90 against Georgia the previous year while playing for Kent State.
“We competed," Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “Our guys gave it everything they had."
RUNNING WOES
Plagued by injuries, Georgia's long-reliable running game is struggling.
Daijun Edwards missed his second straight game because of a lingering knee injury, while Milton got only seven carries as he comes back from a hamstring issue.
The Bulldogs finished with just 99 yards rushing - and only 60 of those came from players listed as running backs.
The lack of depth is why Georgia turned to Bell, a receiver, to provide a spark on the ground.
“We like him at receiver,” Smart said. “That only came up because of the situation we've got at running back. He provided some explosiveness.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Ball State: The Cardinals picked up a hefty payday as the fill-in for Oklahoma, but it's time to get back to playing programs their own size. At least they can say they were tied 0-0 with the two-time reigning national champions at the end of 15 minutes. Semonza, the first true freshman quarterback to take snaps at Ball State since 2018, was dealt an especially tough hand for his first start but still enjoyed the experience. “It was a dream come true,” he said. “That’s what you think of when you think college football: thousands of screaming fans, big stadiums and the best team in the country.”
Georgia: Still too early to make a read on Beck. Facing inferior competition in his first two starts, he's made some nice throws - especially the over-the-shoulder pass to Cash - but had a few stumbles against the Cardinals. There was a fumble while attempting to run for a first down, though the Bulldogs recovered, plus an interception on a deep throw to a tightly guarded receiver.
UP NEXT
Ball State: After a pair of road losses to SEC teams, the Cardinals welcome Indiana State for their home opener next Saturday.
Georgia: Hosts South Carolina in its SEC opener next Saturday, the third of four straight home games for the Bulldogs to begin the season.
---
|
A. Edwards
14 WR
47 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
C. Beck
15 QB
283 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|22
|Rushing
|3
|8
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|224
|386
|Total Plays
|65
|61
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|99
|Rush Attempts
|28
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|3.5
|Yards Passing
|147
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|18-37
|24-33
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-42.4
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|8
|89
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-117
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-8
|3--28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|147
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|224
|TOTAL YDS
|386
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|10/16
|82
|0
|0
|
K. Semonza 9 QB
|K. Semonza
|7/16
|55
|0
|3
|
K. Kelly 1 QB
|K. Kelly
|1/5
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Spegal 38 RB
|C. Spegal
|4
|32
|0
|14
|
K. Kelly 1 QB
|K. Kelly
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
R. Barfield 5 RB
|R. Barfield
|6
|10
|0
|3
|
M. Cooper 15 RB
|M. Cooper
|12
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Gillie 7 WR
|M. Gillie
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Edwards 14 WR
|A. Edwards
|4
|4
|47
|0
|28
|
Q. Magwood 16 WR
|Q. Magwood
|7
|5
|32
|0
|10
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|5
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
T. Robinson 2 WR
|T. Robinson
|6
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Barfield 5 RB
|R. Barfield
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
M. Gillie 7 WR
|M. Gillie
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Cooper 15 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Presley 19 WR
|N. Presley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Sibblis 2 DL
|M. Sibblis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 8 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Strickland 23 DB
|L. Strickland
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Malry 1 DB
|A. Malry
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Charity 11 DB
|D. Charity
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 4 DB
|T. Potts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baldwin 12 DB
|T. Baldwin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Snyder 33 DB
|D. Snyder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 3 DB
|J. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wiegold 18 LB
|J. Wiegold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Woodard 6 DL
|T. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Royster 43 LB
|D. Royster
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Courville 96 K
|J. Courville
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|7
|42.4
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Munson 0 WR
|N. Munson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Munson 0 WR
|N. Munson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|23/30
|283
|2
|1
|
G. Stockton 14 QB
|G. Stockton
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|
B. Vandagriff 12 QB
|B. Vandagriff
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Robinson II 0 RB
|R. Robinson II
|6
|38
|1
|14
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|3
|28
|1
|21
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|7
|18
|1
|6
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|5
|17
|0
|14
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Smith 18 WR
|C. Smith
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Evans III 17 WR
|A. Evans III
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Stockton 14 QB
|G. Stockton
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|2
|2
|50
|0
|37
|
O. Delp 4 TE
|O. Delp
|3
|2
|50
|0
|41
|
R. Thomas 5 WR
|R. Thomas
|2
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|2
|32
|1
|27
|
D. Lovett 6 WR
|D. Lovett
|4
|4
|29
|0
|16
|
M. Mews 87 WR
|M. Mews
|3
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|4
|2
|17
|1
|10
|
C. Smith 18 WR
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|3
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|2
|2
|9
|0
|11
|
P. Spurlin III 88 TE
|P. Spurlin III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Meeks 9 WR
|J. Meeks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Evans III 17 WR
|A. Evans III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Harris 4 DB
|A. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilson 5 LB
|R. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Miller 52 DL
|C. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Everette 6 DB
|D. Everette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 33 LB
|C. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Brinson 97 DL
|W. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chambliss 32 LB
|C. Chambliss
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Hall 44 DL
|J. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Taylor 38 DB
|P. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 17 DB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Harris 29 LB
|G. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Sorey Jr. 18 LB
|X. Sorey Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rhett 9 DB
|J. Rhett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Collins 42 LB
|G. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Smith 19 LB
|D. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jarrett 55 DL
|J. Jarrett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel-Sisavanh 14 DB
|D. Daniel-Sisavanh
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Luckie 7 TE
|L. Luckie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Woodring 91 K
|P. Woodring
|1/2
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|3
|45.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mews 87 WR
|M. Mews
|3
|37.0
|69
|1
|
A. Evans III 17 WR
|A. Evans III
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Drake kicks 64 yards from BALL 35 to the UGA 1. M.Mews returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Munson at UGA 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 48(14:52 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 48. Catch made by D.Bell at UGA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at BALL 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 44(14:09 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(13:50 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 38.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 38(13:33 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 38. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at BALL 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Malry at BALL 28.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(12:56 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by D.Lovett at BALL 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 12(12:28 - 1st) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 12(12:25 - 1st) R.Robinson rushed to BALL 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 10.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UGA 10(12:04 - 1st) C.Beck scrambles to BALL 10 for 0 yards. C.Beck FUMBLES forced by K.Newson. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-K.Milton at BALL 10. Tackled by BALL at BALL 10.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UGA 18(11:10 - 1st) P.Woodring 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-W.Mote Holder-C.Beck.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(11:10 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue at BALL 22.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 22(10:36 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 22. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon K.Lassiter at BALL 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(10:02 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by M.Webster at BALL 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at BALL 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 31(9:30 - 1st) M.Gillie rushed to BALL 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at BALL 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 35(8:59 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at BALL 40.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 40(8:14 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Chambliss at BALL 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(7:40 - 1st) K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 42(7:03 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 42. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh L.Luckie at UGA 46.
|-9 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(6:27 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 45 for -9 yards. Tackled by M.Jones T.Smith at BALL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - BALLST 45(6:18 - 1st) K.Semonza steps back to pass. K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for R.Barfield.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - BALLST 45(6:13 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by M.Gillie at BALL 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by X.Sorey at UGA 47.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 47(5:30 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to UGA End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(4:55 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 20. Catch made by D.Lovett at UGA 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sibblis at UGA 22.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - UGA 22(4:36 - 1st) D.Bell rushed to UGA 32 for 10 yards. BALL ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 32(4:14 - 1st) K.Milton rushed to UGA 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at UGA 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 38(3:50 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by K.Milton at UGA 38. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce L.Strickland at UGA 36.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 36(3:05 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by D.Lovett at UGA 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Baldwin at UGA 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(2:29 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at UGA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UGA 50(1:55 - 1st) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 50. Catch made by D.Lovett at UGA 50. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Charity at UGA 50.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UGA 50(1:15 - 1st) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UGA 50(1:08 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 37 yards to BALL 13 Center-UGA. Fair catch by N.Munson.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(1:00 - 1st) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Starks X.Sorey at BALL 27.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27(0:33 - 1st) K.Kelly rushed to BALL 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Collins at BALL 26.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 26(15:00 - 2nd) K.Semonza steps back to pass. K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 26(14:55 - 2nd) K.Semonza steps back to pass. K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - BALLST 26(14:48 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 43 yards to UGA 31 Center-BALL. M.Mews returned punt from the UGA 31. M.Mews for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:32 - 2nd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(14:25 - 2nd) P.Woodring kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:32 - 2nd) K.Semonza steps back to pass. K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for N.Presley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:24 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 18 for yards. Tackled by C.Allen at BALL 18. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 40(14:21 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at BALL 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - BALLST 45(13:30 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Brinson at BALL 48.
|Int
3 & 2 - BALLST 48(12:49 - 2nd) K.Semonza pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 48. Intercepted by M.Starks at BALL 48. Tackled by BALL at UGA 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 22(12:41 - 2nd) R.Robinson rushed to UGA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Sibblis K.Newson at UGA 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - UGA 25(12:02 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by A.Smith at UGA 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 38. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(11:04 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 47. Catch made by A.Smith at BALL 47. Gain of 37 yards. A.Smith ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 10(11:01 - 2nd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 10(10:58 - 2nd) C.Jones rushed to BALL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 7(10:24 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 7. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at BALL 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Rosemy-Jacksaint for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 2nd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 2nd) P.Woodring kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(10:16 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Williams N.Stackhouse at BALL 27.
|Int
2 & 8 - BALLST 27(9:46 - 2nd) K.Semonza pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 27. Intercepted by C.Chambliss at BALL 27. Tackled by T.Koziol at BALL 30.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 30(9:30 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by O.Delp at BALL 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - UGA 21(8:55 - 2nd) D.Bell rushed to BALL End Zone for 21 yards. D.Bell for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 2nd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 2nd) P.Woodring kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(8:45 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at BALL 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 24(8:08 - 2nd) K.Semonza pass complete to BALL 24. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at BALL 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - BALLST 31(7:37 - 2nd) K.Semonza steps back to pass. K.Semonza pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BALLST 31(7:30 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 40 yards to UGA 29 Center-BALL. M.Mews returned punt from the UGA 29. Tackled by J.Stemler J.Wiegold at UGA 41.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 41(7:05 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to UGA 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Malry K.Newson at UGA 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 45(6:38 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 45. Catch made by M.Mews at UGA 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at UGA 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 50(6:00 - 2nd) C.Beck rushed to BALL 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at BALL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 48(5:20 - 2nd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for O.Delp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UGA 48(5:09 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to BALL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 48.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - UGA 48(4:28 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 48. Catch made by C.Smith at BALL 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 32(3:51 - 2nd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 32(3:49 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 32. Catch made by R.Thomas at BALL 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Strickland at BALL 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 14(3:12 - 2nd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for UGA. PENALTY on BALL-B.Berger Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 7(3:05 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to BALL 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sibblis at BALL 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 3(2:43 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to BALL 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at BALL 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 2(2:03 - 2nd) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UGA 2(2:00 - 2nd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 2. Catch made by D.Lovett at BALL 2. Gain of 2 yards. D.Lovett for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
3 & 12 - UGA 25(1:51 - 2nd) P.Woodring 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UGA Holder-UGA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) P.Woodring kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:49 - 2nd) K.Semonza pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 25. Intercepted by T.Smith at BALL 25. Tackled by T.Robinson at BALL 20.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(1:41 - 2nd) C.Beck scrambles to BALL 6 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 6(1:27 - 2nd) R.Robinson rushed to BALL 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Woodard at BALL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UGA 1(0:51 - 2nd) C.Beck rushed to BALL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 1(0:41 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Milton for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) P.Woodring kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at BALL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:24 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by Q.Magwood at BALL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at BALL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 30(13:45 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - BALLST 30(13:40 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 48 yards to UGA 22 Center-BALL. M.Mews returned punt from the UGA 22. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43. PENALTY on UGA-N.Green Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(13:08 - 3rd) D.Bell rushed to UGA 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - UGA 39(12:50 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by K.Milton at UGA 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 50.
|Int
3 & 2 - UGA 50(12:28 - 3rd) C.Beck pass INTERCEPTED at UGA 50. Intercepted by A.Malry at UGA 50. Tackled by S.Van Pran at UGA 42.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42(12:20 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 42. Catch made by T.Koziol at UGA 42. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Everette at UGA 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 44(11:41 - 3rd) R.Barfield rushed to UGA 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Miller at UGA 43.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 43(11:01 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 43(10:48 - 3rd) L.Borrow punts 43 yards to UGA End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(10:41 - 3rd) C.Jones rushed to UGA 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 21.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 21(10:19 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 21. Catch made by M.Mews at UGA 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 37(9:38 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 37. Catch made by M.Mews at UGA 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - UGA 43(9:01 - 3rd) C.Beck scrambles to UGA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 44(8:22 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by R.Thomas at UGA 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 40(7:40 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by D.Bell at BALL 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UGA 32(7:09 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 32. Catch made by C.Jones at BALL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 27(6:35 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to BALL 27. Catch made by C.Jones at BALL 27. Gain of 27 yards. C.Jones for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 3rd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 3rd) P.Woodring kicks 52 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL 13. N.Munson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Speer at BALL 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 22(6:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to BALL 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Miller at BALL 20.
|+28 YD
2 & 12 - BALLST 20(5:50 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BALL 20. Catch made by A.Edwards at BALL 20. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UGA at BALL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 48(5:16 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 49(4:48 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 49. Catch made by A.Edwards at UGA 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 44(4:11 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 44. Catch made by Q.Magwood at UGA 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(3:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to UGA 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 35(2:51 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for Q.Magwood.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 35(2:48 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 35. Catch made by M.Cooper at UGA 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 30.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 30(2:07 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to UGA 33 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Harris at UGA 33.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(2:07 - 3rd) R.Robinson rushed to UGA 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at UGA 47.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 47(1:29 - 3rd) C.Beck pass complete to UGA 47. Catch made by O.Delp at UGA 47. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 12(0:29 - 3rd) R.Robinson rushed to BALL End Zone for 12 yards. R.Robinson for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:45 - 3rd) P.Woodring extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 3rd) P.Woodring kicks 30 yards from UGA 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(0:46 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by R.Barfield at BALL 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at BALL 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 43(0:07 - 3rd) L.Hatcher scrambles to BALL 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at BALL 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(15:00 - 4th) K.Kelly rushed to UGA 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - BALLST 46(14:28 - 4th) K.Kelly steps back to pass. K.Kelly pass incomplete intended for T.Robinson.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 46(14:18 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 46. Catch made by R.Barfield at UGA 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(13:44 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to UGA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jarrett at UGA 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 41(13:08 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to UGA 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Wilson at UGA 39.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 39(12:27 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 39. Catch made by A.Edwards at UGA 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Harris at UGA 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 34(11:46 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 34(11:37 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to UGA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Harris at UGA 31.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 31(10:52 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to UGA 31. Catch made by T.Robinson at UGA 31. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 10(10:07 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Gillie.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BALLST 10(10:02 - 4th) R.Barfield rushed to UGA 10 for 0 yards. R.Barfield FUMBLES forced by UGA. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-R.Barfield at UGA 10. Tackled by UGA at UGA 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BALLST 10(9:15 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for BALL.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - BALLST 18(9:08 - 4th) J.Courville 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.