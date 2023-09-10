|
|CHARLO
|MD
Maryland rebounds after allowing 2 early TDs, beats Charlotte 38-20 to improve to 2-0
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) When Maryland allowed two touchdowns 10 seconds apart near the beginning of its game against Charlotte, the Terrapins could take solace in the fact that they had plenty of time left.
Once they rebounded and won fairly comfortably, it was time for an honest assessment of the evening.
“These guys understand,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “We did what we needed to do to win the game, but I think we all know that we didn’t play up to our standard.”
Roman Hemby ran for 153 of his 162 yards in the second half, and Maryland overcame a wretched start to beat Charlotte 38-20 on Saturday night.
The 49ers (1-1) scored two touchdowns in quick succession early in the first quarter - the second of which came when Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa threw a pick-6 on his team's first offensive play. The Terrapins (2-0) mostly shut Charlotte down after that, however, and slowly took control of the game.
Down 14-9 at halftime, Maryland took the opening drive of the third quarter and went 75 yards for its first touchdown. Hemby broke free for a 40-yard run on the drive's first play, and Billy Edwards Jr. replaced Tagovailoa at quarterback for a couple big short-yardage attempts.
On third-and-1 from the Charlotte 26, Edwards fumbled the snap, but Hemby picked up the ball and was able to run for the necessary distance. Then on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Edwards scored on a sneak, and Tagovailoa's pass to Tai Felton on a 2-point conversion put the Terps up 17-14.
Maryland improved to 2-0 for the eighth time in the last nine years, but it was a struggle for a while. After going three straight games without allowing a touchdown - a streak that dated to last season - the Terps yielded one 3 minutes into the game when Jairus Mack was left alone behind the defense and hauled in a 48-yard scoring pass from Jalon Jones.
After Maryland nearly fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, Tagovailoa's pass was picked off by Demetrius Knight II and returned 16 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Maryland didn't manage a first down until the final play of the first quarter, but Jack Howes kicked three field goals in the second to leave the Terps well within striking distance by halftime.
“I think that's when we need to be together the most. I feel like we were brought together by the adversity that we faced,” Hemby said. “Those are the things that help us to build chemistry.”
After Maryland took the lead in the third, Tagovailoa was intercepted in the end zone, but Charlotte couldn't take advantage. Then the Terrapins broke the game open in the fourth. Colby McDonald scored on a 23-yard run, and Tagovailoa connected with Kaden Prather for a 40-yard TD.
“We had a two-touchdown lead early and we make them earn nine points like they’re climbing Mount Everest. Then even when we had a couple of busts, it’s 17-14 and we’re right there," Charlotte coach Biff Poggi said. “Our defense had to play way too many plays. Maryland’s a good football team. Their quarterback is very special, as you saw. And he must have thrown for a ton. We’re chasing all night, which tires a defense out.”
Hemby's 15-yard touchdown run made it 38-14. Charlotte's Joachim Bangda scored on a 1-yard run with 1:22 to play.
SITUATIONAL SUB
It sounds like Maryland will use the 6-foot-4 Edwards instead of the 5-foot-11 Tagovailoa pretty regularly in quarterback sneak situations.
“With Lia, we're trying to minimize the extra hits that he takes,” Locksley said. "Billy's a bigger body.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Charlotte: Poggi, a former high school coach in Maryland, had his team ready to play in his return to the state. The 49ers' defense gave the Terps plenty of trouble, although ultimately their offense wasn't much of a threat.
Maryland: The Terps outgained Charlotte 530-314 and won decisively despite a couple uncharacteristic mistakes by Tagovailoa.
UP NEXT
Charlotte: Hosts Georgia State on Saturday night.
Maryland: Hosts Virginia on Friday night.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|27
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|314
|530
|Total Plays
|54
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|243
|Rush Attempts
|34
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|189
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|13-20
|25-36
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-40
|4-45
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|21
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|0
|189
|PASS YDS
|287
|125
|RUSH YDS
|243
|314
|TOTAL YDS
|530
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Jones 4 QB
|J. Jones
|16
|67
|0
|48
D. Robinson 1 RB
|D. Robinson
|7
|32
|0
|9
T. Kellman 0 RB
|T. Kellman
|5
|15
|0
|9
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|3
|9
|0
|6
J. Bangda 28 RB
|J. Bangda
|2
|2
|1
|1
T. Ivey 11 QB
|T. Ivey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Mack 12 WR
|J. Mack
|5
|4
|106
|1
|48
J. Hestera 19 WR
|J. Hestera
|5
|4
|39
|0
|16
C. Weber 18 TE
|C. Weber
|3
|3
|29
|0
|16
D. Thomas Jr. 10 WR
|D. Thomas Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
S. Brown 83 WR
|S. Brown
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
I. Hazel 13 DB
|I. Hazel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
B. Kennon 86 TE
|B. Kennon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Robinson 1 RB
|D. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Kellman 0 RB
|T. Kellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Hazel 13 DB
|I. Hazel
|6-0
|0.0
|0
D. Knight II 28 LB
|D. Knight II
|6-0
|0.0
|1
E. Okie-Anoma 0 DL
|E. Okie-Anoma
|5-0
|0.0
|0
D. Fagan 12 DB
|D. Fagan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
P. Bemah 25 LB
|P. Bemah
|5-0
|0.0
|0
N. Hill-Green 41 LB
|N. Hill-Green
|4-0
|0.0
|0
W. Jones 9 DB
|W. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Wallace 94 DL
|J. Wallace
|3-0
|0.0
|0
K. Howard 16 DB
|K. Howard
|3-0
|0.0
|1
M. Jackson 95 DE
|M. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
D. Boykins 2 LB
|D. Boykins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Burton 4 DB
|C. Burton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Williford 40 LB
|R. Williford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Fontaine 58 OL
|A. Fontaine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Kelly 53 DL
|M. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Clowney 3 DL
|D. Clowney
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Washington 99 DL
|I. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Balfour 1 DB
|D. Balfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Cunanan 98 K
|K. Cunanan
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Gonya 44 P
|G. Gonya
|6
|45.2
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
H. Rutledge 21 RB
|H. Rutledge
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Mack 12 WR
|J. Mack
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/36
|287
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|19
|162
|1
|40
C. McDonald 23 RB
|C. McDonald
|8
|73
|1
|23
A. Littleton II 7 RB
|A. Littleton II
|4
|14
|0
|5
B. Edwards Jr. 9 QB
|B. Edwards Jr.
|2
|3
|1
|2
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Prather 1 WR
|K. Prather
|6
|4
|80
|1
|40
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|4
|4
|55
|0
|37
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|7
|3
|45
|0
|17
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|5
|4
|42
|0
|29
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|6
|6
|31
|0
|15
O. Smith Jr. 5 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|4
|3
|18
|0
|12
R. Walker 17 TE
|R. Walker
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Brade 2 DB
|B. Brade
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Wheatland 44 LB
|C. Wheatland
|4-0
|0.0
|0
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|4-0
|1.0
|0
D. Trader Jr. 12 DB
|D. Trader Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Phillips 8 DL
|J. Phillips
|3-0
|0.0
|0
T. Akingbesote 7 DL
|T. Akingbesote
|2-0
|0.0
|0
I. Bunyun 57 DL
|I. Bunyun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Moore 18 DB
|A. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Spraggins 21 LB
|G. Spraggins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Wingate 16 LB
|D. Wingate
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Harley 24 DB
|C. Harley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Thomas 35 LB
|K. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
L. Whitaker 17 DB
|L. Whitaker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
F. Gotay 9 LB
|F. Gotay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Sheppard 3 DB
|J. Sheppard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Coley Jr. 6 DB
|C. Coley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Johnson 40 DL
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Brown 19 DL
|D. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Howes 91 K
|J. Howes
|3/3
|45
|3/3
|12
E. Johnson 98 K
|E. Johnson
|1/1
|45
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|2
|43.5
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Smith Jr. 5 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|2
|0.5
|2
|0
|
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
O. Smith Jr. 5 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at CHA 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 29(14:19 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at CHA 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(13:36 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 44(12:56 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MAR 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(12:09 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by J.Mack at MAR 48. Gain of 48 yards. J.Mack for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:00 - 1st) K.Cunanan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 1st) K.Cunanan kicks 60 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR 5. O.Smith returns the kickoff. O.Smith FUMBLES forced by CHA. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-R.Hemby at MAR 13. Tackled by CHA at MAR 13.
|Int
1 & 10 - MD 13(11:56 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 16. Intercepted by D.Knight at MAR 16. D.Knight for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 1st) K.Cunanan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 1st) K.Cunanan kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(11:50 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at MAR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MD 27(11:17 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for MAR.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 27(11:11 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MD 27(11:06 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 38 yards to CHA 35 Center-E.Gough. J.Mack returned punt from the CHA 35. Tackled by MAR at CHA 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(10:57 - 1st) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 49(10:24 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(9:39 - 1st) D.Robinson rushed to MAR 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 49.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CHARLO 49(8:58 - 1st) T.Kellman rushed to MAR 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MAR 49.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - CHARLO 49(8:11 - 1st) PENALTY on CHA-J.Hestera False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - CHARLO 46(7:56 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 46. Catch made by S.Brown at CHA 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 47.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 47(7:12 - 1st) G.Gonya punts 47 yards to MAR End Zone Center-A.Booker. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(7:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Fagan at MAR 18.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - MD 18(6:19 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at MAR 17.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - MD 17(5:47 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 17. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 17. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Hill-Green at MAR 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MD 16(5:03 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 49 yards to CHA 35 Center-E.Gough. Downed by MAR.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 35(4:53 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at CHA 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CHARLO 36(4:07 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at CHA 37.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 37(3:26 - 1st) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 37. Catch made by J.Hestera at CHA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coley at CHA 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(2:41 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at CHA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 45(1:43 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CHA 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHARLO 47(0:57 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to CHA 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at CHA 47.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 47(0:17 - 1st) G.Gonya punts 41 yards to MAR 12 Center-A.Booker. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 12. Tackled by M.Neal at MAR 14.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(0:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 14. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 14. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MAR 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 31(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 31. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Hill-Green at MAR 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MD 37(8:30 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at MAR 42.
|+29 YD
2 & 4 - MD 42(14:31 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(14:10 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 29. Catch made by C.Dyches at CHA 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MD 25(13:46 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by T.Felton at CHA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at CHA 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MD 21(13:28 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to CHA 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 16(12:58 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MD 16(12:22 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to CHA 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hill-Green at CHA 14.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MD 14(11:20 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MD 22(11:14 - 2nd) J.Howes 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Gough Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:09 - 2nd) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:09 - 2nd) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 34(10:31 - 2nd) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at CHA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(9:48 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CHA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Trader at CHA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 45(8:30 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by J.Hestera at CHA 45. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 27. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Hestera.
|-3 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 45(8:30 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CHA 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheppard at CHA 42.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CHARLO 42(7:34 - 2nd) G.Gonya punts 43 yards to MAR 15 Center-A.Booker. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 15. Tackled by R.Franklin at MAR 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 14(7:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-M.Neal Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 29(7:34 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at MAR 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MD 32(6:57 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 32. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at MAR 36.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MD 36(6:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 36. Catch made by K.Prather at MAR 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at MAR 46.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(6:07 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at CHA 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(5:39 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 17. Catch made by T.Felton at CHA 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Fagan at CHA 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - MD 12(4:51 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to CHA 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at CHA 7.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 7(4:26 - 2nd) A.Littleton rushed to CHA 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma at CHA 5.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - MD 5(4:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on MAR-P.Fisher Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - MD 20(3:45 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - MD 20(3:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Field Goal
4 & 20 - MD 28(3:30 - 2nd) J.Howes 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Gough Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:25 - 2nd) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(3:25 - 2nd) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at CHA 28.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - CHARLO 28(2:46 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to CHA 48 for 20 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CHARLO 48(1:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-J.Green False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - CHARLO 43(1:56 - 2nd) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 43. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at CHA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CHARLO 45(1:30 - 2nd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Hazel.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - CHARLO 45(1:24 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to MAR 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Still at MAR 46.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - CHARLO 46(1:16 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHA-CHA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHARLO 49(1:16 - 2nd) G.Gonya punts 51 yards to MAR End Zone Center-A.Booker. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(1:08 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 20. Catch made by R.Hemby at MAR 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Hill-Green at MAR 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MD 24(1:02 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 24. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Balfour at MAR 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - MD 27(0:41 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 27. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at MAR 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(0:34 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 42. Catch made by K.Prather at MAR 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Fagan at CHA 48.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(0:26 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 48. Catch made by R.Walker at CHA 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 32(0:15 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by K.Prather at CHA 32. Gain of yards. K.Prather for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MAR-K.Prather Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 25 - MD 47(0:09 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by K.Prather at CHA 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Burton at CHA 27.
|Field Goal
2 & 5 - MD 35(0:01 - 2nd) J.Howes 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Gough Holder-C.Spangler.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) K.Cunanan kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 35 for 40 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma at CHA 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 35(14:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 35. Catch made by K.Prather at CHA 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 25. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - MD 40(14:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by R.Hemby at CHA 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MD 32(13:22 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Kelly at CHA 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MD 26(12:50 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to CHA 28 for 2 yards. B.Edwards FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-R.Hemby at CHA 28. Tackled by D.Fagan at CHA 24.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(12:17 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by J.Jones at CHA 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at CHA 10.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(11:12 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to CHA 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at CHA 15.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - MD 15(10:41 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 15. Catch made by J.Jones at CHA 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at CHA 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MD 1(10:00 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Bemah at CHA 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MD 1(9:22 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to CHA End Zone for 1 yards. B.Edwards for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(9:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Felton at CHA 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:18 - 3rd) J.Howes kicks 61 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA 4. H.Rutledge returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Thomas at CHA 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 28(9:14 - 3rd) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 37.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - CHARLO 37(8:40 - 3rd) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 37. Catch made by D.Thomas at CHA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MAR at CHA 45. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 45(8:15 - 3rd) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Akingbesote at CHA 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(7:40 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Mack.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CHARLO 46(7:34 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at CHA 41 for -5 yards (J.Barham)
|Punt
4 & 15 - CHARLO 41(6:51 - 3rd) G.Gonya punts 41 yards to MAR 18 Center-A.Booker. J.Jones returned punt from the MAR 18. Tackled by B.Kennon at MAR 30.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 30(6:39 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 30. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma at MAR 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MD 35(6:03 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at MAR 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 41(5:43 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma at MAR 47.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MD 47(5:14 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - MD 47(5:10 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 32 for 21 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 32(4:38 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MD 32(4:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 32. Catch made by O.Smith at CHA 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Fagan at CHA 24.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - MD 24(4:05 - 3rd) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Clowney at CHA 23.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MD 23(3:32 - 3rd) B.Edwards rushed to CHA 22 for yards. Tackled by J.Wallace at CHA 22. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined. PENALTY on CHA-M.Kelly Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - MD 18(3:32 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass INTERCEPTED at CHA End Zone. Intercepted by K.Howard at CHA End Zone. Tackled by MAR at CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(3:18 - 3rd) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MAR at CHA 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(3:10 - 3rd) D.Robinson rushed to CHA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CHARLO 38(1:56 - 3rd) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CHA 38. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|-3 YD
3 & 8 - CHARLO 38(2:06 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to CHA 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Barham at CHA 35.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHARLO 35(1:19 - 3rd) G.Gonya punts 48 yards to MAR 17 Center-A.Booker. Downed by CHA.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 17(1:06 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at MAR 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MD 18(0:36 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Washington at MAR 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - MD 23(0:09 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Howard at MAR 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 35(15:00 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at MAR 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MD 37(14:34 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at MAR 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - MD 41(14:09 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 41. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Knight at MAR 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:56 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at CHA 44.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MD 44(13:34 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by W.Jones at CHA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(12:53 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Okie-Anoma at CHA 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - MD 23(12:07 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to CHA End Zone for 23 yards. C.McDonald for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:55 - 4th) J.Howes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 4th) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(11:55 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by C.Weber at CHA 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Spraggins at CHA 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARLO 36(11:14 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at CHA 29 for -7 yards (K.Thomas)
|+48 YD
2 & 17 - CHARLO 29(10:29 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to MAR 23 for 48 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at MAR 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 23(9:43 - 4th) D.Robinson rushed to MAR 23 for yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 23. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 15 - CHARLO 28(9:30 - 4th) J.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at MAR 26. Intercepted by D.Brown at MAR 26. Tackled by L.Gramlick at MAR 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(9:22 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Jackson at CHA 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MD 49(8:45 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Burton at CHA 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(8:13 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to CHA 40. Catch made by K.Prather at CHA 40. Gain of 40 yards. K.Prather for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:06 - 4th) J.Howes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:06 - 4th) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(8:06 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Robinson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 25(7:59 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by J.Hestera at CHA 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Brade at CHA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 41(7:02 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to CHA 41. Catch made by B.Kennon at CHA 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by F.Gotay at MAR 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Kennon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CHARLO 41(7:02 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Mack. PENALTY on MAR-C.Coley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 44(6:55 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for T.Kellman.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 44(6:49 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to MAR 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Bunyun at MAR 46.
|-11 YD
3 & 12 - CHARLO 46(6:00 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to CHA 43 for -11 yards. J.Jones FUMBLES forced by MAR. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-S.Greeley at CHA 43. Tackled by CHA at CHA 43.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MD 43(6:01 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 19 for 24 yards. Tackled by K.Howard at CHA 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 19(5:20 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Howard at CHA 15.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 15(4:49 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for O.Smith.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - MD 15(4:40 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to CHA End Zone for 15 yards. R.Hemby for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:35 - 4th) J.Howes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:35 - 4th) J.Howes kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the CHA End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 25(4:35 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 25. Catch made by J.Hestera at CHA 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Wingate at CHA 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 37(4:06 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 37. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Whitaker at CHA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHARLO 42(3:32 - 4th) T.Kellman rushed to CHA 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Wingate at CHA 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CHARLO 42(3:09 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 42. Catch made by J.Hestera at CHA 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at CHA 45.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - CHARLO 45(2:40 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to CHA 45. Catch made by J.Mack at CHA 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Harley at MAR 39.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 39(2:08 - 4th) T.Ivey pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Mack at MAR 39. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 2. PENALTY on MAR-MAR Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(1:53 - 4th) T.Ivey rushed to MAR 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Wheatland at MAR 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHARLO 2(1:40 - 4th) J.Bangda rushed to MAR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at MAR 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CHARLO 1(1:26 - 4th) J.Bangda rushed to MAR End Zone for 1 yards. J.Bangda for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:22 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Ivey steps back to pass. T.Ivey pass incomplete intended for CHA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 4th) K.Cunanan kicks 31 yards from CHA 35 to the MAR 34. T.Still returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at MAR 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 34(1:20 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Williford at MAR 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - MD 39(0:52 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to MAR 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by I.Hazel at MAR 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MD 46(0:31 - 4th) C.McDonald rushed to CHA 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Fontaine at CHA 48.