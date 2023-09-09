|
|CHARSO
|CLEM
No. 25 Clemson, QB Klubnik bounce back to roll past FCS foe Charleston Southern 66-17
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Cade Klubnik heard the boos and saw the scoreboard with No. 25 Clemson trailing Charleston Southern. He knew before anyone told him, things had to change.
Klubnik gave up a fumble deep in his own territory and then an awful interception, both of which led to Buccaneers' touchdowns and a 14-7 deficit.
“I just had to come back and refocus. I just had to play like me or let external factors, the fans and what people say hurt my soul," Klubnik said. “I just didn't let that happen.”
The sophomore rallied his team with a career-high 315 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-17 rout that sure didn't look like one in the opening half.
“I kind of went out and just played loose again,” Klubnik said.
Antonio Williams had touchdown grabs of 10 and 5 yards while Phil Mafah ran for two short touchdowns as the Tigers (1-1) improved to 38-0 all-time against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Tigers and Klubnik bounced back from an opening-week meltdown, losing 28-7 at No. 21 Duke. But miscues and poor execution from that game were on display the first two quarters here.
A fumble by Klubnik deep in Clemson territory led to Charleston Southern's first touchdown. A series later, Klubnik's throwaway was picked off by cornerback Leon Thomas, who went 67 yards for a score to put the Buccaneers (1-1) up before a stunned Death Valley crowd.
“We threw every punch we had,” Charleston Southern first-year coach Gabe Giardina said.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney thinks Klubnik's mistakes can either “grind you up or shine you up.”
“That kid is made of the right things,” Swinney said. “I saw him respond in a big way.”
Clemson restored order with four third-quarter touchdowns - three on TD passes from Klubnick.
Clemson's Beaux Collins had seven catches for 137 yards, i ncluding a 69-yard TD after a pass over the middle where several Charleston Southern defenders were sprawled on the field behind him.
“It's been a long time coming,” said Collins, the 6-foot-3 junior from Los Angeles bothered by injuries last season. “Having the injury last and having to sit out some games, I've just been hungry.”
The first half was difficult for many of the orange-clad supporters to watch. The crowd booed several times as the errors piled up and the Clemson attack under first-year coordinator Garrett Riley looked lost too often against an overmatched opponent.
The Tigers were well ahead in almost every category by halftime, yet were up only 24-17. It was much the same a week ago when it outgained No. 21 Duke, but had three turnovers to lose.
“I wasn't too concerned,” Collins said. “You've just got to go out there and make routine plays.”
Clemson continued to dominate statistically in the second half against Charleston Southern and finished with 679 yards to 73 for the Big South Conference. team.
THE TAKEAWAY
Charleston Southern: The Buccaneers, who took home $400,000 for the game, looked like they might get an upset for the ages. Instead, they fell to 0-24 in program history against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. They're scheduled to play Florida State in November 2024.
Clemson: The second half had to be a relief for Swinney and Riley after the first six quarters of sloppiness. The Tigers have one more game next week at home against Florida Atlantic to find offensive rhythm before No. 4 Florida State heads to Death Valley on Sept. 23.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Tigers probably didn't convince many voters they belong in the rankings after barely hanging on last week. Will their 21-week poll streak continue Sunday?
MUTUAL BACKGROUND
Swinney and Charleston Southern coach Gabe Giardina were walk-ons who became letterman at Alabama. In fact, Swinney was an assistant for the Crimson Tide who ran the team's walk-on program when Giardina first went out for football. The two caught up a bit before the game. “He's the exact same guy,” Giardina said with a laugh. “He could probably beat me in a 40-yard dash right now like he did 20 years ago.”
UP NEXT
Charleston Southern returns home to face William & Mary on Sept. 16.
Clemson continues a three-game homestand against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16.
J. Moore
10 RB
9 RuYds, RuTD
|
C. Klubnik
2 QB
315 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|35
|Rushing
|0
|15
|Passing
|3
|19
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|73
|679
|Total Plays
|46
|87
|Avg Gain
|1.6
|7.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|274
|Rush Attempts
|30
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.4
|6.5
|Yards Passing
|61
|405
|Comp. - Att.
|6-16
|36-45
|Yards Per Pass
|2.6
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|9
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|5
|Other
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|10-40.5
|1-53.0
|Return Yards
|74
|64
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|2-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-67
|1-35
|Safeties
|0
|0
|61
|PASS YDS
|405
|12
|RUSH YDS
|274
|73
|TOTAL YDS
|679
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Bartalo 7 QB
|T. Bartalo
|6/14
|61
|0
|1
Z. Osborne 5 QB
|Z. Osborne
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Ruff 24 RB
|T. Ruff
|9
|23
|0
|7
J. Moore 10 RB
|J. Moore
|6
|9
|1
|7
T. Brooks 4 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|7
|0
|7
A. Ison 33 RB
|A. Ison
|5
|1
|0
|5
N. Holland 9 WR
|N. Holland
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
C. Thomas 84 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
T. Bartalo 7 QB
|T. Bartalo
|6
|-15
|0
|2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Thomas 84 WR
|C. Thomas
|4
|2
|12
|0
|12
W. Kakavitsas 3 WR
|W. Kakavitsas
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
L. Sauers 12 TE
|L. Sauers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
T. Bentley 86 WR
|T. Bentley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Jennings 82 WR
|N. Jennings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Anderson 88 WR
|K. Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
F. Highsmith 80 WR
|F. Highsmith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
N. Holland 9 WR
|N. Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
S. Jefferson 2 LB
|S. Jefferson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
K. Walters 18 S
|K. Walters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
B. Llewellyn 43 S
|B. Llewellyn
|5-0
|0.0
|0
C. Perry 34 LB
|C. Perry
|5-0
|0.0
|0
T. Fowler 5 S
|T. Fowler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
O. Jenkins 53 LB
|O. Jenkins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 37 CB
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Oliver 38 LB
|B. Oliver
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 56 OL
|J. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Brantley 25 DB
|C. Brantley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Walton 97 DL
|J. Walton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
G. Livingston 8 CB
|G. Livingston
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Williams 16 S
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
L. Thomas 30 CB
|L. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|1
M. Barnes 9 LB
|M. Barnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Snipes 45 DL
|J. Snipes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Walker 90 DL
|K. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Hayes 51 OL
|R. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Brown 42 DB
|A. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Bell 32 DE
|D. Bell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Hill LB
|J. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Pagano 11 S
|D. Pagano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Dawson 14 DL
|C. Dawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Chambers 91 DL
|T. Chambers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Babbush 29 K
|S. Babbush
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
B. Cooey 93 P
|B. Cooey
|10
|40.5
|2
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Moore 10 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|28/37
|315
|4
|1
H. Helms 18 QB
|H. Helms
|5/5
|48
|0
|0
P. Tyson 12 QB
|P. Tyson
|3/3
|42
|1
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|9
|73
|0
|17
P. Mafah 7 RB
|P. Mafah
|9
|59
|2
|18
D. Thomas 20 RB
|D. Thomas
|5
|42
|0
|16
T. Rigby 31 RB
|T. Rigby
|2
|41
|0
|35
K. Adams Jr. 19 RB
|K. Adams Jr.
|5
|32
|0
|13
J. Haynes 26 RB
|J. Haynes
|4
|28
|1
|17
W. Segars Jr. 32 RB
|W. Segars Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Green 21 RB
|J. Green
|1
|2
|0
|2
K. McNeal 34 RB
|K. McNeal
|1
|0
|0
|0
C. Klubnik 2 QB
|C. Klubnik
|5
|-6
|0
|9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|9
|7
|137
|1
|69
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|5
|64
|2
|29
T. Stellato 10 WR
|T. Stellato
|5
|5
|51
|0
|18
J. Sapp 5 TE
|J. Sapp
|1
|1
|25
|1
|25
C. Swinney 88 WR
|C. Swinney
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|3
|22
|0
|16
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|5
|3
|15
|0
|7
O. Patt-Henry 81 TE
|O. Patt-Henry
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
H. Greene 24 WR
|H. Greene
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
B. Pope 44 TE
|B. Pope
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
T. Brown 6 WR
|T. Brown
|2
|2
|9
|0
|7
B. Spector 13 WR
|B. Spector
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
J. Haynes 26 RB
|J. Haynes
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
P. Mafah 7 RB
|P. Mafah
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Parker 12 DE
|T. Parker
|4-0
|0.0
|0
J. Mascoll 7 DE
|J. Mascoll
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
N. Wiggins 2 CB
|N. Wiggins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
P. Woods 11 DT
|P. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
K. McCloud 21 LB
|K. McCloud
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Terrell 20 CB
|A. Terrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Jones 6 CB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Capehart 19 DT
|D. Capehart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Covil Jr. 5 S
|S. Covil Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Barnes 36 S
|K. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
P. Page 55 DT
|P. Page
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Lawson 15 DE
|J. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Griffin 18 S
|K. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Woodaz 17 LB
|W. Woodaz
|1-1
|0.0
|1
X. Thomas 3 DE
|X. Thomas
|1-0
|1.0
|0
C. Denhoff 44 DE
|C. Denhoff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
R. Gunn III 38 K
|R. Gunn III
|1/1
|23
|7/7
|10
H. Morton 47 K
|H. Morton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
Q. Castner 36 K
|Q. Castner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|1
|53.0
|0
|53
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
J. Sapp 5 TE
|J. Sapp
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
H. Greene 24 WR
|H. Greene
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
T. Brown 6 WR
|T. Brown
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Babbush kicks 37 yards from CCH 35 to the CLE 28. J.Sapp returns the kickoff. Tackled by CCH at CLE 32.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 32(14:57 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Dawson at CLE 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 35(14:32 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Llewellyn at CLE 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(14:04 - 1st) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Randall.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 43(14:00 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at CLE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CLEM 49(13:31 - 1st) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+14 YD
4 & 4 - CLEM 49(13:27 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Evan Perry at CCH 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 37(13:04 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 37. Catch made by B.Collins at CCH 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Evan Perry at CCH 28.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - CLEM 28(12:30 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 28. Catch made by W.Shipley at CCH 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Barnes at CCH 12.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on CLE-W.Parks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 17(11:44 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 17. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CCH 17. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Fowler at CCH 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 10(11:13 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 10. Catch made by A.Williams at CCH 10. Gain of 10 yards. A.Williams for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) R.Gunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:05 - 1st) T.Bartalo steps back to pass. T.Bartalo pass incomplete intended for W.Kakavitsas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:00 - 1st) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CCH 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHARSO 25(10:19 - 1st) T.Bartalo rushed to CCH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CCH 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CHARSO 25(9:38 - 1st) B.Cooey Jr. punts 55 yards to CLE 20 Center-N.Summers. Downed by CCH.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(9:26 - 1st) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for CLE.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(9:19 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Jefferson at CLE 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CLEM 28(8:44 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 28. Catch made by P.Mafah at CLE 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barnes at CLE 29. PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - CLEM 29(8:16 - 1st) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 26 for -3 yards. C.Klubnik FUMBLES forced by CCH. Fumble RECOVERED by CCH-T.Fowler at CLE 26. Tackled by CLE at CLE 1.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CHARSO 1(8:04 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to CLE End Zone for 1 yards. J.Moore for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 1st) S.Babbush extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 1st) S.Babbush kicks onside from CCH 35 to CCH 45. RECOVERED by T.Fowler.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 45(7:59 - 1st) T.Bartalo pass complete to CCH 45. Catch made by L.Sauers at CCH 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CHARSO 50(7:20 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to CLE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at CLE 49.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CHARSO 49(6:41 - 1st) T.Bartalo steps back to pass. T.Bartalo pass incomplete intended for T.Bentley.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CHARSO 49(6:31 - 1st) B.Cooey Jr. punts 48 yards to CLE 1 Center-N.Summers. Downed by J.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 1(6:22 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 1. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 1. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Thomas at CLE 18.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 18(6:04 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Brown at CLE 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 31(5:48 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 31. Catch made by T.Stellato at CLE 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CLE 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 39(5:19 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by T.Stellato at CLE 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Jefferson at CLE 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(4:48 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 43. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Jefferson at CCH 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 46(4:13 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 46. Catch made by B.Collins at CCH 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Jefferson at CCH 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(3:55 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 36. Catch made by A.Randall at CCH 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Llewellyn at CCH 34.
|-4 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 34(3:21 - 1st) C.Klubnik rushed to CCH 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by B.Llewellyn at CCH 38.
|Int
3 & 12 - CLEM 38(2:39 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass INTERCEPTED at CCH 33. Intercepted by L.Thomas at CCH 33. L.Thomas for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 1st) S.Babbush extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 1st) S.Babbush kicks 35 yards from CCH 35 to the CLE 30. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Brantley at CLE 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 43(2:30 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CLE 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 49(2:08 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed to CCH 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by G.Livingston at CCH 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 40(1:37 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 40. Catch made by A.Williams at CCH 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Livingston at CCH 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 4 - CLEM 34(1:09 - 1st) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 34. Catch made by B.Collins at CCH 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CCH 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 23(0:54 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CCH 5 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Evan Perry at CCH 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 5(0:28 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CCH 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Snipes at CCH 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:17 - 1st) P.Mafah rushed to CCH End Zone for 1 yards. P.Mafah for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 1st) R.Gunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 1st) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(0:14 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to CCH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Woods at CCH 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - CHARSO 24(15:00 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to CCH 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz; J.Trotter at CCH 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CHARSO 25(14:14 - 2nd) T.Bartalo steps back to pass. T.Bartalo sacked at CCH 18 for -7 yards (X.Thomas)
|Punt
4 & 17 - CHARSO 18(13:32 - 2nd) B.Cooey Jr. punts 48 yards to CLE 34 Center-N.Summers. T.Brown returned punt from the CLE 34. Tackled by D.Williams at CCH 39.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(13:14 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 39. Catch made by A.Williams at CCH 39. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by K.Walters at CCH 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 10(12:49 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CCH 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Barnes; S.Jefferson at CCH 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 5(12:30 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 5. Catch made by A.Williams at CCH 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 2nd) R.Gunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 2nd) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(12:27 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to CCH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CCH 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:47 - 2nd) T.Bartalo steps back to pass. T.Bartalo pass incomplete intended for F.Highsmith.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - CHARSO 25(11:40 - 2nd) T.Bartalo pass complete to CCH 25. Catch made by C.Thomas at CCH 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CLE at CCH 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 37(11:02 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Parker at CCH 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - CHARSO 39(10:18 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CCH 45.
|+23 YD
3 & 2 - CHARSO 45(9:39 - 2nd) T.Bartalo pass complete to CCH 45. Catch made by T.Taylor at CCH 45. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 32.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CHARSO 32(9:02 - 2nd) T.Bartalo steps back to pass. T.Bartalo sacked at CLE 40 for -8 yards (N.Wiggins)
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - CHARSO 40(8:33 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CLE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by W.Woodaz at CLE 35.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - CHARSO 35(7:48 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to CLE 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at CLE 28.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHARSO 35(7:05 - 2nd) S.Babbush 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Summers Holder-B.Cooey Jr..
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 2nd) S.Babbush kicks 65 yards from CCH 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(7:01 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at CLE 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - CLEM 27(6:33 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 27. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 27. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Llewellyn at CLE 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CLEM 25(5:56 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik sacked at CLE 10 for -15 yards (CCH) PENALTY on CLE-CLE Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 25 - CLEM 10(5:48 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 53 yards to CCH 37 Center-P.Florenzo. J.Moore returned punt from the CCH 37. Tackled by J.Phillips at CCH 44.
|Result
|Play
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - CHARSO 44(5:37 - 2nd) C.Thomas rushed to CCH 34 for -10 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CCH 34. PENALTY on CCH-CCH Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
2 & 19 - CHARSO 34(5:16 - 2nd) A.Ison rushed to CCH 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mascoll at CCH 36.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - CHARSO 36(4:45 - 2nd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Page at CCH 41.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CHARSO 41(4:01 - 2nd) B.Cooey Jr. punts 24 yards to CLE 35 Center-N.Summers. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 35(3:54 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CLE 35. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CLE 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Fowler at CLE 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CLEM 41(3:37 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jefferson at CLE 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - CLEM 42(3:12 - 2nd) C.Klubnik rushed to CLE 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by CCH at CLE 49. PENALTY on CCH-S.Jefferson Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 36(2:57 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLEM 36(2:51 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CCH 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CCH 36.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - CLEM 36(2:12 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CCH 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by B.Llewellyn at CCH 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 20(1:39 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 20(1:31 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CCH 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Chambers at CCH 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - CLEM 18(0:48 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 18. Catch made by B.Collins at CCH 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at CCH 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CLEM 8(0:42 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 8(0:38 - 2nd) C.Klubnik pass complete to CCH 8. Catch made by J.Briningstool at CCH 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Fowler at CCH 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CLEM 6(0:13 - 2nd) C.Klubnik steps back to pass. C.Klubnik pass incomplete intended for J.Briningstool.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CLEM 13(0:08 - 2nd) R.Gunn 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-A.Swanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(0:04 - 2nd) T.Bartalo kneels at the CCH 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Gunn kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the CCH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARSO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Ruff rushed to CCH 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CCH 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - CHARSO 25(14:23 - 3rd) T.Bartalo rushed to CCH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter at CCH 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CHARSO 24(13:39 - 3rd) T.Bartalo pass complete to CCH 24. Catch made by C.Thomas at CCH 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; R.Mickens at CCH 24.
|Punt
4 & 11 - CHARSO 24(13:00 - 3rd) B.Cooey Jr. punts 30 yards to CLE 46 Center-N.Summers. Downed by CCH.