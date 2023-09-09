|
|CINCY
|PITT
Kiner runs for 153 yards as Cincinnati holds off Pitt 27-21 in renewal of River City Rivalry
PITTSBURGH (AP) Corey Kiner is keeping receipts.
The Cincinnati running back stuck around after former coach Luke Fickell bolted for Wisconsin last winter following a hugely successful run with the Bearcats. There was a sense - outside the program anyway - that Fickell's departure combined with a move to the Big 12 meant the good times were over.
Maybe not.
Kiner ran for 153 yards - including 18 on a final drive that bled the clock out - and a touchdown as the Bearcats held off Pittsburgh 27-21 on Saturday night. Not bad for a program that has yet to receive a Top 25 vote after being a fixture in the poll for the majority of Fickell's tenure.
“We knew nobody else had faith in us but us,” Kiner said. “We know people counted us out before the season even started.”
A daunting conference schedule awaits, but Cincinnati hardly looks to be a pushover. The Bearcats controlled the line of scrimmage for long stretches, collecting five sacks on defense and holding onto the ball for more than 34 minutes on offense.
“It’s one win, you know, but it’s (a) good (win),” first-year head coach Scott Satterfield said. “It’s on the road against an ACC team that won the ACC two years ago.”
Emory Jones threw for 125 yards and two scores for the Bearcats (2-0), who built a 20-point second-half lead before holding on in the renewal of the River City Rivalry after an 11-year hiatus.
Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns for Pitt (1-1), including a pair in the fourth quarter to get the Panthers within six.
Jurkovec, however, was sacked on fourth down with Pitt in Cincinnati territory with just over 4 minutes remaining. The Bearcats then ran out the clock in the return of a series that was briefly among the most entertaining in the Big East during the final years of the now-defunct conference.
“We just kept doing what we had to do,” Kiner said. “The o-line and the receivers and the tight ends kept opening up the holes and we just kept hitting them.”
The Bearcats dominated the Panthers early, scoring on each of its first two possessions and using a 17-play drive to set up a field goal that helped them build a 20-7 halftime lead.
Jurkovec fumbled on Pitt's first possession of the second half and Jones responded by finding a diving Braden Smith for a 21-yard score that seemed to have the Bearcats firmly in control.
Pitt responded behind the erratic Jurkovec, who completed just 10 of 32 passes for 179 yards but had some success late lobbing the ball up to see what might happen. He connected with Konata Mumpfield for a 9-yard touchdown and Gavin Bartholomew for a 16-yard score that gave the Panthers life.
Yet he couldn't take advantage of an interception by Marquise Williams that gave the Panthers the ball inside Cincinnati territory with 5:44 to go. Pitt reached the Bearcats 29 before back-to-back incompletions followed by the Bearcats' final sack ended any hopes of a comeback.
“There was too much pressure,” Panther head coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Phil was sacked five times. You can’t win when your quarterback gets sacked five times.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Cincinnati: The Bearcats may have one of the best defensive players in the country in sophomore nose tackle Dontay Corleone. The player known as “The Godfather” sacked Jurkovec for a 10-yard loss late in the third quarter when he pushed a Pitt lineman back so far Corleone was practically standing next to Jurkovec when he cast the lineman aside and threw Jurkovec to the ground.
Pitt: Jurkovec's homecoming also reunited him with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who held the same position at Boston College during Jurkovec's best season with the Eagles. Yet whatever comfort they found in Chestnut Hills has yet to materialize with the Panthers. The pass protection has been spotty at best and when he does have time, Jurkovec is struggling with his accuracy and his decision-making.
UP NEXT
Cincinnati: Returns home next Saturday to face Miami (Ohio). The Bearcats have won each of the last 16 meetings with the RedHawks.
Pitt: Travels an hour south to Morgantown, W.V. next Saturday to face West Virginia in a renewal of the “Backyard Brawl.” The Panthers edged the Mountaineers 38-31 last season.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
C. Kiner
21 RB
153 RuYds, RuTD, 2 ReYds, 2 RECs
P. Jurkovec
5 QB
179 PaYds, 3 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|9
|6
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|371
|262
|Total Plays
|69
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|216
|83
|Rush Attempts
|42
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|155
|179
|Comp. - Att.
|19-27
|10-32
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|7-90
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-39.6
|5-47.4
|Return Yards
|5
|10
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|155
|PASS YDS
|179
|216
|RUSH YDS
|83
|371
|TOTAL YDS
|262
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Kiner 21 RB
|C. Kiner
|20
|153
|1
|68
A. Turner 9 WR
|A. Turner
|2
|22
|0
|25
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|11
|17
|0
|7
D. Wiggins 2 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|13
|0
|13
M. Montgomery 26 RB
|M. Montgomery
|3
|7
|0
|5
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|3
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Smith 0 WR
|B. Smith
|7
|5
|59
|1
|21
|
D. Wiggins 2 WR
|D. Wiggins
|4
|3
|52
|0
|30
P. Singletary 88 TE
|P. Singletary
|4
|4
|24
|1
|12
X. Henderson 8 WR
|X. Henderson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
C. Metayer 7 TE
|C. Metayer
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
C. Kiner 21 RB
|C. Kiner
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
A. Turner 9 WR
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
D. Ollie 11 WR
|D. Ollie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|4-3
|0.0
|0
T. Ward 15 DB
|T. Ward
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Briggs 0 DE
|J. Briggs
|3-1
|1.0
|0
D. Pace 3 LB
|D. Pace
|3-2
|0.0
|0
J. Dingle 49 LB
|J. Dingle
|3-4
|1.0
|0
J. Harris 12 CB
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Jones 6 LB
|D. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
D. Grzesiak 9 LB
|D. Grzesiak
|1-2
|0.5
|0
E. Phillips 97 DE
|E. Phillips
|1-0
|1.0
|0
D. Corleone 2 DL
|D. Corleone
|1-2
|1.0
|0
K. Willis 27 LB
|K. Willis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Gillison 19 LB
|T. Gillison
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Vann 4 DE
|M. Vann
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Brown 33 K
|C. Brown
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|5
|39.6
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Henderson 8 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
B. Smith 0 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|10/32
|179
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|6
|38
|0
|38
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|6
|25
|0
|11
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|6
|21
|0
|11
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|10
|0
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|5
|3
|80
|1
|60
|
K. Mumpfield 9 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|4
|4
|53
|2
|30
D. Reynolds 3 WR
|D. Reynolds
|6
|2
|36
|0
|19
K. Johnson 2 WR
|K. Johnson
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
B. Means 0 WR
|B. Means
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. O'Brien Jr. 22 DB
|P. O'Brien Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|4-3
|0.0
|0
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|4-2
|0.0
|0
N. Temple 16 DL
|N. Temple
|3-5
|0.0
|0
D. McMillon 3 DB
|D. McMillon
|3-5
|0.0
|0
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. McIntyre 7 DB
|J. McIntyre
|2-6
|0.0
|0
D. Hayes 50 DL
|D. Hayes
|2-1
|1.0
|0
D. Jules 0 DL
|D. Jules
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
K. Louis 38 LB
|K. Louis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|1
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|1-2
|0.0
|0
B. George 30 LB
|B. George
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Brima 57 DL
|B. Brima
|0-2
|0.0
|0
A. Woods 9 DB
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Junko 91 P
|C. Junko
|5
|47.4
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Mumpfield 9 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
N. Lapi 59 LB
|N. Lapi
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|2
|4.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for R.Hammond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 25(14:55 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 25(14:47 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 25(14:39 - 1st) C.Junko punts 42 yards to CIN 33 Center-PIT. B.Smith returned punt from the CIN 33. Pushed out of bounds by B.George at CIN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:30 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 36. Catch made by C.Metayer at CIN 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at CIN 37.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 37(14:06 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to PIT 38 for 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.O'Brien at PIT 38. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(13:46 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 12 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at PIT 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(13:24 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 12. Catch made by P.Singletary at PIT 12. Gain of 12 yards. P.Singletary for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:06 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:06 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:06 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at PIT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PITT 29(12:47 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; J.Briggs at PIT 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - PITT 29(12:12 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at PIT 22 for -7 yards (E.Phillips)
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 22(11:30 - 1st) C.Junko punts 59 yards to CIN 19 Center-PIT. B.Smith returned punt from the CIN 19. Tackled by B.Floyd; N.Lapi at CIN 21.
|Result
|Play
|+68 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(11:17 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 11 for 68 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre; P.O'Brien at PIT 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 11(10:33 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Green; B.Brima at PIT 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 11(10:06 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to PIT 4 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at PIT 4.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 4(9:39 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to PIT 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Green; N.Temple at PIT 5.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CINCY 12(8:58 - 1st) C.Brown 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 25(8:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 20(8:57 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 20(8:52 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to PIT 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at PIT 26.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 26(8:33 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to PIT 26. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 26. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 44. PENALTY on CIN-D.Pace Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(7:33 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to CIN 18 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; J.Harris at CIN 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 18(7:07 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to CIN 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at CIN 15.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PITT 15(6:59 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PITT 20(6:51 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - PITT 20(6:24 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 20. Catch made by D.Reynolds at CIN 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by T.Ward at CIN 3.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - PITT 3(5:42 - 1st) D.Carter rushed to CIN 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at CIN 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - PITT 6(5:04 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to CIN 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; J.Dingle at CIN 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - PITT 5(4:24 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 5. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at CIN 5. Gain of 5 yards. K.Mumpfield for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:17 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:17 - 1st) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes; B.George at CIN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:46 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:37 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Ollie.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CINCY 25(3:19 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to PIT 28 Center-CIN. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 28. M.Devonshire ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 39(3:19 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to CIN 23 for 38 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 23(2:47 - 1st) C.Flemister rushed to CIN 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at CIN 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - PITT 26(2:17 - 1st) R.Hammond rushed to CIN 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; M.Vann at CIN 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PITT 24(1:38 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Good
4 & 11 - PITT 31(1:32 - 1st) B.Sauls 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-PIT Holder-PIT.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 24(1:27 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Louis at CIN 25.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 25(0:50 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by B.Smith at CIN 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at CIN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(0:05 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Henderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 45(15:00 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Metayer.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CINCY 45(14:56 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-N.Temple Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 50(14:56 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 37 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Temple at PIT 37.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(14:17 - 2nd) B.Smith pass complete to PIT 37. Catch made by D.Wiggins at PIT 37. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at PIT 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 7(13:24 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to PIT End Zone for 7 yards. C.Kiner for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:20 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(13:13 - 2nd) D.Carter rushed to PIT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at PIT 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - PITT 31(12:36 - 2nd) D.Carter rushed to PIT 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Willis; T.Gillison at PIT 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(11:47 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at PIT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PITT 45(11:11 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Threats; J.Dingle at PIT 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - PITT 45(10:30 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to PIT 45. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at PIT 49.
|+11 YD
4 & 2 - PITT 49(10:05 - 2nd) D.Carter rushed to CIN 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CIN 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(9:39 - 2nd) C.Flemister rushed to CIN 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle at CIN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - PITT 42(9:18 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PITT 42(8:34 - 2nd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson. PENALTY on PIT-B.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 12 - PITT 42(8:25 - 2nd) C.Junko punts 41 yards to CIN 1 Center-PIT. Downed by J.McIntyre.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 1(8:16 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 1. Catch made by P.Singletary at CIN 1. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at CIN 4.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 4(7:40 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Simon; D.McMillon at CIN 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(6:56 - 2nd) D.Wiggins rushed to CIN 28 for 13 yards. Tackled by PIT at CIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 28(6:17 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Hayes at CIN 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 28(5:40 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to CIN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at CIN 32.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 32(5:02 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 32. Catch made by X.Henderson at CIN 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire; D.McMillon at CIN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(4:24 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Temple; K.Louis at CIN 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 44(3:53 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to PIT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at PIT 49.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 49(3:14 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to PIT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; N.Temple at PIT 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 45(2:29 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at PIT 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 1 - CINCY 36(2:11 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by B.Smith at PIT 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at PIT 38.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CINCY 38(1:59 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Wiggins.
|+9 YD
4 & 3 - CINCY 38(1:51 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by C.Kiner at PIT 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at PIT 29.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(1:34 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to PIT 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; S.Simon at PIT 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - CINCY 32(0:58 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to PIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre; S.DeShields at PIT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CINCY 30(0:27 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 30. Catch made by R.Montgomery at PIT 30. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Kamara at PIT 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CINCY 37(0:10 - 2nd) C.Brown 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 58 yards from PIT 35 to the CIN 7. X.Henderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Bennett at CIN 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(14:55 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien; J.McIntyre at CIN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CINCY 26(14:24 - 3rd) E.Jones rushed to CIN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at CIN 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 26(13:50 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 26. Catch made by B.Smith at CIN 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien at CIN 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 32(13:14 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at CIN 34.
|Sack
2 & 8 - CINCY 34(12:55 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at CIN 30 for -4 yards (D.Danielson)
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - CINCY 30(12:19 - 3rd) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Temple at CIN 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CINCY 32(11:41 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 38 yards to PIT 30 Center-CIN. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(11:01 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Kiner.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 36(10:57 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 36. Catch made by B.Smith at PIT 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.O'Brien; A.Woods at PIT 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(10:10 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by A.Turner at PIT 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre at PIT 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 21(9:27 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by B.Smith at PIT 21. Gain of 21 yards. B.Smith for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the PIT 2. K.Mumpfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Montgomery at PIT 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 22(9:10 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 22(9:02 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec rushed to PIT 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at PIT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 32(8:14 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - PITT 32(8:11 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at PIT 31 for -1 yards (J.Briggs)
|Penalty
3 & 11 - PITT 31(7:37 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means. PENALTY on CIN-D.Grzesiak Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 46(7:32 - 3rd) D.Carter rushed to PIT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by CIN at PIT 47.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 47(6:55 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to PIT 47. Catch made by D.Reynolds at PIT 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CIN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 34(6:19 - 3rd) D.Carter rushed to CIN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Dingle; D.Jones at CIN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 34(5:02 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 34(4:54 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at CIN 43 for -9 yards (D.Grzesiak; M.Vann)
|Punt
4 & 19 - PITT 43(4:17 - 3rd) C.Junko punts 43 yards to CIN End Zone Center-PIT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(4:09 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at CIN 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 22(3:32 - 3rd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon; B.Kamara at CIN 23.
|-7 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 23(2:57 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 23. Catch made by C.Kiner at CIN 23. Gain of -7 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at CIN 16.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CINCY 16(1:59 - 3rd) M.Fletcher punts 32 yards to CIN 48 Center-CIN. Downed by CIN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 48(1:54 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for R.Hammond.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 48(1:50 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PITT 48(1:43 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds. PENALTY on CIN-D.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 33(1:36 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 33. Catch made by K.Johnson at CIN 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pace; J.Dingle at CIN 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 23(0:55 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson. PENALTY on CIN-CIN Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & Goal - PITT 8(0:53 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at CIN 18 for -10 yards (D.Corleone)
|+9 YD
2 & 18 - PITT 18(0:29 - 3rd) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 18. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at CIN 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ward; B.Threats at CIN 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - PITT 9(15:00 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|+9 YD
4 & Goal - PITT 9(14:56 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 9. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at CIN 9. Gain of 9 yards. K.Mumpfield for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:48 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:48 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(14:48 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by D.Wiggins at CIN 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by PIT at CIN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 42(14:00 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 42. Catch made by P.Singletary at CIN 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at CIN 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 44(13:31 - 4th) M.Montgomery rushed to CIN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields at CIN 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - CINCY 49(12:46 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 3 - CINCY 49(12:46 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 37 yards to PIT 14 Center-CIN. Fair catch by M.Devonshire.
|Result
|Play
|+60 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 14(12:38 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to PIT 14. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 14. Gain of 60 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 26(12:25 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew. PENALTY on CIN-D.Jones Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 16(12:12 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 16(12:09 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 16(11:59 - 4th) P.Jurkovec pass complete to CIN 16. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at CIN 16. Gain of 16 yards. G.Bartholomew for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:53 - 4th) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:53 - 4th) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(11:53 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Temple; J.McIntyre at CIN 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - CINCY 27(11:18 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 27. Catch made by P.Singletary at CIN 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.DeShields; J.McIntyre at CIN 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(10:45 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre at CIN 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 34(10:18 - 4th) E.Jones rushed to CIN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jules at CIN 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 35(9:26 - 4th) E.Jones rushed to CIN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at CIN 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 38(8:48 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at CIN 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 43(8:06 - 4th) E.Jones rushed to CIN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jules; B.Brima at CIN 44.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - CINCY 44(7:30 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-CIN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CINCY 39(7:26 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 44 yards to PIT 17 Center-CIN. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 17. Tackled by CIN at PIT 14.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 14(7:18 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means. PENALTY on CIN-J.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 29(7:13 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 29(7:09 - 4th) P.Jurkovec rushed to PIT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at PIT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - PITT 31(6:26 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - PITT 31(6:17 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-PIT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PITT 26(6:17 - 4th) C.Junko punts 52 yards to CIN 22 Center-PIT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:09 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon; D.Green at CIN 22.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CINCY 22(6:02 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at CIN 19 for -3 yards (D.Hayes)
|Int
3 & 13 - CINCY 19(5:52 - 4th) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 45. Intercepted by M.Williams at CIN 45. Tackled by B.Smith at CIN 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 43(5:44 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 43(5:39 - 4th) P.Jurkovec rushed to CIN 29 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak at CIN 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(5:01 - 4th) C.Flemister rushed to CIN 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone; D.Grzesiak at CIN 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PITT 28(4:28 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 28(4:22 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|Sack
4 & 9 - PITT 28(4:16 - 4th) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at CIN 39 for -11 yards (J.Dingle)
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(4:10 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; D.McMillon at CIN 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 42(3:28 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre; N.Temple at CIN 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 45(3:22 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to CIN 45. Catch made by D.Wiggins at CIN 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(2:40 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Temple at PIT 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 49(1:59 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by C.Metayer at PIT 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McMillon at PIT 43.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 43(1:54 - 4th) C.Kiner rushed to PIT 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 33(1:12 - 4th) E.Jones kneels at the PIT 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - CINCY 34(0:32 - 4th) E.Jones kneels at the PIT 35.