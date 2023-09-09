|
San Jose State rolls to 59-3 victory over FCS-member Cal Poly
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Chevan Cordeiro threw two touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson and Quali Conley both ran for two scores and San Jose State overpowered FCS-member Cal Poly 59-3 on Saturday.
Cordeiro passed to Sam Olson for a 27-yard score and Conley ran 10 yards for a touchdown on the next possession as the Spartans (1-2) led 17-0 after one quarter.
Conley added another 10-yard rushing score two minutes into the second quarter and Cordeiro followed with a 15-yard touchdown run and a 24-yard scoring strike to Charles Ross as San Jose State pushed its lead to 38-3 at halftime.
Matthew Coleman returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown to cap the scoring late in the third quarter.
Cordeiro completed 15-of-21 passes for 205 yards for the Spartans. Robinson carried 16 times for 124 yards, while Conley rushed 12 times for 60 yards.
Sam Huard completed 11-of-17 passes for 66 yards with one interception for Cal Poly (1-1). Noah Sema had a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard.
San Jose State piled up 472 yards of offense, while holding Cal Poly to 169.
The game was delayed with 13 minutes left in the second quarter due to lightning in the area. SJSU was ahead 24-0.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
M. Biggins
4 RB
48 RuYds, 3 ReYds, REC
C. Cordeiro
2 QB
205 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 22 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|24
|Rushing
|5
|12
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|169
|472
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|267
|Rush Attempts
|33
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|74
|205
|Comp. - Att.
|13-24
|15-23
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-65
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-45.2
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|-1
|75
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|1-75
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|74
|PASS YDS
|205
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|267
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|472
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Biggins 4 RB
|M. Biggins
|9
|48
|0
|11
|
A. Ramos 5 RB
|A. Ramos
|13
|28
|0
|9
|
J. Jones 11 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|11
|0
|7
|
P. Holyfield Jr. 22 RB
|P. Holyfield Jr.
|6
|10
|0
|5
|
S. Huard 7 QB
|S. Huard
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Burkhart 9 WR
|E. Burkhart
|4
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
P. Holyfield Jr. 22 RB
|P. Holyfield Jr.
|3
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
B. Allen 17 WR
|B. Allen
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
G. Woods 2 WR
|G. Woods
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Biggins 4 RB
|M. Biggins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Fairly-Diyem 6 WR
|T. Fairly-Diyem
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
L. Booher 0 WR
|L. Booher
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Garrison 82 WR
|J. Garrison
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Paulette 1 WR
|K. Paulette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Ramos 5 RB
|A. Ramos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Calvert 3 LB
|E. Calvert
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ngaluafe 99 DL
|J. Ngaluafe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Turner 8 S
|D. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dukes Jr. 9 S
|B. Dukes Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Oliphant 6 CB
|X. Oliphant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meyer 10 LB
|D. Meyer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Justice 25 S
|J. Justice
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rapolla 4 CB
|K. Rapolla
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Franklin 1 CB
|D. Franklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barbour 96 DL
|M. Barbour
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sulick 48 LB
|D. Sulick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Smolenski 98 DL
|J. Smolenski
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanders 88 DL
|J. Sanders
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vakameilalo 95 DL
|A. Vakameilalo
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. McCormack 11 S
|D. McCormack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ponder 14 DL
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Satcher 97 DL
|E. Satcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Olson 20 LB
|K. Olson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 43 LB
|J. Moon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Serna 38 K
|N. Serna
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ehrlich 35 P
|J. Ehrlich
|4
|44.3
|2
|66
|
R. Collins 46 P
|R. Collins
|2
|47.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Oliphant 6 CB
|X. Oliphant
|2
|13.5
|14
|0
|
B. Dukes Jr. 9 S
|B. Dukes Jr.
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Oliphant 6 CB
|X. Oliphant
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|15/21
|205
|2
|0
|
J. Butterfield 9 QB
|J. Butterfield
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robinson 32 RB
|K. Robinson
|16
|124
|2
|32
|
Q. Conley 7 RB
|Q. Conley
|12
|60
|2
|10
|
I. Jernagin 0 WR
|I. Jernagin
|1
|45
|0
|45
|
C. Cordeiro 2 QB
|C. Cordeiro
|5
|22
|1
|15
|
K. Collins 21 RB
|K. Collins
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
J. Bates 23 RB
|J. Bates
|5
|5
|0
|7
|
J. Butterfield 9 QB
|J. Butterfield
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Miller 12 WR
|M. Miller
|4
|3
|39
|0
|15
|
C. Ross 4 WR
|C. Ross
|3
|2
|39
|1
|24
|
D. Mazotti 81 TE
|D. Mazotti
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
S. Olson 88 TE
|S. Olson
|2
|1
|27
|1
|27
|
M. Coleman 15 WR
|M. Coleman
|3
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
I. Jernagin 0 WR
|I. Jernagin
|3
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
J. Bates 23 RB
|J. Bates
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
Q. Conley 7 RB
|Q. Conley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Nash 3 WR
|N. Nash
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Jenkins 22 S
|T. Jenkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 1 DB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Pollard 10 LB
|J. Pollard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Parham 6 LB
|B. Parham
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stearns 23 LB
|J. Stearns
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 3 DL
|T. Smith
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Reed 7 CB
|K. Reed
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Lavulo 4 DL
|N. Lavulo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Woods 92 DL
|N. Woods
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Toia 42 DL
|S. Toia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Norwood 97 DL
|J. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Reese 17 DB
|Z. Reese
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cobbs 44 LB
|J. Cobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harvey 2 DB
|D. Harvey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hola 94 DL
|M. Hola
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 8 CB
|J. Cole
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kakiva 96 DL
|J. Kakiva
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lee 34 LB
|D. Lee
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Likio 91 DL
|Q. Likio
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Eklund 24 LB
|J. Eklund
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Latu 41 LB
|T. Latu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Hansen 98 DL
|V. Hansen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Faga 50 DL
|G. Faga
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 5 LB
|J. Lawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rogers 35 LB
|C. Rogers
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satele 56 DL
|J. Satele
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Halvorsen 11 K
|K. Halvorsen
|1/1
|27
|8/8
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Weir 99 P
|A. Weir
|2
|39.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Coleman 15 WR
|M. Coleman
|1
|75.0
|75
|1
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 17(14:54 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert at CPS 9.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - CPOLY 9(14:21 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Justice E.Satcher at CPS 10.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CPOLY 10(13:43 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ngaluafe at CPS 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CPOLY 4(13:07 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert J.Jones at CPS 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CPOLY 4(12:28 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for C.Ross.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CPOLY 4(12:20 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to CPS 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ngaluafe at CPS 4.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CPOLY 4(11:30 - 1st) PENALTY on SJS-K.Halvorsen Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CPOLY 17(11:09 - 1st) K.Halvorsen 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SJS Holder-SJS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:06 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(11:06 - 1st) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 35 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at CPS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 35(10:40 - 1st) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for T.Fairly-Diyem.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 35(10:34 - 1st) S.Huard sacked at CPS 33 for -2 yards (T.Smith) S.Huard FUMBLES forced by T.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by SJS-J.Pollard at CPS 33. Tackled by CPS at CPS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 33(10:27 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ngaluafe at CPS 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 4 - CPOLY 27(9:52 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 27. Catch made by S.Olson at CPS 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Olson for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:42 - 1st) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:42 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SJST 25(9:42 - 1st) PENALTY on CPS-S.Huard Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - SJST 20(9:42 - 1st) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at CPS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - SJST 23(9:08 - 1st) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - SJST 23(9:03 - 1st) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins J.Pollard at CPS 32. PENALTY on CPS-CPS Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SJST 32(8:26 - 1st) J.Ehrlich punts 28 yards to SJS 40 Center-CPS. Fair catch by D.Harvey. PENALTY on CPS-K.Rapolla Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CPOLY 45(8:19 - 1st) J.Bates rushed to SJS 50 for yards. Tackled by E.Satcher at SJS 50. PENALTY on SJS-M.Talavou Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+38 YD
1 & 25 - CPOLY 30(7:51 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 30. Catch made by D.Mazotti at SJS 30. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Justice E.Calvert at CPS 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 32(7:15 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 32. Catch made by M.Miller at CPS 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by X.Oliphant at CPS 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 17(6:54 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Ponder at CPS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CPOLY 10(6:22 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to CPS End Zone for 10 yards. Q.Conley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 1st) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 1st) T.Schive kicks 65 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(6:14 - 1st) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at CPS 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SJST 27(5:46 - 1st) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 27. Catch made by M.Biggins at CPS 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Lavulo at CPS 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - SJST 30(5:21 - 1st) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 30. Catch made by T.Fairly-Diyem at CPS 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at CPS 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SJST 29(5:05 - 1st) J.Ehrlich punts yards to SJS 20 Center-CPS. SJS returned punt from the SJS 20. Tackled by CPS at SJS 20. PENALTY on SJS-K.Higgins Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 44(4:50 - 1st) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for L.Booher.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SJST 44(4:42 - 1st) P.Holyfield rushed to CPS 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Cole at CPS 44.
|Int
3 & 10 - SJST 44(4:14 - 1st) S.Huard pass INTERCEPTED at SJS 25. Intercepted by C.Williams at SJS 25. Tackled by CPS at SJS 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CPOLY 25(4:07 - 1st) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for M.Miller.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - CPOLY 25(4:02 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Turner E.Calvert at SJS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 38(3:25 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 38. Catch made by J.Bates at SJS 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Justice at SJS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CPOLY 42(2:49 - 1st) Q.Conley rushed to SJS 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Dukes at SJS 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - CPOLY 46(2:08 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 46. Catch made by M.Coleman at SJS 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by X.Oliphant at CPS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 45(1:13 - 1st) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert B.Dukes at CPS 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CPOLY 41(0:56 - 1st) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 41. Catch made by M.Miller at CPS 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Franklin at CPS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 30(0:14 - 1st) C.Cordeiro scrambles to CPS 25 for 5 yards. C.Cordeiro ran out of bounds.
|-3 YD
2 & 5 - CPOLY 25(15:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 25. Catch made by N.Nash at CPS 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by X.Oliphant at CPS 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - CPOLY 28(14:23 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro scrambles to CPS 17 for 11 yards. C.Cordeiro ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 17(13:46 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Rapolla at CPS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - CPOLY 10(13:06 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS End Zone for 10 yards. Q.Conley for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS 25. Fair catch by E.Burkhart.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(13:00 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Parham J.Kakiva at CPS 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SJST 29(12:24 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Smith S.Toia at CPS 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 29(11:51 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at CPS 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 40(11:24 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Kakiva at CPS 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 39(10:47 - 2nd) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Lavulo at CPS 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - SJST 37(10:09 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 37. Catch made by P.Holyfield at CPS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams at CPS 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 46(9:28 - 2nd) J.Ehrlich punts 42 yards to SJS 12 Center-CPS. Downed by D.Sulick.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 12(9:18 - 2nd) I.Jernagin rushed to CPS 43 for 45 yards. I.Jernagin ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 43(8:45 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Rapolla at CPS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SJST 34(8:00 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for I.Jernagin.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 34(7:54 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ngaluafe at CPS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 33(7:10 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for S.Olson.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 33(7:03 - 2nd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 15 for 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Dukes at CPS 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 15(6:27 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro rushed to CPS End Zone for 15 yards. C.Cordeiro for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:18 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:18 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen kicks onside from SJS 35 to SJS 35. RECOVERED by J.Bainer. Tackled by CPS at CPS 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CPOLY 46(6:18 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro sacked at SJS 45 for -9 yards (A.Vakameilalo)
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - CPOLY 45(5:36 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Sulick at CPS 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - CPOLY 49(4:56 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 49. Catch made by M.Coleman at CPS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at CPS 42.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - CPOLY 42(4:09 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for N.Nash. PENALTY on CPS-J.Ngaluafe Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 27(4:05 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Meyer A.Vakameilalo at CPS 22.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - CPOLY 22(3:24 - 2nd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Meyer B.Dukes at CPS 24.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CPOLY 24(2:46 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for N.Nash.
|+24 YD
4 & 7 - CPOLY 24(2:37 - 2nd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 24. Catch made by C.Ross at CPS 24. Gain of 24 yards. C.Ross for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:31 - 2nd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) T.Schive kicks 35 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS 30. B.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Pollard at CPS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 36(2:26 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 40 for yards. Tackled by SJS at CPS 40. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 5 - SJST 41(2:09 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 41. Catch made by E.Burkhart at CPS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins at SJS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 47(1:50 - 2nd) M.Biggins rushed to SJS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Toia at SJS 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - SJST 47(1:17 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by E.Burkhart at SJS 47. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Jenkins at SJS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 36(1:09 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to SJS 36. Catch made by E.Burkhart at SJS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Cobbs at SJS 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 32(0:50 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to SJS 32. Catch made by P.Holyfield at SJS 32. Gain of 4 yards. P.Holyfield ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - SJST 28(0:46 - 2nd) P.Holyfield rushed to SJS 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at SJS 28.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 28(0:37 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to SJS 28. Catch made by G.Woods at SJS 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Harvey at SJS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SJST 24(0:22 - 2nd) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SJST 24(0:18 - 2nd) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for B.Allen. PENALTY on SJS-S.Toia Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - SJST 18(0:11 - 2nd) S.Huard pass complete to SJS 18. Catch made by B.Allen at SJS 18. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Williams K.Reed at SJS 6.
|Field Goal
1 & 6 - SJST 14(0:05 - 2nd) N.Serna 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CPS Holder-CPS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CPS-D.Oandasan Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Serna kicks 45 yards from CPS 20 to the SJS 35. Out of bounds. PENALTY on CPS-D.Oandasan Kickoff Out of Bounds 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 50(15:00 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Satcher at CPS 48.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - CPOLY 48(14:31 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 48. Catch made by C.Ross at CPS 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert J.Justice at CPS 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 33(13:40 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 33. Catch made by I.Jernagin at CPS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert at CPS 32.
|+32 YD
2 & 9 - CPOLY 32(13:02 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS End Zone for 32 yards. K.Robinson for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:50 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 55 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS 10. X.Oliphant returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Powell at CPS 24.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 24(12:50 - 3rd) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard T.Latu at CPS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SJST 30(12:18 - 3rd) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Likio at CPS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SJST 30(11:48 - 3rd) S.Huard steps back to pass. S.Huard pass incomplete intended for CPS.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SJST 30(11:43 - 3rd) J.Ehrlich punts 66 yards to SJS 4 Center-CPS. Downed by J.Justice.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 4(11:32 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert at SJS 7.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - CPOLY 7(10:51 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 7. Catch made by M.Miller at SJS 7. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.McCormack E.Calvert at SJS 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 20(10:25 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to SJS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Calvert B.Dukes at SJS 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CPOLY 26(9:45 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to SJS 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Barbour J.Moon at SJS 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 31(9:10 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 31. Catch made by I.Jernagin at SJS 31. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at SJS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CPOLY 47(8:37 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro steps back to pass. C.Cordeiro pass incomplete intended for J.Bates.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - CPOLY 47(8:34 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to SJS 47. Catch made by SJS at SJS 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Dukes at CPS 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 29(8:09 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Smolenski at CPS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CPOLY 22(7:13 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 22 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Smolenski at CPS 22.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - CPOLY 22(6:30 - 3rd) C.Cordeiro pass complete to CPS 22. Catch made by M.Coleman at CPS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Sulick at CPS 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 18(5:53 - 3rd) Q.Conley rushed to CPS 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Franklin E.Calvert at CPS 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - CPOLY 12(5:05 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Meyer J.Sanders at CPS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CPOLY 8(4:29 - 3rd) K.Robinson rushed to CPS End Zone for 8 yards. K.Robinson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:20 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:20 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS 25. Fair catch by E.Burkhart.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CPOLY 25(4:20 - 3rd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 24 for yards. Tackled by T.Jenkins; Q.Likio at CPS 24. PENALTY on CPS-D.Oandasan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - CPOLY 15(3:56 - 3rd) M.Biggins rushed to CPS 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Norwood at CPS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CPOLY 26(3:15 - 3rd) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 26. Catch made by T.Fairly-Diyem at CPS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Pollard at CPS 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 30(3:16 - 3rd) S.Huard pass complete to CPS 30. Catch made by P.Holyfield at CPS 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Reed at CPS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CPOLY 34(2:20 - 3rd) J.Ehrlich punts 41 yards to SJS 25 Center-CPS. M.Coleman returned punt from the SJS 25. M.Coleman for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 3rd) K.Halvorsen extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 3rd) T.Schive kicks 40 yards from SJS 35 to the CPS 25. Fair catch by B.Dukes.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 25(2:06 - 3rd) A.Ramos rushed to CPS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Eklund; G.Faga at CPS 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - SJST 28(1:32 - 3rd) J.Jones pass complete to CPS 28. Catch made by L.Booher at CPS 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stearns; J.Eklund at CPS 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - SJST 29(0:58 - 3rd) J.Jones scrambles to CPS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Eklund; C.Rogers at CPS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - SJST 34(0:07 - 3rd) R.Collins punts 51 yards to SJS 15 Center-CPS. Fair catch by M.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 15(15:00 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Barbour at SJS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CPOLY 18(14:20 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 23 for yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at SJS 23. PENALTY on SJS-J.Harbert Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 16 - CPOLY 9(13:52 - 4th) J.Butterfield rushed to SJS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by CPS at SJS 12.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CPOLY 12(13:13 - 4th) J.Butterfield steps back to pass. J.Butterfield pass incomplete intended for J.Bates.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CPOLY 12(13:08 - 4th) A.Weir punts 40 yards to CPS 48 Center-SJS. X.Oliphant returned punt from the CPS 48. Tackled by A.Gonneville at CPS 47.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 47(13:00 - 4th) M.Biggins rushed to SJS 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SJST 42(12:31 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones sacked at SJS 49 for -7 yards (N.Woods)
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - SJST 49(11:56 - 4th) P.Holyfield rushed to SJS 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Parham at SJS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SJST 48(11:22 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Allen.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SJST 48(11:12 - 4th) R.Collins punts 43 yards to SJS 5 Center-CPS. Fair catch by M.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CPOLY 5(11:05 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Turner; J.Sanders at SJS 12.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - CPOLY 12(10:21 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Moon at SJS 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CPOLY 10(9:39 - 4th) J.Butterfield steps back to pass. J.Butterfield pass incomplete intended for K.Bullard.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CPOLY 10(9:31 - 4th) A.Weir punts 38 yards to SJS 48 Center-SJS. Fair catch by X.Oliphant.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 48(9:25 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Lee; N.Woods at SJS 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 44(8:56 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; D.Lee at SJS 39.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 39(8:28 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers; V.Hansen at SJS 43.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - SJST 43(7:45 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Burkhart.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CPOLY 43(7:39 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sanders at SJS 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - CPOLY 43(6:57 - 4th) J.Bates rushed to SJS 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Sanders at SJS 40.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - CPOLY 40(6:16 - 4th) K.Collins rushed to SJS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Olson at SJS 43.
|+6 YD
4 & 10 - CPOLY 43(5:35 - 4th) K.Collins rushed to SJS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at SJS 49.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 49(5:28 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to SJS 42 for 7 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SJST 42(5:01 - 4th) P.Holyfield rushed to SJS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lee at SJS 40.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SJST 40(4:29 - 4th) P.Holyfield rushed to SJS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Woods at SJS 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 38(3:58 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Reese at SJS 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - SJST 34(3:35 - 4th) J.Jones pass complete to SJS 34. Catch made by D.Bailey at SJS 34. Gain of 7 yards. D.Bailey ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 27(3:12 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hola at SJS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SJST 25(2:48 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for A.Ramos.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - SJST 25(2:43 - 4th) J.Jones scrambles to SJS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stearns at SJS 19.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SJST 19(2:12 - 4th) P.Holyfield rushed to SJS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stearns at SJS 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SJST 14(1:41 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Satele; C.Rogers at SJS 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SJST 15(0:59 - 4th) A.Ramos rushed to SJS 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stearns at SJS 16.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SJST 16(0:51 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Garrison.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - SJST 16(0:45 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Garrison.