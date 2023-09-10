|
|
|DAVIS
|OREGST
Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis on Saturday.
Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime.
In his second start for the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. He did not play in the second half. The Clemson transfer has accounted for five touchdown passes and three rushing scores in two games.
“He can move and he’s tough to tackle,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. “He’s been effective red zone, short yardage. We want to use his athleticism and strength.”
The Beavers also were able to get quality playing time for backup quarterback Aidan Chiles, who played the entire second half and completed 9 of 13 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and added 42 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play.
Oregon State continues to build off the momentum of last year’s 10-win season, the third in school history.
“I feel last year doing what we did with the 10-win season, just capitalizing on that and just keeping that going,” said Martinez who ran for 104 yards on seven carries. “That kind of set the standard last year, showing the younger guys what we need to do, week by week.”
The Beavers had 450 total yards to 169 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout. Oregon State’s defense had three sacks and forced two turnovers.
“It felt good,” defensive tackle Isaac Hodgins said of the Beavers’ defensive performance. “I just wish we had that big zero on the board.”
It was the fifth career meeting between Oregon State and UC Davis, and first since 1930. The Beavers are 5-0 in the series.
PAC-12 TIES
UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins was head coach at Colorado from 2006-10 after spending the previous five seasons at Boise State. Hawkins is in his seventh season at his alma mater.
NEW LOOK STADIUM
This was the first game at the $161 million west side remodel at Reser Stadium. Capacity is 35,548 with the potential for 36,000 with standing room.
THE TAKEWAY
UC Davis: The Aggies of the Big Sky Conference, who were ranked No. 14 in this week’s FCS poll, stepped up in class against a Power 5 opponent and were overmatched.
Oregon State: The Beavers dominated a ranked, lower-division opponent. Uiagalelei has been effective thus far and gives Oregon State a dual threat at quarterback, along with Chiles. The Beavers led the Pac-12 in total defense last season and have served notice early in 2023 that this could be a formidable unit once again.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Oregon State likely will hold steady in next week’s rankings.
UP NEXT
UC Davis: Hosts Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Oregon State: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 16
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Hutton
1 WR
36 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs, -5 RuYds
|
D. Uiagalelei
5 QB
107 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 11 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|22
|Rushing
|6
|13
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|169
|450
|Total Plays
|59
|63
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|269
|Rush Attempts
|29
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|119
|181
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|2.9
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-20
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-41.3
|3-45.0
|Return Yards
|-3
|106
|Punts - Returns
|2--3
|4-106
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|119
|PASS YDS
|181
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|269
|
|
|169
|TOTAL YDS
|450
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Harper 10 QB
|G. Harper
|4/7
|56
|1
|0
|
M. Hastings 7 QB
|M. Hastings
|12/22
|51
|0
|1
|
L. Larison 3 RB
|L. Larison
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Larison 3 RB
|L. Larison
|15
|58
|0
|38
|
J. Fisher 20 RB
|J. Fisher
|3
|9
|0
|8
|
J. Chukwudobe 24 RB
|J. Chukwudobe
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Tompkins 18 WR
|T. Tompkins
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Leon-Guerrero 33 RB
|D. Leon-Guerrero
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
M. Perez 19 RB
|M. Perez
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|
C. Hutton 1 WR
|C. Hutton
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
M. Hastings 7 QB
|M. Hastings
|3
|-23
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Crump Jr. 9 WR
|A. Crump Jr.
|3
|2
|42
|0
|30
|
C. Hutton 1 WR
|C. Hutton
|6
|4
|36
|1
|12
|
C. Davis 4 WR
|C. Davis
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
I. Simpson 82 TE
|I. Simpson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
L. Larison 3 RB
|L. Larison
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
T. Tompkins 18 WR
|T. Tompkins
|5
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
M. Perez 19 RB
|M. Perez
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Gale 81 TE
|J. Gale
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Del Real 84 WR
|A. Del Real
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Fisher 20 RB
|J. Fisher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Verner 22 DB
|S. Verner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shamburger 26 DB
|L. Shamburger
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alexander 6 DB
|M. Alexander
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bearden 86 DL
|E. Bearden
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Budgett 3 DB
|J. Budgett
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carrillo 91 DL
|J. Carrillo
|1-3
|0.5
|0
|
C. Mouisset 46 LB
|C. Mouisset
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Moreno 11 DB
|G. Moreno
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carrade 90 DL
|T. Carrade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Eaton 53 LB
|N. Eaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Sarac 58 LB
|L. Sarac
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tattersall 7 LB
|E. Tattersall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Toki 75 DL
|P. Toki
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tyler 96 DL
|N. Tyler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Kennedy 95 DL
|Z. Kennedy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gusta 14 DB
|D. Gusta
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Frazier 13 LB
|D. Frazier
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Connors 4 DB
|R. Connors
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Buchanan 15 LB
|T. Buchanan
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gardner 37 DB
|W. Gardner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cloyd 20 LB
|J. Cloyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Maae 92 DL
|C. Maae
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bains 23 DB
|K. Bains
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Ridley 43 K
|H. Ridley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Dwinell 32 P
|J. Dwinell
|5
|40.4
|2
|59
|
H. Ridley 43 K
|H. Ridley
|4
|42.5
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Langley 28 DB
|D. Langley
|2
|12.0
|16
|0
|
R. Mascheroni 28 WR
|R. Mascheroni
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Perez 19 RB
|M. Perez
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8/13
|107
|2
|0
|
A. Chiles 0 QB
|A. Chiles
|9/13
|74
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|7
|104
|1
|64
|
D. Fenwick 1 RB
|D. Fenwick
|8
|70
|0
|20
|
A. Chiles 0 QB
|A. Chiles
|4
|42
|1
|19
|
I. Newell 9 RB
|I. Newell
|8
|32
|0
|7
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|4
|11
|1
|6
|
G. Haines 24 RB
|G. Haines
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Reichle 34 RB
|J. Reichle
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|5
|4
|65
|1
|32
|
R. Sharp 87 TE
|R. Sharp
|2
|2
|25
|1
|15
|
T. Walker 28 WR
|T. Walker
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
Z. Card 12 WR
|Z. Card
|6
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
D. Fenwick 1 RB
|D. Fenwick
|3
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
J. Valsin III 16 WR
|J. Valsin III
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. East 3 WR
|J. East
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Noga 18 WR
|J. Noga
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Munyagi Jr. 8 WR
|R. Munyagi Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Velling 88 TE
|J. Velling
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Ivy Jr. 25 DB
|T. Ivy Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Miller 20 LB
|J. Miller
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 1 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 8 DL
|S. Lolohea
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 5 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Arnold 0 DB
|A. Arnold
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Saluni 45 DL
|S. Saluni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCoy 23 DB
|J. McCoy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tongue 3 LB
|M. Tongue
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 4 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hickle 43 DL
|T. Hickle
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Miller 61 OL
|T. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taylor 17 LB
|N. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kane 24 DB
|J. Kane
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jordan IV 44 LB
|M. Jordan IV
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|2/2
|40
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Green 37 P
|J. Green
|3
|45.0
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Arnold 0 DB
|A. Arnold
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
J. Reichle 34 RB
|J. Reichle
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|2
|42.5
|65
|1
|
D. Wells Jr. 21 WR
|D. Wells Jr.
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
Z. Card 12 WR
|Z. Card
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 60 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD 5. Fair catch by M.Perez.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for L.Larison.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - DAVIS 25(14:55 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Ivy at UCD 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DAVIS 33(14:13 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at UCD 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 36(13:45 - 1st) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 36. Catch made by T.Tompkins at UCD 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at UCD 34.
|+38 YD
2 & 12 - DAVIS 34(13:05 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to ORS 28 for 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Cooper at ORS 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - DAVIS 28(12:23 - 1st) M.Hastings pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 36. Intercepted by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 36. Tackled by UCD at ORS 36.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 56 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD 9. D.Langley returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Reichle at UCD 17. PENALTY on ORS-G.Haines Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 32(12:03 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Arnold; M.Tongue at UCD 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - DAVIS 38(11:40 - 1st) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 38. Catch made by C.Hutton at UCD 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at UCD 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 50(11:00 - 1st) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for J.Gale.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - DAVIS 50(10:53 - 1st) M.Perez rushed to UCD 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at UCD 47.
|Sack
3 & 13 - DAVIS 47(10:13 - 1st) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings sacked at UCD 39 for -8 yards (I.Hodgins)
|Punt
4 & 21 - DAVIS 39(9:33 - 1st) H.Ridley punts 56 yards to ORS 5 Center-UCD. Downed by A.Del Real.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 5(9:21 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ORS 5. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 5. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Shamburger; J.Budgett at ORS 11.
|-7 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 11(8:48 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 4 for -7 yards. Tackled by N.Tyler; T.Buchanan at ORS 4.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - OREGST 4(8:11 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|Punt
4 & 11 - OREGST 4(8:02 - 1st) J.Green punts 43 yards to ORS 47 Center-ORS. M.Perez returned punt from the ORS 47. Tackled by J.Robinson at ORS 47.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 47(7:53 - 1st) C.Hutton rushed to UCD 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at UCD 48.
|-11 YD
2 & 15 - DAVIS 48(7:22 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 37 for -11 yards. L.Larison FUMBLES out of bounds.
|-4 YD
3 & 29 - DAVIS 34(6:54 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 30 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; M.Jordan at UCD 30.
|Punt
4 & 32 - DAVIS 30(6:09 - 1st) H.Ridley punts 38 yards to ORS 32 Center-UCD. S.Bolden returned punt from the ORS 32. S.Bolden ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(5:52 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to UCD 3 for 45 yards. Tackled by L.Shamburger at UCD 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 3(5:20 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to UCD 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Budgett; L.Shamburger at UCD 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 2(4:50 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to UCD 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Shamburger at UCD 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 3(4:04 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to UCD End Zone for 3 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 63 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD 2. Fair catch by D.Langley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(3:57 - 1st) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for C.Hutton.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - DAVIS 25(3:52 - 1st) L.Larison rushed to UCD 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Jordan; C.Stover at UCD 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - DAVIS 23(3:07 - 1st) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 23. Catch made by M.Perez at UCD 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at UCD 27.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - DAVIS 27(2:16 - 1st) PENALTY on UCD-UCD Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - DAVIS 22(2:15 - 1st) H.Ridley punts 37 yards to ORS 41 Center-UCD. Downed by S.Verner.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(2:05 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 41. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Budgett at UCD 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 27(1:28 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Irish.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 27(1:19 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to UCD 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at UCD 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 18(0:40 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to UCD 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Connors at UCD 12.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 12(0:05 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to UCD 5 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Connors; K.Bains at UCD 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 5(15:00 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to UCD 5. Catch made by R.Munyagi at UCD 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Munyagi for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(14:54 - 2nd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 25. Catch made by M.Perez at UCD 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ORS at UCD 25.
|Sack
2 & 10 - DAVIS 25(14:23 - 2nd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings sacked at UCD 17 for -8 yards (S.Lolohea)
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - DAVIS 17(13:35 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; J.Robinson at UCD 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAVIS 26(12:53 - 2nd) H.Ridley punts 39 yards to ORS 35 Center-UCD. S.Bolden returned punt from the ORS 35. S.Bolden for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:29 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:29 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(12:29 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at UCD 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 36(11:46 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Saluni at UCD 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - DAVIS 38(11:07 - 2nd) L.Larison steps back to pass. L.Larison pass incomplete intended for A.Crump. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. L.Larison steps back to pass. L.Larison pass complete to UCD 38. Catch made by A.Crump at UCD 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ivy at UCD 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 50(10:59 - 2nd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for T.Tompkins.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAVIS 50(10:48 - 2nd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 50. Catch made by L.Larison at UCD 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DAVIS 49(10:21 - 2nd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for A.Del Real.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAVIS 49(10:10 - 2nd) J.Dwinell punts 19 yards to ORS 30 Center-UCD. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(9:58 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Bearden; J.Cloyd at ORS 33.
|+23 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 33(9:19 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by T.Walker at ORS 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Alexander at UCD 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(8:37 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 44(8:27 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to UCD 44. Catch made by D.Fenwick at UCD 44. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Bearden at UCD 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 35(7:44 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to UCD 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Bearden; R.Connors at UCD 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(7:09 - 2nd) S.Bolden rushed to UCD 27 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Connors at UCD 27.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 27(6:30 - 2nd) I.Newell rushed to UCD 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Connors at UCD 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 22(5:47 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 22(5:38 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to UCD 22. Catch made by S.Bolden at UCD 22. Gain of 22 yards. S.Bolden for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:30 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(5:30 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at UCD 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DAVIS 31(5:06 - 2nd) T.Tompkins rushed to UCD 36 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Arnold at UCD 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DAVIS 36(4:22 - 2nd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings sacked at UCD 29 for -7 yards (T.Hickle) M.Hastings FUMBLES forced by T.Hickle. Fumble RECOVERED by ORS-J.Golden at UCD 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(4:12 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to UCD 29. Catch made by S.Bolden at UCD 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Shamburger at UCD 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREGST 24(3:33 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to UCD 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Sarac at UCD 24.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - OREGST 24(3:00 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to UCD 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Eaton at UCD 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - OREGST 30(2:15 - 2nd) A.Sappington 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:09 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(2:09 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; A.Arnold at UCD 26.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - DAVIS 26(1:41 - 2nd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 20 for -6 yards. Tackled by S.Saluni at UCD 20.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - DAVIS 20(1:29 - 2nd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 20. Catch made by L.Larison at UCD 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold; J.Kane at UCD 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DAVIS 26(1:23 - 2nd) J.Dwinell punts 39 yards to ORS 35 Center-UCD. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(1:16 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei sacked at ORS 34 for -1 yards (J.Carrillo; D.Frazier)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - OREGST 34(0:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - OREGST 34(0:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to ORS 34. Catch made by D.Fenwick at ORS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Verner at ORS 39.
|Punt
4 & 6 - OREGST 39(0:41 - 2nd) J.Green punts 46 yards to UCD 15 Center-ORS. Fair catch by M.Perez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Genetti kicks 41 yards from UCD 35 to the ORS 24. J.Terry returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Cotton at ORS 31. PENALTY on UCD-UCD Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Genetti kicks 41 yards from UCD 30 to the ORS 29. A.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Genetti at UCD 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(14:47 - 3rd) A.Chiles steps back to pass. A.Chiles pass incomplete intended for D.Fenwick.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 40(14:42 - 3rd) A.Chiles rushed to UCD 25 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Verner at UCD 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(14:09 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to UCD 25. Catch made by J.Valsin at UCD 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Buchanan; R.Connors at UCD 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(13:35 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to UCD 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Maae; S.Verner at UCD 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 11(12:49 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to UCD 11. Catch made by Z.Card at UCD 11. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Budgett at UCD 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OREGST 10(12:14 - 3rd) A.Chiles steps back to pass. A.Chiles pass incomplete intended for Z.Card.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - OREGST 18(12:06 - 3rd) A.Sappington 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ORS Holder-ORS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 57 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD 8. Fair catch by D.Langley.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(12:00 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 25. Catch made by C.Davis at UCD 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at UCD 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DAVIS 28(11:34 - 3rd) M.Perez rushed to UCD 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at UCD 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - DAVIS 32(11:00 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 32. Catch made by I.Simpson at UCD 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Arnold at UCD 34.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - DAVIS 34(10:35 - 3rd) L.Larison rushed to UCD 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at UCD 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 36(9:55 - 3rd) M.Perez rushed to UCD 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Stover at UCD 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - DAVIS 34(9:31 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 34. Catch made by C.Davis at UCD 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Ivy at UCD 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DAVIS 43(9:07 - 3rd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAVIS 43(9:00 - 3rd) J.Dwinell punts 43 yards to ORS 14 Center-UCD. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(8:52 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Mouisset at ORS 22.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 22(8:22 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 30 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Connors at ORS 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:56 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by Z.Card at ORS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Z.Card ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 37(7:12 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Connors; T.Buchanan at ORS 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 48(6:37 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to ORS 48. Catch made by Z.Card at ORS 48. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Connors at UCD 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(6:11 - 3rd) I.Newell rushed to UCD 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carrillo; C.Maae at UCD 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 37(5:35 - 3rd) A.Chiles rushed to UCD 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by P.Connors; C.Mouisset at UCD 30.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(4:47 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to UCD 10 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Connors at UCD 10.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(4:01 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to UCD 10. Catch made by R.Sharp at UCD 10. Gain of 10 yards. R.Sharp for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:53 - 3rd) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 59 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD 6. D.Langley returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Reichle; M.Jordan at UCD 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 22(3:47 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 22. Catch made by C.Hutton at UCD 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; A.Arnold at UCD 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DAVIS 26(3:22 - 3rd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for J.Gale.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - DAVIS 26(3:22 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 26. Catch made by C.Davis at UCD 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.McCoy at UCD 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAVIS 32(2:45 - 3rd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for T.Tompkins.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - DAVIS 32(2:37 - 3rd) M.Hastings pass complete to UCD 32. Catch made by T.Tompkins at UCD 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by N.Taylor; J.Kane at UCD 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DAVIS 38(2:04 - 3rd) M.Hastings steps back to pass. M.Hastings pass incomplete intended for T.Tompkins.
|Punt
4 & 4 - DAVIS 38(2:01 - 3rd) J.Dwinell punts 59 yards to ORS 3 Center-UCD. D.Wells returned punt from the ORS 3. Tackled by N.Eaton at ORS 11.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 11(1:48 - 3rd) I.Newell rushed to ORS 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Buchanan; G.Moreno at ORS 18.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - OREGST 18(1:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on UCD-C.Maae Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(0:57 - 3rd) A.Chiles pass complete to ORS 23. Catch made by J.Noga at ORS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Verner at ORS 31.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 31(0:23 - 3rd) I.Newell rushed to ORS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Tattersall at ORS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(15:00 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORS 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carrillo at ORS 39.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 39(14:29 - 4th) A.Chiles pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by R.Sharp at ORS 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Moreno at UCD 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(14:03 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to UCD 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carrillo; E.Tattersall at UCD 43.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - OREGST 43(13:29 - 4th) PENALTY on UCD-B.Newman Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 38(13:28 - 4th) J.Reichle rushed to UCD 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Buchanan; P.Toki at UCD 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:58 - 4th) A.Chiles steps back to pass. A.Chiles pass incomplete intended for J.East.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 35(12:19 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to UCD 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Maae; Z.Kennedy at UCD 33.
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - OREGST 33(11:41 - 4th) A.Chiles scrambles to UCD 14 for 19 yards. Tackled by E.Bearden at UCD 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(10:53 - 4th) A.Chiles pass complete to UCD 14. Catch made by J.East at UCD 14. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Verner at UCD 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(10:11 - 4th) A.Chiles steps back to pass. A.Chiles pass incomplete intended for Z.Card.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 4(10:05 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to UCD 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bains; L.Sarac at UCD 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 1(9:43 - 4th) A.Chiles rushed to UCD End Zone for 1 yards. A.Chiles for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 4th) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 4th) M.Walker kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UCD End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 25(9:41 - 4th) J.Chukwudobe rushed to UCD 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Tongue; C.Stover at UCD 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DAVIS 26(9:05 - 4th) G.Harper steps back to pass. G.Harper pass incomplete intended for T.Tompkins. PENALTY on ORS-T.Ivy Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 36(8:59 - 4th) G.Harper pass complete to UCD 36. Catch made by A.Crump at UCD 36. Gain of 30 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Ivy at ORS 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 34(8:16 - 4th) D.Leon-Guerrero rushed to ORS 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ORS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DAVIS 33(7:38 - 4th) G.Harper steps back to pass. G.Harper pass incomplete intended for J.Gale.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - DAVIS 33(7:34 - 4th) G.Harper pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by C.Hutton at ORS 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.McCoy; J.Kane at ORS 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 22(6:59 - 4th) G.Harper pass complete to ORS 22. Catch made by I.Simpson at ORS 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ivy; J.Miller at ORS 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DAVIS 16(6:25 - 4th) J.Fisher rushed to ORS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Tongue at ORS 14.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - DAVIS 14(5:57 - 4th) J.Chukwudobe rushed to ORS 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at ORS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DAVIS 9(5:18 - 4th) G.Harper steps back to pass. G.Harper pass incomplete intended for J.Fisher.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - DAVIS 9(5:13 - 4th) G.Harper pass complete to ORS 9. Catch made by C.Hutton at ORS 9. Gain of 9 yards. C.Hutton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 4th) H.Ridley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 4th) A.Genetti kicks 38 yards from UCD 35 to the ORS 27. J.Reichle returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Langley at ORS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(5:01 - 4th) A.Chiles pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by Z.Card at ORS 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Gardner; D.Frazier at ORS 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - OREGST 34(4:18 - 4th) G.Haines rushed to ORS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Carrade at ORS 39.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 39(3:35 - 4th) G.Haines rushed to ORS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Connors; P.Toki at ORS 40.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OREGST 40(2:53 - 4th) J.Green punts 46 yards to UCD 14 Center-ORS. M.Perez returned punt from the UCD 14. Tackled by Z.Card at UCD 11.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAVIS 11(2:39 - 4th) J.Fisher rushed to UCD 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Hickle; M.Tongue at UCD 10.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DAVIS 10(2:13 - 4th) G.Harper steps back to pass. G.Harper pass incomplete intended for A.Crump.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - DAVIS 10(2:06 - 4th) J.Fisher rushed to UCD 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at UCD 18.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DAVIS 18(1:25 - 4th) J.Dwinell punts 42 yards to ORS 40 Center-UCD. Z.Card returned punt from the ORS 40. Tackled by E.Tattersall at UCD 47.