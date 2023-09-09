|
Bryson Daily's 5 TDs help Army beat FCS foe Delaware State 57-0
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Bryson Daily threw for three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to Isaiah Alston, and ran for two more to help Army defeat FCS foe Delaware State 57-0 on Saturday.
Army led 36-0 at halftime behind Daily's five touchdowns. He was 5 of 6 for 158 yards and three touchdowns, and he added five carries for 27 yards and two more scores in the half. Defensive lineman Kyle Lewis preserved the first-half shutout with a strip-sack and recovery with 43 seconds left before halftime.
Daily’s 13-yard scoring run with eight minutes left in the first quarter was the first offensive touchdown of the season for Army, whose lone touchdown last week came on a 44-yard interception return by Bo Nicolas-Paul.
Daily connected with Alston for touchdowns of 59 and 70 yards. Alston finished the half with three catches for 135 yards.
Army (1-1), which was coming off a five-turnover game against Louisiana-Monroe, turned it over only once - on its first possession in the second half.
Delaware State (0-2) lost its fourth straight dating to last season.
It was Army’s largest margin of victory in a shutout since beating Columbia 60-0 on Oct. 27, 1956.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|22
|Rushing
|3
|15
|Passing
|10
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|219
|525
|Total Plays
|66
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|287
|Rush Attempts
|34
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|195
|238
|Comp. - Att.
|20-32
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|15.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|4-50
|Touchdowns
|0
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.0
|1-34.0
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-48
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|195
|PASS YDS
|238
|24
|RUSH YDS
|287
|219
|TOTAL YDS
|525
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
M. Adams 5 QB
|M. Adams
|14/22
|170
|0
|0
C. Henry 16 QB
|C. Henry
|4/5
|24
|0
|0
A. Angelos 13 QB
|A. Angelos
|2/5
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Gillis 6 RB
|M. Gillis
|11
|29
|0
|9
W. Inge 24 RB
|W. Inge
|7
|25
|0
|12
M. Chris-Ike 22 RB
|M. Chris-Ike
|2
|0
|0
|1
J. Jenkins 20 WR
|J. Jenkins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
M. Adams 5 QB
|M. Adams
|10
|-7
|0
|9
C. Henry 16 QB
|C. Henry
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
A. Angelos 13 QB
|A. Angelos
|2
|-11
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hull 2 WR
|J. Hull
|5
|4
|53
|0
|25
M. Morales 84 TE
|M. Morales
|3
|3
|46
|0
|21
T. Ellis 83 TE
|T. Ellis
|4
|2
|35
|0
|19
J. Jenkins 20 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|4
|29
|0
|12
E. Core 8 TE
|E. Core
|4
|3
|22
|0
|10
K. Tate 81 WR
|K. Tate
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
N. Lolley 80 WR
|N. Lolley
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
K. Waleed 17 WR
|K. Waleed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Gillis 6 RB
|M. Gillis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
R. Harris-Freeman 4 DB
|R. Harris-Freeman
|7-0
|0.0
|0
L. Williams III 19 DB
|L. Williams III
|5-1
|0.0
|0
A. Ricumstrict 12 LB
|A. Ricumstrict
|3-0
|0.0
|0
C. Brown Jr. 0 LB
|C. Brown Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Estes 7 DB
|J. Estes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Broughton 28 DB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Goings 45 LB
|M. Goings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Robinson 29 LB
|J. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
R. Holmes 9 LB
|R. Holmes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
E. Montes 99 DL
|E. Montes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Douglas 11 DB
|D. Douglas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
G. Fabian 32 DB
|G. Fabian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
M. Brock 33 LB
|M. Brock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Williams 21 DB
|C. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Brooks 31 DB
|J. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Cook 94 DL
|D. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Martin 96 DL
|T. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
B. Evans 92 OL
|B. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Wilson 23 K
|N. Wilson
|0/2
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Cardoza-Chicas 18 P
|J. Cardoza-Chicas
|5
|40.0
|1
|77
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
L. Robinson 2 QB
|L. Robinson
|5
|67
|1
|23
B. Daily 13 QB
|B. Daily
|9
|65
|2
|23
A. Marshall 3 WR
|A. Marshall
|2
|44
|0
|35
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|6
|33
|0
|11
K. Udoh 26 RB
|K. Udoh
|4
|27
|1
|9
H. Reed 8 RB
|H. Reed
|3
|17
|0
|7
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|7
|13
|1
|4
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|2
|11
|0
|7
C. Harris 7 QB
|C. Harris
|2
|8
|0
|7
N. Short 15 WR
|N. Short
|1
|4
|0
|4
Z. Mundell 1 QB
|Z. Mundell
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|4
|3
|135
|2
|70
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|2
|2
|38
|1
|22
T. Brennan 83 WR
|T. Brennan
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
C. Reynolds 87 WR
|C. Reynolds
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
Z. Mundell 1 QB
|Z. Mundell
|2
|2
|13
|0
|7
N. Short 15 WR
|N. Short
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
A. Marshall 3 WR
|A. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Stewart 22 RB
|M. Stewart
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|7-3
|0.0
|0
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|7-0
|0.0
|0
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
B. Nicolas-Paul 2 DB
|B. Nicolas-Paul
|3-0
|0.0
|0
J. Latore 92 DL
|J. Latore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. O'Gara 54 LB
|C. O'Gara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Letuli 34 LB
|T. Letuli
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Sofia 91 LB
|T. Sofia
|2-1
|1.0
|0
Q. Hammonds 26 DB
|Q. Hammonds
|2-0
|0.0
|0
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
C. Keith 23 LB
|C. Keith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
D. Gray 98 DL
|D. Gray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
M. DiDomenico 6 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|1-1
|0.0
|0
K. Lewis 95 DL
|K. Lewis
|1-3
|1.0
|0
J. Powell 49 LB
|J. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Frey 99 DL
|C. Frey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Larkin 22 DB
|C. Larkin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Miller 97 DL
|D. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Gerena 36 LB
|B. Gerena
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Ford 40 LB
|E. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
N. Smith 10 LB
|N. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Talley 94 K
|C. Talley
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Allan 82 P
|C. Allan
|1
|34.0
|1
|34
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Marshall 3 WR
|A. Marshall
|1
|48.0
|48
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Angelos pass complete to DLS 25. Catch made by J.Hull at DLS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at DLS 30.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - DEST 30(14:35 - 1st) A.Angelos pass complete to DLS 30. Catch made by N.Lolley at DLS 30. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at DLS 26.
|Sack
3 & 9 - DEST 26(13:50 - 1st) A.Angelos steps back to pass. A.Angelos sacked at DLS 21 for -5 yards (T.Sofia)
|Punt
4 & 14 - DEST 21(13:09 - 1st) J.Cardoza-Chicas punts 43 yards to ARM 36 Center-C.Rasin. C.Jones returned punt from the ARM 36. Tackled by M.Jefferies at DLS 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(12:58 - 1st) B.Daily steps back to pass. B.Daily pass incomplete intended for A.Marshall.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 39(12:53 - 1st) B.Daily pass complete to DLS 39. Catch made by Z.Mundell at DLS 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Estes at DLS 32.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 32(12:15 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to DLS 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Fabian at DLS 25.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(11:43 - 1st) Z.Mundell rushed to DLS 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at DLS 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - ARMY 28(11:04 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to DLS 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 21(10:22 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Estes at DLS 17.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 17(9:39 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Williams M.Goings at DLS 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(9:00 - 1st) M.Stewart rushed to DLS 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ricumstrict at DLS 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 7(8:30 - 1st) B.Daily scrambles to DLS 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Daily at DLS 3. PENALTY on ARM-J.Law Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 13(8:15 - 1st) B.Daily scrambles to DLS End Zone for 13 yards. B.Daily for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:00 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. H.Reed rushed to DLS 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 63 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS 2. K.Tate returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Zitiello at DLS 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 18(7:52 - 1st) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at DLS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DEST 27(7:28 - 1st) A.Angelos steps back to pass. A.Angelos pass incomplete intended for N.Lolley.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEST 27(7:26 - 1st) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at DLS 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 29(7:06 - 1st) A.Angelos steps back to pass. A.Angelos pass incomplete intended for J.Hull.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 29(6:52 - 1st) M.Adams rushed to DLS 38 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at DLS 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - DEST 38(6:38 - 1st) M.Adams scrambles to DLS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at DLS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 42(6:10 - 1st) M.Adams rushed to DLS 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at DLS 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 42(5:31 - 1st) M.Adams scrambles to DLS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Nicolas-Paul K.Lewis at DLS 43.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DEST 43(4:49 - 1st) A.Angelos steps back to pass. A.Angelos sacked at DLS 33 for yards (A.Hill) PENALTY on ARM-A.Hill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 42(4:25 - 1st) W.Inge rushed to ARM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DEST 39(3:52 - 1st) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 39. Catch made by J.Hull at ARM 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Moore at ARM 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - DEST 33(3:14 - 1st) W.Inge rushed to ARM 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ARM 35.
|No Good
4 & 3 - DEST 42(2:20 - 1st) N.Wilson 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Rasin Holder-J.Cardoza-Chicas.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(2:14 - 1st) B.Daily pass complete to ARM 35. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 35. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Williams at ARM 41.
|+59 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 41(2:05 - 1st) B.Daily pass complete to ARM 41. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 41. Gain of 59 yards. I.Alston for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:33 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 25(1:33 - 1st) W.Inge rushed to DLS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hill L.Lowin at DLS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - DEST 27(1:05 - 1st) W.Inge rushed to DLS 32 for yards. Tackled by C.Larkin at DLS 32. PENALTY on DLS-I.Cook Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - DEST 17(0:41 - 1st) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for T.Ellis.
|+12 YD
3 & 18 - DEST 17(0:35 - 1st) W.Inge rushed to DLS 29 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Didomenico at DLS 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DEST 29(15:00 - 2nd) J.Cardoza-Chicas punts 29 yards to ARM 42 Center-C.Rasin. Fair catch by C.Jones. PENALTY on DLS-G.Fabian Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 43(14:53 - 2nd) N.Short rushed to DLS 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARMY 39(14:34 - 2nd) B.Daily scrambles to DLS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Montes at DLS 39.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 39(13:24 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by A.Ricumstrict at DLS 42.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARMY 42(12:42 - 2nd) C.Allan punts 34 yards to DLS 8 Center-C.McCutcheon. Fair catch by W.Inge.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 8(12:34 - 2nd) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Sofia at DLS 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - DEST 13(11:53 - 2nd) M.Adams rushed to DLS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones N.Smith at DLS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEST 15(11:27 - 2nd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for M.Gillis.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DEST 15(11:19 - 2nd) J.Cardoza-Chicas punts 10 yards to DLS 25 Center-C.Rasin. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(11:13 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Montes J.Estes at DLS 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 23(10:35 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to DLS 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(9:55 - 2nd) B.Daily scrambles to DLS 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Holmes E.Montes at DLS 8.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 8(9:22 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Goings at DLS 7.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 7(8:41 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to DLS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas R.Holmes at DLS 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 4(8:07 - 2nd) B.Daily scrambles to DLS End Zone for 4 yards. B.Daily for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 25(8:01 - 2nd) A.Angelos steps back to pass. A.Angelos pass incomplete intended for DLS.
|-6 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 25(7:40 - 2nd) A.Angelos rushed to DLS 19 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Powell at DLS 19.
|+25 YD
3 & 16 - DEST 19(7:39 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 19. Catch made by J.Hull at DLS 19. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Gerena at DLS 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 44(6:59 - 2nd) W.Inge rushed to DLS 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at DLS 45.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - DEST 45(6:28 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 45. Catch made by T.Ellis at DLS 45. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Larkin at ARM 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEST 39(5:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on DLS-I.Cook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - DEST 44(5:20 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 44. Catch made by M.Morales at ARM 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - DEST 31(4:46 - 2nd) M.Adams rushed to ARM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Frey at ARM 30.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEST 30(4:02 - 2nd) W.Inge rushed to ARM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at ARM 30.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - DEST 30(3:39 - 2nd) M.Gillis rushed to ARM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Jones L.Lowin at ARM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 30(3:28 - 2nd) B.Daily pass complete to ARM 30. Catch made by I.Alston at ARM 30. Gain of 70 yards. I.Alston for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:14 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(3:05 - 2nd) B.Daily pass complete to DLS 16. Catch made by T.Riley at DLS 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Riley for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 25(2:58 - 2nd) W.Inge rushed to DLS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at DLS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DEST 34(2:37 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 34. Catch made by N.Lolley at DLS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Latore E.Ford at DLS 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEST 34(1:56 - 2nd) M.Adams rushed to DLS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Latore K.Lewis at DLS 36.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 36(1:48 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 36. Catch made by J.Hull at DLS 36. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Nicolas-Paul at ARM 47.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 47(1:38 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 47. Catch made by M.Morales at ARM 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 26(1:17 - 2nd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 26(1:10 - 2nd) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 26. Catch made by T.Ellis at ARM 26. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Jones M.Didomenico at ARM 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEST 7(1:00 - 2nd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for T.Ellis.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DEST 7(0:55 - 2nd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - DEST 7(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on DLS-J.Maxwell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - DEST 12(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on DLS-DLS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 17 - DEST 17(0:50 - 2nd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams sacked at ARM 31 for -14 yards (K.Lewis) M.Adams FUMBLES forced by K.Lewis. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-K.Lewis at ARM 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 31(0:43 - 2nd) C.Harris rushed to ARM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Cook at ARM 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 32(0:29 - 2nd) C.Harris rushed to ARM 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at ARM 39.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARMY 39(0:17 - 2nd) C.Harris steps back to pass. C.Harris pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|+9 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 39(0:10 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to ARM 39. Catch made by C.Reynolds at ARM 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DLS at ARM 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(0:07 - 2nd) C.Harris pass complete to ARM 48. Catch made by C.Reynolds at ARM 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 41.
|No Good
1 & 10 - ARMY 48(0:02 - 2nd) C.Talley 58 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.McCutcheon Holder-B.Boehlke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Wilson kicks 54 yards from DLS 35 to the ARM 11. A.Marshall returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Laster at DLS 41.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 41(14:51 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to DLS 6 for 35 yards. A.Marshall FUMBLES forced by G.Fabian. Fumble RECOVERED by DLS-DLS at DLS 6. Tackled by ARM at DLS 6.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 6(14:38 - 3rd) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 7.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DEST 7(14:11 - 3rd) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jones L.Lowin at DLS 7.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DEST 7(13:25 - 3rd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for J.Hull. PENALTY on ARM-B.Gerena Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 22(13:19 - 3rd) M.Adams rushed to DLS 19 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at DLS 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DEST 19(12:30 - 3rd) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at DLS 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - DEST 24(12:23 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 24. Catch made by J.Jenkins at DLS 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Keith at DLS 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 32(11:51 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 32. Catch made by J.Jenkins at DLS 32. Gain of 12 yards. J.Jenkins FUMBLES forced by L.Lowin. Fumble RECOVERED by DLS-K.Waleed at DLS 44. Tackled by Q.Hammonds at DLS 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 44(11:01 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 44. Catch made by E.Core at DLS 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Keith at DLS 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DEST 49(10:40 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to DLS 49. Catch made by E.Core at DLS 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at ARM 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEST 44(9:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on DLS-DLS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - DEST 49(9:47 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 49. Catch made by K.Tate at ARM 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at ARM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DEST 40(9:27 - 3rd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for K.Tate.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - DEST 40(9:11 - 3rd) M.Adams pass complete to ARM 40. Catch made by M.Morales at ARM 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at ARM 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEST 28(8:31 - 3rd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for J.Hull. PENALTY on ARM-J.Moore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 18(8:31 - 3rd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for K.Tate.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 18(8:26 - 3rd) M.Gillis rushed to ARM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hill K.Lewis at ARM 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DEST 15(7:52 - 3rd) M.Adams steps back to pass. M.Adams pass incomplete intended for E.Core.
4 & 7 - DEST 21(7:43 - 3rd) N.Wilson 31 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-C.Rasin Holder-J.Cardoza-Chicas. T.Sofia blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(7:38 - 3rd) B.Daily rushed to ARM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Goings at ARM 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 24(7:13 - 3rd) M.Stewart rushed to ARM 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at ARM 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 28(6:31 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman T.Martin at ARM 29.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - ARMY 29(5:53 - 3rd) B.Daily scrambles to ARM 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at ARM 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 33(5:17 - 3rd) B.Daily pass complete to ARM 33. Catch made by Z.Mundell at ARM 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Williams at ARM 39.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 39(4:42 - 3rd) B.Daily scrambles to DLS 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by A.Ricumstrict L.Williams at DLS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 38(4:02 - 3rd) B.Daily steps back to pass. B.Daily pass incomplete intended for M.Stewart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:49 - 3rd) B.Daily steps back to pass. B.Daily pass incomplete intended for N.Short.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ARMY 38(3:43 - 3rd) B.Daily pass complete to DLS 38. Catch made by N.Short at DLS 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Holmes D.Douglas at DLS 31.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - ARMY 31(3:01 - 3rd) B.Daily scrambles to DLS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 24.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 24(2:19 - 3rd) B.Daily pass complete to DLS 21. Catch made by T.Riley at DLS 21. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 2(1:31 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Harris-Freeman at DLS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 1(1:15 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to DLS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buchanan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DLS-DLS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 3rd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 3rd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 25(1:12 - 3rd) M.Chris-Ike rushed to DLS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at DLS 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DEST 26(0:45 - 3rd) C.Henry pass complete to DLS 26. Catch made by E.Core at DLS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara at DLS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEST 36(0:08 - 3rd) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DEST 40(15:00 - 4th) C.Henry pass complete to DLS 39. Catch made by N.Lolley at DLS 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - DEST 45(14:30 - 4th) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Letuli at DLS 45.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - DEST 45(13:48 - 4th) M.Gillis rushed to DLS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Ford T.Sofia at DLS 44.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 44(13:36 - 4th) Z.Mundell rushed to DLS 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 43.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 43(13:14 - 4th) L.Robinson rushed to DLS 23 for 20 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(12:31 - 4th) L.Robinson rushed to DLS End Zone for 23 yards. L.Robinson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 60 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS 5. K.Tate returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at DLS 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DEST 27(12:13 - 4th) C.Henry steps back to pass. C.Henry sacked at DLS 18 for -9 yards (D.Gray)
|-1 YD
2 & 19 - DEST 18(11:40 - 4th) M.Chris-Ike rushed to DLS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 17.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - DEST 17(10:56 - 4th) C.Henry pass complete to DLS 17. Catch made by J.Jenkins at DLS 17. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 19.
|Punt
4 & 18 - DEST 19(10:16 - 4th) J.Cardoza-Chicas punts 41 yards to ARM 40 Center-C.Rasin. J.Weaver returned punt from the ARM 40. J.Weaver ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 37(9:56 - 4th) L.Robinson rushed to DLS 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 28.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 28(8:39 - 4th) L.Robinson rushed to DLS 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(8:24 - 4th) L.Robinson rushed to DLS 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 13.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ARMY 13(8:11 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by DLS at DLS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 5(7:52 - 4th) K.Udoh rushed to DLS End Zone for 5 yards. K.Udoh for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:36 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 58 yards from ARM 35 to the DLS 7. K.Waleed returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARM at DLS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEST 16(7:27 - 4th) C.Henry steps back to pass. C.Henry pass incomplete intended for N.Lolley.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - DEST 16(7:23 - 4th) J.Jenkins rushed to DLS 13 for -3 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - DEST 13(6:50 - 4th) C.Henry pass complete to DLS 13. Catch made by J.Jenkins at DLS 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at DLS 20.
|Punt
4 & 6 - DEST 20(6:00 - 4th) J.Cardoza-Chicas punts 77 yards to ARM 3 Center-C.Rasin. Downed by M.Brock.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 3(5:43 - 4th) K.Udoh rushed to ARM 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ARM 8.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - ARMY 8(5:13 - 4th) K.Udoh rushed to ARM 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at ARM 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 16(4:36 - 4th) K.Udoh rushed to ARM 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Williams C.Williams at ARM 25.
|+25 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 25(3:54 - 4th) C.Harris pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by T.Brennan at ARM 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at DLS 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(2:42 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton C.Williams at DLS 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 39(1:55 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Brock at DLS 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 32(1:06 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brooks at DLS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(0:24 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to DLS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams B.Evans at DLS 22.