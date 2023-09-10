|
|DUQ
|WVU
Hudson Clement has 177 receiving yards, 3 TDs in college debut, West Virginia beats Duquesne 56-17
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Hudson Clement's performance impressed Neal Brown so much that the West Virginia coach put him on scholarship immediately after the game.
The redshirt freshman caught three of Garrett Greene's career-high four touchdown passes in his first college appearance and West Virginia withstood a nearly two-hour weather delay and its own early mistakes to beat Duquesne 56-17 Saturday night.
Clement was told he would get the start in place of Devin Carter just prior to the game. Brown didn't like how Carter looked in pregame warmups after getting stepped on in practice on Wednesday.
“I think life's about opportunities, and what do you with your opportunities," Brown said. "He earned a scholarship. Super happy for him.”
West Virginia (1-1) bounced back from a blowout loss at Penn State with multiple long offensive plays that were lacking in the opener.
In 2021, Clement set a West Virginia high school record at Martinsburg High when he scored eight touchdowns in the state title game. He never saw the field at West Virginia in 2022.
On Saturday, Clement caught his first career pass, a 14-yard TD in the first quarter, and his 39-yard grab later in the period set up Jaylen Anderson’s 8-yard scoring run.
The game was delayed nearly two hours early in the second quarter because of storms and lightning in the area. Due to the delay, there was no halftime. Only a fraction of the announced crowd of 50,037 stuck around for the second half.
When play resumed, Clements went off.
Greene threw 30 yards over a defender to Clement, who raced the rest of the way for a 70-yard score. On West Virginia’s next possession, Clement was alone down the right sideline in blown coverage when Greene found him for an easy, 46-yard scoring play and a 28-10 lead.
Clements finished with five catches for 177 yards, all in the first half.
“We knew he was really good," Duquesne coach Jerry Schmitt said. "It’s tough to consistently through the whole game stay with him. It’s really tough. And there were actually some schemes that we had a pretty good idea it was going his way. And you still can’t.”
In his fourth career start, Greene went 10 of 18 for a career-best 240 yards. Backup Nicco Marchiol took over in the second half. West Virginia finished with 619 total yards, including 304 on the ground. Backup freshman running back Jahiem White ran for 110 yards and a score, all in the second half.
West Virginia still has some coverage problems in its secondary to figure out.
In the teams’ first meeting since 1935, Duquesne (1-1) took advantage after West Virginia’s Jacolby Spells let a bouncing punt touch him. The Dukes recovered at the West Virginia 46, and four plays later Darius Perrantes threw a 38-yard scoring pass to DJ Powell.
Powell also was wide open but fell on another long pass that was incomplete in the second quarter. On the next play, Powell made a 34-yard catch to the West Virginia 27, setting up a field goal just before the weather delay with West Virginia leading 14-10.
“I wasn't pleased with how we started,” Brown said. “We've got to be better in the secondary.”
Perrantes finished 14 of 31 for 220 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duquesne: The Dukes were limited to three rushing yards after running for 234 last week against Division II Edinboro. Duquesne fell to 1-7 all-time against Bowl Subdivision opponents.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers may have found another deep receiving threat to complement Carter. Only time will tell if Clement can come close to the same magic against tougher competition in the weeks ahead. West Virginia played the first of three straight home games, which will be its best chance to build momentum in a critical year for Brown.
UP NEXT
Duquesne plays at Coastal Carolina next Saturday.
West Virginia hosts Pittsburgh next Saturday.
---
D. Perrantes
7 QB
220 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, -19 RuYds
|
G. Greene
6 QB
240 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 33 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|31
|Rushing
|1
|17
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|234
|618
|Total Plays
|60
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|3
|304
|Rush Attempts
|28
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.1
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|231
|314
|Comp. - Att.
|15-32
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-35
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|8
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.1
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|66
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|4-37
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|231
|PASS YDS
|314
|3
|RUSH YDS
|304
|234
|TOTAL YDS
|618
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Perrantes 7 QB
|D. Perrantes
|14/31
|220
|2
|2
|
M. Robinson 8 QB
|M. Robinson
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Butts 0 RB
|T. Butts
|10
|23
|0
|7
|
J. Clements 23 RB
|J. Clements
|9
|2
|0
|5
|
E. Robinson 13 RB
|E. Robinson
|6
|-3
|0
|3
|
D. Perrantes 7 QB
|D. Perrantes
|3
|-19
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Afful 9 WR
|T. Afful
|9
|4
|83
|1
|45
|
D. Powell 4 WR
|D. Powell
|8
|3
|75
|1
|38
|
K. Brown 6 WR
|K. Brown
|7
|3
|48
|0
|24
|
J. Isabella 5 WR
|J. Isabella
|3
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
E. Robinson 13 RB
|E. Robinson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
Q. Easterling 88 TE
|Q. Easterling
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
T. Butts 0 RB
|T. Butts
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bruzdewicz 91 K
|B. Bruzdewicz
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Berarducci 32 K
|M. Berarducci
|7
|38.1
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|10/18
|240
|4
|0
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|7/14
|74
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 22 RB
|J. White
|12
|110
|1
|39
|
C. Donaldson Jr. 4 RB
|C. Donaldson Jr.
|12
|56
|0
|14
|
J. Anderson 0 RB
|J. Anderson
|5
|38
|1
|15
|
D. Oliver 20 RB
|D. Oliver
|10
|38
|1
|6
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|5
|33
|0
|18
|
N. Marchiol 8 QB
|N. Marchiol
|4
|22
|1
|14
|
R. Gallagher III 2 WR
|R. Gallagher III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Clement 84 WR
|H. Clement
|7
|5
|177
|3
|70
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|5
|3
|55
|0
|29
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|3
|2
|34
|1
|22
|
C. Cole 83 WR
|C. Cole
|2
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
R. Gallagher III 2 WR
|R. Gallagher III
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Poke 3 WR
|J. Poke
|3
|2
|11
|0
|11
|
J. White 22 RB
|J. White
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Evans 25 WR
|T. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Aaron 1 WR
|J. Aaron
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wilcox 34 S
|A. Wilcox
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bishop Jr. 11 CB
|B. Bishop Jr.
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Bechdel 98 P
|L. Bechdel
|1
|26.0
|0
|26
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for Q.Easterling.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUQ 25(14:54 - 1st) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DUQ 27(14:19 - 1st) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for T.Afful.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUQ 27(14:05 - 1st) M.Berarducci punts 23 yards to WVU 50 Center-DUQ. J.Spells returned punt from the WVU 50. J.Spells FUMBLES forced by DUQ. Fumble RECOVERED by DUQ-DUQ at WVU 46. Tackled by WVU at WVU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 46(14:05 - 1st) T.Butts rushed to WVU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - DUQ 39(13:30 - 1st) T.Butts rushed to WVU 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 36(12:49 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 36. Catch made by T.Butts at WVU 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|+38 YD
2 & 12 - DUQ 38(12:10 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 38. Catch made by D.Powell at WVU 38. Gain of 38 yards. D.Powell for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(12:01 - 1st) B.Bruzdewicz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) B.Bruzdewicz kicks 42 yards from DUQ 35 to the WVU 23. Fair catch by L.Hamilton.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:01 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 29(11:41 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 36(11:18 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for H.Clement.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 36(11:13 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 39.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 39(10:55 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 39(10:50 - 1st) O.Straw punts 52 yards to DUQ 9 Center-WVU. Downed by A.Brinkman. PENALTY on DUQ-DUQ Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 9(10:40 - 1st) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 6 for -3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 6.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DUQ 6(10:00 - 1st) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for T.Afful.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - DUQ 6(9:56 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 6. Catch made by D.Powell at DUQ 6. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 9.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DUQ 9(9:13 - 1st) M.Berarducci punts 37 yards to DUQ 46 Center-DUQ. Downed by S.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(9:11 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to DUQ 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 42.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 42(8:42 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for P.Fox.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 42(8:34 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to DUQ 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 36. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(8:05 - 1st) J.White rushed to DUQ 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - WVU 39(7:37 - 1st) J.Anderson rushed to DUQ 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 36.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - WVU 36(7:09 - 1st) J.Anderson rushed to DUQ 21 for 15 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 21.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(6:35 - 1st) R.Gallagher rushed to DUQ 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 14(5:54 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 14. Catch made by H.Clement at DUQ 14. Gain of 14 yards. H.Clement for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:49 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:49 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(5:49 - 1st) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - DUQ 28(5:16 - 1st) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 3 - DUQ 32(4:32 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 32. Catch made by J.Isabella at DUQ 32. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 41(4:15 - 1st) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for D.Powell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUQ 41(4:00 - 1st) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - DUQ 41(3:19 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 41. Catch made by T.Afful at DUQ 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 48. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|Int
1 & 10 - DUQ 48(2:49 - 1st) D.Perrantes pass INTERCEPTED at WVU 11. Intercepted by B.Bishop at WVU 11. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 6.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 6(2:41 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 7(2:09 - 1st) G.Greene rushed to WVU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 8. PENALTY on DUQ-DUQ Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 23(1:44 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Taylor.
|+39 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 23(1:37 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by H.Clement at WVU 23. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 38(1:05 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to DUQ 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 34.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WVU 34(0:51 - 1st) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for J.White.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 34(0:29 - 1st) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 34. Catch made by K.Taylor at DUQ 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(15:00 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 24. Catch made by K.Taylor at DUQ 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 8(14:43 - 2nd) J.Anderson rushed to DUQ End Zone for 8 yards. J.Anderson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:40 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:40 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ 4. Fair catch by M.Bentivegna.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(14:40 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - DUQ 22(14:00 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUQ 25(13:18 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for T.Afful.
|Punt
4 & 10 - DUQ 25(13:09 - 2nd) M.Berarducci punts 29 yards to WVU 46 Center-DUQ. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 46. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 43.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 43(13:00 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to DUQ 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 37.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - WVU 37(12:25 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 37(12:19 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to DUQ 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 41.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - WVU 41(11:44 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 41(11:38 - 2nd) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 39.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DUQ 39(11:00 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for D.Powell.
|+34 YD
3 & 12 - DUQ 39(10:52 - 2nd) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 39. Catch made by D.Powell at DUQ 39. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 27(10:10 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for J.Cooper.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - DUQ 27(10:05 - 2nd) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by K.Brown at WVU 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - DUQ 5(9:15 - 2nd) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 5. Catch made by T.Afful at WVU 5. Gain of yards. T.Afful for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DUQ-DUQ Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - DUQ 20(9:02 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for D.Powell.
|-1 YD
2 & 20 - DUQ 20(8:52 - 2nd) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by Q.Easterling at WVU 20. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 21 - DUQ 21(8:30 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - DUQ 29(8:21 - 2nd) B.Bruzdewicz 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUQ Holder-DUQ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:14 - 2nd) B.Bruzdewicz kicks 45 yards from DUQ 35 to the WVU 20. Fair catch by V.Wikstrom.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(8:14 - 2nd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(7:53 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 40(7:27 - 2nd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 48 for yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 48. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+70 YD
2 & 17 - WVU 30(6:59 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by H.Clement at WVU 30. Gain of 70 yards. H.Clement for 70 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 60 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ 5. Fair catch by M.Bentivegna.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(6:49 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DUQ 24(6:13 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 24.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DUQ 24(5:29 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for T.Afful.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DUQ 24(5:24 - 2nd) M.Berarducci punts 49 yards to WVU 27 Center-DUQ. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 27. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43(5:11 - 2nd) J.Anderson rushed to WVU 48 for yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 48. PENALTY on DUQ-DUQ Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - WVU 48(4:49 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by C.Braham at WVU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 49.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - WVU 49(4:33 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for WVU. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 46(4:26 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by H.Clement at WVU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 46.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(4:04 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 46. Catch made by H.Clement at DUQ 46. Gain of 46 yards. H.Clement for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 62 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ 3. Fair catch by M.Bentivegna.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(3:57 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for T.Afful.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DUQ 25(3:51 - 2nd) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 25.
|Sack
3 & 10 - DUQ 25(3:08 - 2nd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes sacked at DUQ 18 for -7 yards (J.Bartlett)
|Punt
4 & 17 - DUQ 18(3:00 - 2nd) M.Berarducci punts 45 yards to WVU 37 Center-DUQ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(2:50 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for H.Clement.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(2:46 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - WVU 42(2:12 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - WVU 45(1:33 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 48.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(1:13 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to DUQ 34 for 18 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(0:58 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 34. Catch made by P.Fox at DUQ 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22(0:43 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to DUQ 22. Catch made by P.Fox at DUQ 22. Gain of 22 yards. P.Fox for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:39 - 2nd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:39 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(0:39 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUQ 25(0:33 - 2nd) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - DUQ 28(0:27 - 2nd) J.Clements rushed to DUQ 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bruzdewicz kicks 39 yards from DUQ 35 to the WVU 26. Fair catch by V.Wikstrom.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 26(15:00 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(14:23 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to DUQ 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 49(13:43 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|Sack
2 & 10 - WVU 49(13:36 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol sacked at WVU 49 for -2 yards (DUQ)
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - WVU 49(13:12 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by J.Poke at WVU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 40. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - WVU 40(12:41 - 3rd) J.Anderson rushed to DUQ 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 40.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 40(12:32 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 40. Catch made by K.Brown at DUQ 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - DUQ 36(11:47 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes sacked at WVU 47 for -11 yards (WVU)
|+11 YD
2 & 21 - DUQ 47(10:56 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by T.Afful at WVU 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DUQ 36(10:17 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Sack
4 & 10 - DUQ 36(10:10 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes sacked at WVU 37 for -1 yards (WVU)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(10:03 - 3rd) J.White rushed to WVU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 44.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - WVU 44(9:47 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Williams.
|+39 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 44(9:42 - 3rd) J.White rushed to DUQ 17 for 39 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(9:21 - 3rd) J.White rushed to DUQ 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 12.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 12(8:46 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 12. Catch made by R.Gallagher at DUQ 12. Gain of 11 yards. R.Gallagher FUMBLES forced by DUQ. Fumble RECOVERED by DUQ-DUQ at DUQ End Zone. Tackled by WVU at DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 20(8:38 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for D.Powell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DUQ 20(8:29 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 20. Catch made by K.Brown at DUQ 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DUQ 22(7:57 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - DUQ 22(7:51 - 3rd) M.Berarducci punts 49 yards to WVU 29 Center-DUQ. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 29. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 46. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 33(7:40 - 3rd) J.White rushed to WVU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 35(7:20 - 3rd) N.Marchiol rushed to WVU 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 44.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 44(7:02 - 3rd) J.White rushed to DUQ 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 43(5:41 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 43. Catch made by J.Poke at DUQ 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 43(5:41 - 3rd) N.Marchiol rushed to DUQ 40 for yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 40. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
2 & 15 - WVU 48(5:24 - 3rd) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 48. Catch made by K.Taylor at DUQ 48. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 19(4:54 - 3rd) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for K.Taylor.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 19(4:47 - 3rd) J.White rushed to DUQ End Zone for 19 yards. J.White for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:40 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:40 - 3rd) D.King kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(4:40 - 3rd) D.Perrantes steps back to pass. D.Perrantes pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUQ 25(4:34 - 3rd) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 28.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - DUQ 28(3:50 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 28. Catch made by J.Isabella at DUQ 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 36(3:11 - 3rd) T.Butts rushed to DUQ 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - DUQ 38(2:27 - 3rd) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 39.
|+45 YD
3 & 7 - DUQ 39(1:41 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to DUQ 39. Catch made by T.Afful at DUQ 39. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 16.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 16(1:03 - 3rd) D.Perrantes pass complete to WVU 16. Catch made by T.Afful at WVU 16. Gain of 16 yards. T.Afful for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 3rd) B.Bruzdewicz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bruzdewicz kicks 49 yards from DUQ 35 to the WVU 16. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 35(1:02 - 3rd) D.Oliver rushed to WVU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 41(0:40 - 3rd) D.Oliver rushed to WVU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 44(15:00 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 50(14:33 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 50(14:27 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 48.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WVU 48(13:53 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 48(13:47 - 4th) L.Bechdel punts 26 yards to DUQ 22 Center-WVU. Downed by J.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(12:43 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 20. Catch made by J.White at DUQ 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 14.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 14(12:11 - 4th) J.White rushed to DUQ 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 6.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - WVU 6(11:44 - 4th) J.White rushed to DUQ 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 8.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 8(11:06 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 3(10:25 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - WVU 1(9:55 - 4th) N.Marchiol rushed to DUQ End Zone for 1 yards. N.Marchiol for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:50 - 4th) D.King extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:50 - 4th) D.King kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(9:50 - 4th) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 12 - DUQ 23(9:07 - 4th) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 21 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 14 - DUQ 21(8:29 - 4th) M.Robinson pass complete to DUQ 21. Catch made by E.Robinson at DUQ 21. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - DUQ 32(7:48 - 4th) M.Berarducci punts 35 yards to WVU 33 Center-DUQ. Downed by A.Epps.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 33(7:33 - 4th) N.Marchiol steps back to pass. N.Marchiol pass incomplete intended for T.Evans.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 33(7:34 - 4th) N.Marchiol rushed to WVU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by DUQ at WVU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 47(7:00 - 4th) J.White rushed to DUQ 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 47(6:33 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 47. Catch made by C.Cole at DUQ 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 40(5:55 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 37.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 37(5:34 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 37. Catch made by J.Poke at DUQ 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 37(5:11 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 34.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - WVU 34(4:24 - 4th) N.Marchiol pass complete to DUQ 34. Catch made by C.Cole at DUQ 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 24(3:54 - 4th) J.White rushed to DUQ 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 12(3:30 - 4th) J.White rushed to DUQ 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 8(2:50 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by DUQ at DUQ 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - WVU 5(2:14 - 4th) D.Oliver rushed to DUQ End Zone for 5 yards. D.Oliver for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:08 - 4th) D.King extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:08 - 4th) D.King kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the DUQ End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - DUQ 25(2:08 - 4th) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - DUQ 23(1:25 - 4th) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - DUQ 26(0:36 - 4th) E.Robinson rushed to DUQ 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at DUQ 25.