Devin Leary throws for 4 TDs and Kentucky rallies twice to outlast Eastern Kentucky 28-17
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Devin Leary believed Kentucky would eventually put the pieces together after a shaky start. He certainly did his part getting the football in the right hands.
Leary passed for four touchdowns, including two to Tayvion Robinson, as Kentucky scored four consecutive TDs to rally past and hold off Eastern Kentucky 28-17 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (2-0) entered as heavy favorites but spent much of an overcast day having to overcome their FCS neighbor. In fact, the Wildcats needed almost the entire first half just getting started offensively after having a blocked punt on the game’s opening possession and committing other mistakes including penalties, drops and turning it over on downs.
EKU turned that blocked punt from the 30 into a 7-0 lead as Parker McKinney dashed 14 yards for the touchdown.
Consecutive plays just before halftime changed Kentucky's fortunes as Barion Brown returned a punt 36 yards to the EKU 24. Leary then found Robinson with a beautiful pass in the left corner of the end zone for the tying TD, and the Wildcats carried that momentum well into the fourth quarter.
“To get a punt return at the end of the first half and seven points was critical,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.
Robinson rallied the Wildcats again after Patrick Nation's 21-yard field goal put the Colonels up 10-7 coming out of the break. He caught a go-ahead 6-yard TD on the next drive, which followed his 25-yard reception and Brown's 26-yard reverse, then keyed Kentucky's next score with a 56-yard reception off a flip pass, with a 15-yard horse-collar penalty tacked on.
Brown's 13-yard TD provided a 21-10 cushion that Kentucky needed as EKU closed within four on McKinney's 9-yard TD pass to Braedon Sloan. Ray Davis' 24-yard catch and dive for the left pylon with 8:08 remaining added insurance as the Wildcats improved to 6-0 against the Colonels.
Leary completed 24 of 38 for 299 yards as Kentucky outgained EKU (0-2) 414-311. The second half was particularly impressive as the North Carolina State transfer completed 10 of 13 attempts for 174 yards.
“We got into a rhythm in the second half,” Leary said. “Coach (Liam) Coen (the offensive coordinator) wanted to hit them with a little bit of tempo. It was good to see us get a bit of rhythm and tempo in the second half.”
Robinson caught six passes for 136, Brown added six for 51 and Davis rushed 12 times for 52 yards along with his TD catch.
McKinney completed 19 of 29 for 219 yards to surpass 10,000 career yards. The Colonels aimed to rebound from a 66-13 loss at Cincinnati and beat an FBS team for the second consecutive season.
HONORING KIDD
Players from both teams wore helmet stickers paying tribute to ailing former EKU coach Roy Kidd. The College Football Hall of Famer guided the Colonels to NCAA Division I-AA titles in 1979 and ’82 along with winning 16 Ohio Valley Conference championships.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Kentucky entered intent on pulling off an upset and seemed to keep Kentucky on its heels. The Colonels managed a TD off the blocked punt, but two turnovers hurt chances to get more. They stayed close in the second half but couldn't stop the Wildcats once they got going.
“I was disappointed in the outcome but pleased with how the team came in competed,” EKU coach Walt Wells said. “We made improvements from week 1 to 2, but a lot of work to do.”
Kentucky committed 10 penalties for 70 yards and couldn't get out of its own way on either side of the ball until late in the first half. Once the Wildcats broke through they couldn't be stopped as the speedy Robinson and Brown created big plays.
UP NEXT
Eastern Kentucky hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.
Kentucky hosts Akron on Saturday in its final nonleague game before opening Southeastern Conference play at Vanderbilt in two weeks.
|
P. McKinney
18 QB
219 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 14 RuYds, RuTD
|
D. Leary
13 QB
243 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, -12 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|22
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-12
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|311
|414
|Total Plays
|56
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|171
|Rush Attempts
|27
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|7.1
|Yards Passing
|219
|243
|Comp. - Att.
|19-29
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|10-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|4-38.8
|Return Yards
|12
|14
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|1--33
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|219
|PASS YDS
|243
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|311
|TOTAL YDS
|414
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McKinney 18 QB
|P. McKinney
|19/29
|219
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Sloan 21 RB
|B. Sloan
|7
|48
|0
|28
|
J. Carter 32 RB
|J. Carter
|12
|30
|0
|6
|
P. McKinney 18 QB
|P. McKinney
|8
|14
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Johnson Jr. 85 WR
|B. Johnson Jr.
|3
|2
|53
|0
|40
|
J. Carter 32 RB
|J. Carter
|3
|2
|48
|0
|39
|
B. Sloan 21 RB
|B. Sloan
|4
|3
|40
|1
|20
|
J. Smith 3 WR
|J. Smith
|8
|7
|36
|0
|9
|
J. Hensley 9 WR
|J. Hensley
|3
|2
|19
|0
|13
|
H. Brown 16 TE
|H. Brown
|4
|2
|17
|0
|14
|
M. Edwards Jr. 14 WR
|M. Edwards Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Burbage 11 WR
|J. Burbage
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
F. West Jr. 2 DB
|F. West Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Cheeley 10 DB
|N. Cheeley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Blake 11 LB
|L. Blake
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nunes 7 LB
|A. Nunes
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Bembry 12 DB
|D. Bembry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 5 LB
|K. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 97 DL
|R. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ford 23 LB
|E. Ford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Evans 18 LB
|C. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bailey 47 DL
|J. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 24 DB
|M. Smith Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Junior 33 LB
|C. Junior
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lee 22 LB
|F. Lee
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Fall 17 LB
|C. Fall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Nations 46 K
|P. Nations
|1/2
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Edwards 87 P
|J. Edwards
|4
|38.8
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Evans 18 LB
|C. Evans
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|23/37
|243
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|56
|0
|56
|
R. Davis 1 RB
|R. Davis
|12
|52
|0
|13
|
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|34
|0
|26
|
R. Jefferson 26 RB
|R. Jefferson
|3
|23
|0
|16
|
J. McClain 4 RB
|J. McClain
|5
|18
|0
|15
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|5
|5
|80
|2
|25
|
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|10
|6
|51
|1
|20
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|9
|4
|42
|0
|17
|
R. Davis 1 RB
|R. Davis
|3
|3
|36
|1
|24
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
A. Brown 5 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. McClain 4 RB
|J. McClain
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
I. Cummings 8 TE
|I. Cummings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kattus 84 TE
|J. Kattus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 92 DL
|K. Saunders
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Silver 9 DL
|K. Silver
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hairston 31 DB
|M. Hairston
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Geiger 4 DB
|J. Geiger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DL
|D. Walker
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Wade 20 LB
|K. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 97 DL
|J. Hayes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Bernard 37 K
|M. Bernard
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
A. Raynor 16 K
|A. Raynor
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|3
|51.7
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 7 WR
|B. Brown
|2
|23.5
|36
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Nations kicks 50 yards from EKY 35 to the KEN 15. T.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Ford D.Bembry at KEN 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(14:53 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by F.West at KEN 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UK 33(14:22 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.West at KEN 38.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UK 38(13:53 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-M.Cox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 33(13:32 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UK 33(13:18 - 1st) W.Berry punts yards to KEN 30 Center-KEN. C.Evans blocked the kick. EKY recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 30(13:18 - 1st) PENALTY on EKY-EKY False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - EKY 35(13:18 - 1st) B.Sloan rushed to KEN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Silver D.Walker at KEN 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - EKY 33(12:00 - 1st) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 33. Catch made by J.Hensley at KEN 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 27.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - EKY 27(11:33 - 1st) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 27. Catch made by B.Sloan at KEN 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 16(11:12 - 1st) B.Sloan rushed to KEN 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 14.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - EKY 14(10:55 - 1st) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for H.Brown.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - EKY 14(10:47 - 1st) P.McKinney scrambles to KEN End Zone for 14 yards. P.McKinney for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:41 - 1st) P.Nations extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) P.Nations kicks 40 yards from EKY 35 to the KEN 25. Fair catch by I.Cummings.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(10:46 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to EKY 25 for yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 25. PENALTY on KEN-J.Kattus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - UK 20(10:13 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 20. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 21.
|+20 YD
2 & 19 - UK 21(9:37 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 21. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 41(8:51 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UK 41(8:27 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to EKY 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46(7:41 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to EKY 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UK 43(6:59 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 43. Catch made by J.McClain at EKY 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UK 40(6:15 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 40. Catch made by A.Brown at EKY 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 34(5:30 - 1st) R.Davis rushed to EKY 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 33(4:49 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UK 33(4:42 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Sack
4 & 9 - UK 33(4:37 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at EKY 45 for -12 yards (A.Nunes)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 45(4:30 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Weaver Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - EKY 50(4:30 - 1st) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 50. Catch made by J.Carter at EKY 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 41(3:56 - 1st) J.Carter rushed to KEN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - EKY 38(3:19 - 1st) J.Carter rushed to KEN 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - EKY 40(2:35 - 1st) P.McKinney scrambles to KEN 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 40.
|Punt
4 & 9 - EKY 40(1:52 - 1st) J.Edwards punts 33 yards to KEN 7 Center-EKY. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 7(1:40 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 7. Catch made by D.Sumo-Karngbaye at KEN 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 13.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - UK 13(1:01 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 25 for 15 yards. J.McClain FUMBLES forced by L.Blake. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.McClain at KEN 25. Tackled by EKY at KEN 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(0:05 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - UK 30(15:00 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - UK 29(14:21 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by J.McClain at KEN 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 32.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UK 32(13:47 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 55 yards to EKY 13 Center-KEN. Fair catch by J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 13(13:37 - 2nd) B.Sloan rushed to EKY 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - EKY 22(13:02 - 2nd) B.Sloan rushed to EKY 24 for 2 yards. B.Sloan FUMBLES forced by KEN. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-A.Afari at EKY 24. Tackled by EKY at EKY 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 24(12:53 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to EKY 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UK 23(12:11 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 23. Catch made by R.Davis at EKY 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UK 17(11:25 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to EKY 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by EKY at EKY 7. PENALTY on KEN-J.Kattus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Int
3 & 13 - UK 27(11:00 - 2nd) D.Leary pass INTERCEPTED at EKY 27. Intercepted by F.Lee at EKY 27. Tackled by KEN at EKY 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 39(10:47 - 2nd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 39(10:23 - 2nd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 39. Catch made by J.Smith at EKY 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 48. PENALTY on KEN-K.Saunders Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - EKY 37(10:12 - 2nd) P.McKinney pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 37. Intercepted by M.Hairston at KEN 37. Tackled by EKY at KEN 4.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 4(10:00 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UK 4(9:48 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 4. Catch made by R.Davis at KEN 4. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 10.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - UK 10(9:20 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 10. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 17.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UK 17(8:58 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 17. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(8:41 - 2nd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 37.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 37(7:36 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for J.Kattus.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UK 37(7:30 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UK 37(7:24 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 50 yards to EKY 13 Center-KEN. Fair catch by J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 13(7:17 - 2nd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 11.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - EKY 11(6:41 - 2nd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 11. Catch made by J.Hensley at EKY 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 24.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 24(5:58 - 2nd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 24. Catch made by B.Johnson at EKY 24. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 36(5:39 - 2nd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for J.Hensley.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 36(5:33 - 2nd) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by J.Smith at KEN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EKY 31(4:52 - 2nd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|No Good
4 & 5 - EKY 38(4:45 - 2nd) P.Nations 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-EKY Holder-EKY.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(4:40 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by EKY at KEN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 47(3:59 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 47(3:54 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 47(3:46 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 47(3:41 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 50 yards to EKY 3 Center-KEN. Downed by A.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 3(3:30 - 2nd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 6.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - EKY 6(2:54 - 2nd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 12.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - EKY 12(2:24 - 2nd) P.McKinney rushed to EKY 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EKY 22(1:51 - 2nd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney sacked at EKY 15 for -7 yards (T.Wallace)
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - EKY 15(1:34 - 2nd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - EKY 21(1:29 - 2nd) P.McKinney rushed to EKY 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 20.
|Punt
4 & 12 - EKY 20(1:01 - 2nd) J.Edwards punts 40 yards to KEN 40 Center-EKY. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 40. Tackled by EKY at EKY 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) KEN kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the EKY End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EKY 25(0:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-K.Saunders Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - EKY 30(0:42 - 2nd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at EKY 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) KEN kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the EKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 25. Catch made by J.Smith at EKY 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at EKY 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - EKY 30(14:27 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 30. Catch made by M.Edwards at EKY 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at EKY 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 36(13:50 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 36. Catch made by H.Brown at EKY 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at EKY 39.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - EKY 39(12:51 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 39. Catch made by B.Sloan at EKY 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 41(12:22 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by J.Smith at KEN 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 37.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - EKY 37(11:44 - 3rd) B.Sloan rushed to KEN 9 for 28 yards. Tackled by M.Hairston J.Lovett at KEN 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EKY 9(11:05 - 3rd) B.Sloan rushed to KEN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Geiger D.Walker at KEN 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - EKY 7(10:28 - 3rd) B.Sloan rushed to KEN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson J.Hayes at KEN 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - EKY 4(9:51 - 3rd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for EKY.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - EKY 11(9:44 - 3rd) P.Nations 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EKY Holder-EKY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 3rd) P.Nations kicks 40 yards from EKY 35 to the KEN 25. Fair catch by I.Cummings.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UK 28(8:52 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to KEN 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Blake at KEN 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UK 29(8:40 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 29. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 29. Gain of 11 yards. D.Key ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 40(8:20 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for I.Cummings.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 40(8:23 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for KEN.
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - UK 40(8:14 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by N.Cheeley at EKY 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(7:10 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to EKY 9 for 26 yards. B.Brown ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UK 9(6:41 - 3rd) R.Davis rushed to EKY 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Cheeley C.Fall at EKY 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UK 6(5:57 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - UK 6(5:51 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 6. Catch made by T.Robinson at EKY 6. Gain of 6 yards. T.Robinson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(5:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on KEN-M.Cox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(5:47 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on EKY-A.Nunes Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 50 yards from KEN 50 to the EKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 25(5:47 - 3rd) P.McKinney scrambles to EKY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wade K.Silver at EKY 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EKY 27(5:04 - 3rd) J.Carter rushed to EKY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Silver at EKY 30.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - EKY 30(4:26 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 30. Catch made by B.Johnson at EKY 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at EKY 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 43(4:07 - 3rd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for B.Sloan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EKY 43(4:01 - 3rd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EKY 43(3:56 - 3rd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for H.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - EKY 43(3:55 - 3rd) J.Edwards punts 42 yards to KEN 15 Center-EKY. Downed by J.Hensley.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(3:47 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 15. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Bembry at KEN 14.
|+56 YD
2 & 11 - UK 14(3:09 - 3rd) T.Robinson rushed to EKY 30 for 56 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at EKY 30. PENALTY on EKY-C.Evans Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 15(2:10 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to EKY 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Jackson at EKY 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - UK 13(1:57 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 13. Catch made by B.Brown at EKY 13. Gain of 13 yards. B.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:47 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the EKY End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EKY 25(1:35 - 3rd) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for J.Burbage.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - EKY 25(1:44 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 25. Catch made by J.Smith at EKY 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at EKY 31.
|+39 YD
3 & 4 - EKY 31(0:58 - 3rd) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 31. Catch made by J.Carter at EKY 31. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 30(0:11 - 3rd) P.McKinney scrambles to KEN 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at KEN 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - EKY 24(15:00 - 4th) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 24. Catch made by J.Smith at KEN 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at KEN 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EKY 20(14:20 - 4th) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney pass incomplete intended for EKY. PENALTY on KEN-D.Walker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - EKY 15(14:14 - 4th) J.Carter rushed to KEN 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips J.Hayes at KEN 14.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - EKY 14(13:31 - 4th) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 14. Catch made by J.Smith at KEN 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Afari J.Geiger at KEN 11.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - EKY 11(12:52 - 4th) J.Carter rushed to KEN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace T.Rybka at KEN 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - EKY 9(12:10 - 4th) P.McKinney pass complete to KEN 9. Catch made by B.Sloan at KEN 9. Gain of 9 yards. B.Sloan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 4th) P.Nations extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 4th) P.Nations kicks 50 yards from EKY 35 to the KEN 15. B.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Houston at KEN 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 35(11:57 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bailey at KEN 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UK 42(11:14 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to KEN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Blake at KEN 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46(10:32 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to EKY 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Nunes at EKY 46.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - UK 46(9:49 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 46. Catch made by B.Brown at EKY 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Smith L.Blake at EKY 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(9:03 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to EKY 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.West at EKY 24.
|+24 YD
2 & 2 - UK 24(8:18 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 24. Catch made by R.Davis at EKY 24. Gain of 24 yards. R.Davis for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:08 - 4th) PENALTY on EKY-M.Field Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the EKY End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 25(8:08 - 4th) P.McKinney pass complete to EKY 25. Catch made by H.Brown at EKY 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson Z.Childress at EKY 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EKY 39(7:35 - 4th) J.Carter rushed to EKY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders D.Walker at EKY 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - EKY 42(7:00 - 4th) J.Carter rushed to EKY 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at EKY 45.
|Sack
3 & 4 - EKY 45(6:18 - 4th) P.McKinney steps back to pass. P.McKinney sacked at EKY 35 for -10 yards (D.Walker)
|Punt
4 & 14 - EKY 35(5:29 - 4th) J.Edwards punts 40 yards to KEN 25 Center-EKY. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 25. Tackled by F.Lee at KEN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UK 36(5:11 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to KEN 36. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Junior at EKY 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 47(4:29 - 4th) R.Davis rushed to EKY 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bembry R.Jackson at EKY 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UK 38(3:43 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to EKY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Ford at EKY 38.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UK 38(3:04 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-J.Dingle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UK 43(3:01 - 4th) D.Leary pass complete to EKY 43. Catch made by D.Key at EKY 43. Gain of 9 yards. D.Key ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 34(2:11 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-M.Cox False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - UK 39(2:11 - 4th) R.Jefferson rushed to EKY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at EKY 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - UK 36(1:30 - 4th) R.Jefferson rushed to EKY 20 for 16 yards. Tackled by N.Cheeley at EKY 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(0:44 - 4th) R.Jefferson rushed to EKY 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.West at EKY 16.