|
|
|EMICH
|MINN
Darius Taylor runs for 193 yards, Minnesota beats Eastern Michigan 25-6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Darius Taylor ran for 193 of Minnesota’s 296 yards and a touchdown, and the Gophers pulled away in the second half to beat Eastern Michigan 25-6 Saturday night.
Sean Tyler added 93 yards on the ground for Minnesota, which had just 55 rushing yards in last week’s season-opening 13-10 win against Nebraska.
“The whole motto this week was, “Get better, be better,” said coach P.J. Fleck. “We said we’re gonna get better in the run game from game one to game two. Check. We said we were gonna play better defense. Check. We had two things every kid on the team had to get better at fundamentally. For the most part, they all got better at those.”
Early in the year, Minnesota (2-0) is seeking how to best replace Mohamed Ibrahim, the school’s all-time leading rusher. Sixth-year running back Bryce Williams did not play, leaving plenty of opportunities for Tyler and Taylor.
Tyler ran for 2,820 yards the past four seasons at Western Michigan and had 10 carries for 41 yards against the Cornhuskers.
After just one carry for 3 yards last week, Taylor’s total is the second-most by a Minnesota freshman. Darrell Thompson ran for 205 against Bowling Green in 1986.
“Coming into the game I just knew I had to fall back on my fundamentals. We talked a lot about that throughout the week, make sure I’m securing the ball, reading the right guy,” Taylor said.
“He’s worked extremely hard. He’s a guy that got here and put on weight. That just showed me that this guy’s willing to do whatever it takes to play and win. You see the way he runs, he wants it,” said quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.
A dynamic 1-2 punch against the Eagles, the duo combined for 48 yards during an 11-play, 93-yard second-quarter drive - aided by two pass interference penalties on Eastern Michigan - before Taylor scored from the 2.
The pair added 67 yards during a 75-yard third-quarter drive that ended in a short field goal. Taylor had 28 yards on a later drive capped by a 1-yard sneak from Kaliakmanis for a 19-6 lead.
Eastern Michigan (1-1), a program with four wins over Power Five teams since 2017, got 73 rushing yards from Samson Evans. Austin Smith was 9-of-20 passing for 71 yards. Jesús Gómez had 20- and 37-yard field goals. The Eagles did not have a first down in the second half and had a punt blocked for a safety.
“They played their style of ball, and we were hoping to be able to get them out of that by getting off to an early lead and not let them control the game with the run game,” said Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton. “… It was almost 40 minutes to 20 minutes of time of possession, so we just didn’t give them you know enough of the breather and then in the second half, we weren’t able to match scores.”
SHORTHANDED GOPHERS
In addition to Williams, Minnesota again played without linebacker Cody Lindenberg, the team’s top returning tackler from last season. “He was close,” Fleck said. Seventh-year wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who played one snap against Nebraska as he works his way back from knee surgery, did not play.
NO LONG KICK RETURNS
Eastern Michigan’s Jaylon Jackson and Hamze El-Zayat, who each ran back a kickoff in last week’s 33-23 season opening win against Howard, had no opportunities because all six Minnesota kickoffs went through the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Eastern Michigan: The Eagles need to shore up a run defense that has allowed an average of 250 yards on the ground in its first two games. FCS-member Howard had 204 last week.
Minnesota: After seeing Kaliakmanis throw 44 times against Nebraska, Minnesota found some much-needed success on the ground. The Gophers need to be better at finishing drives. In its first four trips to the red zone, including twice inside the 5, Minnesota managed just one touchdown and two field goals. “That’ll be better,” Kaliakmanis said.
UP NEXT
Eastern Michigan: Home against Massachusetts on Saturday.
Minnesota: At No. 17 North Carolina on Saturday for the first meeting between the schools.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|28
|Rushing
|6
|18
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|1
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|152
|413
|Total Plays
|42
|71
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|81
|296
|Rush Attempts
|22
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|71
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|9-20
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|2.1
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|2-17
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-37.8
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|115
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-96
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-19
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|71
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|81
|RUSH YDS
|296
|
|
|152
|TOTAL YDS
|413
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|9/20
|71
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
J. Mitchell III 17 WR
|J. Mitchell III
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Smith 4 QB
|A. Smith
|7
|-12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Daniels 88 TE
|B. Daniels
|2
|2
|33
|0
|29
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|7
|4
|21
|0
|7
|
H. El-Zayat 1 WR
|H. El-Zayat
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Getzinger 83 TE
|J. Getzinger
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell III 17 WR
|J. Mitchell III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Swinton 7 WR
|V. Swinton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 47 LB
|J. Jefferson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 11 DL
|M. Coleman
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Scandrett 3 DB
|Q. Scandrett
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cameron 43 LB
|L. Cameron
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Mowchan 36 LB
|Z. Mowchan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Swindle II 99 DL
|M. Swindle II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter Jr. 27 DB
|D. Carter Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tullis 91 DL
|M. Tullis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grant-Randall 98 DL
|T. Grant-Randall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Price 94 DL
|P. Price
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smith 16 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walker 17 DB
|B. Walker
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Gulley 14 DB
|K. Gulley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peavy 8 DB
|T. Peavy
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Shine 29 DB
|K. Shine
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zelinsky 45 DL
|J. Zelinsky
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|2/2
|37
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|4
|47.3
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|10/15
|117
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|33
|193
|1
|22
|
S. Tyler 2 RB
|S. Tyler
|17
|93
|0
|19
|
A. Kaliakmanis 8 QB
|A. Kaliakmanis
|6
|10
|1
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Crooms Jr. 4 WR
|C. Crooms Jr.
|3
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|4
|2
|42
|0
|22
|
D. Taylor 1 RB
|D. Taylor
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
L. Brockington 0 WR
|L. Brockington
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Spann-Ford 88 TE
|B. Spann-Ford
|3
|2
|5
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baranowski 6 LB
|M. Baranowski
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Baugh 93 DL
|K. Baugh
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Jones 2 DB
|T. Jones
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 12 DB
|D. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Eastern 91 DL
|D. Eastern
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 9 LB
|D. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Striggow 92 DL
|D. Striggow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Selig 33 LB
|R. Selig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Kesich 99 K
|D. Kesich
|3/3
|24
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Tyler 2 RB
|S. Tyler
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
Q. Redding 81 WR
|Q. Redding
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Crooms Jr. 4 WR
|C. Crooms Jr.
|2
|6.5
|7
|0
|
E. Mau 43 LB
|E. Mau
|1
|83.0
|83
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.El-Zayat.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:57 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(14:25 - 1st) A.Smith FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-A.Smith at EMC 38. A.Smith rushed to EMC 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 35.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - EMICH 35(13:52 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Mitchell.
|Sack
3 & 13 - EMICH 35(13:43 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 34 for -1 yards (K.Baugh)
|Punt
4 & 14 - EMICH 34(12:55 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 49 yards to MIN 17 Center-S.Bird. Downed by J.McCarty.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 17(12:42 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MIN 29 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at MIN 29.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(12:14 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 29. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 29. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(11:36 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(11:02 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 29(10:16 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 27(9:41 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at EMC 27. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MINN 26(9:09 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 22(8:31 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 11 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EMC at EMC 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 11(8:01 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 8(7:36 - 1st) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 4(6:56 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - MINN 2(6:16 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to EMC 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 4.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 4(6:11 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 17.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 17(5:51 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - EMICH 21(5:12 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to EMC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EMICH 24(4:23 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for H.El-Zayat.
|Punt
4 & 3 - EMICH 24(4:20 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 38 yards to MIN 38 Center-S.Bird. Fair catch by Q.Redding.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 38(4:13 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MIN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 40.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 40(3:36 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to MIN 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - MINN 38(2:55 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 38. Catch made by L.Brockington at MIN 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 50(2:19 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 50(2:14 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 31 for 19 yards. S.Tyler FUMBLES forced by Z.Mowchan. S.Tyler FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 31(1:53 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by C.Crooms at EMC 31. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 9(1:20 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to EMC 9. Catch made by B.Spann-Ford at EMC 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 5.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 5(0:46 - 1st) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 6(0:02 - 1st) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for L.Brockington.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MINN 14(15:00 - 2nd) D.Kesich 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(14:57 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at EMC 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 31(14:23 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 38(13:47 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 43.
|+29 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 43(13:03 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 43. Catch made by B.Daniels at EMC 43. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at MIN 28.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 28(12:29 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to MIN 8 for 20 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EMICH 8(12:10 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to MIN 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - EMICH 6(11:39 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for V.Swinton.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 6(11:35 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to MIN 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - EMICH 10(10:55 - 2nd) J.Gomez 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) J.Gomez kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the MIN End Zone. Q.Redding returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at MIN 14. PENALTY on MIN-P.Walsh Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on MIN-C.Bryson Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 7(10:49 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 9.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 9(10:14 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 9. Catch made by C.Crooms at MIN 9. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 22.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 22(9:36 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 41 for 19 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 41(8:48 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at MIN 48.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MINN 48(8:10 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson. PENALTY on EMC-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 37(8:03 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MINN 31(7:26 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - MINN 28(6:43 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to EMC 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 25(5:56 - 2nd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 24.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - MINN 24(5:16 - 2nd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford. PENALTY on EMC-J.Sparacio Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 9(5:11 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 4(4:37 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 2(4:00 - 2nd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC End Zone for 2 yards. D.Taylor for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 2nd) D.Kesich extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 2nd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(3:57 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(3:23 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 28. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - EMICH 33(2:42 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 39(2:06 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Getzinger.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 39(2:03 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at EMC 43.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - EMICH 43(1:19 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 30 for yards (K.Baugh) PENALTY on MIN-MIN Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 47(1:12 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 47(1:05 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to MIN 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 45.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - EMICH 45(0:46 - 2nd) A.Smith scrambles to MIN 36 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIN at MIN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(0:39 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Evans. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 36(0:31 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by H.El-Zayat at MIN 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 29(0:13 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to MIN 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 19.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - EMICH 27(0:03 - 2nd) J.Gomez 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Bird Holder-M.Tomasek.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gomez kicks 64 yards from EMC 35 to the MIN 1. S.Tyler returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at MIN 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 25(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - MINN 30(14:55 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at MIN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MINN 32(14:30 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MINN 32(14:26 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Mowchan at MIN 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(13:54 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by D.Taylor at MIN 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by P.Price; K.Shine at MIN 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MINN 47(13:12 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis sacked at MIN 46 for -1 yards (M.Coleman)
|+22 YD
2 & 11 - MINN 46(12:36 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 32 for 22 yards. Tackled by Z.Mowchan; Q.Scandrett at EMC 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 32(12:15 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to EMC 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at EMC 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 32(11:39 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 20(11:15 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at EMC 14.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MINN 14(10:45 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson at EMC 14.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 14(10:08 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 7 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - MINN 7(9:31 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron at EMC 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MINN 3(8:58 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Price at EMC 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MINN 3(8:16 - 3rd) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jefferson J.Sparacio at EMC 1.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - MINN 9(7:33 - 3rd) D.Kesich 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:31 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(7:31 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Baugh at EMC 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - EMICH 29(7:00 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 26 for -3 yards (M.Baranowski)
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 26(6:12 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 26. Catch made by S.Evans at EMC 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Selig; D.Striggow at EMC 31.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - EMICH 31(5:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - EMICH 26(5:21 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 45 yards to MIN 29 Center-S.Bird. C.Crooms returned punt from the MIN 29. Tackled by T.Peavy at MIN 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 36(5:10 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 36. Catch made by D.Jackson at MIN 36. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Gulley; C.Kline at EMC 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MINN 44(4:25 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for B.Spann-Ford. PENALTY on EMC-T.Peavy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 29(4:19 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; C.Smith at EMC 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - MINN 21(3:46 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 16.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 16(3:07 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC End Zone for 16 yards. D.Taylor for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Taylor rushed to EMC 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio; T.Peavy at EMC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MINN 1(2:48 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 1(2:14 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. A.Kaliakmanis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) D.Kesich extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(2:05 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Eastern; M.Baranowski at EMC 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 27(1:26 - 3rd) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 27. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at EMC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EMICH 30(0:43 - 3rd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|Punt
4 & 5 - EMICH 30(0:40 - 3rd) M.Tomasek punts 57 yards to MIN 13 Center-S.Bird. C.Crooms returned punt from the MIN 13. Pushed out of bounds by J.McCarty at MIN 19.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 19(0:30 - 3rd) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 19. Catch made by D.Taylor at MIN 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at MIN 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MINN 21(15:00 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman at MIN 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - MINN 25(14:23 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by C.Crooms at MIN 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at MIN 35.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 35(13:38 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by at MIN 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 49(12:52 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 30 for 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett; K.Shine at EMC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 30(12:04 - 4th) S.Tyler rushed to EMC 30 for 0 yards. S.Tyler FUMBLES forced by J.Jefferson. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-J.Jefferson at EMC 30. Tackled by MIN at EMC 30. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 30(11:50 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 30. Catch made by J.Getzinger at EMC 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Baranowski at EMC 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 35(11:10 - 4th) J.Mitchell rushed to EMC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at EMC 36.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - EMICH 36(10:22 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 9 - EMICH 31(10:00 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 22 for -9 yards (T.Jones)
|Penalty
4 & 18 - EMICH 22(9:11 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-J.McCarty False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 23 - EMICH 17(9:00 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts yards to MIN 17 Center-S.Bird. E.Mau blocked the kick. J.Gerlach recovered the blocked kick. J.Gerlach for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the safety and the play was overturned. M.Tomasek punts yards to MIN 17 Center-S.Bird. E.Mau blocked the kick. EMC recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by at EMC End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 4th) J.Gomez kicks 65 yards from EMC 20 to the MIN 15. D.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Nowling at MIN 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MINN 35(8:44 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Kline at MIN 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MINN 35(8:00 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to MIN 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Coleman; J.Zelinsky at MIN 36.
|Int
3 & 9 - MINN 36(7:12 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 43. Intercepted by B.Walker at MIN 43. Tackled by at MIN 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 43(7:06 - 4th) A.Smith rushed to MIN 41 for yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 41. PENALTY on EMC-T.Knue Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - EMICH 47(6:43 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - EMICH 47(6:38 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|Int
3 & 20 - EMICH 47(6:33 - 4th) A.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at MIN 34. Intercepted by D.Williams at MIN 34. Tackled by A.Smith at EMC 47.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 47(6:22 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Cameron at EMC 38.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - MINN 38(5:33 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 27(4:43 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Swindle at EMC 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MINN 24(3:57 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grant-Randall at EMC 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MINN 22(3:53 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis scrambles to EMC 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kline; T.Peavy at EMC 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MINN 13(2:59 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sparacio at EMC 9.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 9(2:54 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 1 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Scandrett at EMC 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MINN 1(2:08 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Tullis at EMC 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MINN 1(1:20 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to EMC 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by at EMC 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MINN 2(0:36 - 4th) A.Kaliakmanis steps back to pass. A.Kaliakmanis pass incomplete intended for D.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MINN 10(0:32 - 4th) D.Kesich 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weeks Holder-M.Crawford.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 4th) D.Kesich kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to the EMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 25(0:29 - 4th) A.Smith pass complete to EMC 25. Catch made by B.Daniels at EMC 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baranowski at EMC 29.
|Sack
2 & 6 - EMICH 29(0:16 - 4th) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at EMC 21 for -8 yards (K.Baugh)