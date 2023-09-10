|
Lynch field goal in second OT lifts Fresno State over Eastern Washington 34-31
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Dylan Lynch kicked a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime and Fresno State escaped with a 34-31 victory over FCS-member Eastern Washington on Saturday night.
Lynch also kicked a 44-yard field goal with 6:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 24-all, forcing overtime.
The Eagles (0-2), who trailed 14-3 at halftime, rallied to take a 24-21 lead early in the fourth on a 33-yard touchdown run by Justice Jackson.
Mikey Keene completed 23 of 39 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Bulldogs (2-0). Elijah Gilliam carried 20 times for 86 yards and two scores. Erik Brooks finished with eight catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Jake Boust had the other TD catch; a 6-yarder in the second quarter.
Eastern Washington scored on its first possession of overtime when Kekoa Visperas connected with Anthony Stell Jr. for a 1-yard TD. Fresno State answered with Gilliam's 1-yard scoring run to send it to a second OT. Visperas had his first-down pass picked off in the second OT.
Visperas completed 23 of 41 passes for 198 yards with one interception for the Eagles. Jackson carried 11 times for 79 yards. Stell finished with seven catches for 77 yards.
---
|
K. Visperas
0 QB
223 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT
|
E. Gilliam
33 RB
70 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|18
|Rushing
|11
|7
|Passing
|10
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|374
|354
|Total Plays
|85
|71
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|133
|Rush Attempts
|39
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|223
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|26-46
|20-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|5.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-57
|7-52
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-42.6
|6-35.3
|Return Yards
|17
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|223
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|374
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Visperas 0 QB
|K. Visperas
|26/44
|223
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
|J. Jackson
|12
|89
|1
|33
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Stell Jr. 3 WR
|A. Stell Jr.
|12
|6
|67
|1
|23
|
A. York 44 TE
|A. York
|5
|4
|31
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Bell 2 QB
|N. Bell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 31 DE
|D. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. McKee 96 K
|S. McKee
|1/1
|23
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Keene 1 QB
|M. Keene
|20/37
|221
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gilliam 33 RB
|E. Gilliam
|20
|70
|2
|12
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|4
|7
|0
|8
|
M. Keene 1 QB
|M. Keene
|6
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Bailey 6 LB
|L. Bailey
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
R. Scott 1 LB
|R. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DE
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Comstock 22 DB
|S. Comstock
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/2
|43
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. E.Chism returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Mello at EW 22. PENALTY on FRE-T.Mello Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on EW-B.Harrison Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(14:49 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by N.Ulm at EW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Lockridge at EW 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - EWASH 37(13:45 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at EW 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - EWASH 41(13:20 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 41. Catch made by A.York at EW 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley at EW 45.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - EWASH 45(12:54 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to EW 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at EW 42.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 42(12:30 - 1st) M.Dalena rushed to EW 9 for 33 yards. Tackled by A.Orange at EW 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 9(11:58 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to EW 9. Catch made by J.Moss at EW 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Orange; C.Schenck at EW 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 5(11:12 - 1st) E.Gilliam rushed to EW End Zone for 5 yards. E.Gilliam for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. S.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Bracha at EW 9.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 9(11:31 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 16. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at EW 16.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - EWASH 16(10:47 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EW 34 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Clark; M.Norris at EW 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 34(10:29 - 1st) K.Visperas scrambles to EW 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 34. PENALTY on EW-J.Seelye Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - EWASH 24(10:20 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by J.Jackson at EW 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at EW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - EWASH 25(10:12 - 1st) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|+24 YD
3 & 19 - EWASH 25(10:01 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by N.Ulm at EW 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 49. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 49(9:29 - 1st) M.Wortham rushed to FRE 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at FRE 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - EWASH 47(8:53 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FRE 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; D.Clark at FRE 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 42(8:21 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to FRE 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock; G.Lightfoot at FRE 42.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 42(7:39 - 1st) M.Wortham rushed to FRE 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 40.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - EWASH 40(7:01 - 1st) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 40(6:46 - 1st) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.York.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - EWASH 40(6:37 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by A.Stell at FRE 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 31.
|+15 YD
4 & 1 - EWASH 31(5:54 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at FRE 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 16(5:29 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 18.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - EWASH 18(5:00 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 18. Catch made by N.Ulm at FRE 18. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at FRE 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - EWASH 13(4:18 - 1st) K.Visperas scrambles to FRE 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey; D.Bridges at FRE 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - EWASH 6(3:58 - 1st) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at FRE 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - EWASH 7(3:19 - 1st) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for EW.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - EWASH 7(3:12 - 1st) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 7. Catch made by J.Murphy at FRE 7. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FRE at FRE 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - EWASH 13(2:53 - 1st) S.Mckee 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EW Holder-EW.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 1st) J.Cleaver kicks 60 yards from EW 35 to the FRE 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.O'Farrell; D.Tommasini at FRE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(2:32 - 1st) J.Gill rushed to FRE 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Allen at FRE 38.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 38(1:59 - 1st) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Allen at FRE 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 50(1:31 - 1st) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Harrison at EW 48.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FRESNO 48(1:07 - 1st) J.Gill rushed to EW 50 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Newsom; I.Perez at EW 50.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FRESNO 50(0:42 - 1st) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 50(0:35 - 1st) C.King punts 23 yards to EW 27 Center-FRE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(0:27 - 1st) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas sacked at EW 23 for -4 yards (J.Hudson)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - EWASH 23(15:00 - 2nd) K.Visperas rushed to EW 23 for 0 yards. K.Visperas FUMBLES forced by FRE. Fumble RECOVERED by FRE-FRE at EW 21. Tackled by EW at EW 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 20(14:55 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 20(14:44 - 2nd) D.Rivers rushed to EW 8 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at EW 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EWASH 8(14:07 - 2nd) D.Rivers rushed to EW 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newsom; J.Banks at EW 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - EWASH 6(13:32 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to EW 6. Catch made by J.Boust at EW 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Boust for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:31 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(13:31 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(13:31 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(13:24 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Lockridge at EW 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - EWASH 27(12:52 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|Punt
4 & 8 - EWASH 27(12:46 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 46 yards to FRE 27 Center-EW. Fair catch by E.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(12:38 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at FRE 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 34(12:18 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Perez; B.Allen at FRE 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(11:39 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 38. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.Oywak; N.Bell at FRE 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 37(10:59 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by E.Gilliam at FRE 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at FRE 41.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FRESNO 41(10:20 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Dalena.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FRESNO 41(9:58 - 2nd) C.King punts 49 yards to EW 10 Center-FRE. Fair catch by E.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 10(9:56 - 2nd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Scott; J.Hudson at EW 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - EWASH 15(9:31 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 15. Catch made by T.Altahir at EW 15. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Scott at EW 17.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EWASH 17(9:09 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|Punt
4 & 3 - EWASH 17(8:45 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 47 yards to FRE 36 Center-EW. Fair catch by E.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(8:33 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Voigtlaender; B.Allen at FRE 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(8:30 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 47 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Allen at EW 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 47(8:15 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tommasini; D.Johnson at EW 42.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FRESNO 42(7:17 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 42(7:17 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - FRESNO 42(7:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-C.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FRESNO 47(7:05 - 2nd) C.King punts 27 yards to EW 20 Center-FRE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 20(7:05 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 20. Catch made by A.Stell at EW 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Bailey at EW 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - EWASH 21(6:42 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 21. Catch made by A.York at EW 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at EW 25.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - EWASH 25(6:08 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for N.Ulm.
|Punt
4 & 5 - EWASH 25(6:00 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 39 yards to FRE 36 Center-EW. Downed by A.York.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(5:50 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Allen; J.Radke at FRE 40.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 40(5:17 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-T.Sampson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 35(5:10 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Freeman.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - FRESNO 35(5:03 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Moss.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FRESNO 35(4:39 - 2nd) C.King punts 40 yards to EW 25 Center-FRE. Fair catch by E.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(4:39 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Agina at EW 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 36(4:19 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 36. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 36. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at EW 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 36(3:57 - 2nd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 45. Catch made by A.York at EW 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - EWASH 45(3:15 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; L.Bailey at EW 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 49(2:39 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at EW 49.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 49(2:06 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EWASH 49(2:00 - 2nd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for T.Altahir.
|Punt
4 & 10 - EWASH 49(1:53 - 2nd) N.Kokich punts 38 yards to FRE 13 Center-EW. Downed by S.Aleaga.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 13(1:44 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at FRE 7 for -6 yards (M.Brown)
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 7(1:26 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Allen at FRE 8.
|No Gain
|(15:00 - 2nd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 23 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by EW at FRE 23. J.Cleaver kicks yards from FRE 23 to the EW 23. J.Cleaver kicks yards from EW 23 to the EW 23.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(0:29 - 2nd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Wells at FRE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(0:00 - 2nd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for T.Watson. PENALTY on FRE-B.Nelson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 3rd) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Brown at FRE 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 28(14:40 - 3rd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Allen at FRE 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FRESNO 30(14:37 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 30(13:36 - 3rd) C.King punts 32 yards to EW 38 Center-FRE. Fair catch by E.Chism.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 38(13:36 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to EW 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at EW 38.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 38(13:07 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 39. Catch made by A.Stell at FRE 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 39(13:39 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Langley; S.Comstock at FRE 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(13:00 - 3rd) K.Visperas rushed to FRE 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at FRE 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - EWASH 22(12:56 - 3rd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for E.Chism.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - EWASH 22(12:47 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 22. Catch made by N.Ulm at FRE 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by P.Jackson at FRE 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 12(11:15 - 3rd) M.Wortham rushed to FRE End Zone for 12 yards. M.Wortham for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 3rd) S.Mckee extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 3rd) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(11:15 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Gill at FRE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at FRE 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(10:48 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Orange at FRE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(8:00 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for J.Moss.
|+14 YD
2 & 20 - FRESNO 38(9:58 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to EW 48. Catch made by T.Watson at EW 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Bell at EW 48.
|Sack
2 & 6 - FRESNO 48(10:03 - 3rd) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at EW 43 for 5 yards (D.Wells)
|+17 YD
3 & 15 - FRESNO 43(9:39 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 43. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 40.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(9:04 - 3rd) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 29 for 11 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 29(8:52 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to EW 29. Catch made by E.Brooks at EW 29. Gain of 29 yards. E.Brooks for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(8:00 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Hamilton at EW 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 35(7:28 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EW 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 37.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 37(7:08 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 37. Catch made by E.Chism at EW 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 40(6:32 - 3rd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - EWASH 40(6:25 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to FRE 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - EWASH 32(5:39 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 27(5:18 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by E.Chism at FRE 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - EWASH 18(4:51 - 3rd) K.Visperas rushed to FRE 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 14(4:35 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - EWASH 11(4:02 - 3rd) K.Visperas rushed to FRE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - EWASH 9(3:34 - 3rd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for N.Ulm. PENALTY on FRE-M.Norris Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - EWASH 2(3:06 - 3rd) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 2. Catch made by E.Chism at FRE 2. Gain of 2 yards. E.Chism for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:06 - 3rd) S.Mckee extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 3rd) J.Cleaver kicks 65 yards from EW 35 to the FRE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(3:06 - 3rd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cohen at FRE 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FRESNO 27(2:30 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by T.Watson at FRE 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by EW at FRE 27. PENALTY on EW-C.O'Farrell Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 48(2:12 - 3rd) J.Gill rushed to EW 44 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Wells at EW 44.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 44(1:53 - 3rd) M.Keene pass complete to EW 44. Catch made by J.Moss at EW 44. Gain of -2 yards. J.Moss ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - FRESNO 34(0:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-FRE Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 35(1:38 - 3rd) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by EW at FRE 36.
|Int
3 & 12 - FRESNO 36(0:56 - 3rd) M.Keene pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 50. Intercepted by C.O'Farrell at FRE 50. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 33(0:36 - 3rd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 33(0:28 - 3rd) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for EW.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - EWASH 33(0:21 - 3rd) T.Altahir rushed to FRE 27 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Scott at FRE 27.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - EWASH 33(15:00 - 3rd) EW steps back to pass. EW pass incomplete intended for EW.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - EWASH 33(14:56 - 4th) EW steps back to pass. EW pass incomplete intended for EW.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 26(13:13 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EW 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Norris at EW 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - EWASH 25(12:58 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EW 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - EWASH 35(12:33 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EW 40 for yards. Tackled by D.Clark at EW 40. PENALTY on EW-M.Hewa Baddege Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - EWASH 25(11:37 - 4th) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 25. Catch made by A.Stell at EW 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 37(11:28 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to EW 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at EW 38. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & 5 - EWASH 42(11:28 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to EW 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Bridges at EW 39.
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - EWASH 39(11:02 - 4th) K.Visperas pass complete to EW 39. Catch made by A.Stell at EW 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Clark at FRE 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 40(10:21 - 4th) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 40. Catch made by E.Chism at FRE 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EWASH 33(10:06 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for EW.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - EWASH 33(10:16 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for EW.
|+33 YD
4 & 3 - EWASH 33(10:01 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to FRE End Zone for 33 yards. J.Jackson for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 4th) S.Mckee extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 4th) S.Mckee kicks 60 yards from EW 35 to the FRE 5. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jones at FRE 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 30(9:53 - 4th) J.Arceneaux rushed to FRE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at FRE 33.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 33(9:24 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Orange at EW 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 45(8:52 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 45. Catch made by E.Brooks at EW 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at EW 33.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FRESNO 33(8:35 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene sacked at EW 37 for -4 yards (J.Newsom)
|+7 YD
2 & 14 - FRESNO 37(8:02 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 37. Catch made by J.Gill at EW 37. Gain of 7 yards. J.Gill ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 30(7:35 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 30. Catch made by J.Gill at EW 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - FRESNO 33(6:44 - 4th) D.Lynch 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:44 - 4th) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the EW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(6:44 - 4th) T.Altahir rushed to EW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at EW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EWASH 25(6:19 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas pass incomplete intended for A.Stell.
|Sack
3 & 10 - EWASH 25(5:57 - 4th) K.Visperas steps back to pass. K.Visperas sacked at EW 23 for -2 yards (FRE)
|Punt
4 & 12 - EWASH 23(5:31 - 4th) N.Kokich punts 43 yards to FRE 34 Center-EW. E.Brooks returned punt from the FRE 34. Tackled by EW at FRE 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 39(5:31 - 4th) M.Keene rushed to FRE 39 for yards. Tackled by EW at FRE 39. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - FRESNO 29(4:57 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - FRESNO 29(4:44 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by EW at FRE 30.
|+21 YD
3 & 19 - FRESNO 30(4:20 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to FRE 30. Catch made by J.Gill at FRE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(3:49 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 49. Catch made by E.Brooks at EW 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 42(3:09 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Perez at EW 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(2:38 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for T.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(2:29 - 4th) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - FRESNO 38(2:23 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 38. Catch made by M.Dalena at EW 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Wells at EW 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 22(1:54 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Newsom at EW 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - FRESNO 22(1:05 - 4th) M.Keene pass complete to EW 22. Catch made by M.Dalena at EW 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Wells at EW 20.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - FRESNO 20(0:20 - 4th) M.Keene rushed to EW 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 17.
|No Good
4 & 4 - FRESNO 25(0:12 - 4th) D.Lynch 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 25(0:00 - 5) J.Jackson rushed to FRE 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Johnson at FRE 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - EWASH 17(0:00 - 5) J.Jackson rushed to FRE 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Comstock at FRE 15.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - EWASH 15(0:00 - 5) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 15. Catch made by A.York at FRE 15. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 1. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - EWASH 1(0:00 - 5) K.Visperas pass complete to FRE 1. Catch made by A.Stell at FRE 1. Gain of 1 yards. A.Stell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) S.Mckee extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on EW-EW Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 12 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(0:00 - 5) J.Gill rushed to EW 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Bell at EW 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 24 - FRESNO 11(0:00 - 5) M.Keene rushed to EW 7 for 4 yards. M.Keene ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 28 - FRESNO 7(0:00 - 5) M.Keene rushed to EW 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - FRESNO 3(0:00 - 5) E.Gilliam rushed to EW End Zone for 3 yards. E.Gilliam for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(0:00 - 6) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for FRE. PENALTY on EW-J.Newsom Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(0:00 - 6) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 6.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 6(0:00 - 6) E.Gilliam rushed to EW 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by EW at EW 7.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FRESNO 7(0:00 - 6) M.Keene steps back to pass. M.Keene pass incomplete intended for FRE.
|Field Goal
3 & 7 - FRESNO 14(0:00 - 6) FRE 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FRE Holder-FRE.