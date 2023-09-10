|
|
|FAMU
|SFLA
Byrum Brown throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 as South Florida defeats Florida A&M 38-24
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Byrum Brown accounted for all five of South Florida's touchdowns and the Bulls defeated Florida A&M 38-24 on Saturday night.
Brown completed 20 of 34 passes for 197 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 23 yards rushing with touchdowns of 8 and 13 yards.
South Florida (1-1) took its biggest lead at 31-17 on Brown's second rushing touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. The Rattlers cut their deficit to seven early in the fourth quarter when Jeremy Moussa hit Kelvin Dean with a 45-yard TD pass. Brown then led a 56-yard drive capped by his 31-yard scoring toss to Naiem Simmons and the Rattlers did not mount a scoring threat on their final two possessions.
Moussa threw for 358 yards but was intercepted three times. Nicholas Dixon had six receptions for 98 yards.
Florida A&M (1-1) led in total yards 377-360 but had five turnovers.
--
https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
J. Moussa
8 QB
374 PaYds, PaTD, 3 INTs, -18 RuYds
|
B. Brown
17 QB
180 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 23 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|22
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|6
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|9-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|393
|323
|Total Plays
|72
|81
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|106
|Rush Attempts
|29
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|2.4
|Yards Passing
|374
|217
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|22-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-115
|14-115
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|0
|76
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-47
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|374
|PASS YDS
|217
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|106
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|323
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Moussa 8 QB
|J. Moussa
|24/43
|374
|1
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Yant 1 RB
|J. Yant
|8
|22
|0
|9
|
T. Jennings 23 RB
|T. Jennings
|11
|11
|2
|4
|
J. Sheread 10 WR
|J. Sheread
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Dean 9 RB
|K. Dean
|2
|2
|0
|4
|
M. Riley 4 WR
|M. Riley
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Moussa 8 QB
|J. Moussa
|6
|-18
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dixon 88 WR
|N. Dixon
|7
|6
|98
|0
|36
|
M. Riley 4 WR
|M. Riley
|5
|5
|76
|0
|22
|
J. Sheread 10 WR
|J. Sheread
|10
|4
|43
|0
|16
|
D. Oxendine 83 WR
|D. Oxendine
|4
|2
|37
|0
|29
|
T. Davis 13 WR
|T. Davis
|2
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
K. Young 81 TE
|K. Young
|1
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
K. Gross 18 TE
|K. Gross
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Manigo 3 WR
|D. Manigo
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Jennings 23 RB
|T. Jennings
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Gassett 2 WR
|J. Gassett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Yant 1 RB
|J. Yant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Pruitte 0 TE
|J. Pruitte
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Major 0 LB
|I. Major
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
G. Hunt 92 DL
|G. Hunt
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bohler 3 DB
|K. Bohler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn Jr. 58 DL
|A. Dunn Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Chaney Jr. 28 LB
|J. Chaney Jr.
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Smith Jr. 23 LB
|A. Smith Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gillis 39 K
|C. Gillis
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Wilhoit 99 P
|T. Wilhoit
|4
|40.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Riley 4 WR
|M. Riley
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|
L. Jenkins 1 DB
|L. Jenkins
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|20/34
|180
|3
|0
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1/1
|39
|0
|0
|
B. Archie 8 QB
|B. Archie
|1/2
|-2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|13
|38
|0
|13
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|9
|37
|0
|22
|
B. Brown 17 QB
|B. Brown
|17
|23
|2
|14
|
K. Powell 22 RB
|K. Powell
|4
|6
|0
|3
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Archie 8 QB
|B. Archie
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|6
|5
|57
|0
|22
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|2
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
N. Simmons 6 WR
|N. Simmons
|4
|2
|28
|0
|16
|
N. Wright 5 RB
|N. Wright
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Alexis 12 WR
|J. Alexis
|3
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
J. Littlejohn 0 TE
|J. Littlejohn
|4
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
K. Brown 1 WR
|K. Brown
|3
|2
|7
|0
|9
|
M. Brown-Stephens 7 WR
|M. Brown-Stephens
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
Y. Terry 9 WR
|Y. Terry
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Kelly 88 WR
|T. Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Wolff 18 TE
|W. Wolff
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|3
|2
|-3
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Gordon IV 8 LB
|D. Gordon IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Vaughn 4 DE
|J. Vaughn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Williams 44 DL
|J. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ross 10 DE
|J. Ross
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Berryhill 37 S
|L. Berryhill
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|
J. Stokes 21 DB
|J. Stokes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cannon 39 K
|J. Cannon
|1/1
|27
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|5
|41.4
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Greenwald 87 TE
|G. Greenwald
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|
K. Joiner 3 RB
|K. Joiner
|1
|52.0
|52
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|2
|23.5
|44
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 55 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU 10. L.Jenkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at FAMU 22.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 22(14:58 - 1st) M.Riley rushed to FAMU 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Gordon at FAMU 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - FAMU 20(14:21 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 20. Catch made by M.Riley at FAMU 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 40.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 40(13:45 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 40. Catch made by K.Young at FAMU 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 34(12:42 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by J.Sheread at USF 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18. PENALTY on USF-USF Roughing the Passer 9 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - FAMU 9(12:13 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 9. Catch made by D.Oxendine at USF 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FAMU 1(12:20 - 1st) T.Jennings rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. T.Jennings for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 1st) C.Gillis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 1st) M.Smith kicks 65 yards from FAMU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:21 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by J.Littlejohn at USF 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bohler at USF 30.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - SFLA 30(11:59 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by G.Hunt J.Chaney at FAMU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:34 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to FAMU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Major at FAMU 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 48(11:20 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 49.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 49(11:10 - 1st) B.Brown scrambles to FAMU 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 35.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(10:49 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 35. Catch made by S.Atkins at FAMU 35. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 17(10:21 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 7(10:04 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 7. Catch made by USF at FAMU 7. Gain of 7 yards. K.Brown for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:05 - 1st) J.Cannon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 17(9:56 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FAMU 14(9:24 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for N.Simmons.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - FAMU 14(9:33 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 10.
|+3 YD
4 & 3 - FAMU 10(9:11 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 7.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FAMU 7(8:52 - 1st) B.Brown rushed to FAMU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FAMU 8(8:16 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for S.Atkins.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - FAMU 8(8:10 - 1st) B.Brown scrambles to FAMU End Zone for 8 yards. B.Brown for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 1st) J.Cannon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:02 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 60 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU 5. M.Riley returns the kickoff. Tackled by USF at FAMU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 21(7:55 - 1st) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 22(7:34 - 1st) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for FAMU.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SFLA 22(7:31 - 1st) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|Punt
4 & 9 - SFLA 22(7:02 - 1st) T.Wilhoit punts 43 yards to USF 35 Center-FAMU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 35. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 21. PENALTY on USF-D.Gonnella Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 31(7:02 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 29.
|-9 YD
2 & 8 - FAMU 29(6:37 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 29. Catch made by K.Joiner at FAMU 29. Gain of -9 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - FAMU 38(4:36 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 38. PENALTY on FAMU-FAMU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 35(4:36 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAMU 36(6:00 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry.
|+5 YD
3 & 11 - FAMU 36(5:58 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 36. Catch made by J.Alexis at FAMU 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 31.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - FAMU 31(5:38 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for K.Joiner.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 31(5:36 - 1st) K.Dean rushed to FAMU 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SFLA 35(5:17 - 1st) PENALTY on FAMU-A.Grable False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 30(5:17 - 1st) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Gassett.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SFLA 30(5:13 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 30. Catch made by K.Young at FAMU 30. Gain of yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 31. PENALTY on USF-D.Harris Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - SFLA 35(4:37 - 1st) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for T.Davis. PENALTY on USF-A.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(4:16 - 1st) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 50. Catch made by J.Pruitte at FAMU 50. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 49.
|Int
2 & 11 - SFLA 49(4:03 - 1st) J.Moussa pass INTERCEPTED at USF 30. Intercepted by L.Berryhill at USF 30. Tackled by FAMU at USF 43.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAMU 43(3:40 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Dukes. PENALTY on FAMU-J.Chaney Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 42(3:34 - 1st) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Littlejohn.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAMU 42(2:35 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 42. Catch made by J.Littlejohn at FAMU 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - FAMU 37(2:10 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 35.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - FAMU 35(1:33 - 1st) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 33.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 33(1:24 - 1st) PENALTY on FAMU-M.Riley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - SFLA 28(1:10 - 1st) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa sacked at FAMU 21 for yards (USF) J.Moussa FUMBLES forced by J.Stokes. Fumble RECOVERED by FAMU-A.Grable at FAMU 13. Tackled by USF at FAMU 21. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for FAMU.
|Int
2 & 15 - SFLA 28(1:10 - 1st) J.Moussa pass INTERCEPTED at FAMU 25. Intercepted by J.Stokes at FAMU 25. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 24.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 24(1:04 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAMU 20(0:45 - 1st) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 20. Catch made by S.Atkins at FAMU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 14(0:30 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FAMU 13(0:08 - 1st) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAMU 9(15:00 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - FAMU 17(14:55 - 2nd) J.Cannon 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USF Holder-USF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SFLA 34(14:19 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(13:42 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 37. Catch made by M.Riley at FAMU 37. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(13:22 - 2nd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for N.Dixon.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 49(13:14 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to USF 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SFLA 49(12:30 - 2nd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Yant.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 49(12:01 - 2nd) T.Wilhoit punts yards to USF 9 Center-FAMU. Fair catch by USF. PENALTY on USF-D.Harris Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SFLA 44(11:57 - 2nd) PENALTY on FAMU-N.Dixon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SFLA 49(11:57 - 2nd) T.Wilhoit punts 48 yards to USF 1 Center-FAMU. Downed by FAMU.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 1(12:00 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FAMU 3(11:45 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 6.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - FAMU 6(11:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-D.Bowman False Start 3 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - FAMU 3(11:06 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 3. Catch made by N.Simmons at USF 3. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 15(10:40 - 2nd) K.Powell rushed to USF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 18.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FAMU 18(10:25 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at USF 9 for -9 yards (I.Major)
|No Gain
3 & 16 - FAMU 9(9:39 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Littlejohn.
|Punt
4 & 16 - FAMU 9(9:31 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 49 yards to FAMU 42 Center-USF. Downed by USF.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(9:18 - 2nd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa sacked at FAMU 38 for -4 yards (J.Williams)
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - SFLA 38(8:33 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 38. Catch made by T.Davis at FAMU 38. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 48(8:08 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 48. Catch made by J.Sheread at USF 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45. PENALTY on USF-A.Brown Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 30(7:54 - 2nd) T.Jennings rushed to USF 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SFLA 26(7:40 - 2nd) T.Jennings rushed to USF 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 26.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - SFLA 26(6:50 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 26. Catch made by K.Gross at USF 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 9.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 9(6:17 - 2nd) T.Jennings rushed to USF 10 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SFLA 10(5:43 - 2nd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Gassett. PENALTY on USF-L.Berryhill Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 5(5:32 - 2nd) T.Jennings rushed to USF 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SFLA 1(5:10 - 2nd) T.Jennings rushed to USF End Zone for 1 yards. T.Jennings for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:07 - 2nd) C.Gillis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:07 - 2nd) M.Smith kicks 65 yards from FAMU 35 to the USF End Zone. K.Joiner returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 48. PENALTY on USF-M.Harris Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 7(4:55 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 7. Catch made by N.Wright at USF 7. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 20(4:37 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to USF 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 24.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAMU 24(4:26 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for J.Alexis.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - FAMU 24(4:22 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 24. Catch made by J.Alexis at USF 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 30.
1 & 10 - FAMU(3:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAMU 30(3:58 - 2nd) PENALTY on USF-USF False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - FAMU 25(3:47 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 45. PENALTY on USF-USF Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - FAMU 15(3:29 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 15. Catch made by K.Brown at USF 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 24.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - FAMU 24(3:10 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry. PENALTY on FAMU-K.King Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 39(2:45 - 2nd) K.Joiner rushed to USF 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 41.
|Sack
2 & 8 - FAMU 41(2:26 - 2nd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at USF 38 for -3 yards (G.Hunt)
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - FAMU 38(1:32 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 38. Catch made by N.Simmons at USF 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 46.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 46(1:52 - 2nd) S.Atkins pass complete to FAMU 46. Catch made by M.Dukes at FAMU 46. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FAMU 7(1:25 - 2nd) B.Brown rushed to FAMU 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - FAMU 6(1:04 - 2nd) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 6. Catch made by USF at FAMU 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Littlejohn for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 2nd) J.Cannon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 40 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU 25. Fair catch by K.Dean.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:48 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 25. Catch made by N.Dixon at FAMU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 37.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(0:35 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 37. Catch made by M.Riley at FAMU 37. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 41(0:18 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 41. Catch made by N.Dixon at USF 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(0:22 - 2nd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 20(0:18 - 2nd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 20. Catch made by M.Riley at USF 20. Gain of 13 yards. M.Riley FUMBLES forced by J.Shuler. Fumble RECOVERED by USF-D.Harris at USF 7. Tackled by FAMU at USF 18.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 32(14:45 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for N.Simmons.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FAMU 32(14:40 - 3rd) B.Brown rushed to USF 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FAMU 39(14:27 - 3rd) N.Wright rushed to USF 37 for yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 37. PENALTY on FAMU-A.Dunn Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FAMU 46(13:57 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for Y.Terry. PENALTY on FAMU-FAMU Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FAMU 31(13:53 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at FAMU 32 for -1 yards (A.Smith)
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - FAMU 32(13:40 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 32. Catch made by Y.Terry at FAMU 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 27.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FAMU 27(13:21 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at FAMU 35 for -8 yards (J.Chaney)
|Penalty
4 & 14 - FAMU 35(12:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on USF-USF Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 19 - FAMU 40(12:40 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 32 yards to FAMU 8 Center-USF. Fair catch by J.Sheread.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 8(12:30 - 3rd) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SFLA 11(11:48 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Yant.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - SFLA 11(11:42 - 3rd) J.Moussa scrambles to FAMU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 20(10:58 - 3rd) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SFLA 21(10:15 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Pruitte.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - SFLA 21(10:05 - 3rd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 21. Catch made by D.Oxendine at FAMU 21. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 50.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 50(9:26 - 3rd) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 50. Catch made by N.Dixon at FAMU 50. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 35(9:21 - 3rd) J.Yant rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 34.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - SFLA 34(8:43 - 3rd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 34. Catch made by J.Sheread at USF 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - SFLA 24(8:12 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa sacked at USF 36 for -12 yards (A.Brown)
|+13 YD
2 & 22 - SFLA 36(7:30 - 3rd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 36. Catch made by T.Davis at USF 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SFLA 23(6:47 - 3rd) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 23. Catch made by M.Riley at USF 23. Gain of yards. Tackled by USF at USF 18. PENALTY on USF-T.Ward Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 13(6:32 - 3rd) T.Jennings rushed to USF 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SFLA 14(5:58 - 3rd) J.Sheread rushed to USF 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 10.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SFLA 10(5:01 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SFLA 17(4:55 - 3rd) C.Gillis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FAMU Holder-FAMU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 3rd) M.Smith kicks 32 yards from FAMU 35 to the USF 33. G.Greenwald returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAMU at USF 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 33(4:49 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to USF 33. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FAMU 33(4:25 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FAMU 38(4:14 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Brown-Stephens.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FAMU 38(4:13 - 3rd) A.Stokes punts 48 yards to FAMU 14 Center-USF. Fair catch by J.Sheread.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 14(4:05 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:59 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:54 - 3rd) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for D.Oxendine.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SFLA 14(3:49 - 3rd) T.Wilhoit punts 42 yards to USF 44 Center-FAMU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 44. Tackled by FAMU at USF 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 47(3:35 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for M.Dukes.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAMU 47(3:31 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - FAMU 47(3:05 - 3rd) B.Brown scrambles to FAMU 47 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FAMU at FAMU 47.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - FAMU 47(2:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAMU-K.Bohler Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 42(2:14 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 29(0:20 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 27. PENALTY on FAMU-FAMU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - FAMU 24(1:51 - 3rd) M.Dukes rushed to FAMU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FAMU 24(1:24 - 3rd) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for W.Wolff.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - FAMU 24(0:50 - 3rd) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 24. Catch made by S.Atkins at FAMU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 13(0:30 - 3rd) B.Brown scrambles to FAMU End Zone for 13 yards. B.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 3rd) J.Cannon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:22 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(0:22 - 3rd) K.Dean rushed to FAMU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - SFLA 23(15:00 - 4th) T.Jennings rushed to FAMU 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SFLA 22(14:18 - 4th) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for T.Jennings.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SFLA 22(14:13 - 4th) T.Wilhoit punts 27 yards to FAMU 49 Center-FAMU. Downed by FAMU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 49(14:03 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for T.Kelly.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FAMU 49(13:59 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 49. Catch made by K.Joiner at FAMU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - FAMU 43(13:38 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to FAMU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FAMU 39(13:06 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at FAMU 44 for -5 yards (A.Dunn)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - FAMU 44(12:58 - 4th) B.Archie steps back to pass. B.Archie pass incomplete intended for USF.
|-2 YD
3 & 15 - FAMU 44(12:53 - 4th) B.Archie pass complete to FAMU 44. Catch made by K.Brown at FAMU 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 46.
|Punt
4 & 17 - FAMU 46(12:20 - 4th) A.Stokes punts 36 yards to FAMU 10 Center-USF. Fair catch by J.Sheread.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 10(12:10 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 10. Catch made by N.Dixon at FAMU 10. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 46.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 46(11:26 - 4th) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for FAMU. PENALTY on USF-B.Clark Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SFLA 44(11:26 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 44. Catch made by J.Gassett at USF 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by USF at USF 17. PENALTY on FAMU-FAMU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - SFLA 46(10:55 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 46. Catch made by M.Riley at FAMU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 45(10:22 - 4th) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Gassett.
|+45 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 45(10:13 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by FAMU at USF 45. Gain of 45 yards. K.Dean for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:04 - 4th) PENALTY on FAMU-FAMU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(10:04 - 4th) C.Gillis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:04 - 4th) M.Smith kicks 36 yards from FAMU 35 to the USF 29. G.Greenwald returns the kickoff. Tackled by FAMU at USF 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAMU 44(9:38 - 4th) B.Brown rushed to USF 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FAMU 43(9:27 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown pass incomplete intended for K.Brown.
|+22 YD
3 & 11 - FAMU 43(9:28 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to USF 43. Catch made by S.Atkins at USF 43. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 35.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FAMU 35(9:02 - 4th) B.Brown steps back to pass. B.Brown sacked at FAMU 41 for -6 yards (I.Major)
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - FAMU 41(8:25 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to FAMU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - FAMU 37(7:34 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 37. Catch made by M.Brown-Stephens at FAMU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FAMU at FAMU 31.
|+31 YD
4 & 6 - FAMU 31(7:46 - 4th) B.Brown pass complete to FAMU 31. Catch made by USF at FAMU 31. Gain of 31 yards. N.Simmons for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:39 - 4th) J.Cannon extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 4th) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the FAMU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(7:39 - 4th) J.Yant rushed to FAMU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(7:03 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 27. Catch made by N.Dixon at FAMU 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at FAMU 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 37(6:28 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to FAMU 37. Catch made by J.Sheread at FAMU 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 49(5:57 - 4th) T.Jennings rushed to USF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - SFLA 45(5:27 - 4th) J.Moussa rushed to USF 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 47.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - SFLA 47(4:49 - 4th) J.Moussa pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by T.Jennings at USF 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|+2 YD
4 & 2 - SFLA 41(4:16 - 4th) T.Jennings rushed to USF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 39(4:00 - 4th) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa pass incomplete intended for J.Sheread.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 39(3:46 - 4th) T.Jennings rushed to USF 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 41.
|Sack
3 & 12 - SFLA 41(3:01 - 4th) J.Moussa steps back to pass. J.Moussa sacked at USF 45 for -4 yards (J.Vaughn)
|Int
4 & 16 - SFLA 45(2:26 - 4th) J.Moussa pass INTERCEPTED at USF 18. Intercepted by L.Berryhill at USF 18. Tackled by FAMU at USF 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAMU 33(2:08 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to USF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAMU 33(1:25 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to USF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 34.
|-3 YD
3 & 9 - FAMU 34(1:17 - 4th) N.Wright rushed to USF 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by FAMU at USF 31.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FAMU 31(1:10 - 4th) A.Stokes punts 42 yards to FAMU 27 Center-USF. Downed by USF.