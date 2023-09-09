|
FCS-member Fordham beats Buffalo 40-37 behind CJ Montes' 5 TDs
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) CJ Montes threw for 309 yards and five touchdowns, including a go-ahead score to MJ Wright with 2:37 left, and FCS-member Fordham beat Buffalo 40-37 on Saturday.
Fordham (2-1) handed Buffalo its second loss to an FCS program in two seasons. The Bulls lost to Holy Cross - also a Patriot League member - in Week 2 last season.
Buffalo kicker Alex McNulty attempted a potential game-tying 54-yard field goal with 46 seconds left but it missed to the left.
Montes had scoring strikes to four different receivers. Wright had seven grabs for 159 yards and one touchdown and Mekai Felton added six catches for 66 yards and two scores. Julius Loughridge rushed for 106 yards, all in the first half.
Montes was coming off a five-touchdown performance last week in a 46-16 victory over Wagner. He's continuing a trend set last year by Tim DeMorat, who set a school and Patriot League record with 56 touchdowns.
Cole Snyder was 24 of 30 for 265 yards and three touchdowns for Buffalo (0-2), which opened its season last week with a 38-17 loss at Wisconsin.
C. Montes
8 QB
309 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 38 RuYds
C. Snyder
15 QB
266 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -8 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|15
|14
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|12-20
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|462
|362
|Total Plays
|81
|61
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|153
|96
|Rush Attempts
|43
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|309
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|23-38
|24-31
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-19.3
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|0
|8
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|309
|PASS YDS
|266
|153
|RUSH YDS
|96
|462
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Montes 8 QB
|C. Montes
|23/38
|309
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Loughridge 15 RB
|J. Loughridge
|20
|106
|0
|30
C. Montes 8 QB
|C. Montes
|15
|38
|0
|12
J. Rodriguez 19 RB
|J. Rodriguez
|4
|8
|0
|8
J. James 25 RB
|J. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Wright 2 WR
|M. Wright
|11
|7
|159
|1
|46
M. Felton 1 WR
|M. Felton
|7
|6
|67
|2
|15
G. Cody 7 WR
|G. Cody
|8
|5
|52
|1
|20
J. Loughridge 15 RB
|J. Loughridge
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
J. Ciccio 89 TE
|J. Ciccio
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
K. Reed 4 WR
|K. Reed
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
C. Thornton 6 WR
|C. Thornton
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Allen 88 TE
|J. Allen
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Jaworski 34 DL
|M. Jaworski
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Peskin 31 K
|B. Peskin
|2/2
|44
|4/5
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
W. Haslett 49 K
|W. Haslett
|2
|38.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Wright 2 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|16.7
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|24/31
|266
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Washington Jr. 8 RB
|M. Washington Jr.
|14
|62
|2
|16
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|11
|52
|0
|28
C. Snyder 15 QB
|C. Snyder
|4
|-8
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Johnson 11 WR
|M. Johnson
|7
|7
|105
|2
|36
C. Harrity 0 WR
|C. Harrity
|8
|6
|57
|0
|29
N. McMillan 17 WR
|N. McMillan
|3
|3
|43
|0
|17
B. Curry 5 WR
|B. Curry
|4
|4
|24
|0
|9
M. Washington Jr. 8 RB
|M. Washington Jr.
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
D. Harding Jr. 3 WR
|D. Harding Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
Z. Carter 89 TE
|Z. Carter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. McNulty 16 K
|A. McNulty
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Cook Jr. 2 RB
|R. Cook Jr.
|3
|23.7
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Peskin kicks 57 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 8. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by FOR at BUF 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(14:48 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to BUF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUFF 32(14:30 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(13:57 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 38. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 44(13:11 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 44. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 42(12:37 - 1st) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 42(12:35 - 1st) C.Snyder rushed to FOR 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - BUFF 46(12:02 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to FOR 30 for 16 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 30.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 30(11:15 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 30. Catch made by C.Harrity at FOR 30. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 1(10:49 - 1st) M.Washington rushed to FOR End Zone for 1 yards. M.Washington for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25(10:47 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FORD 30(10:20 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for FOR.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FORD 30(10:17 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for FOR.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FORD 30(10:16 - 1st) FOR punts 0 yards to FOR 30 Center-FOR. BUF blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 22(10:06 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 22. Catch made by M.Johnson at FOR 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Johnson for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:06 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is blocked. FOR recovers the blocked kick good. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:06 - 1st) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 25(10:06 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Felton.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 25(10:03 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 32.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - FORD 32(9:23 - 1st) PENALTY on FOR-G.Cody False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - FORD 27(9:12 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 27. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 49(8:44 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 49.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FORD 49(8:02 - 1st) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at FOR 41 for -8 yards (BUF)
|+25 YD
3 & 18 - FORD 41(7:28 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 34 for 25 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 34(6:32 - 1st) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by M.Felton at BUF 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FORD 28(6:11 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 26.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 26(6:03 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 17(5:37 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FORD 14(5:06 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 14.
|-6 YD
3 & 7 - FORD 14(4:30 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 20 for -6 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - FORD 28(3:40 - 1st) B.Peskin 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FOR Holder-FOR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) B.Peskin kicks 50 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 15. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by FOR at BUF 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 31(3:34 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BUFF 33(2:45 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to BUF 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 35.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BUFF 35(2:00 - 1st) PENALTY on BUF-C.Shepard False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - BUFF 30(1:44 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by N.McMillan at BUF 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 47.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 47(1:08 - 1st) R.Cook rushed to FOR 25 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FOR at FOR 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(0:31 - 1st) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by Z.Carter at FOR 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - BUFF 22(15:00 - 2nd) R.Cook rushed to FOR 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 15(14:18 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 15. Catch made by D.Harding at FOR 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Harding for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR 2. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at FOR 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 11(14:10 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to FOR 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - FORD 19(13:46 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 18 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - FORD 18(13:00 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to FOR 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 28.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 28(12:44 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 28. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 28. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 26(12:06 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to BUF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - FORD 25(11:45 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by G.Cody at BUF 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - FORD 9(11:16 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by M.Felton at BUF 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Felton for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(11:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 57 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 8. R.Cook returns the kickoff. Tackled by FOR at BUF 43. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 28(11:00 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BUFF 28(10:58 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 28. Catch made by C.Harrity at FOR 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - BUFF 22(10:09 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 16.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(9:37 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 16. Catch made by M.Washington at FOR 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUFF 6(9:01 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5(8:33 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BUFF 3(7:59 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 1.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - BUFF 1(7:29 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 3.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 4(7:25 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Cody.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 3(7:21 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - FORD 3(7:14 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 3. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 3. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 23(6:43 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 35.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 35(6:26 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 35 for 30 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 35(5:56 - 2nd) C.Montes scrambles to BUF 34 for yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - FORD 45(5:09 - 2nd) J.Rodriguez rushed to BUF 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 37.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - FORD 37(4:44 - 2nd) J.Rodriguez rushed to BUF 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 37.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - FORD 37(4:30 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 37. Catch made by M.Wright at BUF 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 26.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - FORD 26(4:09 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to BUF 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 25(3:57 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for FOR.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 25(3:09 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by J.Ciccio at BUF 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 17(2:19 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 17. Catch made by G.Cody at BUF 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 13(2:00 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 13. Catch made by M.Felton at BUF 13. Gain of 13 yards. M.Felton for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 40 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 25. Fair catch by A.Schnackenberg.
|Sack
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(1:49 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder sacked at BUF 19 for -6 yards (M.Jaworski) PENALTY on BUF-C.Snyder Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - BUFF 19(1:49 - 2nd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for R.Cook.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - BUFF 19(1:46 - 2nd) C.Snyder scrambles to BUF 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 20.
|Punt
4 & 15 - BUFF 20(1:37 - 2nd) BUF punts 40 yards to FOR 40 Center-BUF. Fair catch by C.Thornton.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40(1:31 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 40 for 20 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40(1:18 - 2nd) C.Montes scrambles to BUF 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - FORD 32(0:45 - 2nd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 32. Catch made by K.Reed at BUF 32. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 24(0:35 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 24(0:31 - 2nd) C.Montes rushed to BUF 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 26.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FORD 30(0:24 - 2nd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for J.Loughridge.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - FORD 34(0:19 - 2nd) B.Peskin 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FOR Holder-FOR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 43 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 22. Fair catch by V.Snow.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(0:15 - 2nd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by M.Washington at BUF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 63 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR 2. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at FOR 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 24(14:55 - 3rd) C.Montes rushed to FOR 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 26. PENALTY on BUF-D.Grant Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FORD 41(14:42 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes sacked at FOR 32 for -9 yards (BUF)
|No Gain
2 & 19 - FORD 32(13:59 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Cody. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 47(14:00 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 47(13:27 - 3rd) C.Montes rushed to BUF 45 for 8 yards. C.Montes ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 45(13:27 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 47.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FORD 48(12:13 - 3rd) W.Haslett punts 48 yards to BUF End Zone Center-FOR. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 20(12:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on BUF-BUF False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - BUFF 15(12:08 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 15. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 17.
|-5 YD
2 & 13 - BUFF 17(11:36 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 17. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 17. Gain of -5 yards. M.Johnson FUMBLES forced by FOR. Fumble RECOVERED by BUF-BUF at BUF 17. Tackled by FOR at BUF 12.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - BUFF 12(10:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - BUFF 17(10:29 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for C.Harrity.
|Punt
4 & 13 - BUFF 17(10:25 - 3rd) BUF punts 39 yards to FOR 44 Center-BUF. Fair catch by FOR.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 44(10:22 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 44. Catch made by M.Felton at FOR 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 41(10:04 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to BUF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - FORD 39(9:12 - 3rd) J.Rodriguez rushed to BUF 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FORD 41(8:53 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FORD 41(8:49 - 3rd) W.Haslett punts 29 yards to BUF 20 Center-FOR. BUF MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by FOR-J.Conway at BUF 12. Tackled by BUF at BUF 11.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 11(8:40 - 3rd) C.Montes scrambles to BUF 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 10.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - FORD 10(8:00 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - FORD 9(7:39 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 9. Catch made by J.Loughridge at BUF 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Loughridge for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(7:33 - 3rd) B.Peskin extra point is blocked. C.Hines recovers the blocked kick good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:33 - 3rd) B.Peskin kicks 43 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 22. Fair catch by BUF.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(7:32 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by N.McMillan at BUF 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(6:48 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to BUF 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 46(6:30 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 48(6:11 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 38(5:55 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 38. Catch made by C.Harrity at FOR 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 26(5:43 - 3rd) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for D.Harding. PENALTY on FOR-M.Thorn Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - BUFF 21(5:32 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to FOR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - BUFF 20(4:56 - 3rd) R.Cook rushed to FOR 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 16(4:23 - 3rd) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 16. Catch made by N.McMillan at FOR 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BUFF 5(3:49 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to FOR 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BUFF 5(3:16 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to FOR End Zone for 5 yards. M.Washington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:13 - 3rd) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:13 - 3rd) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR End Zone. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by BUF at FOR 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 14(3:04 - 3rd) C.Montes rushed to FOR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FORD 16(2:33 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 17.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FORD 17(2:02 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for G.Cody. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 27(2:01 - 3rd) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 27(1:57 - 3rd) J.James rushed to FOR 31 for 4 yards. J.James ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - FORD 31(1:18 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 31. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 31. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at FOR 41.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 41(0:47 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 41. Catch made by M.Felton at FOR 41. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at BUF 45.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 45(0:16 - 3rd) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by M.Wright at BUF 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 3.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FORD 3(15:00 - 4th) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FORD 4(14:23 - 4th) C.Montes rushed to BUF 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - FORD 4(13:40 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 4. Catch made by J.Allen at BUF 4. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - FORD 2(12:53 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 2. Catch made by G.Cody at BUF 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Cody for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 4th) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) B.Peskin kicks 40 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 25. Fair catch by BUF.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(12:46 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 25. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 34(12:25 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 34. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 34. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 33(11:53 - 4th) C.Snyder rushed to BUF 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 34.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - BUFF 34(11:16 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 35(10:40 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - BUFF 44(10:12 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 43.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BUFF 43(9:31 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to BUF 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 42.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - BUFF 42(8:49 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 42. Catch made by B.Curry at BUF 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BUFF 49(8:16 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for B.Curry. PENALTY on FOR-FOR Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 36(8:10 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to FOR 36. Catch made by M.Johnson at FOR 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Johnson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:03 - 4th) A.McNulty extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 4th) A.McNulty kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25(8:03 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BUF at FOR 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 36(7:27 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Wright.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 36(7:27 - 4th) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by BUF at FOR 39.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - FORD 39(6:47 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to FOR 39. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 39. Gain of 12 yards. M.Wright ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 49(6:08 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 49. Catch made by C.Thornton at BUF 49. Gain of 4 yards. C.Thornton ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FORD 45(5:39 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for C.Thornton.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - FORD 45(5:34 - 4th) C.Montes rushed to BUF 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 33(4:56 - 4th) C.Montes scrambles to BUF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FORD 29(4:15 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for FOR.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - FORD 23(4:07 - 4th) C.Montes steps back to pass. C.Montes pass incomplete intended for M.Wright. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 23(4:04 - 4th) J.Loughridge rushed to BUF 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by BUF at BUF 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - FORD 25(3:21 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 24. Catch made by M.Felton at BUF 24. Gain of 10 yards. M.Felton ran out of bounds.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 15(2:38 - 4th) C.Montes pass complete to BUF 15. Catch made by M.Wright at BUF 15. Gain of 15 yards. M.Wright for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:32 - 4th) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 4th) B.Peskin kicks 40 yards from FOR 35 to the BUF 25. Fair catch by M.Woods.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 25(2:32 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to BUF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUFF 30(2:12 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 30(2:07 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 30. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUFF 40(1:46 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 40. Catch made by C.Harrity at BUF 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FOR at BUF 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUFF 45(1:28 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - BUFF 45(1:26 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 45. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUFF 45(1:11 - 4th) C.Snyder steps back to pass. C.Snyder pass incomplete intended for BUF. PENALTY on BUF-BUF Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
2 & 19 - BUFF 46(1:11 - 4th) C.Snyder pass complete to BUF 46. Catch made by M.Johnson at BUF 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - BUFF 37(0:52 - 4th) R.Cook rushed to FOR 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 37.
|No Good
4 & 2 - BUFF 44(0:46 - 4th) A.McNulty 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BUF Holder-BUF.