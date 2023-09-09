|
|FUR
|SC
South Carolina's Rattler stays hot, throwing for 345 yards and 3 TDs in 47-21 win over Furman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) South Carolina quarterback Spencer Ratter completed 25 of 27 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another TD to lead the Gamecocks to a 47-21 win over Furman on Saturday night.
Ratter, who returned to South Carolina (1-1) after an up-and-down 2022, is reminding people why he was a Heisman contender at Oklahoma before imploding, being benched and transferring.
Rattler hit long bombs, short slants and throws where he had to patiently find a third or fourth choice. He's averaging 348 yards passing in his past five games after throwing for just 198 yards a game in his first 10 outings for the Gamecocks.
Rattler said it's all about trust. He trusts his receivers to bail him out when his throws aren't just right and he trusts new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to give him the best chance to thrive.
“We put in the work this offseason. So we expected to have success on the field,” Ratter said.
Perhaps most important, Ratter was not sacked Saturday a week after North Carolina sacked him nine times.
“He’s a special talent. He’s an elite talent. You saw that tonight,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.
There were still some concerns for South Carolina against the Football Championship Subdivision Paladins (1-1). The Gamecocks ran for just less than 3 yards a play behind an inexperienced and banged up offensive line. Both their two-point attempts failed.
Furman, ranked sixth in FCS, had a couple of long touchdown drives. Tyler Huff was 14-of-24 passing for 129 yards, while Joshua Harris caught six passes for 73 yards.
When South Carolina needed something, Rattler and Xavier Legette delivered. The game turned late in the second quarter when Furman punted with 23 seconds left and the Gamecocks up 20-14 after already scoring a TD once in the final minute.
Rattler only needed 20 seconds to drive the Gamecocks 75 yards for a touchdown, the big play a 53-yard strike to Legette, who caught six passes for 118 yards.
“What a drive by Spencer - awareness of the clock,” Beamer said. "That was huge for us.”
FABULOUS FRESHMEN
South Carolina's backups got some work too. Freshman LaNorris Sellers completed all four of his passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns for the Gamecocks, including a 50-yard pin-point TD to fellow freshman Tyshawn Russell.
Getting his highly-touted freshmen making big plays was almost as important to Beamer as Rattler's continued quality play, Beamer said.
Beamer said Norris was giddy with his play and his coach was too.
"I thought he looked pretty dang good. He was awesome," Beamer said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Furman: The Paladins take $500,000 back to Greenville. The Huff-to-Harris passing combination proved it can work even against the likely best team on Furman's schedule.
South Carolina: Just getting a win was critical for a South Carolina team who lost its opener to North Carolina and still has No. 1 Georgia and No. 9 Tennessee later in September with Mississippi State in between.
UP NEXT
Furman heads to Kennesaw State next Saturday for its final non-conference game before eight in a row in the Southern Conference.
South Carolina heads to No. 1 Georgia next Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The Gamecocks have lost seven of their last eight against the Bulldogs. “Respect to Furman, but we knew we had to get it right before the next game,” Ratter said.
--
T. Huff
6 QB
129 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 15 RuYds
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
345 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 8 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|10
|19
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-16
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|323
|569
|Total Plays
|66
|76
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|80
|106
|Rush Attempts
|31
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|243
|463
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|32-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.0
|4-44.5
|Return Yards
|0
|12
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|243
|PASS YDS
|463
|80
|RUSH YDS
|106
|323
|TOTAL YDS
|569
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Huff 6 QB
|T. Huff
|14/25
|129
|1
|1
C. Jones 5 QB
|C. Jones
|5/9
|63
|1
|0
J. Harris 2 WR
|J. Harris
|1/1
|51
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Smith 21 RB
|J. Smith
|8
|30
|0
|7
D. Roberto 8 RB
|D. Roberto
|9
|20
|1
|8
T. Huff 6 QB
|T. Huff
|8
|15
|0
|14
W. Anderson Jr. 9 WR
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1
|11
|0
|11
G. Robinson 28 RB
|G. Robinson
|4
|5
|0
|3
J. Harris 2 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Harris 2 WR
|J. Harris
|9
|6
|73
|0
|
C. Hinton 82 WR
|C. Hinton
|4
|3
|53
|0
|
K. Dean 11 WR
|K. Dean
|3
|1
|51
|0
|
B. Ferguson 3 WR
|B. Ferguson
|3
|1
|17
|0
|
B. Chappell 41 TE
|B. Chappell
|1
|1
|16
|1
|
L. Shiflett 12 WR
|L. Shiflett
|2
|2
|9
|1
|
B. Hughes 13 WR
|B. Hughes
|2
|2
|7
|0
|
D. Roberto 8 RB
|D. Roberto
|2
|1
|6
|0
|
T. Bell 85 WR
|T. Bell
|1
|1
|5
|0
|
W. Anderson Jr. 9 WR
|W. Anderson Jr.
|1
|1
|3
|0
|
M. Pline 89 TE
|M. Pline
|3
|1
|3
|0
|
N. Cannon 19 WR
|N. Cannon
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Chizik 24 S
|C. Chizik
|3-0
|0.0
|0
E. DiMaggio 39 LB
|E. DiMaggio
|3-0
|0.0
|
L. McLaughlin 57 LB
|L. McLaughlin
|3-0
|0.0
|
M. Robinson 14 CB
|M. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|
M. Dudek 90 DT
|M. Dudek
|2-0
|0.0
|
C. Williams 25 S
|C. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|
J. Miller 36 S
|J. Miller
|2-1
|1.0
|
B. Gilby 43 LB
|B. Gilby
|2-0
|0.0
|
N. Kuzemka 19 LB
|N. Kuzemka
|1-0
|0.0
|
K. Brinson 3 S
|K. Brinson
|1-0
|0.0
|
C. Ingram V 16 CB
|C. Ingram V
|1-0
|0.0
|
J. Jackson 0 DE
|J. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|
H. Ryan 6 S
|H. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|
T. Blackshear 1 CB
|T. Blackshear
|1-1
|0.0
|
D. Scianna 58 LB
|D. Scianna
|1-1
|0.0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
I. Williams 83 P
|I. Williams
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
A. Lepvreau 10 K
|A. Lepvreau
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Leavy 37 P
|R. Leavy
|7
|45.0
|1
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
J. Harris 2 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|0.0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|25/27
|345
|3
|0
L. Sellers 16 QB
|L. Sellers
|4/4
|86
|2
|0
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|2/4
|17
|0
|0
C. Gauthier 4 QB
|C. Gauthier
|1/2
|15
|0
|0
K. Banks 13 DB
|K. Banks
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
T. Bailey 15 QB
|T. Bailey
|0/0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Joyner 5 RB
|D. Joyner
|11
|42
|1
|16
M. Anderson 24 RB
|M. Anderson
|6
|32
|0
|9
D. Braswell 23 RB
|D. Braswell
|4
|17
|0
|9
J. McDowell 0 RB
|J. McDowell
|5
|13
|0
|6
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|8
|1
|4
L. Sellers 16 QB
|L. Sellers
|2
|6
|0
|4
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|2
|0
|2
D. Twitty 27 RB
|D. Twitty
|3
|0
|0
|2
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
N. Harris-Waynick 26 RB
|N. Harris-Waynick
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
T. Bailey 15 QB
|T. Bailey
|1
|-7
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|6
|6
|118
|1
|53
E. Lewis 11 WR
|E. Lewis
|7
|6
|89
|0
|46
T. Russell 21 WR
|T. Russell
|3
|2
|65
|1
|50
D. Joyner 5 RB
|D. Joyner
|4
|4
|53
|0
|27
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|6
|6
|42
|0
|20
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|1
|36
|1
|36
P. Mangrum 13 WR
|P. Mangrum
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
B. Rollins 19 WR
|B. Rollins
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
T. Knox 1 TE
|T. Knox
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|2
|2
|7
|0
|9
O. Blake 89 WR
|O. Blake
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
N. Harbor 8 WR
|N. Harbor
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
N. Elksnis 84 TE
|N. Elksnis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
L. Grier 26 DB
|L. Grier
|3-0
|0.0
|0
O. Fortune 3 DB
|O. Fortune
|3-0
|0.0
|0
G. Howard 5 LB
|G. Howard
|3-1
|0.0
|0
V. Swain 16 DB
|V. Swain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Sanders 90 DT
|T. Sanders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
J. Byrnes 43 DB
|J. Byrnes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Williams 0 LB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
E. Floyd 8 DB
|E. Floyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Banks 13 DB
|K. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Kilgore 24 DB
|J. Kilgore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Smith 1 DB
|D. Smith
|1-1
|0.5
|0
D. Umeozulu 9 LB
|D. Umeozulu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Hemingway 91 DT
|T. Hemingway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Strachan 7 LB
|J. Strachan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
X. McLeod 64 DL
|X. McLeod
|0-1
|0.0
|1
T. Johnson 10 LB
|T. Johnson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/1
|0
|4/5
|4
A. Herrera 40 P
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|4
|44.5
|2
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
T. Russell 21 WR
|T. Russell
|1
|12.0
|12
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 25(14:58 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-V.Lee False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - SC 20(14:58 - 1st) S.Rattler rushed to SC 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - SC 24(14:37 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 24. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Brinson at SC 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - SC 31(14:06 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(13:31 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - SC 42(13:08 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 45.
|+16 YD
3 & 1 - SC 45(12:41 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 39 for 16 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(12:24 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - SC 35(11:53 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-S.Fugar False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - SC 40(11:47 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 40. Catch made by X.Legette at FUR 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - SC 34(11:15 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 34. Catch made by A.Brown at FUR 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at FUR 32.
|No Good
4 & 3 - SC 40(10:27 - 1st) M.Jeter 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 32(10:16 - 1st) T.Huff rushed to FUR 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 46.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 46(9:45 - 1st) J.Harris pass complete to FUR 46. Catch made by K.Dean at FUR 46. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FUR 3(8:57 - 1st) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for M.Pline.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FUR 3(8:51 - 1st) T.Huff rushed to SC 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FUR 1(8:10 - 1st) T.Huff rushed to SC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - FUR 1(7:37 - 1st) D.Roberto rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. D.Roberto for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:27 - 1st) A.Lepvreau extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 1st) I.Williams kicks 61 yards from FUR 35 to the SC 4. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by FUR at SC 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(7:15 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 33.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - SC 33(6:54 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 33. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 47.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(6:38 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 47. Catch made by D.Joyner at FUR 47. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 20(6:09 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - SC 18(5:47 - 1st) M.Anderson rushed to FUR 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 12.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - SC 12(5:24 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 12. Catch made by J.Simon at FUR 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 3(4:54 - 1st) D.Joyner rushed to FUR End Zone for 3 yards. D.Joyner for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 1st) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(4:59 - 1st) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FUR 28(4:13 - 1st) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - FUR 28(3:54 - 1st) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for K.Dean.
|Punt
4 & 7 - FUR 28(3:50 - 1st) R.Leavy punts 54 yards to SC 18 Center-FUR. A.Brown returned punt from the SC 18. Tackled by FUR at SC 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(3:23 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to SC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - SC 22(3:05 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 22. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at SC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 23(2:45 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 23. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 23.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SC 23(2:02 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 43 yards to FUR 34 Center-SC. Fair catch by J.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 34(2:01 - 1st) G.Robinson rushed to FUR 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FUR 37(1:38 - 1st) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 37. Catch made by M.Pline at FUR 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 40.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FUR 40(0:54 - 1st) T.Huff scrambles to FUR 45 for 5 yards. T.Huff ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 45(0:23 - 1st) W.Anderson rushed to SC 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 44(14:36 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by T.Bell at SC 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 39.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - FUR 39(14:23 - 2nd) D.Roberto rushed to SC 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 31.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 31(13:50 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to SC 31. Catch made by C.Hinton at SC 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 18(13:15 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to SC 18. Catch made by J.Harris at SC 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FUR 14(12:58 - 2nd) D.Roberto rushed to SC 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 9.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - FUR 9(12:47 - 2nd) T.Huff rushed to SC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FUR 4(12:08 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to SC 4. Catch made by L.Shiflett at SC 4. Gain of 4 yards. L.Shiflett for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 2nd) I.Williams extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:57 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SC 25(11:33 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by D.Joyner at SC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 37(11:11 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - SC 40(10:53 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 44(10:31 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 44. Catch made by D.Joyner at FUR 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 36.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - SC 36(10:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on FUR-B.Gilby Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 21(10:09 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to FUR 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - SC 20(9:36 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 20. Catch made by T.Knox at FUR 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 5.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SC 5(9:21 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to FUR 2 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.DiMaggio at FUR 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 2(8:40 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SC 1(8:27 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to FUR End Zone for 1 yards. S.Rattler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:26 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 25(8:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on FUR-B.Hundley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - FUR 20(8:26 - 2nd) G.Robinson rushed to FUR 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at FUR 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - FUR 20(7:55 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - FUR 20(7:48 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for B.Ferguson.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FUR 20(7:44 - 2nd) R.Leavy punts 45 yards to SC 35 Center-FUR. Downed by FUR.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(7:34 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 35. Catch made by A.Brown at SC 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - SC 38(6:45 - 2nd) X.Legette rushed to SC 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SC 37(6:34 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SC 37(6:28 - 2nd) K.Kroeger punts 46 yards to FUR 17 Center-SC. J.Harris returned punt from the FUR 17. J.Harris ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FUR 19(6:19 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 17. Catch made by L.Shiflett at FUR 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 28. PENALTY on FUR-B.Ferguson Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - FUR 9(6:12 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 9. Catch made by W.Anderson at FUR 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at FUR 12.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - FUR 12(5:29 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 12. Catch made by D.Roberto at FUR 12. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 18.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FUR 18(4:49 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for FUR.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FUR 18(4:44 - 2nd) R.Leavy punts 46 yards to SC 36 Center-FUR. A.Brown returned punt from the SC 36. Tackled by FUR at FUR 46. PENALTY on SC-J.McDowell Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(4:31 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 32(4:14 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by J.Simon at SC 32. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 30.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - SC 30(3:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 39(3:00 - 2nd) D.Joyner rushed to SC 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by FUR at SC 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - SC 44(2:43 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 44. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 49(2:25 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for E.Lewis.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - SC 49(2:13 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 49. Catch made by D.Joyner at FUR 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - SC 43(1:48 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to FUR 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 41.
|+5 YD
4 & 2 - SC 41(0:56 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 41. Catch made by X.Legette at FUR 41. Gain of 5 yards. X.Legette ran out of bounds.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(0:42 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 36. Catch made by L.Doty at FUR 36. Gain of 36 yards. L.Doty for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:43 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. M.Jeter steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Byrnes at FUR 3. Gain of yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(0:43 - 2nd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 25. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 33.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - FUR 33(0:38 - 2nd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for B.Ferguson.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FUR 33(0:35 - 2nd) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 34. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 1 - FUR 34(0:28 - 2nd) R.Leavy punts 41 yards to SC 25 Center-FUR. Fair catch by E.Lewis.
|Result
|Play
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(0:23 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 25. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 22(0:12 - 2nd) S.Rattler spikes the ball.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SC 22(0:12 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for X.Legette. PENALTY on FUR-T.Blackshear Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - SC 7(0:07 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 7. Catch made by O.Blake at FUR 7. Gain of 7 yards. O.Blake for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Hemingway at FUR 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FUR 27(14:41 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for M.Pline.
3 & 8 - FUR(14:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on FUR- False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - FUR 22(14:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-B.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - FUR 27(14:25 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 27. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at FUR 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 36(14:03 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 36. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at FUR 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 46(13:28 - 3rd) D.Roberto rushed to FUR 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Fortune at FUR 49.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FUR 49(13:07 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff sacked at FUR 45 for -4 yards (D.Smith; T.Johnson)
|+17 YD
3 & 11 - FUR 45(12:25 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 45. Catch made by B.Ferguson at FUR 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at SC 38.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 38(11:46 - 3rd) D.Roberto rushed to SC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Sanders at SC 41.
|Sack
2 & 13 - FUR 41(11:05 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff sacked at SC 46 for -5 yards (T.Sanders)
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FUR 46(10:21 - 3rd) C.Jones steps back to pass. C.Jones pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 18 - FUR 46(10:17 - 3rd) R.Leavy punts 36 yards to SC 10 Center-FUR. Downed by FUR.
|Result
|Play
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - SC 10(10:06 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 10. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 10. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by FUR at FUR 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 44(9:34 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Scianna at FUR 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 42(8:59 - 3rd) D.Joyner rushed to FUR 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Scianna; J.Miller at FUR 42.
|+42 YD
3 & 8 - SC 42(8:44 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to FUR 42. Catch made by X.Legette at FUR 42. Gain of 42 yards. X.Legette for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Fair catch by C.Hinton.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(8:36 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to FUR 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at FUR 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FUR 32(8:01 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for D.Roberto.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FUR 32(8:01 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FUR 32(7:56 - 3rd) R.Leavy punts 48 yards to SC 20 Center-FUR. E.Lewis returned punt from the SC 20. Tackled by E.DiMaggio at SC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(7:44 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to SC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Gilby at SC 33.
|Sack
2 & 3 - SC 33(7:12 - 3rd) L.Doty steps back to pass. L.Doty sacked at SC 32 for -1 yards (J.Miller)
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - SC 32(6:44 - 3rd) L.Doty pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at SC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 38(6:12 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to SC 44 for yards. Tackled by H.Ryan at SC 44. PENALTY on SC-J.Moore Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 20 - SC 28(3:33 - 3rd) L.Doty pass complete to SC 28. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Williams; T.Blackshear at SC 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - SC 39(2:56 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to SC 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Ryan at SC 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:22 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to SC 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Chizik at SC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SC 50(4:54 - 3rd) J.McDowell rushed to FUR 41 for yards. Tackled by J.Miller at FUR 41. PENALTY on SC-S.Fugar Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - SC 42(4:08 - 3rd) L.Doty steps back to pass. L.Doty pass incomplete intended for D.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SC 42(3:56 - 3rd) L.Doty steps back to pass. L.Doty pass incomplete intended for T.Russell.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SC 42(3:55 - 3rd) K.Kroeger punts 57 yards to FUR 1 Center-SC. Downed by X.Legette.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 1(3:51 - 3rd) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 1. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 1. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by SC at FUR 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 28(3:29 - 3rd) G.Robinson rushed to FUR 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kilgore at FUR 29.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FUR 29(3:11 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff pass incomplete intended for K.Dean.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FUR 29(3:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on FUR-FUR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 14 - FUR 24(2:54 - 3rd) T.Huff steps back to pass. T.Huff sacked at FUR 22 for -2 yards (J.Strachan)
|Punt
4 & 16 - FUR 22(2:24 - 3rd) R.Leavy punts 45 yards to SC 33 Center-FUR. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 33(2:10 - 3rd) L.Sellers rushed to SC 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at SC 37.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - SC 37(1:45 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to SC 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.DiMaggio at SC 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 46(1:22 - 3rd) L.Sellers pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by E.Lewis at SC 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Williams at FUR 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 44(0:52 - 3rd) M.Anderson rushed to FUR 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Chizik at FUR 45.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - SC 45(0:36 - 3rd) PENALTY on SC-T.Babalade False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+50 YD
2 & 16 - SC 50(0:18 - 3rd) L.Sellers pass complete to FUR 50. Catch made by T.Russell at FUR 50. Gain of 50 yards. T.Russell for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(0:09 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:09 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 64 yards from SC 35 to the FUR 1. Fair catch by J.Harris.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 25(0:09 - 3rd) J.Smith rushed to FUR 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Howard; D.Umeozulu at FUR 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - FUR 27(15:00 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 27. Catch made by J.Harris at FUR 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at FUR 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 42(14:28 - 4th) T.Huff pass complete to FUR 42. Catch made by L.Shiflett at FUR 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Grier at FUR 47.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FUR 47(13:56 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to FUR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Howard at FUR 47.
|Int
3 & 5 - FUR 47(13:14 - 4th) T.Huff pass INTERCEPTED at FUR 41. Intercepted by X.McLeod at FUR 41. Tackled by E.Wilson at FUR 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(12:30 - 4th) D.Braswell rushed to FUR 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackshear at FUR 33.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - SC 33(12:40 - 4th) D.Braswell rushed to FUR 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Miller at FUR 37.
|+19 YD
3 & 9 - SC 37(12:08 - 4th) L.Sellers pass complete to FUR 37. Catch made by P.Mangrum at FUR 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Chizik at FUR 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(11:48 - 4th) L.Sellers rushed to FUR 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.DiMaggio at FUR 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - SC 16(11:31 - 4th) D.Braswell rushed to FUR 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gilby at FUR 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - SC 7(11:03 - 4th) L.Sellers pass complete to FUR 7. Catch made by N.Harbor at FUR 7. Gain of 7 yards. N.Harbor for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:40 - 4th) A.Herrera extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the FUR End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FUR 25(10:40 - 4th) C.Jones steps back to pass. C.Jones pass incomplete intended for N.Cannon.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FUR 25(10:32 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to FUR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Byrnes at FUR 26.
|+28 YD
3 & 9 - FUR 26(10:13 - 4th) C.Jones pass complete to FUR 26. Catch made by C.Hinton at FUR 26. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by E.Floyd at SC 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 46(9:32 - 4th) C.Jones pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by B.Hughes at SC 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by V.Swain at SC 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - FUR 43(8:49 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to SC 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Swain at SC 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - FUR 40(8:06 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to SC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Martin-Scott; D.Umeozulu at SC 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 33(7:32 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to SC 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.McLeod; J.Byrnes at SC 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FUR 30(6:48 - 4th) C.Jones steps back to pass. C.Jones pass incomplete intended for N.Cannon.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - FUR 30(6:38 - 4th) C.Jones pass complete to SC 30. Catch made by B.Hughes at SC 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Grier at SC 26.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FUR 26(5:59 - 4th) C.Jones steps back to pass. C.Jones pass incomplete intended for N.Cannon.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(5:59 - 4th) D.Braswell rushed to SC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.McLaughlin at SC 33.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SC 33(5:25 - 4th) T.Bailey pass complete to SC 33. Catch made by N.Elksnis at SC 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Gummer at SC 46. PENALTY on SC-T.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 13 - SC 23(4:54 - 4th) T.Bailey steps back to pass. T.Bailey sacked at SC 16 for -7 yards (FUR) T.Bailey FUMBLES forced by L.McLaughlin. Fumble RECOVERED by FUR-L.McLaughlin at SC 16. Tackled by SC at SC 16.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 4th) I.Williams kicks 65 yards from FUR 35 to the SC End Zone. T.Russell returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hartwell at SC 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(4:37 - 4th) D.Twitty rushed to SC 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dudek at SC 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SC 14(3:59 - 4th) D.Twitty rushed to SC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Dudek at SC 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - SC 15(3:12 - 4th) C.Gauthier pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by T.Russell at SC 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Ingram at SC 30.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(2:42 - 4th) D.Twitty rushed to SC 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by L.McLaughlin at SC 27.
|-3 YD
2 & 13 - SC 27(2:10 - 4th) N.Harris-Waynick rushed to SC 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by N.Kuzemka at SC 24.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - SC 24(1:23 - 4th) C.Gauthier steps back to pass. C.Gauthier pass incomplete intended for N.Elksnis.
|Punt
4 & 16 - SC 24(1:20 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 32 yards to FUR 44 Center-SC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 44(1:11 - 4th) C.Jones pass complete to FUR 44. Catch made by C.Hinton at FUR 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by L.Grier at SC 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FUR 44(0:45 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to SC 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Umeozulu at SC 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - FUR 41(0:27 - 4th) J.Smith rushed to SC 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Byrnes at SC 36.