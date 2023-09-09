|
|
|GRAM
|LSU
Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs and 269 yards as No. 14 LSU routs Grambling
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, all in the first half, leading No. 14 LSU in a 72-10 rout of Grambling on Saturday night.
Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Florida State a week earlier, LSU (1-1) scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and was led by Daniels’ career passing game. The senior quarterback went 18 for 24 for 269 yards.
Daniels got things going for LSU on its opening drive. He led an eight-play, 77-yard march that was punctuated by a 25-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr.
After Daniels connected with Malik Nabors for his third touchdown early in the second quarter, Grambling (0-2) kicker Tanner Rinkler missed a 23-yard field goal try and LSU countered with TDs on three consecutive possessions to put the game out of reach.
Logan Diggs scored on a 3-yard run and Daniels found Thomas with a 10-yard touchdown pass. He also hit Kyren Lacy with a 3-yard scoring strike that gave LSU a 42-10 lead.
“We played the game the right way,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “We started fast, built great momentum and asserted our will in the third quarter and finished it off the right way. Winning is hard regardless of the competition. They are a difficult team to defend.
“To have 10 straight possessions and score in this game when somebody doesn’t want you to score is really hard. You have to execute at a very high level. That doesn’t happen very often and I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. You have to have focus, attention to detail and playmakers.”
Daniels gave way to backup Garrett Nussmeier at the start of the second half. The five touchdown passes by Daniels were the most for an LSU quarterback in a game since Max Johnson against Central Michigan in 2021.
“It’s hard to take issue with five touchdown passes, but I would say in the huddle of Jayden, myself, assistant coaches Joe Sloan and Mike Denbrock, he left some throws out there that we need to get better at. We are pleased, we aren’t going to be ungrateful for the things we accomplished tonight, but we have some work to do.”
One of the few bright spots for Grambling was the first-half performance of sophomore running back Chance Williams, who had seven carries for 106 yards.
Grambling’s lone touchdown came on its first possession when Myles Crawley found JR Waters on a 13-yard scoring pass. Rinkler added a 24-yard field goal on the team’s second possession.
LSU’s 72-point performance was its highest scoring game since a seven overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018.
THE TAKEAWAY
Grambling: The legendary HBCU program that has won 15 Black College National Championships and 25 SWAC titles, Grambling made its first trip to Tiger Stadium and kept the game close early, scoring on its first drive and trailing only 14-10 at the end of the first quarter
LSU: After scoring only seven points in the second half against Florida State, the Tigers offense broke loose for 42 points in the first half, as Daniels completed passes to seven receivers in the game.
DEFEND THIS HOUSE
LSU remains dominant in home openers with the victory, moving to 103-22-4 overall. LSU has won 26 of its last 28 home openers and hasn’t lost a season opener at home at night since 1994.
INJURIES
Grambling: Near the end of the third quarter, sophomore linebacker Jaquavis Richmond was carted off the field after suffering an injury defending a punt return. Surrounded by his teammates before leaving the field on a stretcher, Richmond gave the thumbs-up sign with his left hand.
UP NEXT
Grambling: Hosts Florida Memorial on Saturday.
LSU: Travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday in its conference opener.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Williams
2 RB
106 RuYds, 2 ReYds, REC
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
269 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 29 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|35
|Rushing
|8
|18
|Passing
|7
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|11-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|320
|622
|Total Plays
|60
|82
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|163
|302
|Rush Attempts
|29
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|157
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|15-31
|24-34
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|13-104
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|10
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|157
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|163
|RUSH YDS
|302
|
|
|320
|TOTAL YDS
|622
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Crawley 7 QB
|M. Crawley
|14/25
|148
|1
|1
|
J. Calvez 4 QB
|J. Calvez
|1/5
|9
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 16 QB
|J. Jones
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Williams 2 RB
|C. Williams
|7
|106
|0
|36
|
J. Jones 16 QB
|J. Jones
|4
|47
|0
|19
|
F. Chalk IV 3 RB
|F. Chalk IV
|7
|25
|0
|13
|
D. Richard 6 RB
|D. Richard
|5
|7
|0
|3
|
K. Elder 23 RB
|K. Elder
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Calvez 4 QB
|J. Calvez
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 19 WR
|A. Jones
|8
|7
|81
|0
|34
|
J. Robinson 8 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
N. Dickerson 11 WR
|N. Dickerson
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Waters 1 WR
|J. Waters
|4
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
L. Rash 10 WR
|L. Rash
|4
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Williams 17 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Williams 2 RB
|C. Williams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Quiett 84 TE
|J. Quiett
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Guidry 9 WR
|C. Guidry
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Elder 23 RB
|K. Elder
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Lanier 0 WR
|N. Lanier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Chalk IV 3 RB
|F. Chalk IV
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Matthews 57 LB
|L. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson 9 DL
|S. Anderson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Rinker 18 K
|T. Rinker
|1/2
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Iles 53 P
|J. Iles
|4
|44.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Britten 3 DB
|M. Britten
|2
|13.5
|18
|0
|
J. Johnson 87 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|17.5
|18
|0
|
C. Guidry 9 WR
|C. Guidry
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
K. Elder 23 RB
|K. Elder
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
J. Robinson 8 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|18/24
|269
|5
|0
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|4/6
|48
|0
|0
|
R. Collins 10 QB
|R. Collins
|2/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|15
|115
|1
|21
|
K. Jackson 28 RB
|K. Jackson
|11
|62
|2
|21
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|6
|43
|0
|12
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|7
|33
|1
|15
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|5
|29
|0
|12
|
R. Collins 10 QB
|R. Collins
|3
|19
|0
|13
|
G. Nussmeier 13 QB
|G. Nussmeier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|7
|5
|87
|1
|30
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|7
|6
|78
|2
|26
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|3
|3
|62
|1
|38
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|3
|2
|53
|1
|47
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Anderson 1 WR
|A. Anderson
|4
|4
|13
|0
|14
|
M. Markway 84 TE
|M. Markway
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Pimpton 88 TE
|K. Pimpton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
S. Sampson Jr. 6 WR
|S. Sampson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jefferson 99 DT
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|0/0
|0
|10/10
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 28 RB
|K. Jackson
|3
|24.0
|27
|0
|
G. Clayton Jr. 80 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Clayton Jr. 80 WR
|G. Clayton Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Rinker kicks 64 yards from GRA 35 to the LSU 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by GRA at LSU 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 23(14:48 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to LSU 35 for 12 yards. Tackled by GRA at LSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 35(14:17 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 35(14:10 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 44(13:42 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 44. Catch made by M.Taylor at GRA 44. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 44.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LSU 44(13:20 - 1st) PENALTY on GRA-J.Hardy Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 39(13:18 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GRA at GRA 32. PENALTY on GRA-S.Anderson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 32(13:13 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 32(13:06 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 32. Catch made by C.Hilton at GRA 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 26.
|+26 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 26(12:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 26. Catch made by B.Thomas at GRA 26. Gain of 26 yards. B.Thomas for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA End Zone. J.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 17(12:11 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Quiett.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - GRAM 17(12:07 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 17. Catch made by A.Jones at GRA 17. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 49(11:28 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to LSU 49. Catch made by A.Jones at LSU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 46.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - GRAM 46(10:59 - 1st) PENALTY on GRA-A.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
2 & 12 - GRAM 49(10:44 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to LSU 29 for 22 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 29.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 29(10:20 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to LSU 29. Catch made by N.Dickerson at LSU 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 14(9:59 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to LSU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - GRAM 13(9:22 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to LSU 13. Catch made by J.Waters at LSU 13. Gain of 13 yards. J.Waters for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 1st) T.Rinker extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 1st) T.Rinker kicks 64 yards from GRA 35 to the LSU 1. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by GRA at LSU 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(9:09 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by GRA at LSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(8:43 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 36. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GRA at LSU 38. PENALTY on GRA-R.Fields Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(8:30 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 47. Catch made by C.Hilton at GRA 47. Gain of 47 yards. C.Hilton for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 60 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA 5. M.Britten returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 14(8:20 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to GRA 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - GRAM 18(7:34 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 18. Catch made by A.Jones at GRA 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 26(7:04 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Rash.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRAM 26(7:01 - 1st) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - GRAM 26(6:55 - 1st) PENALTY on GRA-M.Priestly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+36 YD
3 & 15 - GRAM 21(6:55 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to LSU 43 for 36 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 43.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 43(6:19 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to LSU 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 30(5:34 - 1st) F.Chalk rushed to LSU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 24.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - GRAM 24(4:57 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to LSU 24. Catch made by A.Jones at LSU 24. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 8.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - GRAM 8(4:22 - 1st) F.Chalk rushed to LSU 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 9.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GRAM 9(3:50 - 1st) K.Elder rushed to LSU 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 8.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - GRAM 8(3:06 - 1st) M.Crawley pass complete to LSU 8. Catch made by C.Williams at LSU 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GRAM 13(2:21 - 1st) T.Rinker 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Gonzales Holder-J.Iles.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) T.Rinker kicks 61 yards from GRA 35 to the LSU 4. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by GRA at LSU 31.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 31(2:11 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 31. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 39(1:41 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at GRA 42 for -3 yards (S.Anderson)
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - LSU 42(1:05 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to GRA 30 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GRA at GRA 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 30(0:55 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GRA 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 18(0:32 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to GRA 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 13(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 13. Catch made by M.Nabers at GRA 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(14:22 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 7. Catch made by M.Nabers at GRA 7. Gain of 7 yards. M.Nabers for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 25(14:17 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GRAM 25(14:13 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for N.Dickerson. PENALTY on LSU-D.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 40(14:06 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 40. Catch made by J.Robinson at GRA 40. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 35(13:45 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for GRA.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRAM 35(13:37 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for C.Guidry.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - GRAM 35(13:34 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to LSU 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 8.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GRAM 8(13:07 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to LSU 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GRAM 5(12:25 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for F.Chalk.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - GRAM 5(12:22 - 2nd) K.Elder rushed to LSU 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 6.
|No Good
4 & 6 - GRAM 13(11:40 - 2nd) T.Rinker 23 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Gonzales Holder-J.Iles.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(11:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by GRA at LSU 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 33(11:02 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 49 for 18 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 49(10:29 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 38(9:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 38(9:46 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 30(9:09 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 24(8:38 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - LSU 8(8:11 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Lacy. PENALTY on GRA-L.Lewis Defensive Offside 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 4(8:07 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 3(7:25 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA End Zone for 3 yards. L.Diggs for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 60 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA 5. C.Guidry returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 23(7:17 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 23. Catch made by A.Jones at GRA 23. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at GRA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - GRAM 28(6:35 - 2nd) F.Chalk rushed to GRA 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 31. PENALTY on GRA-F.Chalk Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - GRAM 16(6:46 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 16. Catch made by T.Williams at GRA 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 27.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GRAM 27(6:06 - 2nd) J.Iles punts 43 yards to LSU 30 Center-A.Gonzales. Downed by GRA.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 30(5:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 30. Gain of 38 yards. K.Lacy FUMBLES forced by L.Matthews. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-K.Lacy at GRA 32. Tackled by GRA at GRA 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(5:30 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GRA 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 24.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - LSU 24(4:54 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 24. Catch made by M.Nabers at GRA 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 23. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 29(4:21 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GRA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 25(4:04 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GRA 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(3:41 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to GRA 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 21.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 20(3:00 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to GRA 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 10(2:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 10. Catch made by A.Anderson at GRA 10. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 10(2:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 10(2:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 10. Catch made by B.Thomas at GRA 10. Gain of 10 yards. B.Thomas for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:00 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good. PENALTY on GRA-D.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:00 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 25(2:00 - 2nd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 25. Catch made by J.Quiett at GRA 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 25.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GRAM 25(1:52 - 2nd) F.Chalk rushed to GRA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 38(1:41 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GRAM 38(1:37 - 2nd) F.Chalk rushed to GRA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 38.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GRAM 38(1:30 - 2nd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Rash.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GRAM 38(1:23 - 2nd) J.Iles punts 47 yards to LSU 15 Center-A.Gonzales. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 15(1:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Hilton. PENALTY on GRA-T.Henry Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 30(1:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 30(1:02 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 30. Catch made by L.Diggs at LSU 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GRA at LSU 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(0:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to GRA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 45(0:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 45. Catch made by B.Thomas at GRA 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 41(0:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LSU 41(0:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Hilton.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - LSU 41(0:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 41. Catch made by M.Nabers at GRA 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 26(0:17 - 2nd) J.Daniels spikes the ball.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 26(0:16 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 26. Catch made by B.Thomas at GRA 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 3(0:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to GRA 3. Catch made by K.Lacy at GRA 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Lacy for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 64 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA 1. Fair catch by N.Lanier.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 25. Catch made by F.Chalk at GRA 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 23(14:13 - 3rd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 23. Catch made by L.Rash at GRA 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 35(13:33 - 3rd) M.Crawley pass complete to GRA 35. Catch made by A.Jones at GRA 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LSU 41(13:04 - 3rd) M.Crawley steps back to pass. M.Crawley pass incomplete intended for L.Rash.
|Int
3 & 4 - LSU 41(13:01 - 3rd) M.Crawley pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 46. Intercepted by G.Penn at LSU 46. Tackled by GRA at LSU 46. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 46(12:29 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 46. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 25.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 25(11:56 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 4 for 21 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GRAM 4(11:22 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GRAM 4(10:39 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GRAM 1(10:14 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - GRAM 1(9:38 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier rushed to GRA End Zone for 1 yards. G.Nussmeier for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good. PENALTY on GRA-D.Jones Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(9:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on GRA-GRA Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 44 yards from LSU 50 to the GRA 6. J.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 9.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 9(9:26 - 3rd) K.Elder rushed to GRA 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 10.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LSU 10(8:46 - 3rd) PENALTY on GRA-M.Priestly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LSU 5(8:30 - 3rd) J.Calvez steps back to pass. J.Calvez pass incomplete intended for K.Elder.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - LSU 5(8:27 - 3rd) J.Calvez steps back to pass. J.Calvez pass incomplete intended for N.Dickerson.
|Punt
4 & 14 - LSU 5(8:21 - 3rd) J.Iles punts 46 yards to LSU 49 Center-A.Gonzales. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 49. Tackled by GRA at GRA 29.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 29(8:08 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to GRA 29. Catch made by A.Anderson at GRA 29. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - GRAM 32(7:34 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 17 for 15 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 17(7:01 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GRAM 15(6:40 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 10.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - GRAM 10(6:00 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 9.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - GRAM 9(5:24 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GRAM 5(4:53 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA End Zone for 5 yards. K.Jackson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:47 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 64 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA 1. J.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LSU 19(4:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on GRA-M.Priestly False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - LSU 14(4:37 - 3rd) J.Calvez pass complete to GRA 14. Catch made by A.Jones at GRA 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 23.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LSU 23(4:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on GRA-C.Hornsby False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - LSU 18(3:54 - 3rd) F.Chalk rushed to GRA 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 19.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LSU 19(3:18 - 3rd) J.Calvez steps back to pass. J.Calvez sacked at GRA 18 for -1 yards (J.Jefferson)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LSU 18(2:31 - 3rd) J.Iles punts 40 yards to LSU 42 Center-A.Gonzales. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 42(2:24 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by M.Markway at LSU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - GRAM 50(1:54 - 3rd) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Sampson.
|+21 YD
3 & 2 - GRAM 50(1:49 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 29 for 21 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 29(1:16 - 3rd) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GRAM 28(0:39 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - GRAM 22(0:07 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to GRA 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 19(15:00 - 4th) G.Nussmeier steps back to pass. G.Nussmeier pass incomplete intended for S.Sampson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRAM 19(14:54 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 17.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - GRAM 17(14:19 - 4th) G.Nussmeier pass complete to GRA 17. Catch made by A.Anderson at GRA 17. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GRA at GRA 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GRAM 3(13:35 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to GRA End Zone for 3 yards. K.Jackson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:30 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 62 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA 3. M.Britten returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at GRA 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 21(13:23 - 4th) J.Calvez steps back to pass. J.Calvez pass incomplete intended for J.Waters.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 21(13:20 - 4th) F.Chalk rushed to GRA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 24.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 24(12:47 - 4th) GRA rushed to GRA 20 for -4 yards. GRA FUMBLES forced by LSU. Fumble RECOVERED by LSU-J.Lee at GRA 20. Tackled by GRA at GRA 20.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 20(12:38 - 4th) R.Collins rushed to GRA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GRAM 14(12:18 - 4th) R.Collins pass complete to GRA 14. Catch made by A.Anderson at GRA 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - GRAM 12(11:43 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 8.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - GRAM 8(11:12 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GRAM 1(10:43 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA End Zone for 1 yards. N.Cain for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the GRA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(10:39 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to GRA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 28(10:11 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to GRA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LSU 28(9:26 - 4th) J.Calvez steps back to pass. J.Calvez pass incomplete intended for N.Lanier.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - LSU 28(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on GRA-GRA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - LSU 23(9:20 - 4th) PENALTY on GRA-M.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-18 YD
4 & 17 - LSU 18(9:20 - 4th) GRA rushed to GRA End Zone for -18 yards. GRA FUMBLES out of bounds. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) T.Rinker kicks 53 yards from GRA 20 to the LSU 27. G.Clayton returns the kickoff. Tackled by GRA at LSU 41.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GRAM 41(9:08 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 44 for 15 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 44(8:14 - 4th) R.Collins rushed to GRA 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GRAM 44(7:58 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - GRAM 42(7:22 - 4th) R.Collins rushed to GRA 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GRAM 29(6:37 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GRAM 29(5:58 - 4th) N.Cain rushed to GRA 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - GRAM 25(5:15 - 4th) R.Collins pass complete to GRA 25. Catch made by K.Pimpton at GRA 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 24.
|+3 YD
4 & 5 - GRAM 24(4:26 - 4th) K.Jackson rushed to GRA 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by GRA at GRA 21.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 21(4:19 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to GRA 40 for 19 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(3:48 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to GRA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at GRA 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 41(3:06 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LSU 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:17 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to LSU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LSU 47(1:38 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LSU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - LSU 43(0:50 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LSU 30 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at LSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 30(0:40 - 4th) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Guidry.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 30(0:34 - 4th) D.Richard rushed to LSU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 28.