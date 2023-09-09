|
|
|HOLY
|BC
Boston College outlasts lightning, Holy Cross to win 31-28
BOSTON (AP) When the lightning rolled in and the game was suspended, Boston College trudged to its locker room while the Holy Cross players whooped their way off the field.
Even though the Eagles were winning by three at the time.
“They looked a little they were a little down, and I needed to pick them back up,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said after his team waited out a 2-hour, 13-minute weather delay to beat Holy Cross 31-28 on Saturday. “They had momentum, but we’re winning the game. And they needed to act like it. And they needed to understand: When you go out back there, stop them, and not be passive, and attack.”
Newly promoted starter Thomas Castellanos threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 69 yards more, and Boston College forced a fumble with 70 seconds left to win the lightning-delayed renewal of a century-old rivalry between the Massachusetts Catholic schools.
A week after losing to Northern Illinois in overtime, BC (1-1) struggled with another non-Power Five team. The No. 5 team in FCS, Holy Cross (1-1) came out of the delay and marched to the Eagles 28 before quarterback Matthew Sluka fumbled and linebacker Vinny DePalma recovered, allowing BC to run out the clock.
“You’re a little unsure, just because this doesn’t happen often. Like, what’s going on?” DePalma said. “But I think pretty quickly everyone’s like, ’They’ve got the ball and they’ve got two minutes to win the game. But we’re up. We’re winning. They’ve got to go through us.”
Castellanos, a Central Florida transfer who took over after two series last week, completed 17 of 23 passes and Kye Robichaux ran for 94 yards and a score for Boston College.
Sluka threw for 130 yards and ran 19 times for 131 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Fuller ran for 109 yards and two scores for the Crusaders.
The game was delayed with lightning in the area after BC punted to the Holy Cross 25 with 1:58 left. On the first play back, Sluka broke free on a quarterback draw, gaining 35 with a path to the end zone before he was pushed out of bounds - barely stepping on the sideline.
"The line got me,” he said. “I knew I was right on the edge of it. ... I thought I had a little bit more space than I did.”
It was first down on the BC 28 with 1:10 left when Sluka scrambled to the right and defensive lineman Neto Okpala stripped the ball and DePalma fell on it.
“Our guys proved that they belonged here, proved that they belonged at this level," Holy Cross coach Bob Chesney said. "I think there were a lot of doubters, a lot of people that did not think we belonged here. ... We knew that we did.”
Castellanos drove the Eagles to two long first-half drives and then a couple of quick ones to take a 24-14 halftime lead.
Sluka helped Holy Cross make it a 31-28 game with 7:26 left, and BC ran another five minutes off the clock before punting it away. A personal foul on the kick started the Crusaders at their own 25 when the game was suspended.
SINGING IN THE RAIN
During the delay, a section of purple-clad Crusader fans remained in the stands behind the north end zone, cheering through the rain.
“I think the fans honestly give us that energy when we came back out there,” Sluka said. “Just seeing what BC had to what we had was unbelievable.”
Fans hopped out of the stands and began running 100-yard sprints across the field. A BC fan in a cowboy hat tried to make off with one of the end zone pylons; another was frog-marched off after mooning a police officer.
When play resumed, the Holy Cross section was mostly full but the rest of the stadium was empty.
“I’ve never seen anything like that. That was a nutty situation,” DePalma said. “I think it honestly, it got us a little fired up. We were ready to go. We were like, ‘Let’s go. Let’s go definitely win this thing now.’”
THE TAKEAWAY
Holy Cross: The teams first played in 1896 and played every year but one from 1944-86 - but just once since then. The Crusaders have not beaten BC since 1978. They were looking for their third straight win over an FBS team.
Boston College: A victory preserves the Eagles' hopes of regaining bowl eligibility after going 3-9 last season. But the struggles over the first two weeks over non-Power Five foes bodes ill.
LONG DRIVES
The teams had one possession each in the first quarter, with BC running 14 plays before Holy Cross tied it 7-all on a 15-play drive that ended with Jordan Fuller’s 2-yard TD run on the first play of the second. Boston College then stretched out another 14-play drive that ended on Ryan O’Keefe’s 14-yard scoring run with 7:06 left in the half.
SHORT DRIVES
After taking the air out of the ball early, the teams showed they can strike quickly, scoring two touchdowns and a field goal in the final 83 seconds of the second quarter.
PERSONNEL SWITCH
Castellanos replaced starter Emmett Morehead after just two series against Northern Illinois and helped BC rally from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a 27-24 overtime loss.
BC also went to Robichaux as its primary running back, instead of incumbent Pat Garwo, who ran for more than 1,000 yards two years ago but had an ankle injury on Saturday. Robichaux spent the past two seasons at Western Kentucky.
UP NEXT
Holy Cross: Visits Yale on Saturday.
Boston College: Hosts No. 4 Florida State on Saturday.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
M. Sluka
9 QB
130 PaYds, 131 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
T. Castellanos
1 QB
204 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 69 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|9
|13
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|7-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|394
|407
|Total Plays
|55
|68
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|203
|Rush Attempts
|40
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.6
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|130
|204
|Comp. - Att.
|10-15
|17-23
|Yards Per Pass
|7.9
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|11-98
|10-109
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-35.3
|3-40.3
|Return Yards
|0
|14
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|204
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|203
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|407
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Sluka 9 QB
|M. Sluka
|10/15
|130
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Sluka 9 QB
|M. Sluka
|20
|131
|2
|35
|
J. Fuller 23 RB
|J. Fuller
|13
|109
|2
|45
|
T. Purdy 20 RB
|T. Purdy
|4
|21
|0
|9
|
J. Forrest 8 RB
|J. Forrest
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Coker 80 WR
|J. Coker
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Q. Gregory 0 WR
|Q. Gregory
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coker 80 WR
|J. Coker
|7
|4
|42
|0
|21
|
J. Shorter 5 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|2
|37
|0
|32
|
T. Purdy 20 RB
|T. Purdy
|3
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
P. Dickson 44 FB
|P. Dickson
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Dobbs 27 LB
|J. Dobbs
|9-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jarmolowich 15 S
|J. Jarmolowich
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Haskins 4 CB
|D. Haskins
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris-Lopez 21 S
|C. Harris-Lopez
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Spence 2 CB
|T. Spence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Smith 29 S
|S. Smith
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Springer 91 DL
|D. Springer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaganek 46 DL
|B. Vaganek
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ross 18 DL
|C. Ross
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bolden 22 LB
|D. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Monte 7 LB
|F. Monte
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Robinson 97 DL
|W. Robinson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Donalds 59 DL
|D. Donalds
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Palenzuela 53 K
|L. Palenzuela
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Haughney 95 P
|P. Haughney
|3
|35.3
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Q. Gregory 0 WR
|Q. Gregory
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Castellanos 1 QB
|T. Castellanos
|17/23
|204
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 5 RB
|K. Robichaux
|19
|94
|1
|13
|
T. Castellanos 1 QB
|T. Castellanos
|16
|69
|0
|18
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|4
|20
|0
|10
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|14
|1
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|70
|0
|47
|
L. Bond 11 WR
|L. Bond
|6
|5
|55
|0
|23
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|7
|4
|29
|0
|15
|
K. Robichaux 5 RB
|K. Robichaux
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Franklin 17 TE
|J. Franklin
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
G. Takacs 80 TE
|G. Takacs
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Arnold 5 LB
|K. Arnold
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Jones 1 DB
|E. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pupel 35 DB
|J. Pupel
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Batson 23 DB
|C. Batson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Horsley 96 DT
|C. Horsley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. McGowan 33 LB
|O. McGowan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jackson 24 CB
|A. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cheek 10 DB
|J. Cheek
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rooks 91 DL
|G. Rooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okpala 4 DE
|N. Okpala
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sillah 11 DE
|S. Sillah
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ezeiruaku 6 DE
|D. Ezeiruaku
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kolenge 17 DL
|E. Kolenge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 8 LB
|J. Blackwell
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Connor 95 K
|L. Connor
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Candotti 43 P
|S. Candotti
|3
|40.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
R. O'Keefe 4 WR
|R. O'Keefe
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 0 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|7.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Norris kicks 64 yards from HC 35 to the BC 1. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Duchemin; D.Spinogatti at BC 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(14:51 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs; J.Jarmolowich at BC 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - BC 22(14:16 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Spence at BC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 29(13:52 - 1st) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BC 29(13:50 - 1st) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 29. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at BC 29. Gain of 8 yards. R.O'Keefe FUMBLES forced by T.Spence. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-BC at BC 34. R.O'Keefe FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - BC 34(13:06 - 1st) T.Castellanos rushed to HC 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Harris-Lopez; D.Haskins at HC 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(12:14 - 1st) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 48. Catch made by K.Robichaux at HC 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - BC 40(11:43 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at HC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 31(11:24 - 1st) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 31. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at HC 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris-Lopez at HC 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BC 29(10:59 - 1st) T.Castellanos scrambles to HC 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by HC at HC 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BC 25(10:40 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs; C.Harris-Lopez at HC 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(10:12 - 1st) T.Castellanos rushed to HC 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Bolden at HC 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - BC 19(9:44 - 1st) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 19. Catch made by L.Bond at HC 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Smith at HC 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 3(9:20 - 1st) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BC 3(9:17 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to HC End Zone for 3 yards. K.Robichaux for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 1st) L.Connor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 1st) L.Lumbardo kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the HC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 25(8:52 - 1st) T.Purdy rushed to HC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at HC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - HOLY 31(8:27 - 1st) M.Sluka pass complete to HC 31. Catch made by T.Purdy at HC 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BC at HC 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - HOLY 31(7:53 - 1st) PENALTY on HC-E.Schon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - HOLY 26(7:53 - 1st) M.Sluka pass complete to HC 26. Catch made by J.Coker at HC 26. Gain of 9 yards. BC ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 35(7:18 - 1st) M.Sluka scrambles to HC 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.McGowan at HC 36.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - HOLY 36(7:00 - 1st) M.Sluka scrambles to BC 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 47(6:39 - 1st) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka pass incomplete intended for J.Coker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOLY 47(6:33 - 1st) T.Purdy rushed to BC 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 38.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - HOLY 38(6:10 - 1st) Q.Gregory rushed to BC 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - HOLY 40(5:33 - 1st) M.Sluka rushed to BC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pupel at BC 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 35(4:40 - 1st) J.Fuller rushed to BC 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pupel; D.Ezeiruaku at BC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - HOLY 27(4:02 - 1st) M.Sluka scrambles to BC 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pupel at BC 19. PENALTY on HC-HC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 12 - HOLY 37(3:56 - 1st) M.Sluka scrambles to BC 16 for 21 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 16(3:24 - 1st) J.Fuller rushed to BC 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pupel at BC 11.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - HOLY 11(3:03 - 1st) J.Fuller rushed to BC 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - HOLY 9(2:47 - 1st) M.Sluka rushed to BC 5 for yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at BC 5. PENALTY on HC-P.McMurtrie Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 13 - HOLY 19(2:17 - 1st) M.Sluka pass complete to BC 19. Catch made by P.Dickson at BC 19. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by A.Jackson at BC 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOLY 2(15:00 - 2nd) J.Fuller rushed to BC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Fuller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) L.Palenzuela extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 2nd) D.Porto kicks 62 yards from HC 35 to the BC 3. R.O'Keefe returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Forrest; C.Harris-Lopez at BC 18. PENALTY on BC-J.Marinaro Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 9(14:46 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Haskins at BC 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 14(14:28 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to BC 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Robinson; D.Donalds at BC 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - BC 18(13:56 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at BC 22.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BC 22(13:43 - 2nd) T.Castellanos scrambles to BC 27 for 5 yards. T.Castellanos ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - BC 27(12:53 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at BC 31.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - BC 31(12:12 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 44 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at BC 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 44(11:35 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BC 44(11:31 - 2nd) T.Castellanos rushed to BC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at BC 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - BC 48(11:03 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 47.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - BC 47(10:39 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs; F.Monte at HC 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 45(9:49 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for J.Williams. PENALTY on HC-T.Spence Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(9:49 - 2nd) T.Castellanos scrambles to HC 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by HC at HC 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - BC 26(9:19 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 26. Catch made by J.Griffin at HC 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Spence at HC 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 16(8:47 - 2nd) C.Barfield rushed to HC 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - BC 14(7:21 - 2nd) R.O'Keefe rushed to HC End Zone for 14 yards. R.O'Keefe for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:06 - 2nd) L.Connor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:06 - 2nd) L.Lumbardo kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the HC End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 25(7:06 - 2nd) M.Sluka scrambles to HC 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by D.Ezeiruaku at HC 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 41(6:40 - 2nd) T.Purdy rushed to HC 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Rooks at HC 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOLY 46(5:49 - 2nd) M.Sluka pass complete to HC 46. Catch made by J.Shorter at HC 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pupel at BC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 49(5:19 - 2nd) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka pass incomplete intended for J.Coker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOLY 49(5:12 - 2nd) M.Sluka rushed to BC 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; N.Okpala at BC 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - HOLY 49(4:34 - 2nd) M.Sluka scrambles to BC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Sillah; K.Arnold at BC 48.
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOLY 48(3:52 - 2nd) P.Haughney punts 28 yards to BC 20 Center-HC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BC 20(3:38 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Robinson; D.Haskins at BC 26.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BC 26(2:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - BC 21(2:59 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 21. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at BC 21. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by C.Harris-Lopez at BC 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BC 36(2:32 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 36. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HC at BC 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - BC 45(2:04 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for L.Bond.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - BC 45(1:59 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris-Lopez at BC 47.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(1:52 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 47. Gain of 47 yards. J.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - BC 6(1:42 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - BC 2(1:35 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Haskins; C.Ross at HC 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - BC 2(1:28 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 2. Catch made by G.Takacs at HC 2. Gain of 2 yards. G.Takacs for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:23 - 2nd) L.Connor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:23 - 2nd) L.Lumbardo kicks 57 yards from BC 35 to the HC 8. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOLY 35(1:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on BC-D.Reynolds Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 50(1:23 - 2nd) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka pass incomplete intended for T.Purdy.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - HOLY 50(1:17 - 2nd) M.Sluka pass complete to BC 50. Catch made by J.Coker at BC 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 40.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 40(1:01 - 2nd) M.Sluka pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by J.Shorter at BC 40. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by J.Cheek at BC 8. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - HOLY 8(0:56 - 2nd) M.Sluka scrambles to BC End Zone for 8 yards. M.Sluka for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:46 - 2nd) L.Palenzuela extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:46 - 2nd) D.Porto kicks 63 yards from HC 35 to the BC 2. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(0:46 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by K.Robichaux at BC 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Haskins at BC 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BC 32(0:31 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe. PENALTY on HC-E.Thompson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BC 47(0:31 - 2nd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by D.Tomlin at BC 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at HC 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BC 35(0:18 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for J.Griffin. PENALTY on HC-D.Haskins Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 20(0:18 - 2nd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for G.Takacs.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - BC 20(0:13 - 2nd) T.Castellanos scrambles to HC 19 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Haskins at HC 19.
|Field Goal
3 & 9 - BC 27(0:06 - 2nd) L.Connor 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BC Holder-BC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Lumbardo kicks 59 yards from BC 35 to the HC 6. Q.Gregory returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.McGowan at HC 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 21(14:44 - 3rd) T.Purdy rushed to HC 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at HC 22.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - HOLY 22(14:18 - 3rd) M.Sluka pass complete to HC 22. Catch made by T.Purdy at HC 22. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by O.McGowan at HC 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 45(13:35 - 3rd) J.Fuller rushed to BC 10 for 45 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 10(12:58 - 3rd) J.Fuller rushed to BC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at BC 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - HOLY 8(12:40 - 3rd) M.Sluka scrambles to BC End Zone for 8 yards. M.Sluka for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:40 - 3rd) L.Palenzuela extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 3rd) D.Porto kicks 57 yards from HC 35 to the BC 8. Fair catch by J.Williams.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(12:40 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at BC 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - BC 27(12:12 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for K.Robichaux. PENALTY on BC-BC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - BC 17(12:12 - 3rd) T.Castellanos rushed to BC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Haskins at BC 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(11:25 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 23. Catch made by R.O'Keefe at BC 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Spence at BC 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BC 27(10:41 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 48 yards to HC 25 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Coker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 25(10:31 - 3rd) M.Sluka scrambles to HC 25 for 0 yards. BC ran out of bounds.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - HOLY 25(9:39 - 3rd) M.Sluka rushed to HC 45 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Arnold at HC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 45(1:56 - 3rd) M.Sluka rushed to HC 45 for 0 yards. BC ran out of bounds. PENALTY on BC-A.Jackson Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. PENALTY on HC-P.McMurtrie Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOLY 40(8:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on HC-C.Nolan False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - HOLY 45(8:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on HC-B.Shipman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - HOLY 50(8:17 - 3rd) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka pass incomplete intended for J.Coker.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - HOLY 50(8:12 - 3rd) M.Sluka rushed to BC 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; V.DePalma at BC 50.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - HOLY 50(7:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on HC-HC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - HOLY 45(7:30 - 3rd) M.Sluka pass complete to HC 45. Catch made by J.Coker at HC 45. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at HC 47.
|Punt
4 & 23 - HOLY 47(7:04 - 3rd) P.Haughney punts 37 yards to BC 16 Center-HC. J.Williams returned punt from the BC 16. Tackled by T.Spence at BC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BC 15(7:00 - 3rd) C.Barfield rushed to BC 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at BC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 25(6:33 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by L.Bond at BC 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Haskins at BC 25.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - BC 25(5:27 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to BC 25. Catch made by J.Williams at BC 25. Gain of 23 yards. J.Williams FUMBLES forced by J.Jarmolowich. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-C.Barfield at BC 48. Tackled by HC at BC 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 48(4:33 - 3rd) C.Barfield rushed to HC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ross at HC 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - BC 48(3:09 - 3rd) T.Castellanos scrambles to HC 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by HC at HC 43. PENALTY on BC-T.Castellanos Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - BC 42(3:11 - 3rd) T.Castellanos scrambles to HC 48 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by F.Monte at HC 48.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - BC 48(3:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on BC-BC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
3 & 11 - BC 47(3:08 - 3rd) S.Candotti punts 40 yards to HC 13 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Coker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 13(3:31 - 3rd) M.Sluka rushed to HC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Blackwell; V.DePalma at HC 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOLY 15(2:45 - 3rd) J.Fuller rushed to HC 17 for 2 yards. J.Fuller FUMBLES forced by K.Arnold. Fumble RECOVERED by HC-C.Hanson at HC 17. Tackled by BC at HC 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOLY 17(2:12 - 3rd) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|Punt
4 & 6 - HOLY 17(2:11 - 3rd) P.Haughney punts 41 yards to BC 42 Center-HC. J.Williams returned punt from the BC 42. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BC 43(2:07 - 3rd) T.Castellanos steps back to pass. T.Castellanos pass incomplete intended for R.O'Keefe.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - BC 43(2:02 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at HC 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - BC 35(1:28 - 3rd) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at HC 30.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - BC 30(0:27 - 3rd) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 30. Catch made by L.Bond at HC 30. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at HC 7. PENALTY on HC-D.Haskins Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - BC 3(0:27 - 3rd) T.Castellanos rushed to HC 3 for -2 yards. T.Castellanos FUMBLES forced by HC. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-T.Castellanos at HC 3. Tackled by HC at HC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - BC 5(15:00 - 4th) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 5. Catch made by J.Franklin at HC 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Franklin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 4th) L.Connor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 4th) L.Lumbardo kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the HC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 25(14:55 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to HC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma; J.Blackwell at HC 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOLY 31(14:10 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to HC 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Horsley at HC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOLY 34(13:34 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to HC 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold; C.Horsley at HC 34.
|+13 YD
4 & 1 - HOLY 34(12:50 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to HC 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at HC 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 47(11:47 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to HC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at HC 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOLY 48(11:30 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to BC 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Arnold at BC 48.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - HOLY 48(10:47 - 4th) M.Sluka pass complete to BC 48. Catch made by J.Coker at BC 48. Gain of 21 yards. J.Coker ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOLY 27(9:43 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to BC 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Batson at BC 22. PENALTY on HC-J.Petersen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 20 - HOLY 37(9:51 - 4th) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka sacked at BC 40 for -3 yards (S.Sillah)
|+2 YD
2 & 23 - HOLY 40(9:01 - 4th) J.Coker rushed to BC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Cheek at BC 38.
|Penalty
3 & 21 - HOLY 38(8:00 - 4th) M.Sluka steps back to pass. M.Sluka sacked at BC 46 for -8 yards (V.DePalma) PENALTY on BC-N.Okpala Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 23(8:00 - 4th) J.Forrest rushed to BC 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Sillah; J.Blackwell at BC 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - HOLY 20(6:59 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to BC 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Jones at BC 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - HOLY 15(6:20 - 4th) J.Fuller rushed to BC End Zone for 15 yards. J.Fuller for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 4th) L.Palenzuela extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 4th) D.Porto kicks 52 yards from HC 35 to the BC 13. Fair catch by R.O'Keefe.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 25(7:26 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Vaganek at BC 29.
|-6 YD
2 & 6 - BC 29(6:37 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to BC 23 for -6 yards. Tackled by S.Smith at BC 23.
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - BC 23(6:08 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to BC 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harris-Lopez at BC 34.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - BC 34(5:10 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at BC 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BC 40(4:37 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to BC 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Springer at BC 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BC 48(4:16 - 4th) K.Robichaux rushed to HC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Dobbs at HC 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(3:39 - 4th) T.Castellanos pass complete to HC 49. Catch made by L.Bond at HC 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Smith at HC 42.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - BC 42(2:59 - 4th) PENALTY on BC-BC False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - BC 47(2:59 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to HC 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by HC at HC 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - BC 50(2:07 - 4th) T.Castellanos rushed to HC 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Jarmolowich at HC 43.
|Punt
4 & 4 - BC 43(2:03 - 4th) S.Candotti punts 33 yards to HC 10 Center-BC. Fair catch by J.Coker. PENALTY on BC-Q.Hutchins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 25(1:56 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to BC 40 for 35 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 40(1:49 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to BC 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.DePalma at BC 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - HOLY 39(1:19 - 4th) M.Sluka pass complete to BC 39. Catch made by HC at BC 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Kolenge at BC 28.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - HOLY 28(1:12 - 4th) M.Sluka rushed to BC 33 for -5 yards. M.Sluka FUMBLES forced by N.Okpala. Fumble RECOVERED by BC-V.DePalma at BC 33. Tackled by HC at BC 33.