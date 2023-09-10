|
|
|HOU
|RICE
Daniels passes for 401 yards, Rice stuns Houston in double OT, 43-41
HOUSTON (AP) JT Daniels tied a career high passing for 401 yards and three scores, Daelen Alexander rushed for three touchdowns and Rice defeated Houston 43-41 in double overtime in the 42nd Bayou Bucket, on Saturday.
“To win the bucket for the first time in 12 years and get it back was one of our goals this season,” Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said. “That’s a big deal for our program. To beat a Big 12 team is a big deal for our program.”
The victory for Rice snapped a seven-game win streak for Houston in the series. The last win for the Owls over Houston came on October 16, 2010, when they beat the Cougars 34-31. This is only the second time a game in the Bayou Bucket series has gone to overtime. The last time was September 2, 2000.
Daniels finished 28-for-42 passing and registered his second career 400-yard game. His only other came against Mississippi State on November 21, 2020.
“This is just the start of what he can do,” Bloomgren said. “He played good today. but he didn't play his best game. We're going to see better. That's exciting. There's a lot of good.”
Rice started the second overtime with a 3-yard rushing score by Alexander. He also ran in the two-point conversion to give the Owls the 43-35 lead. The Cougars answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Donovan Smith, to make it 43-41. On the two-point conversion attempt, Smith’s pass was broken up by the Rice defense, securing the win.
The Rice fans and students stormed the field after fireworks shot off above the scoreboard and video boards on each end of Rice Stadium.
“I can’t explain it," Houston coach Dana Holgorsen said. "Maybe it’s a trap game. Maybe it’s a trophy game. Maybe it’s a rivalry game. Maybe we were looking forward to the Big 12 and TCU. I don’t know. Maybe we didn’t respect our opponent and they whipped our tail. At the end of the day it’s on me.”
In the first overtime period, Smith hit Matthew Golden for a 2-yard score to give the Cougars a 35-28 lead. Rice answered the score with a 3-yard score by Alexander to send the game to double overtime.
“Just to finish,” Alexander said. “We worked real hard as a team throughout the week to get to that moment. I didn't want to waste it. Lose the Bucket. So, my goal was to finish the game.”
With just 15 seconds remaining in the game, Smith plunged in for his second touchdown of the night to complete a 21-point fourth quarter comeback for Houston, forcing overtime. A 14-yard touchdown run by Stacy Sneed with 3:46 to go in the game cut the lead to 28-21.
Smith completed 24 of 42 passes for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for 57 yards and three scores on 16 carries. Samuel Brown led Houston in receiving with 138 yards on nine catches.
Rice raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter as Daniels connected with Luke McCaffrey on 10- and 32-yard touchdown passes. Then the Owls made it 28-0 with 8:32 to go in the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown reception by Braylen Walker.
“The first 24 to 26 minutes of the game was Rice Owl football,” Bloomgren said. “It was the jump from game one to game two we wanted to see.”
McCaffrey finished with seven catches for 99 yards and two scores. Dean Connors had seven receptions for 82 yards and eight carries for 48 yards for the Owls.
Houston was held scoreless until Smith hit Golden in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard score with 2:42 left in the first half to cut its deficit to 28-7 at the half.
“I sensed it Wednesday that it meant more to them than it did to us," Holgorsen said. "I tried to get our attention Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and today. First half was unacceptable.”
MCCAFFREY ONE-HANDED CATCH
McCaffrey, who is the younger brother of San Francisco 49er Christian McCaffrey, had his own highlight-reel catch on Saturday. With three minutes left in the first quarter, McCaffrey reeled in an incredible one-handed diving catch in the left corner of the end zone. McCaffrey, as he was diving to the ground, tipped the ball with two fingers on his left hand back towards him and reeled it in for the score. His helmet came off during the play, he got up, screamed and pointed to the sky in celebration.
“That was just how we drew it up,” McCaffrey said. “It was drawn up where he's going to put it low and I reach one hand out. It was cool to see that come into fruition.”
THE TAKEAWAY
Rice: After being held to 176 total yards of offense against Texas last week, the Owls took a big step forward on offense as they finished with 470 against the Cougars.
Houston: Houston also had trouble converting on critical fourth downs. In the third quarter, the Cougars’ two drives both ended on failed fourth-down conversions and they failed to score any points in the quarter.
UP NEXT
Rice: The Owls host Texas Southern on Saturday.
Houston: The Cougars host last season’s national runner-up TCU in its inaugural Big 12 Conference game.
---
|
D. Smith
1 QB
260 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 57 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
J. Daniels
18 QB
401 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -7 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|14
|17
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-17
|8-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|444
|470
|Total Plays
|81
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|69
|Rush Attempts
|38
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.2
|Yards Passing
|260
|401
|Comp. - Att.
|24-43
|28-42
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-44
|4-38
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-53.0
|4-40.3
|Return Yards
|24
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-24
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|260
|PASS YDS
|401
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|69
|
|
|444
|TOTAL YDS
|470
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith 1 QB
|D. Smith
|24/42
|260
|2
|1
|
J. Manjack IV 0 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|8
|60
|0
|23
|
D. Smith 1 QB
|D. Smith
|16
|57
|3
|22
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|9
|41
|1
|14
|
P. Jenkins 23 RB
|P. Jenkins
|4
|27
|0
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown 4 WR
|S. Brown
|12
|9
|138
|0
|52
|
M. Golden 2 WR
|M. Golden
|13
|5
|60
|2
|39
|
J. Manjack IV 0 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|6
|4
|35
|0
|16
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|3
|3
|22
|0
|20
|
J. Cobbs 18 WR
|J. Cobbs
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Johnson 12 WR
|S. Johnson
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Hogan 1 DB
|A. Hogan
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ceaser 9 DL
|N. Ceaser
|3-3
|2.0
|0
|
I. Hamilton 23 DB
|I. Hamilton
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morris 25 LB
|J. Morris
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Haulcy 24 DB
|A. Haulcy
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 8 LB
|M. Robinson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 15 DB
|M. Fleming
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Emery 3 DB
|J. Emery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Guzman 6 DB
|N. Guzman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 LB
|H. Hypolite
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mack 13 DL
|B. Mack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Holmes Jr. 18 DL
|A. Holmes Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Strong 90 DL
|Z. Strong
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 12 DL
|D. Ugwoegbu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Martin 41 K
|J. Martin
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|3
|53.0
|1
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|2
|11.0
|14
|0
|
P. Jenkins 23 RB
|P. Jenkins
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 15 DB
|M. Fleming
|2
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|28/42
|401
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|8
|48
|0
|37
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|10
|19
|0
|4
|
D. Alexander 20 RB
|D. Alexander
|5
|13
|3
|7
|
M. Barnett 30 FB
|M. Barnett
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|3
|-7
|0
|9
|
K. Campbell 1 WR
|K. Campbell
|2
|-8
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|12
|7
|99
|2
|32
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|7
|7
|82
|0
|20
|
B. Walker 81 WR
|B. Walker
|6
|4
|69
|1
|18
|
J. Johnson-McCray 3 WR
|J. Johnson-McCray
|4
|2
|40
|0
|23
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
B. Groen 14 TE
|B. Groen
|4
|3
|32
|0
|23
|
K. Campbell 1 WR
|K. Campbell
|2
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
R. MacNeill 80 WR
|R. MacNeill
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Q. Jackson 16 RB
|Q. Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coco 44 DE
|C. Coco
|4-2
|2.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wyatt 41 S
|P. Wyatt
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jean 22 CB
|J. Jean
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 S
|G. Taylor
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 45 DL
|D. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Mojarro 7 TE
|E. Mojarro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Arkansas 6 LB
|D. Arkansas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anigbogu 7 S
|C. Anigbogu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Devones 2 CB
|T. Devones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Morris III 30 DL
|E. Morris III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Horn 15 K
|T. Horn
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 23 P
|C. Hunt
|4
|40.3
|0
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|3
|18.0
|26
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Campbell 1 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Martin kicks 56 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE 9. S.Fresch returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at RICE 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 22. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 22. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 30(14:32 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34(13:51 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RICE 38(13:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Walker.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 38(13:13 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by R.MacNeill at RICE 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(12:47 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 47(12:32 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to HOU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 47.
|+35 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 47(11:51 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by J.Otoviano at HOU 47. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 12(10:56 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to HOU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 10(10:19 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 10. Gain of 10 yards. L.McCaffrey for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:11 - 1st) T.Horn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:11 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:32 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to HOU 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at HOU 32. PENALTY on HOU-M.Golden Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 13 - HOU 22(10:03 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 32(9:12 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 36.
|Int
1 & 10 - HOU 35(8:38 - 1st) D.Smith pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 39. Intercepted by T.Devones at HOU 39. Tackled by HOU at HOU 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 39(8:25 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by D.Connors at HOU 39. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at HOU 39.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 39(8:05 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 39. Catch made by B.Walker at HOU 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 21.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 21(7:18 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by D.Connors at HOU 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 8(6:26 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to HOU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 4(5:55 - 1st) M.Barnett rushed to HOU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 2(5:11 - 1st) D.Alexander rushed to HOU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 1(4:25 - 1st) D.Alexander rushed to HOU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Alexander for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:15 - 1st) T.Horn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(4:17 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 25(4:13 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOU 25(4:05 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOU 25(3:50 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 44 yards to RICE 31 Center-J.Garza. K.Campbell returned punt from the RICE 31. Tackled by HOU at RICE 31. PENALTY on RICE-S.Bowling Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31(3:50 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to HOU 32 for 37 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 32(3:10 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 32(3:07 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 32. Gain of 32 yards. L.McCaffrey for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) T.Horn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 58 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU 7. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hook at HOU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 15(2:53 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 15(2:49 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at HOU 21.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 21(2:19 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Devones at HOU 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(1:57 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at HOU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 33(1:31 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at HOU 40.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(1:07 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 40. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 40. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by D.Green at HOU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - HOU 34(0:32 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|Sack
3 & 16 - HOU 34(0:28 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at HOU 26 for -8 yards (C.Coco)
|Punt
4 & 24 - HOU 26(15:00 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 66 yards to RICE 8 Center-J.Garza. Downed by HOU.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 8(14:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 8(14:41 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by J.Johnson-McCray at RICE 8. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Guzman at RICE 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(14:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 25(8:32 - 2nd) K.Campbell rushed to RICE 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at RICE 23.
|+17 YD
3 & 12 - RICE 23(12:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 23. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at RICE 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 40(12:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Devones. PENALTY on HOU-A.Haulcy Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 45(12:11 - 2nd) D.Connors rushed to HOU 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by B.Mack at HOU 50.
|+23 YD
2 & 15 - RICE 50(11:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 50. Catch made by B.Groen at HOU 50. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 27.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 27(10:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by K.Campbell at HOU 27. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 11.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(10:09 - 2nd) K.Campbell rushed to HOU 17 for -6 yards. Tackled by I.Hamilton at HOU 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - RICE 17(9:28 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to HOU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; N.Ceaser at HOU 15.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - RICE 15(8:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by B.Walker at HOU 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Walker for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) T.Horn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 53 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU 12. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Mojarro at HOU 26.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(8:27 - 2nd) P.Jenkins rushed to HOU 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at HOU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 48(7:39 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 48. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 48. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 48(7:39 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to RICE 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 47(7:17 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to RICE 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 44.
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - HOU 44(6:20 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by S.Brown at RICE 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 30(6:04 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 30(5:51 - 2nd) P.Jenkins rushed to RICE 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Mojarro at RICE 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 30(4:58 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by S.Johnson at RICE 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 27.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - HOU 27(4:39 - 2nd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15(4:34 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 13(3:30 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; D.Carroll at RICE 10.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 10(2:50 - 2nd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 10. Gain of 10 yards. M.Golden for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:44 - 2nd) J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) J.Martin kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE 2. S.Fresch returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Robinson at RICE 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 28(2:34 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Jackson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - RICE 28(2:25 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at RICE 20 for -8 yards (N.Ceaser)
|+23 YD
3 & 18 - RICE 20(2:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by J.Johnson-McCray at RICE 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43(1:50 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at HOU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(1:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by B.Groen at HOU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 41.
|+18 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 41(0:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by B.Walker at HOU 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 23.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 23(0:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by D.Connors at HOU 23. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Z.Strong; A.Haulcy at HOU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 9(0:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Jackson.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RICE 9(0:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|Int
3 & 9 - RICE 9(0:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at HOU End Zone. Intercepted by I.Hamilton at HOU End Zone. Tackled by RICE at HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Jenkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Ahoia at HOU 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15(14:55 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to HOU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 22(14:35 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to HOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; D.Carroll at HOU 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 24(14:09 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to HOU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at HOU 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(13:32 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by T.Mathis at HOU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coco; J.Pearcy at HOU 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 32(13:00 - 3rd) D.Smith scrambles to RICE 46 for 22 yards. D.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 46(12:19 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by S.Brown at RICE 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32(11:48 - 3rd) P.Jenkins rushed to RICE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 30(11:19 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(10:39 - 3rd) P.Jenkins rushed to RICE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Morris at RICE 17.
|Sack
2 & 7 - HOU 17(10:00 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at RICE 18 for -1 yards (B.Boenisch) PENALTY on HOU-R.Unije Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - HOU 18(9:27 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Cobbs at RICE 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at RICE 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(8:46 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 10. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at RICE 11.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - HOU 11(8:07 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - HOU 11(8:00 - 3rd) D.Smith scrambles to RICE 8 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Coco at RICE 8.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - HOU 8(7:34 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 8(7:23 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at RICE 9.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RICE 9(6:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Walker.
|+20 YD
3 & 9 - RICE 9(6:39 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 9. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 9. Gain of 20 yards. D.Connors ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(6:02 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at RICE 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 31(5:21 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 31. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at RICE 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 36(4:39 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson; N.Ceaser at RICE 36.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 36(3:31 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 64 yards to HOU End Zone Center-C.Connell. Touchback. PENALTY on HOU-T.Cheeks Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 10(3:31 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 10. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 10. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(3:07 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(2:59 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by S.Brown at RICE 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Anigbogu at RICE 33.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOU 33(2:27 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - HOU 33(2:21 - 3rd) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 33(2:17 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Hamilton at RICE 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 39(2:07 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 46 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hogan at RICE 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 46(1:20 - 3rd) D.Connors rushed to RICE 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite at RICE 46.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 46(0:40 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 46. Gain of 18 yards. B.Walker FUMBLES forced by I.Hamilton. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-M.Robinson at HOU 36. Tackled by RICE at HOU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(0:29 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 36. Catch made by T.Mathis at HOU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at RICE 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(0:09 - 3rd) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by J.Manjack at RICE 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 28.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(15:00 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to RICE 5 for 23 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt at RICE 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 5(14:38 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to RICE 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; J.Pearcy at RICE 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 1(14:25 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 1(14:10 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. D.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:05 - 4th) J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:05 - 4th) J.Martin kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 25(14:05 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by HOU at RICE 33. PENALTY on RICE-B.Groen Offensive Low Block 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 22 - RICE 13(13:30 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at RICE 5 for -8 yards (N.Ceaser)
|+5 YD
2 & 30 - RICE 5(12:50 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to RICE 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Holmes at RICE 10.
|+16 YD
3 & 25 - RICE 10(12:13 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 10. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 10. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Haulcy; D.Ugwoegbu at RICE 26. PENALTY on RICE-R.MacNeill Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 26(11:36 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 33 yards to HOU 41 Center-C.Connell. M.Fleming returned punt from the HOU 41. Tackled by G.Hargon at RICE 47.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47(11:18 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to RICE 35 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jean at RICE 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 35(11:04 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by T.Mathis at RICE 35. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 38.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - HOU 38(10:34 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|Sack
3 & 13 - HOU 38(10:22 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith sacked at RICE 49 for -11 yards (C.Coco)
|Punt
4 & 24 - HOU 49(9:45 - 4th) L.Wilkins punts 49 yards to RICE End Zone Center-J.Garza. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20(9:30 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at RICE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RICE 29(8:56 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 29(8:43 - 4th) D.Alexander rushed to RICE 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at RICE 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(8:10 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Hamilton; M.Robinson at RICE 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 35(7:32 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at RICE 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - RICE 44(6:44 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to RICE 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Haulcy at RICE 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - RICE 44(6:30 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to HOU 17 Center-C.Connell. M.Fleming returned punt from the HOU 17. M.Fleming ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(5:50 - 4th) D.Smith scrambles to HOU 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Arkansas at HOU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 43(5:32 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 43(5:28 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at HOU 47.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - HOU 47(4:50 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|+39 YD
4 & 6 - HOU 47(4:38 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 47. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 14.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14(3:53 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to RICE End Zone for 14 yards. S.Sneed for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:46 - 4th) J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:46 - 4th) J.Martin kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE 1. S.Fresch returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Mathis at RICE 16. PENALTY on RICE-A.Broussard Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 8(3:38 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at RICE 15.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - RICE 15(3:10 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson-McCray.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RICE 15(3:02 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson-McCray.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 15(2:56 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 25 yards to RICE 40 Center-C.Connell. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(2:49 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to RICE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 34(2:25 - 4th) T.Mathis rushed to RICE 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coco; D.Carroll at RICE 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 31(1:59 - 4th) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; P.Wyatt at RICE 29.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29(1:41 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by S.Brown at RICE 29. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Jean at RICE 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 11(1:27 - 4th) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 11(1:25 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to RICE 3 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 3(0:41 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to RICE 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 1(0:35 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 1 yards. D.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 4th) J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 5) J.Manjack steps back to pass. J.Manjack pass incomplete intended for M.Golden.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 5) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by S.Brown at RICE 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 11(0:00 - 5) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 11.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 11(0:00 - 5) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by J.Manjack at RICE 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 2(0:00 - 5) D.Smith pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 2. Gain of 2 yards. M.Golden for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) J.Martin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on HOU-N.Ceaser Encroachment 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 5 - RICE 20(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by B.Groen at HOU 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 17.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 17(0:00 - 5) D.Connors rushed to HOU 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at HOU 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 15(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 15(0:00 - 5) J.Daniels scrambles to HOU 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 6. PENALTY on HOU-A.Hogan Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 3(0:00 - 5) D.Alexander rushed to HOU End Zone for 3 yards. D.Alexander for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) T.Horn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:00 - 6) J.Daniels pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 7.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 7(0:00 - 6) J.Otoviano rushed to HOU 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser; J.Morris at HOU 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 4(0:00 - 6) M.Barnett rushed to HOU 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - RICE 1(0:00 - 6) D.Alexander rushed to HOU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Alexander for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for RICE. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on HOU-A.Haulcy Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Alexander rushed to HOU 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:00 - 6) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coco at RICE 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 21(0:00 - 6) D.Smith rushed to RICE 18 for 3 yards. D.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 18(0:00 - 6) D.Smith rushed to RICE 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 12.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12(0:00 - 6) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wyatt; G.Taylor at RICE 8.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - HOU 8(0:00 - 6) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack. PENALTY on RICE-J.Jean Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 2(0:00 - 6) D.Smith rushed to RICE End Zone for 2 yards. D.Smith for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 6) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for HOU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.