|IDAHO
|NEVADA
McCoy, Idaho demolish Nevada in lopsided win
RENO, Nev. (AP) Gevani McCoy completed 71% of his passes to amass 313 yards passing and two touchdowns and FCS No. 12 Idaho dismantled Nevada 33-6 on Saturday.
McCoy, who was 15-for-21 passing, set the tone early when on the first play from scrimmage he connected with Turon Ivy Jr. on a 75-yard score for a lead that was never challenged.
Brendon Lewis threw for 104 yards for Nevada which now has been outscored 99-20 in its first two games of the season.
Nine decades after their first meeting, the two former conference foes met for the first time since 2011. The Wolf Pack leads the all-time series 20-10. Idaho (2-0) hadn't beaten Nevada (0-2) since 1999.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|460
|260
|Total Plays
|60
|63
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|176
|115
|Rush Attempts
|39
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.8
|Yards Passing
|284
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|14-21
|20-39
|Yards Per Pass
|11.7
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|3
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-65.0
|3-34.3
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|284
|PASS YDS
|145
|176
|RUSH YDS
|115
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|260
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. McCoy 4 QB
|G. McCoy
|15/21
|313
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Woods 5 RB
|A. Woods
|18
|72
|0
|30
|
G. McCoy 4 QB
|G. McCoy
|6
|47
|0
|40
|
N. Romano 3 RB
|N. Romano
|7
|33
|1
|16
|
G. Robinson 21 RB
|G. Robinson
|6
|13
|0
|4
|
J. Layne 2 QB
|J. Layne
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hatten 80 WR
|H. Hatten
|7
|5
|85
|0
|38
|
T. Ivy Jr. 8 TE
|T. Ivy Jr.
|3
|2
|82
|1
|75
|
J. Jackson 1 WR
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|45
|0
|40
|
N. Romano 3 RB
|N. Romano
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
T. Traynor 0 WR
|T. Traynor
|4
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Schuster 81 TE
|J. Schuster
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Moore 84 TE
|A. Moore
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
J. Dwyer 6 WR
|J. Dwyer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Bertram 31 LB
|M. Bertram
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harris 2 DB
|M. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Layne 36 LB
|D. Layne
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Krotzer 96 DL
|Z. Krotzer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCormick 18 DB
|T. McCormick
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beachem 14 DB
|K. Beachem
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marshall 7 DB
|A. Marshall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Larmond 5 DL
|J. Larmond
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Arnold 8 DB
|O. Arnold
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Thomas 21 LB
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. James-Newby 44 DL
|K. James-Newby
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Stephens 3 DB
|C. Stephens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Notice 92 DL
|A. Notice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Alexander 24 LB
|X. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kenion III 0 DB
|M. Kenion III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 15 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bertram 54 DL
|B. Bertram
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 93 DL
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Afalava 52 DL
|D. Afalava
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 1 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Dollars 4 RB
|S. Dollars
|9
|54
|0
|33
|
B. Lewis 2 QB
|B. Lewis
|9
|41
|0
|14
|
A. Bianco 10 QB
|A. Bianco
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|5
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|11
|8
|67
|0
|24
|
K. Latu 81 TE
|K. Latu
|6
|2
|26
|0
|16
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|6
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Jackson III 14 WR
|J. Jackson III
|2
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
S. Dollars 4 RB
|S. Dollars
|4
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
C. Patton 0 RB
|C. Patton
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Toney Jr. 23 DB
|R. Toney Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Combs 33 LB
|S. Combs
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mateialona 36 LB
|T. Mateialona
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Meier 10 DB
|K. Meier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mulkey 28 DB
|T. Mulkey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Johnson 5 DB
|E. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 6 DB
|J. Dedman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Camat 17 DB
|M. Camat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Acklin 35 DB
|E. Acklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Moeaki 54 DL
|S. Moeaki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Savage 1 DB
|C. Savage
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maldonado 95 LB
|J. Maldonado
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nnakenyi 90 DL
|I. Nnakenyi
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 2 CB
|I. Essissima
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 92 DE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Smalley 45 LB
|C. Smalley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. LaDuke 42 LB
|J. LaDuke
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lilo 39 LB
|M. Lilo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Witte 66 DT
|T. Witte
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Talton 43 K
|B. Talton
|2/2
|44
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 P
|M. Freem
|3
|34.3
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hayes 26 RB
|A. Hayes
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
C. Smalley 45 LB
|C. Smalley
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(15:00 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 25. Catch made by T.Ivy at IDA 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Ivy for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 1st) R.Chavez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) L.Prescott kicks 41 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV 24. C.Smalley returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Fisher at NEV 37.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(14:32 - 1st) B.Lewis rushed to IDA 49 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at IDA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 49(14:01 - 1st) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 49(13:59 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to IDA 16 for 33 yards. Tackled by M.Kenion at IDA 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 16(13:25 - 1st) B.Lewis pass complete to IDA 16. Catch made by J.Bell at IDA 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at IDA 8.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NEVADA 10(12:50 - 1st) B.Lewis rushed to IDA 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at IDA 10.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 10(12:10 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to IDA 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IDA 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 19(11:45 - 1st) B.Talton 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEV Holder-NEV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:40 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 62 yards from NEV 35 to the IDA 3. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at IDA 29.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 29(11:17 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to IDA 43 for 14 yards. A.Woods FUMBLES forced by NEV. Fumble RECOVERED by NEV-D.Watts at IDA 43. Tackled by D.Layne; M.Bertram at IDA 43.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(11:15 - 1st) B.Lewis pass complete to IDA 43. Catch made by A.Hayes at IDA 43. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Layne; M.Bertram at IDA 45.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NEVADA 45(10:51 - 1st) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - NEVADA 45(10:41 - 1st) B.Lewis scrambles to IDA 44 for 1 yards.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEVADA 45(9:56 - 1st) M.Freem punts 41 yards to IDA 4 Center-NEV. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 4(9:45 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to IDA 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 6.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - IDAHO 6(9:00 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 10. Catch made by H.Hatten at IDA 10. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at IDA 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - IDAHO 10(8:36 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 10. Catch made by J.Jackson at IDA 10. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Toney at IDA 12.
|Punt
4 & 8 - IDAHO 12(8:19 - 1st) R.Chavez punts 60 yards to NEV 28 Center-IDA. Downed by IDA.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 28(7:45 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to NEV 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Notice at NEV 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 26(7:13 - 1st) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 26. Catch made by J.Jackson at NEV 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Layne at NEV 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 37(6:33 - 1st) B.Lewis rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick at NEV 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(5:47 - 1st) S.Dollars rushed to NEV 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; B.Bertram at NEV 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NEVADA 41(5:20 - 1st) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 41. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Marshall at NEV 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 44(4:38 - 1st) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Beachem at IDA 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(4:06 - 1st) A.Hayes rushed to IDA 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at IDA 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NEVADA 37(3:31 - 1st) A.Bianco steps back to pass. A.Bianco pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 37(3:20 - 1st) A.Bianco rushed to IDA 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Beachem at IDA 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 18(3:00 - 1st) A.Bianco steps back to pass. A.Bianco pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEVADA 18(2:52 - 1st) A.Bianco steps back to pass. A.Bianco pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|Int
3 & 10 - NEVADA 18(2:47 - 1st) A.Bianco pass INTERCEPTED at IDA 19. Intercepted by D.Layne at IDA 19. Tackled by NEV at IDA 19.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 19(2:30 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 19. Catch made by N.Romano at IDA 19. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by R.Toney at IDA 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 48(1:35 - 1st) N.Romano rushed to IDA 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Savage at IDA 48.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IDAHO 48(1:03 - 1st) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for H.Hatten.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - IDAHO 48(0:55 - 1st) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 48. Catch made by T.Ivy at IDA 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mulkey at NEV 45.
|+30 YD
4 & 3 - IDAHO 45(0:30 - 1st) A.Woods rushed to NEV 15 for 30 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 15(0:18 - 1st) N.Romano rushed to NEV End Zone for 15 yards. N.Romano for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) R.Chavez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) L.Prescott kicks 65 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(15:00 - 2nd) B.Lewis rushed to NEV 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(14:44 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(14:41 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to NEV 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at NEV 38.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 38(13:55 - 2nd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by K.Latu at NEV 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 48(13:08 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 48(13:05 - 2nd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 48. Catch made by S.Dollars at NEV 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram; O.Arnold at IDA 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - NEVADA 49(12:27 - 2nd) B.Lewis pass complete to IDA 49. Catch made by J.Bell at IDA 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Arnold at IDA 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 41(11:55 - 2nd) A.Hayes rushed to IDA 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Krotzer at IDA 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 35(11:15 - 2nd) A.Hayes rushed to IDA 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Layne at IDA 34.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NEVADA 35(10:36 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - NEVADA 34(10:57 - 2nd) S.Dollars rushed to IDA 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Harris at IDA 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(10:24 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 29(10:22 - 2nd) B.Lewis rushed to IDA 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Krotzer at IDA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 25(9:41 - 2nd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for J.Bell. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 34(9:40 - 2nd) B.Talton 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NEV Holder-NEV.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 2nd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the IDA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 25(9:36 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IDAHO 29(9:07 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for H.Hatten.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - IDAHO 29(8:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on IDA-N.Azzopardi False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - IDAHO 24(8:46 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 24. Catch made by T.Traynor at IDA 24. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at IDA 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IDAHO 30(8:41 - 2nd) R.Chavez punts 70 yards to NEV End Zone Center-IDA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 20(8:13 - 2nd) A.Hayes rushed to NEV 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 21.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 21(7:42 - 2nd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(7:07 - 2nd) B.Lewis scrambles to NEV 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 40(6:37 - 2nd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 40. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 40. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 42(6:17 - 2nd) A.Hayes rushed to NEV 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 40.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NEVADA 40(5:40 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to IDA 19 Center-NEV. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 14(5:40 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 14. Catch made by J.Schuster at IDA 14. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 33(5:12 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 33(4:48 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 33. Catch made by H.Hatten at IDA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IDAHO 42(4:12 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for J.Dwyer.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IDAHO 42(4:06 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 44.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 44(3:41 - 2nd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 44. Catch made by H.Hatten at IDA 44. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 18(2:51 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to NEV 9 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IDAHO 9(2:16 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to NEV 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - IDAHO 7(1:59 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to NEV 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IDAHO 3(1:22 - 2nd) A.Woods rushed to NEV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 1.
|Sack
3 & Goal - IDAHO 1(0:40 - 2nd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy sacked at NEV 9 for -8 yards (S.Combs)
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - IDAHO 26(0:03 - 2nd) R.Chavez 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IDA Holder-IDA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Prescott kicks 53 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV 12. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(15:00 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to NEV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Larmond at NEV 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEVADA 38(14:23 - 3rd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 38(14:21 - 3rd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 38(14:24 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 21 yards to IDA 41 Center-NEV. Downed by NEV.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 41(14:13 - 3rd) A.Woods rushed to IDA 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Mateialona at IDA 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IDAHO 42(13:31 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for T.Ivy.
|+40 YD
3 & 9 - IDAHO 42(13:22 - 3rd) G.McCoy scrambles to NEV 18 for 40 yards. Tackled by T.Mulkey at NEV 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 15(12:31 - 3rd) A.Woods rushed to NEV 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - IDAHO 15(11:51 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to NEV 15. Catch made by A.Moore at NEV 15. Gain of 15 yards. A.Moore for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:50 - 3rd) R.Chavez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:50 - 3rd) L.Prescott kicks 65 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(11:50 - 3rd) B.Lewis rushed to NEV 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Layne at NEV 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NEVADA 26(11:17 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEV-F.Poso False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 21(11:16 - 3rd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 21. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 21. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bertram; M.Bertram at NEV 21.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NEVADA 21(10:40 - 3rd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for A.Hayes. PENALTY on IDA-K.James-Newby Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(10:30 - 3rd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by J.Jackson at NEV 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 45.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - NEVADA 45(10:08 - 3rd) B.Lewis pass complete to NEV 45. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 45. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by IDA at IDA 31.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(9:20 - 3rd) B.Lewis pass complete to IDA 31. Catch made by K.Latu at IDA 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by at IDA 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 15(8:47 - 3rd) B.Lewis rushed to IDA 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.McCormick at IDA 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 12(8:10 - 3rd) S.Dollars rushed to IDA 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Marshall at IDA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEVADA 8(7:53 - 3rd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for S.Dollars. PENALTY on NEV-Z.Welch Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NEVADA 8(7:33 - 3rd) B.Lewis steps back to pass. B.Lewis pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 8(7:27 - 3rd) N.Romano rushed to IDA 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Combs at IDA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IDAHO 10(6:47 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for T.Traynor.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - IDAHO 10(6:38 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 10. Catch made by T.Traynor at IDA 10. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEV at IDA 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 31(6:27 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 31. Catch made by J.Jackson at IDA 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at IDA 34.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - IDAHO 34(5:51 - 3rd) N.Romano rushed to NEV 50 for 16 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at NEV 50.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 50(5:05 - 3rd) N.Romano rushed to IDA 46 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke at IDA 46.
|+40 YD
2 & 14 - IDAHO 46(4:21 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to IDA 46. Catch made by J.Jackson at IDA 46. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by M.Camat at NEV 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 14(3:32 - 3rd) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Moeaki at NEV 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - IDAHO 13(2:48 - 3rd) G.McCoy scrambles to NEV 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Washington at NEV 15.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IDAHO 15(2:02 - 3rd) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy sacked at NEV 21 for -6 yards (I.Nnakenyi)
|Penalty
4 & 17 - IDAHO 21(1:19 - 3rd) PENALTY on NEV-I.Essissima Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - IDAHO 24(1:12 - 3rd) R.Chavez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IDA Holder-IDA.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 49(0:59 - 3rd) G.McCoy scrambles to NEV 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 46.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - IDAHO 46(0:17 - 3rd) G.McCoy pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by H.Hatten at NEV 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Meier at NEV 30.
1 & 10 - IDAHO(15:00 - 4th) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for T.Traynor. PENALTY on NEV-J.Dedman Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on IDA-A.Knapik Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 30(14:56 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 13 for 17 yards. Tackled by R.Toney at NEV 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 13(14:45 - 4th) G.McCoy steps back to pass. G.McCoy pass incomplete intended for H.Hatten.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IDAHO 13(14:37 - 4th) N.Romano rushed to NEV 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Mateialona at NEV 14.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IDAHO 14(13:51 - 4th) N.Romano rushed to NEV 6 for yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 6. PENALTY on IDA-A.Christensen Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 21 - IDAHO 24(13:27 - 4th) N.Romano rushed to NEV 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Witte; M.Lilo at NEV 26.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - IDAHO 33(12:40 - 4th) R.Chavez 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IDA Holder-IDA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:37 - 4th) L.Prescott kicks 62 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV 3. A.Hayes returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Arnold at NEV 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(12:30 - 4th) A.Bianco steps back to pass. A.Bianco pass incomplete intended for S.Dollars.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 19(12:27 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 19. Catch made by S.Dollars at NEV 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at NEV 28.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NEVADA 28(11:55 - 4th) A.Bianco steps back to pass. A.Bianco pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 28(11:51 - 4th) S.Dollars rushed to NEV 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Afalava; B.Bertram at NEV 26.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 26(11:46 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; C.Smalley at NEV 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - IDAHO 20(10:55 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Meier at NEV 17.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - IDAHO 17(10:21 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.LaDuke; C.Smalley at NEV 17.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - IDAHO 17(9:35 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Johnson at NEV 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 16(9:26 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Smalley at NEV 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - IDAHO 15(8:45 - 4th) A.Woods rushed to NEV 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NEV 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - IDAHO 16(7:59 - 4th) G.McCoy scrambles to NEV 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Toney at NEV 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - IDAHO 19(7:17 - 4th) R.Chavez 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IDA Holder-IDA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:12 - 4th) L.Prescott kicks 65 yards from IDA 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(7:12 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - NEVADA 29(6:37 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 29. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IDA at NEV 36.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(6:11 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 36. Catch made by C.Patton at NEV 36. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by M.Bertram at NEV 33.
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - NEVADA 33(5:36 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 33. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens at NEV 43.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEVADA 43(5:02 - 4th) A.Bianco pass complete to NEV 43. Catch made by C.Patton at NEV 43. Gain of 0 yards. C.Patton FUMBLES forced by X.Alexander. Fumble RECOVERED by IDA-X.Alexander at NEV 43. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDAHO 43(4:49 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 43 for yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 43. PENALTY on NEV-S.Moeaki Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - IDAHO 38(4:43 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Acklin at NEV 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IDAHO 38(3:35 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - IDAHO 36(2:51 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Toney at NEV 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 32(1:59 - 4th) J.Layne rushed to NEV 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - IDAHO 23(1:52 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by NEV at NEV 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDAHO 20(0:38 - 4th) G.Robinson rushed to NEV 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Maldonado at NEV 17.