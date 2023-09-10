|
|
|IDST
|UTAHST
Legas, Williams each throw 2 TD passes to help power Utah State in 78-28 rout of Idaho State
LOGAN, Utah (AP) Cooper Legas and Levi Williams each threw a pair of touchdown passes and Davon Booth ran for two scores as Utah State routed Idaho State 78-28 on Saturday night.
The Aggies blew the game open by scoring six straight touchdowns in the second quarter, including runs by Booth from 8 and 40 yards out, a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown by Ike Larsen and capped by a 60-yard scoring run by Rahsul Faison.
Christian Fredericksen caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Cooke in the first quarter and a 15-yard toss from Hunter Hays with 16 seconds left in the first half for Idaho State.
Robert Briggs Jr. led Utah State with nine carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. Faison added 95 yards and a touchdown on five carries and Booth finished with six carries for 83 yards. The Aggies finished with 380 yards rushing. Vaughn caught 11 passes for 73 yards.
Cooke was 20-of-30 passing for 185 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Hays was 11 of 17 for Idaho State (0-2) with two touchdowns. Fredericksen caught eight passes for 116 yards.
--
|
C. Fredericksen
15 WR
116 ReYds, 2 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
D. Booth
6 RB
83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, ReYd, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|28
|23
|Rushing
|9
|16
|Passing
|18
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|408
|591
|Total Plays
|83
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|101
|380
|Rush Attempts
|30
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|9.3
|Yards Passing
|307
|211
|Comp. - Att.
|34-53
|22-28
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|4
|11
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-40.4
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|0
|137
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-121
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|307
|PASS YDS
|211
|
|
|101
|RUSH YDS
|380
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|591
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Cooke 1 QB
|J. Cooke
|20/30
|185
|1
|1
|
H. Hays 7 QB
|H. Hays
|11/17
|114
|2
|0
|
M. Cavallaro 0 QB
|M. Cavallaro
|3/6
|24
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Gasu 32 RB
|S. Gasu
|6
|30
|0
|16
|
K. Kauhi II 24 RB
|K. Kauhi II
|6
|27
|0
|16
|
R. Hunter 5 RB
|R. Hunter
|10
|19
|1
|8
|
A. Taylor 20 RB
|A. Taylor
|3
|13
|0
|9
|
H. Hays 7 QB
|H. Hays
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Cooke 1 QB
|J. Cooke
|4
|3
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fredericksen 15 WR
|C. Fredericksen
|12
|8
|116
|2
|28
|
C. James 2 WR
|C. James
|11
|9
|48
|0
|10
|
A. Jordan Jr. 9 WR
|A. Jordan Jr.
|6
|4
|31
|0
|13
|
S. Dailey Jr. 84 WR
|S. Dailey Jr.
|3
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
M. Shulikov 14 WR
|M. Shulikov
|2
|2
|25
|1
|13
|
C. Wallace 17 WR
|C. Wallace
|4
|2
|20
|0
|11
|
S. Gasu 32 RB
|S. Gasu
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Hunter 5 RB
|R. Hunter
|3
|2
|10
|0
|12
|
K. Isom 23 WR
|K. Isom
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Kauhi II 24 RB
|K. Kauhi II
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
A. Blancas WR
|A. Blancas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Hays 7 QB
|H. Hays
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Bohannon 2 CB
|T. Bohannon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Young 22 S
|M. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Damuni 11 S
|J. Damuni
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Giles 10 LB
|J. Giles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Larriva 92 LB
|N. Larriva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Weber 31 S
|R. Weber
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Smith 9 S
|H. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Geffrard 7 DL
|C. Geffrard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tauili'ili 43 DL
|T. Tauili'ili
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pitcher 6 S
|C. Pitcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Kopcho 35 K
|T. Kopcho
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bolger 49 LS
|R. Bolger
|7
|40.4
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. James 2 WR
|C. James
|2
|19.5
|24
|0
|
D. Dickerson 34 CB
|D. Dickerson
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|14/16
|125
|2
|0
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|5/7
|68
|2
|0
|
M. Hillstead 10 QB
|M. Hillstead
|3/5
|18
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Briggs Jr. 2 RB
|R. Briggs Jr.
|9
|101
|1
|58
|
R. Faison 3 RB
|R. Faison
|5
|95
|1
|60
|
D. Booth 6 RB
|D. Booth
|6
|83
|2
|40
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|8
|32
|1
|15
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|4
|30
|0
|11
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|6
|18
|0
|9
|
M. Hillstead 10 QB
|M. Hillstead
|2
|17
|0
|18
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|12
|11
|73
|2
|21
|
J. Royals 1 WR
|J. Royals
|4
|3
|49
|1
|22
|
M. Davis 4 WR
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
K. Davis 14 WR
|K. Davis
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Bowman 8 WR
|C. Bowman
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Lane 87 TE
|B. Lane
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Rowan 26 WR
|K. Rowan
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Booth 6 RB
|D. Booth
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Harris 12 S
|S. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fitzgerald 32 DE
|P. Fitzgerald
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Switzer 1 S
|A. Switzer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Olevao Jr. 14 LB
|B. Olevao Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dye 16 S
|D. Dye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drew 18 CB
|J. Drew
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bryan 24 CB
|G. Bryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Joyce 20 LB
|C. Joyce
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Francois 10 CB
|J. Francois
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
I. Larsen 6 S
|I. Larsen
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Tuiaki 48 DT
|S. Tuiaki
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|3
|45.3
|2
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Briggs Jr. 2 RB
|R. Briggs Jr.
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Davis 4 WR
|M. Davis
|3
|5.3
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Y.Kinanga kicks 30 yards from IDS 35 to the UTS 35. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(15:00 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by H.Smith at UTS 42.
|+58 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 42(14:37 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to IDS End Zone for 58 yards. R.Briggs for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:33 - 1st) W.Testa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:33 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(14:33 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.Wallace at IDS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 36(14:09 - 1st) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 36(13:45 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 36. Catch made by K.Kauhi at IDS 36. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 35.
|+16 YD
3 & 11 - IDST 35(13:20 - 1st) K.Kauhi rushed to UTS 49 for 16 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 49.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 49(13:01 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 49. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 21(12:32 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 21. Catch made by R.Hunter at UTS 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - IDST 9(12:06 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 9. Gain of 9 yards. C.Fredericksen for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:54 - 1st) T.Kopcho extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:54 - 1st) Y.Kinanga kicks 52 yards from IDS 35 to the UTS 13. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by IDS at UTS 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 28(11:48 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 28. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 36(11:27 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(11:07 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 40. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 49(10:35 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(9:59 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to IDS 46. Catch made by T.Vaughn at IDS 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 45(9:35 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to IDS 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 38(9:17 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 34(8:57 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 34.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTAHST 34(8:49 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at IDS 42 for -8 yards (T.Bohannon)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - UTAHST 42(8:28 - 1st) C.Legas scrambles to IDS 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 40.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UTAHST 40(7:09 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 32 yards to IDS 8 Center-UTS. Fair catch by IDS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 8(7:00 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 8. Catch made by C.James at IDS 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IDST 13(6:31 - 1st) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - IDST 15(6:13 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 15. Catch made by A.Jordan at IDS 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 23(5:03 - 1st) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 26.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - IDST 26(4:23 - 1st) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 26. Catch made by A.Jordan at IDS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 39(3:32 - 1st) S.Gasu rushed to UTS 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 45.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 45(3:11 - 1st) S.Gasu rushed to UTS 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IDST 46(2:51 - 1st) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for A.Blancas.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IDST 46(2:44 - 1st) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IDST 46(2:39 - 1st) R.Bolger punts 46 yards to UTS End Zone Center-IDS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(2:31 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UTAHST 29(2:12 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 38.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(1:49 - 1st) D.Booth rushed to UTS 34 for -4 yards. Tackled by T.Tauili'ili at UTS 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - UTAHST 34(1:26 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Damuni at UTS 33.
|+21 YD
3 & 15 - UTAHST 33(0:54 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by N.Larriva at IDS 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(0:29 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to IDS 46. Catch made by T.Vaughn at IDS 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 39.
|+31 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 39(0:08 - 1st) D.Booth rushed to IDS 8 for 31 yards. Tackled by T.Bohannon at IDS 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 8(15:00 - 2nd) D.Booth rushed to IDS End Zone for 8 yards. D.Booth for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) W.Testa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:51 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(14:51 - 2nd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.James at IDS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 28.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - IDST 28(14:21 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 22 for -6 yards. R.Hunter FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by IDS-IDS at IDS 22. Tackled by UTS at IDS 22.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IDST 22(13:48 - 2nd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for C.James.
|Punt
4 & 13 - IDST 22(13:44 - 2nd) R.Bolger punts 45 yards to UTS 33 Center-IDS. M.Davis returned punt from the UTS 33. Tackled by IDS at UTS 33.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(13:34 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by J.Royals at UTS 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 45(12:51 - 2nd) D.Booth rushed to IDS 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 40.
|+40 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 40(12:24 - 2nd) D.Booth rushed to IDS End Zone for 40 yards. D.Booth for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:09 - 2nd) W.Testa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(12:09 - 2nd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by S.Gasu at IDS 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 42(11:26 - 2nd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for R.Hunter.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 42(11:19 - 2nd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 42. Catch made by C.James at IDS 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at IDS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IDST 46(11:04 - 2nd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for C.James.
|Punt
4 & 6 - IDST 46(10:48 - 2nd) R.Bolger punts 43 yards to UTS 11 Center-IDS. M.Davis returned punt from the UTS 11. Tackled by IDS at UTS 25.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(10:37 - 2nd) T.Vaughn rushed to UTS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 29(10:17 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 29. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(9:58 - 2nd) R.Faison rushed to UTS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Giles at UTS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(9:30 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.Royals.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 37(9:21 - 2nd) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 47(9:00 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 47. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 49.
|+29 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 49(8:31 - 2nd) R.Faison rushed to IDS 20 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Damuni at IDS 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(8:00 - 2nd) R.Faison rushed to IDS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Young at IDS 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 16(7:31 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to IDS 16. Catch made by J.Royals at IDS 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Giles at IDS 9.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 9(7:01 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to IDS 9. Catch made by T.Vaughn at IDS 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 4(6:36 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to IDS 4. Catch made by T.Vaughn at IDS 4. Gain of 4 yards. T.Vaughn for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:34 - 2nd) W.Testa extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:34 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(6:34 - 2nd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.James at IDS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Switzer at IDS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IDST 30(6:04 - 2nd) J.Cooke scrambles to IDS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at IDS 30. PENALTY on UTS-E.Migao Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Int
1 & 10 - IDST 45(5:55 - 2nd) J.Cooke pass INTERCEPTED at IDS 46. Intercepted by I.Larsen at IDS 46. I.Larsen for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(5:46 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. UTS rushed to IDS 3 for yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(5:46 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. C.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at IDS 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 15(5:39 - 2nd) K.Kauhi rushed to IDS 20 for 5 yards. K.Kauhi FUMBLES forced by S.Harris. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-C.Slone at IDS 20. Tackled by IDS at IDS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 25(5:24 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for S.Dailey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 25(5:19 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Fitzgerald at IDS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IDST 26(4:42 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IDST 26(4:35 - 2nd) R.Bolger punts 34 yards to UTS 40 Center-IDS. Fair catch by M.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(4:27 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for K.Davis.
|+60 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 40(4:22 - 2nd) R.Faison rushed to IDS End Zone for 60 yards. R.Faison for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:09 - 2nd) E.Nimrod extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(4:08 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - IDST 24(3:37 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 24. Catch made by C.James at IDS 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IDST 34(3:05 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 41(2:38 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 41. Catch made by A.Jordan at IDS 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 49.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 49(2:04 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by R.Hunter at UTS 49. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - IDST 49(1:35 - 2nd) R.Hunter rushed to UTS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bryan at UTS 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - IDST 43(1:01 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 43. Catch made by C.James at UTS 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Harris at UTS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 36(0:38 - 2nd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for A.Jordan.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 36(0:32 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 15(0:24 - 2nd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 15. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 15. Gain of 15 yards. C.Fredericksen for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) T.Kopcho extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) Y.Kinanga kicks 35 yards from IDS 35 to the UTS 30. R.Briggs returns the kickoff. Tackled by IDS at IDS 20.
|Field Goal
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(0:06 - 2nd) E.Nimrod 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UTS Holder-UTS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 64 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS 1. Fair catch by IDS.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 25. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at IDS 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IDST 37(14:31 - 3rd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke sacked at IDS 30 for -7 yards (P.Fitzgerald)
|No Gain
2 & 17 - IDST 30(13:53 - 3rd) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 30. Catch made by A.Jordan at IDS 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 30. PENALTY on IDS-IDS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Sack
3 & 17 - IDST 30(13:31 - 3rd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke sacked at IDS 28 for -2 yards (C.Joyce)
|Punt
4 & 19 - IDST 28(13:01 - 3rd) R.Bolger punts 34 yards to UTS 38 Center-IDS. Fair catch by UTS.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(12:46 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to UTS 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Pitcher at UTS 49.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 49(12:17 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Young at IDS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(12:03 - 3rd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 38(11:58 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IDS 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29(11:33 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 19 for 10 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(11:10 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IDS 11 for yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 11. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - UTAHST 29(11:03 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to IDS 29. Catch made by C.Bowman at IDS 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 17(10:39 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IDS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 11(10:21 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 10.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 10(10:03 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IDS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UTAHST 6(9:39 - 3rd) R.Briggs rushed to IDS 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 5(9:10 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to IDS 5. Catch made by T.Vaughn at IDS 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Vaughn for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:58 - 3rd) E.Nimrod extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 3rd) R.Marks kicks 64 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS 1. C.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at IDS 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(8:53 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IDST 30(8:24 - 3rd) R.Hunter rushed to IDS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Fitzgerald at IDS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IDST 30(7:46 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.Fredericksen.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IDST 30(7:40 - 3rd) R.Bolger punts 42 yards to UTS 28 Center-IDS. M.Davis MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by UTS-M.Davis at UTS 28. Tackled by IDS at UTS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(7:31 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by W.Monney at UTS 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 33(7:07 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to UTS 33. Catch made by D.Booth at UTS 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 34.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UTAHST 34(6:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-T.Andersen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UTAHST 29(6:05 - 3rd) L.Williams steps back to pass. L.Williams pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - UTAHST 29(6:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on UTS-P.Fitzgerald False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UTAHST 24(6:03 - 3rd) S.Kotsanlee punts 69 yards to IDS 7 Center-UTS. Downed by UTS.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 7(5:50 - 3rd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for A.Jordan.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IDST 7(5:46 - 3rd) S.Gasu rushed to IDS 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Switzer at IDS 7.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IDST 7(5:01 - 3rd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for C.Fredericksen.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IDST 7(4:56 - 3rd) R.Bolger punts 39 yards to IDS 46 Center-IDS. Fair catch by M.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(4:30 - 3rd) R.Faison rushed to IDS 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Geffrard at IDS 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 47(4:10 - 3rd) L.Williams pass complete to IDS 47. Catch made by M.Davis at IDS 47. Gain of 47 yards. M.Davis for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:58 - 3rd) E.Nimrod extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:58 - 3rd) R.Marks kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(3:58 - 3rd) H.Hays rushed to IDS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Olevao at IDS 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 34(3:29 - 3rd) A.Taylor rushed to IDS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Olevao at IDS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 36(3:02 - 3rd) A.Taylor rushed to IDS 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Dye at IDS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 45(2:33 - 3rd) A.Taylor rushed to IDS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 47(2:05 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to IDS 47. Catch made by S.Dailey at IDS 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IDST 48(1:36 - 3rd) J.Cooke steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for IDS.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - IDST 48(1:30 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by C.Wallace at UTS 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Drew at UTS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 39(1:07 - 3rd) H.Hays steps back to pass. H.Hays pass incomplete intended for C.Fredericksen.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 39(0:59 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 25(0:28 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by M.Shulikov at UTS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 12(0:02 - 3rd) H.Hays pass complete to UTS 12. Catch made by M.Shulikov at UTS 12. Gain of 12 yards. M.Shulikov for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) T.Kopcho extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) T.Kopcho kicks 30 yards from IDS 35 to the UTS 35. Out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(15:00 - 4th) M.Hillstead pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by K.Rowan at UTS 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 39(14:36 - 4th) D.Booth rushed to UTS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 42.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UTAHST 42(14:08 - 4th) M.Hillstead steps back to pass. M.Hillstead pass incomplete intended for K.Rowan. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTAHST 42(14:01 - 4th) S.Kotsanlee punts 35 yards to IDS 23 Center-UTS. Downed by UTS.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 23(13:49 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 23. Catch made by C.James at IDS 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - IDST 27(13:22 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to IDS 27. Catch made by J.Mason at IDS 27. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 39.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 39(12:48 - 4th) J.Cooke scrambles to UTS 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 49(12:18 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 49. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IDST 40(11:54 - 4th) K.Kauhi rushed to UTS 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 39(11:38 - 4th) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for C.Fredericksen.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 39(11:29 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 39. Catch made by C.James at UTS 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IDST 31(11:10 - 4th) R.Hunter rushed to UTS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 28(10:44 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 28. Catch made by C.Fredericksen at UTS 28. Gain of 8 yards. Lateral to C.Fredericksen to UTS 4 for yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IDST 4(10:31 - 4th) J.Cooke steps back to pass. J.Cooke pass incomplete intended for IDS.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IDST 4(10:05 - 4th) R.Hunter rushed to UTS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 3.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - IDST 3(9:46 - 4th) J.Cooke pass complete to UTS 3. Catch made by C.James at UTS 3. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - IDST 1(9:20 - 4th) R.Hunter rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hunter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:15 - 4th) T.Kopcho extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 4th) Y.Kinanga kicks 40 yards from IDS 35 to the UTS 25. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by IDS at UTS 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 37(9:09 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to UTS 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by IDS at UTS 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 44(8:37 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 41 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Weber at IDS 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 41(8:14 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UTAHST 34(8:06 - 4th) M.Hillstead steps back to pass. M.Hillstead pass incomplete intended for C.Bowman.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 34(7:52 - 4th) M.Hillstead rushed to IDS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 35.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - UTAHST 35(7:25 - 4th) M.Hillstead pass complete to IDS 35. Catch made by K.Davis at IDS 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(6:54 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 23(6:15 - 4th) M.Hillstead pass complete to IDS 23. Catch made by K.Davis at IDS 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 19.
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - UTAHST 19(5:47 - 4th) M.Hillstead rushed to IDS 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 1(5:08 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 1(4:29 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Jones for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:25 - 4th) E.Nimrod extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 4th) R.Marks kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the IDS End Zone. D.Dickerson returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at IDS 20.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - IDST 20(4:18 - 4th) M.Cavallero pass complete to IDS 20. Catch made by S.Dailey at IDS 20. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by UTS at IDS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 41(3:46 - 4th) M.Cavallero steps back to pass. M.Cavallero pass incomplete intended for IDS.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 41(3:37 - 4th) S.Gasu rushed to UTS 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 50.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - IDST 50(3:15 - 4th) S.Gasu rushed to UTS 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IDST 43(2:36 - 4th) M.Cavallero steps back to pass. M.Cavallero pass incomplete intended for A.Blancas.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - IDST 43(2:27 - 4th) M.Cavallero pass complete to UTS 43. Catch made by K.Isom at UTS 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - IDST 41(1:53 - 4th) M.Cavallero pass complete to UTS 41. Catch made by K.Kauhi at UTS 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTS at UTS 40.
|Int
4 & 7 - IDST 40(1:03 - 4th) M.Cavallero pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 25. Intercepted by J.Francois at UTS 25. J.Francois for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:54 - 4th) E.Nimrod extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:54 - 4th) E.Nimrod kicks onside from UTS 35 to IDS 31. RECOVERED by UTS.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 31(0:54 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 31(0:39 - 4th) C.Jones rushed to IDS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by IDS at IDS 31.