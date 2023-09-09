|
Jared Brown has 2 TDs to help push Coastal Carolina past Jacksonville State 30-16
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull away from Jacksonville State 30-16 on Saturday night.
Grayson McCall tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Brown that stretched the Chanticleers' lead to 23-9 late in the third quarter. Brown broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run with 12:16 left that capped the scoring for Coastal Carolina (1-1).
McCall was 21-of-29 passing for 268 yards for the Chanticleers. Liam Gray made field goals from 28, 25 and 43 yards.
Zion Webb completed 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards for Jacksonville State (2-1). Logan Smothers was 7-of-10 passing for 57 yards and added 54 yards on the ground with a 19-yard touchdown run. Malik Jackson had 73 yards rushing on 18 carries.
L. Smothers
7 QB
57 PaYds, 54 RuYds, RuTD
J. Brown
14 WR
93 ReYds, ReTD, 7 RECs, 77 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|8-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|393
|399
|Total Plays
|73
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|131
|Rush Attempts
|46
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|203
|268
|Comp. - Att.
|15-27
|21-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|203
|PASS YDS
|268
|190
|RUSH YDS
|131
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|399
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|9/18
|150
|0
|0
L. Smothers 7 QB
|L. Smothers
|7/10
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Jackson 5 RB
|M. Jackson
|18
|73
|0
|15
|
L. Smothers 7 QB
|L. Smothers
|6
|54
|1
|19
R. Wiggins 26 RB
|R. Wiggins
|4
|35
|0
|22
Z. Webb 10 QB
|Z. Webb
|11
|21
|0
|10
R. Bennett 28 RB
|R. Bennett
|3
|5
|0
|6
S. Galban 1 WR
|S. Galban
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
J. Evans 22 RB
|J. Evans
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|5
|2
|77
|0
|42
|
Q. Lane 86 WR
|Q. Lane
|4
|2
|46
|0
|30
|
M. Jackson 5 RB
|M. Jackson
|7
|4
|28
|0
|12
|
S. Brown 17 TE
|S. Brown
|3
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
J. Barrick 81 TE
|J. Barrick
|2
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
S. Galban 1 WR
|S. Galban
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Joiner 11 WR
|J. Joiner
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Pettway 2 WR
|M. Pettway
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
P. Carter 14 WR
|P. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Carter 13 CB
|D. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Fuqua 23 DB
|K. Fuqua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Tarnue 7 CB
|K. Tarnue
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Karajic 47 K
|A. Karajic
|3/3
|40
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Dawson 87 P
|J. Dawson
|3
|45.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|21/29
|268
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|1
|77
|1
|77
|
M. Balthazar 3 RB
|M. Balthazar
|6
|25
|0
|13
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|11
|23
|0
|10
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|9
|18
|1
|8
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|4
|7
|0
|3
|
E. Vasko 16 QB
|E. Vasko
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. McCall 10 QB
|G. McCall
|10
|-9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|8
|7
|93
|1
|48
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|7
|4
|63
|0
|33
|
J. Tucker 82 WR
|J. Tucker
|2
|2
|29
|0
|15
|
K. Karr 85 TE
|K. Karr
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|2
|2
|24
|0
|15
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
M. Alaimo 87 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Balthazar 3 RB
|M. Balthazar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Duplessis 83 WR
|K. Duplessis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
M. Mason 94 DL
|M. Mason
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
L. Gray 31 K
|L. Gray
|3/3
|43
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|4
|46.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|2
|18.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 61 yards from JVS 35 to the CC 4. R.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Baldwin at CC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(14:55 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Fuqua at CC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(14:23 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at CC 24.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 24(13:40 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 24. Catch made by R.White at CC 24. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(13:17 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 43(12:58 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by J.Tucker at CC 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(12:18 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-CC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - CSTCAR 48(12:13 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - CSTCAR 47(11:36 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 41.
|+33 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 41(10:54 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 41. Catch made by S.Pinckney at JVS 41. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 8. PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 8(10:54 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to JVS End Zone for 8 yards. B.Bennett for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:47 - 1st) L.Gray extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:47 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 63 yards from CC 35 to the JVS 2. Fair catch by M.Pettway.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(10:47 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 25. Catch made by J.Barrick at JVS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 32.
|+22 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 32(10:19 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to CC 46 for 22 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 46(10:10 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to CC 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - JAXST 41(9:50 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to CC 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 34(9:18 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to CC 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 35(8:59 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to CC 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - JAXST 27(8:22 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to CC 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 24(7:43 - 1st) J.Evan rushed to CC 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAXST 22(7:13 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for Q.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JAXST 22(7:07 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for S.Galban.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - JAXST 30(7:02 - 1st) A.Karajic 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JVS Holder-JVS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:57 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 25.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:26 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by J.Tucker at CC 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 40(5:55 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 43.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 43(5:25 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 43(4:49 - 1st) G.McCall rushed to JVS 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 44.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 44(4:17 - 1st) PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 39(4:00 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 36.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 36(3:21 - 1st) E.Vasko rushed to JVS 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 35.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 35(2:34 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 38.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 38(2:29 - 1st) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 43.
|Sack
2 & 5 - JAXST 43(2:10 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb sacked at JVS 41 for -2 yards (CC)
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - JAXST 41(1:49 - 1st) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 41. Catch made by Q.Lane at JVS 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 29(1:38 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to CC 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - JAXST 22(1:25 - 1st) R.Wiggins rushed to CC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - JAXST 21(1:01 - 1st) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - JAXST 29(0:57 - 1st) A.Karajic 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JVS Holder-JVS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 1st) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:52 - 1st) R.White rushed to CC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 26.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(0:30 - 1st) G.McCall pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by R.White at CC 26. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(15:00 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 35.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(14:35 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 35. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by P.Carter at CC 30.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 30(13:53 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for K.Duplessis.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 30(13:49 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 44 yards to JVS 26 Center-CC. Downed by C.Berrong.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 26(13:35 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 36.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 36(13:06 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 36. Catch made by P.Carter at JVS 36. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 29(12:52 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - JAXST 21(12:38 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 19.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 19(12:02 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAXST 4(12:01 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 4.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - JAXST 4(11:26 - 2nd) S.Galban rushed to CC 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - JAXST 5(11:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on JVS-B.Robey False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JAXST 10(10:54 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - JAXST 18(10:49 - 2nd) A.Karajic 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JVS Holder-JVS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 2nd) A.Karajic kicks 65 yards from JVS 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:42 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by C.Beasley at CC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(10:16 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(9:36 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 17 for -12 yards (K.Tarnue)
|Punt
4 & 18 - CSTCAR 17(9:00 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 51 yards to JVS 32 Center-CC. Downed by K.Duplessis.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 32(8:47 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 32. Catch made by S.Brown at JVS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 38.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JAXST 38(8:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 43(8:19 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAXST 43(8:16 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for J.McCants.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - JAXST 43(8:10 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 43. Catch made by M.Jackson at JVS 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAXST 50(7:31 - 2nd) J.Dawson punts 50 yards to CC End Zone Center-JVS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(7:21 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 20. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 28(6:52 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 28(6:42 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 28. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(6:15 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 35(6:09 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 40.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 40(5:41 - 2nd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney. PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 45(5:37 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 46(4:56 - 2nd) R.White rushed to JVS 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 44(4:31 - 2nd) R.White rushed to JVS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 42(3:51 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 42. Catch made by B.Bennett at JVS 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 38(3:04 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 38. Catch made by K.Karr at JVS 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(2:28 - 2nd) G.McCall scrambles to JVS 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 18(1:55 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 14(1:30 - 2nd) B.Bennett rushed to JVS 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 15(1:23 - 2nd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 15. Catch made by M.Alaimo at JVS 15. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 6.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CSTCAR 6(1:11 - 2nd) R.White rushed to JVS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - CSTCAR 6(1:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-T.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 18(1:04 - 2nd) L.Gray 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:01 - 2nd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(1:01 - 2nd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - JAXST 31(0:41 - 2nd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 31. Catch made by M.Pettway at JVS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAXST 35(0:27 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|Sack
2 & 10 - JAXST 35(0:19 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb sacked at JVS 35 for 0 yards (CC)
|Sack
3 & 10 - JAXST 35(0:01 - 2nd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb sacked at JVS 26 for -9 yards (CC)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 58 yards from CC 35 to the JVS 7. Fair catch by M.Pettway.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Webb rushed to JVS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 27.
|+42 YD
2 & 8 - JAXST 27(14:43 - 3rd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 27. Catch made by P.Carter at JVS 27. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 31(14:20 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAXST 29(13:43 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to CC 28 for yards. M.Jackson FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by JVS-M.Jackson at CC 32. Tackled by CC at CC 32. The Replay Official reviewed the loose ball recovery and the play was overturned. Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - JAXST 29(13:43 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb sacked at CC 38 for -9 yards (M.Mason)
|+12 YD
4 & 17 - JAXST 38(12:59 - 3rd) Z.Webb pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by M.Jackson at CC 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 26(13:00 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 30(12:48 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 33.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 33(11:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:48 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(11:41 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to CC 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by JVS at CC 42.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - CSTCAR 42(11:05 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(10:37 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for K.Duplessis.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(10:31 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 42. Catch made by J.Brown at JVS 42. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 41.
|+32 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 41(9:54 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 41. Catch made by J.Brown at JVS 41. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(9:19 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|-6 YD
2 & Goal - CSTCAR 9(9:17 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to JVS 15 for -6 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 15(8:38 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 15. Catch made by S.Pinckney at JVS 15. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 15(7:54 - 3rd) L.Gray 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(7:50 - 3rd) PENALTY on JVS-J.Al-Amin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks onside from CC 50 to JVS 34. RECOVERED by T.Brown. Tackled by JVS at JVS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(7:44 - 3rd) M.Balthazar rushed to JVS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 31(7:27 - 3rd) G.McCall scrambles to JVS 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 29(6:35 - 3rd) M.Balthazar rushed to JVS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - CSTCAR 33(5:52 - 3rd) L.Gray 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CC Holder-CC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(5:47 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - JAXST 24(5:18 - 3rd) Z.Webb steps back to pass. Z.Webb pass incomplete intended for B.Rechsteiner.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - JAXST 24(5:19 - 3rd) Z.Webb pass complete to JVS 24. Catch made by J.Joiner at JVS 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JAXST 31(4:37 - 3rd) J.Dawson punts 39 yards to CC 30 Center-JVS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 30(4:30 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 32(3:54 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by K.Karr at CC 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(3:35 - 3rd) G.McCall rushed to JVS 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by JVS at JVS 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 48(2:28 - 3rd) G.McCall pass complete to JVS 48. Catch made by J.Brown at JVS 48. Gain of 48 yards. J.Brown for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:46 - 3rd) L.Gray extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(2:44 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 26.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - JAXST 26(2:30 - 3rd) L.Smothers pass complete to JVS 26. Catch made by Q.Lane at JVS 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 42(1:56 - 3rd) R.Bennett rushed to JVS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 48.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JAXST 48(1:37 - 3rd) R.Bennett rushed to JVS 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - JAXST 48(1:28 - 3rd) L.Smothers pass complete to JVS 48. Catch made by J.Barrick at JVS 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 44.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 44(1:01 - 3rd) R.Bennett rushed to CC 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|Sack
2 & 11 - JAXST 45(0:26 - 3rd) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers sacked at JVS 49 for -6 yards (CC) L.Smothers FUMBLES forced by CC. Fumble RECOVERED by CC-CC at JVS 49. Tackled by JVS at JVS 49.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 49(0:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 5 - CSTCAR 44(0:21 - 3rd) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall sacked at CC 46 for -10 yards (JVS)
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 46(15:00 - 4th) G.McCall scrambles to CC 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 46.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CSTCAR 46(14:15 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for M.Balthazar.
|Punt
4 & 15 - CSTCAR 46(14:10 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 44 yards to JVS 10 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 10(14:02 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - JAXST 15(13:37 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to JVS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - JAXST 19(13:22 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 28(13:09 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to JVS 28. Catch made by M.Jackson at JVS 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAXST 31(12:47 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for Q.Lane.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JAXST 31(12:42 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for P.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 7 - JAXST 31(12:37 - 4th) J.Dawson punts 46 yards to CC 23 Center-JVS. Fair catch by J.Brown.
|Result
|Play
|+77 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(12:30 - 4th) J.Brown rushed to JVS End Zone for 77 yards. J.Brown for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:16 - 4th) L.Gray extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 4th) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the JVS End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 25(12:16 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to JVS 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 33.
|+19 YD
2 & 2 - JAXST 33(12:01 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to CC 48 for 19 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(11:33 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 43.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - JAXST 46(11:17 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for J.Joiner. PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 31(11:17 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - JAXST 32(10:58 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to CC 32. Catch made by S.Galban at CC 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - JAXST 22(10:41 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 19.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 19(10:24 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to CC End Zone for 19 yards. L.Smothers for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) A.Karajic extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) A.Karajic kicks 64 yards from JVS 35 to the CC 1. R.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by JVS at CC 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(9:51 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 20(9:13 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 23.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 23(8:30 - 4th) G.McCall steps back to pass. G.McCall pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CSTCAR 23(8:24 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 47 yards to JVS 30 Center-CC. Fair catch by S.Galban.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 30(8:17 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to JVS 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by CC at JVS 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 48(7:52 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to JVS 48. Catch made by S.Brown at JVS 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 42(7:42 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - JAXST 33(7:22 - 4th) L.Smothers pass complete to CC 33. Catch made by M.Jackson at CC 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 27(7:00 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - JAXST 25(6:43 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers pass incomplete intended for M.Jackson.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - JAXST 25(6:35 - 4th) L.Smothers rushed to CC 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JAXST 14(6:13 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - JAXST 9(5:43 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to CC 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 7.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - JAXST 7(5:06 - 4th) J.Evan rushed to CC 10 for -3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 10.
|Sack
4 & 6 - JAXST 10(4:28 - 4th) L.Smothers steps back to pass. L.Smothers sacked at CC 17 for -7 yards (CC)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 17(4:33 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 18.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 18(3:58 - 4th) PENALTY on JVS-JVS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 23(3:44 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 25.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CSTCAR 25(3:38 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(3:02 - 4th) B.Bennett rushed to CC 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 28(2:55 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 29.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - CSTCAR 29(2:49 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by JVS at CC 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(2:04 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CSTCAR 37(1:13 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 34.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 34(0:37 - 4th) G.McCall kneels at the CC 31.