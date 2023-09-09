|
James Madison spoils Virginia's UVA Strong celebration 36-35 on touchdown pass with 55 seconds left
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Many of Virginia's players said before the season that they returned for this season to honor the lives of three teammates who were fatally shot last November. The results, they said, would not be as important as the way they stayed together and played hard and united.
James Madison surely challenged that theory on Saturday.
Jordan McCloud hit Kaelon Black with a 10-yard tuchdown pass with 55 seconds to play, capping a fourth-quarter rally and the Dukes beat Virginia 36-35, spoiling the Cavaliers' first home game in the 10 months since their three teammates were taken from them too soon.
“This one hurts and it’s going to hurt for a while,” Virginia coach Tony Elliott said. “We’ve got a football team in there that battled really, really, really hard for the last 10 months to get to this point.”
The Cavaliers (0-2), who fell behind 14-0 quickly, stayed true to their pledge to play to honor the legacy of those teammates and rallied behind freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He threw for 377 yards and two long touchdowns in his first start, and Mike Hollins, one of two people who survived the shootings, and Clemson transfer Kobe Pace each scored twice.
Of Hollins, Elliott said, “he’s a walking miracle.”
When the skies opened with lightning nearby and the stadium was cleared, ony 12:06 remained and many decked out in “UVA STRONG” orange t-shirts headed for home. That left a sizeable James Madison following that assisted on the two 80-yard drives that won it.
“I thought the break had the potential to help us being down. We could make a few adjustments, but also kind of fix what was going on between their ears” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.
Virginia could have handled it better, Pace said.
“The fans played a big part but, as a team, that's when we have to step up and stay level-headed, just keepworking, just keep pushing out of those situations,” he said.
Playing Virginia for the first time in 40 years despite being just 58 miles away, the Dukes (2-0) trailed 35-24 when play was suspended, but had the ball at their 20 when play resumed.
Ty Son Lawton capped that eight-play drive with a 27-yard run to make it 35-30. JMU's 2-point conversion try failed, but Virginia's ensuing drive stalled at the Dukes' 43, and after the punt was nearly stopped at the 1-inch line, JMU took over and drove again. A roughing the passer call and defensive pass interference call aided their winning march, which ended when Jordan McCloud found Kaelon Black all alone on the left side for an easy score.
The Dukes used the trickery of a wide receiver pass to go ahead 7-0 on their opening drive, then got a break when Virginia was called for holding to negate a 76-yard run by Perris Jones on the Cavaliers' first play. Another holding call and a sack by Jalen Green pinned Virginia at its 8, and Daniel Sparks' punt was blocked in the end zone by Aiden Fisher and recovered for a touchdown by D'Angelo Ponds. After just 7:47, the Cavaliers trailed 14-0.
Colandrea brought them back two plays later with a mid-range pass to Malik Washington, who juked defenders and changed directions on a 63-yard pass play that made it 14-7. Colandrea hit Pace streaking down the field for a 75-yard score to start the second half.
THE TAKEAWAY
James Madison: The Dukes may have gotten a bad deal on an apparent fumble by Pace on the Cavaliers' fifth scoring drive. Pace appeared to lose the ball at the JMU 9, but a lengthy replay was not sufficient to overturn the ruling and Hollins scored on the next play.
Virginia: Starting QB Tony Muskett warmed up before the game, but was in shorts and no pads when he came back out. Muskett injured his non-throwing shoulder taking a sack last weekend aganst No. 9 Tennessee but likely won't have to win his job back.
“My approach is that you don’t lose your job for an injury, right? But it gives us a tremendous amount of confidence, you know, in Colandrea and we’ll assess Tony, see where he is today. He was available in an emergency situation. So I anticipate that by the time we get ready to roll out next week, he should be back, ready to go.”
UP NEXT
The Dukes play at Troy next Saturday.
The Cavaliers are on the road against longtime rival Maryland.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
T. Lawton
7 RB
79 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
A. Colandrea
10 QB
377 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -30 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|16
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|395
|395
|Total Plays
|66
|61
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|167
|18
|Rush Attempts
|34
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|0.5
|Yards Passing
|228
|377
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|11.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|5
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-41.3
|7-40.1
|Return Yards
|26
|1
|Punts - Returns
|3-26
|2-1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|228
|PASS YDS
|377
|167
|RUSH YDS
|18
|395
|TOTAL YDS
|395
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCloud 2 QB
|J. McCloud
|20/31
|224
|1
|0
|
T. Hudson 19 WR
|T. Hudson
|1/1
|4
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Lawton 7 RB
|T. Lawton
|8
|79
|2
|27
|
J. McCloud 2 QB
|J. McCloud
|6
|32
|0
|15
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|6
|30
|0
|9
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|12
|25
|0
|8
|
O. Dollison 9 WR
|O. Dollison
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Brown 1 WR
|R. Brown
|7
|3
|60
|0
|40
|
E. Sarratt 13 WR
|E. Sarratt
|2
|2
|52
|0
|28
|
T. Hudson 19 WR
|T. Hudson
|5
|4
|46
|0
|32
|
P. Sproles 0 WR
|P. Sproles
|10
|7
|40
|1
|16
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|4
|3
|18
|1
|10
|
Z. Horton 44 TE
|Z. Horton
|3
|2
|12
|0
|6
|
B. Brown 69 OL
|B. Brown
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Jones 0 LB
|T. Jones
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kamara 3 DL
|M. Kamara
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 5 LB
|J. Walker
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Logan 2 CB
|C. Logan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Coles 26 CB
|D. Coles
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|2-4
|1.5
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fisher 11 LB
|A. Fisher
|1-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tucker 59 DL
|T. Tucker
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 27 S
|J. Thomas
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Austin 23 CB
|B. Austin
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
I. Bush 55 DL
|I. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Meehan 49 S
|F. Meehan
|0-3
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wise 40 K
|C. Wise
|1/1
|38
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|6
|41.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|
Q. Reid 1 S
|Q. Reid
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|2
|9.0
|10
|0
|
A. Fisher 11 LB
|A. Fisher
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Colandrea 10 QB
|A. Colandrea
|20/26
|377
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Hollins 7 RB
|M. Hollins
|12
|28
|2
|9
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|10
|11
|0
|7
|
K. Pace 5 RB
|K. Pace
|6
|9
|1
|3
|
S. Harrison 1 WR
|S. Harrison
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Colandrea 10 QB
|A. Colandrea
|7
|-30
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 4 WR
|M. Washington
|5
|5
|119
|1
|63
|
K. Pace 5 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
M. Fields 8 WR
|M. Fields
|8
|8
|74
|0
|15
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|3
|2
|68
|0
|60
|
J. Wilson 17 WR
|J. Wilson
|1
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
S. Harrison 1 WR
|S. Harrison
|2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanker 20 S
|J. Sanker
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Kyle 23 CB
|T. Kyle
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. King 9 S
|C. King
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Westfall 13 CB
|S. Westfall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bracey 2 LB
|S. Bracey
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diatta 18 DT
|M. Diatta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 DE
|K. Butler
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
D. Herard 4 CB
|D. Herard
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDonald 16 LB
|T. McDonald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robinson 5 LB
|K. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DT
|A. Faumui
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 S
|A. Clary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 DE
|C. Bennett Jr.
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DT
|J. Carter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DE
|B. Smiley III
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 41 K
|W. Bettridge
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 38 P
|D. Sparks
|6
|46.8
|0
|69
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 4 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Davies 26 WR
|E. Davies
|2
|0.5
|1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Ganyard kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; C.King at JM 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 24(14:27 - 1st) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at JM 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 31(13:35 - 1st) J.McCloud rushed to JM 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 46.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 46(13:02 - 1st) K.Black rushed to JM 43 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; S.Bracey at JM 43.
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - JMAD 43(12:31 - 1st) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 43. Catch made by P.Sproles at JM 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; D.Herard at UVA 41.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(11:50 - 1st) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 41. Catch made by T.Hudson at UVA 41. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; D.Herard at UVA 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 9(11:21 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to UVA 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Diatta at UVA 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JMAD 8(10:42 - 1st) L.Palmer rushed to UVA 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Herard; T.Kyle at UVA 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 4(10:02 - 1st) T.Hudson pass complete to UVA 4. Catch made by P.Sproles at UVA 4. Gain of 4 yards. P.Sproles for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:59 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 60 yards from JM 35 to the UVA 5. M.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Naotala at UVA 23.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(9:53 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 25 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Logan at UVA 25. PENALTY on UVA-M.Fields Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 18 - UVA 15(9:12 - 1st) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara; J.Thomas at UVA 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - UVA 20(8:47 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; T.Tucker at UVA 22.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UVA 22(8:21 - 1st) A.Colandrea scrambles to UVA 22 for yards. Tackled by JM at UVA 30. PENALTY on UVA-B.Stevens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
3 & 21 - UVA 12(8:09 - 1st) A.Colandrea rushed to UVA 8 for -4 yards. P.Jones FUMBLES forced by JM. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-A.Colandrea at UVA 8. Tackled by JM at UVA 8.
|Punt
4 & 25 - UVA 8(7:30 - 1st) D.Sparks punts yards to UVA 8 Center-A.Livingston. A.Fisher blocked the kick. D.Ponds recovered the blocked kick. D.Ponds for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:13 - 1st) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:13 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to the UVA 25. Fair catch by P.Jones.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(7:13 - 1st) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by S.Harrison at UVA 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher at UVA 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 30(6:52 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher; J.Walker at UVA 37.
|+63 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(6:15 - 1st) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 37. Catch made by M.Washington at UVA 37. Gain of 63 yards. M.Washington for 63 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 1st) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 1st) M.Ganyard kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(6:06 - 1st) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 25. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at UVA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(5:35 - 1st) K.Black rushed to UVA 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker; J.Jackson at UVA 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 28(5:02 - 1st) O.Dollison rushed to UVA 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Smiley; T.Kyle at UVA 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(4:25 - 1st) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for P.Sproles.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 25(4:20 - 1st) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by P.Sproles at UVA 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle; D.Herard at UVA 27.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - JMAD 27(3:46 - 1st) J.McCloud scrambles to UVA 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Herard; C.King at UVA 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JMAD 28(3:08 - 1st) C.Wise 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Schickel Holder-R.Hanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(3:01 - 1st) K.Pace rushed to UVA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah; T.Jones at UVA 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UVA 28(2:31 - 1st) K.Pace rushed to UVA 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at UVA 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - UVA 28(1:54 - 1st) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan; B.Austin at UVA 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(1:22 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at UVA 46.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 46(0:53 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to UVA 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at UVA 42.
|Sack
3 & 10 - UVA 42(0:13 - 1st) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea sacked at UVA 33 for -9 yards (J.Green) A.Colandrea FUMBLES forced by J.Green. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-T.Furnish at UVA 33. Tackled by JM at UVA 33.
|Punt
4 & 19 - UVA 33(15:00 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 37 yards to JM 30 Center-A.Livingston. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(14:53 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to JM 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; J.Sanker at JM 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 29(14:22 - 2nd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 29. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UVA at JM 31.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JMAD 31(13:35 - 2nd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 31. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 31. Gain of 10 yards. R.Brown FUMBLES forced by C.King. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-R.Brown at JM 41. Tackled by C.King at JM 41. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 9 - JMAD 31(13:35 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 38 yards to UVA 31 Center-K.Schickel. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 31(13:19 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 31. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Coles; J.Walker at UVA 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UVA 39(12:51 - 2nd) A.Colandrea rushed to UVA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; T.Tucker at UVA 40.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - UVA 40(12:18 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter at UVA 37.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UVA 37(11:26 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 43 yards to JM 20 Center-A.Livingston. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 20. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(11:26 - 2nd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+28 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 30(11:20 - 2nd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 30. Catch made by E.Sarratt at JM 30. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Herard at UVA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(10:42 - 2nd) J.McCloud scrambles to UVA 21 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Sanker at UVA 21. PENALTY on JM-T.Wyatt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - JMAD 48(10:21 - 2nd) J.McCloud rushed to JM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; J.Carter at JM 50.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - JMAD 50(9:40 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to UVA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett; B.Smiley at UVA 42.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 42(8:56 - 2nd) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Black at UVA 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 37.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - JMAD 37(8:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-J.McCloud Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 42(8:04 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to UVA End Zone Center-K.Schickel. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:47 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; A.Fisher at UVA 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 32(7:15 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to UVA 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher; J.Thomas at UVA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 32(6:38 - 2nd) A.Colandrea scrambles to UVA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara at UVA 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 36(5:59 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 36. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 36. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at UVA 39.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UVA 39(5:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on UVA-UVA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UVA 34(5:05 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 37 yards to JM 29 Center-A.Livingston. Downed by UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(4:51 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to JM 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 37. PENALTY on JM-C.Potts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 19 - JMAD 20(4:51 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to JM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; S.Bracey at JM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - JMAD 23(4:19 - 2nd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for Z.Horton.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - JMAD 23(3:57 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to JM 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Robinson at JM 23.
|Punt
4 & 16 - JMAD 23(3:16 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to UVA 34 Center-K.Schickel. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 34. Tackled by K.Schickel at UVA 34.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34(3:12 - 2nd) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34(3:05 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah at UVA 29.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - UVA 29(2:31 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 29. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Coles at UVA 44.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(2:00 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 44. Catch made by J.Wilson at UVA 44. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by D.Coles; J.Thomas at JM 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(1:13 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to JM 24. Catch made by G.Misch at JM 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 20(1:10 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to JM 20. Catch made by P.Jones at JM 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher; B.Austin at JM 12.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12(1:10 - 2nd) A.Colandrea pass complete to JM 12. Catch made by M.Washington at JM 12. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; A.Fisher at JM 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 4(1:08 - 2nd) M.Hollins rushed to JM End Zone for 4 yards. M.Hollins for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 2nd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 2nd) M.Ganyard kicks 57 yards from UVA 35 to the JM 8. Q.Reid returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Gaffney at JM 22. PENALTY on JM-E.Sarratt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 12(0:54 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to JM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.King; S.Bracey at JM 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 18(0:12 - 2nd) J.McCloud rushed to JM 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by UVA at JM 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by K.Pace at UVA 25. Gain of 75 yards. K.Pace for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 3rd) M.Ganyard kicks 61 yards from UVA 35 to the JM 4. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Wood at JM 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 18(14:49 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bracey; J.Sanker at JM 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 21(14:34 - 3rd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 21. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at JM 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 26(14:08 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui; C.Bennett at JM 27.
|-4 YD
4 & 1 - JMAD 27(13:49 - 3rd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by P.Sproles at JM 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; A.Clary at JM 23.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 23(12:42 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to JM 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Kamara; T.Tucker at JM 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 22(12:21 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to JM 22. Catch made by M.Fields at JM 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at JM 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 15(11:59 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to JM 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt at JM 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 11(11:40 - 3rd) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for P.Jones. PENALTY on JM-J.Kromah Roughing the Passer 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 5(11:37 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to JM 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; T.Jones at JM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 3(10:34 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to JM End Zone for 3 yards. K.Pace for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:29 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:29 - 3rd) M.Ganyard kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(10:29 - 3rd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 25. Catch made by P.Sproles at JM 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Kyle at JM 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - JMAD 31(9:56 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for M.Moss.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JMAD 31(9:53 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 31(9:46 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 40 yards to UVA 29 Center-K.Schickel. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 29(9:40 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 29. Catch made by S.Harrison at UVA 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sarratt; J.Green at UVA 29.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 29(9:10 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Carpenter; I.Bush at UVA 27.
|+25 YD
3 & 12 - UVA 27(8:30 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 27. Catch made by M.Washington at UVA 27. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by B.Austin; J.Thomas at JM 48.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 48(9:10 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass INTERCEPTED at JM 30. Intercepted by F.Meehan at JM 30. F.Meehan ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 30(8:09 - 3rd) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 30. Catch made by T.Hudson at JM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at JM 35.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - JMAD 35(7:41 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for K.Black. PENALTY on UVA-B.Smiley Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 50(7:34 - 3rd) T.Lawton rushed to UVA 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Bracey at UVA 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JMAD 47(7:03 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - JMAD 47(6:58 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for P.Sproles.
|Punt
4 & 7 - JMAD 47(6:53 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 40 yards to UVA 7 Center-K.Schickel. Fair catch by E.Davies.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 7(6:46 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to UVA 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Green; T.Tucker at UVA 7.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 7(6:06 - 3rd) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea sacked at UVA 2 for -5 yards (J.Walker; J.Kromah)
|-1 YD
3 & 15 - UVA 2(5:25 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 1 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at UVA 1.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UVA 1(4:49 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 52 yards to JM 47 Center-A.Livingston. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 47. Tackled by J.Witmer at UVA 45.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(4:36 - 3rd) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud sacked at UVA 46 for -1 yards (K.Butler)
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 46(4:13 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to UVA 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - JMAD 39(3:49 - 3rd) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 39. Catch made by Z.Horton at UVA 39. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by UVA at UVA 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(3:19 - 3rd) J.McCloud scrambles to UVA 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 28.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 28(2:39 - 3rd) T.Lawton rushed to UVA 4 for 24 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - JMAD 4(2:10 - 3rd) T.Lawton rushed to UVA End Zone for 4 yards. T.Lawton for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:07 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:07 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(2:07 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 25. Catch made by M.Washington at UVA 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at UVA 28.
|+60 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 28(1:35 - 3rd) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 28. Catch made by P.Jones at UVA 28. Gain of 60 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Logan at JM 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 12(0:47 - 3rd) K.Pace rushed to JM 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah; J.Sarratt at JM 9. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 9(0:20 - 3rd) M.Hollins rushed to JM End Zone for 9 yards. M.Hollins for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 3rd) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) M.Ganyard kicks 61 yards from UVA 35 to the JM 4. Fair catch by S.Malignaggi.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(0:16 - 3rd) T.Lawton rushed to JM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.McDonald at JM 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - JMAD 27(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on JM-T.Morris False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - JMAD 22(15:00 - 4th) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for P.Sproles.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - JMAD 22(14:56 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 22. Catch made by K.Black at JM 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.King at JM 25.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 25(14:12 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 45 yards to UVA 30 Center-K.Schickel. E.Davies returned punt from the UVA 30. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Hendrick at UVA 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 31(14:03 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher; T.Jones at UVA 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UVA 36(13:32 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to UVA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Green at UVA 38.
|Sack
3 & 3 - UVA 38(12:52 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea sacked at UVA 31 for -7 yards (C.Chukwuneke)
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 31(12:12 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 69 yards to JM End Zone Center-A.Livingston. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(12:06 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - JMAD 27(11:40 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at JM 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - JMAD 27(11:06 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 27. Catch made by R.Brown at JM 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(10:40 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 42. Catch made by Z.Horton at JM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at JM 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - JMAD 48(10:08 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to UVA 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Butler; J.Sanker at UVA 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 49(9:38 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to UVA 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 40.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(9:17 - 4th) T.Lawton rushed to UVA 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Westfall at UVA 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 27(8:43 - 4th) T.Lawton rushed to UVA End Zone for 27 yards. T.Lawton for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:34 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for JM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:34 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 25(8:33 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-J.Christ False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 20(8:33 - 4th) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Coles at UVA 26.
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 26(8:04 - 4th) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 26. Catch made by M.Washington at UVA 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at UVA 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 46(7:22 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to UVA 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah; A.Fisher at UVA 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 46(6:50 - 4th) A.Colandrea pass complete to UVA 46. Catch made by M.Fields at UVA 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke; F.Meehan at JM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UVA 45(6:09 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to JM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Reid; T.Jones at JM 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UVA 45(5:28 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to JM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fisher; Q.Reid at JM 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(4:54 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to JM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Meehan; M.Kamara at JM 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UVA 41(4:24 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-T.Furnish False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 46(4:19 - 4th) M.Hollins rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Chukwuneke at JM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UVA 43(3:45 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for P.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UVA 43(3:32 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 43 yards to JM End Zone Center-A.Livingston. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(3:27 - 4th) T.Lawton rushed to JM 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Bracey; J.Carter at JM 20.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 20(2:58 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to JM 20. Catch made by E.Sarratt at JM 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at JM 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 44(2:28 - 4th) T.Lawton rushed to JM 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at JM 50.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - JMAD 50(2:09 - 4th) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for JM. PENALTY on UVA-A.Faumui Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(2:00 - 4th) K.Black rushed to UVA 21 for yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 21. PENALTY on JM-C.Potts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 19 - JMAD 45(1:42 - 4th) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for K.Black.
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - JMAD 45(1:37 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by P.Sproles at UVA 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 30.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - JMAD 30(1:17 - 4th) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for E.Sarratt. PENALTY on UVA-J.Sanker Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 15(1:14 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 15. Catch made by P.Sproles at UVA 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at UVA 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - JMAD 10(1:04 - 4th) J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - JMAD 10(1:00 - 4th) J.McCloud pass complete to UVA 10. Catch made by K.Black at UVA 10. Gain of 10 yards. K.Black for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.McCloud steps back to pass. J.McCloud pass incomplete intended for JM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:55 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 55 yards from JM 35 to the UVA 10. Fair catch by P.Jones.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UVA 25(0:54 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea sacked at UVA 15 for -10 yards (J.Kromah)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - UVA 15(0:47 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for UVA. PENALTY on UVA-T.Furnish Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - UVA 15(0:36 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for UVA.
|No Gain
4 & 20 - UVA 15(0:33 - 4th) A.Colandrea steps back to pass. A.Colandrea pass incomplete intended for D.Starling.