|
|
|KENTST
|ARK
Jefferson's two touchdowns lead Arkansas past Kent State, 28-6
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Razorbacks to a 28-6 win over Kent State on Saturday.
Arkansas’ offense was not especially sharp most of the game, finishing with a modest 308 yards of total offense against a team picked to finish last in the Mid-American Conference. Jefferson threw for Arkansas’ first touchdown with 2:20 left in the first half on a five-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong in the back of the end zone.
“Early we couldn’t throw, couldn’t catch it, couldn’t run it. Defense kept us in the game,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We weren’t giving up points, but time. The game plan was going exactly how they wanted it to go minus scoring a lot of points.”
The Razorbacks (2-0) had trailed 3-0 before Antonio Grier scored a 25-yard pick-six on his first snap in an Arkansas uniform after transferring from South Florida.
Rashod Dubinion added a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jefferson threw his second touchdown, a 12-yard completion to Armstrong, in the fourth. Armstrong, a transfer from FCS-member Texas A&M-Commerce, led the Razorbacks with four catches for 21 yards and two scores.
Arkansas linebacker Jaheim Thomas and the defense kept Kent State (0-2) from any significant damage. Thomas led the team with 12 tackles, including two for-loss, and the Razorbacks sacked Mike Alaimo seven times, resulting in 26 total rushing yards on 36 carries.
Kent State had its best chance at a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter by going on a 10-play, 70-yard drive. The Golden Flashes had four tries from inside the Arkansas 2, but were stuffed each play.
Arkansas has yet to give up a touchdown through two games, though Pittman said he anticipates a stiffer challenge in Week 3 after Western Carolina and Kent State.
“I think we’ll fix all this,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll play a much better football game against, no disrespect, a much better football program next week.”
FIGURING IT OUT
Pittman rotated through several offensive lineman against Kent State as Arkansas returned just two starters from last year's team that paved the way for the No. 7 rushing offense in the country. The Razorbacks have averaged just 138.5 yards per game on the ground through the first two games, 98 fewer than in 2022.
“Right now, guys,” Pittman said, “when you go through two games, you really, in all honesty, you don’t know what you have yet. You’ve got to get them out there to really figure out who you really have.”
TRANSFERS LEAD THE WAY
Thomas, a transfer from Cincinnati, Grier and Armstrong weren't the only newcomers to have good games for Arkansas. Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, a Division II transfer, had three catches for 51 yards and Missouri transfer Trajan Jeffcoat had 1 1/2 sacks from his spot at defensive end.
ROCKET GROUNDED
Arkansas' Raheim Sanders did not play against Kent State because of a knee injury. Coach Sam Pittman said earlier in the week that Sanders, a preseason second-team All-American, could miss Week 3, as well.
Sanders had 1,443 yards rushing with 10 touchdowns last year.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kent State: After losing by 50 points in their opener to Central Florida, the Golden Flashes looked better against an SEC opponent. Still, Kent State’s bowl hopes will hinge on how it handles MAC play.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks have won twice by large margins, but the margins belie some offensive issues and with a possible bowl team visiting in Week 3, Arkansas will have to improve, especially in the running game.
UP NEXT
Kent State: Hosts Central Connecticut State from the FCS on Saturday.
Arkansas: Hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.
--
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Harris
11 WR
78 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
136 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 48 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|4
|11
|Passing
|8
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|9-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|200
|308
|Total Plays
|53
|64
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|172
|Rush Attempts
|36
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|174
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|13-19
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-39
|4-34
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.4
|3-44.7
|Return Yards
|0
|33
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-25
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|174
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|172
|
|
|200
|TOTAL YDS
|308
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Alaimo 18 QB
|M. Alaimo
|11/17
|174
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|18
|68
|0
|15
|
X. Williams 2 RB
|X. Williams
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Thomas 23 RB
|J. Thomas
|5
|1
|0
|4
|
M. Alaimo 18 QB
|M. Alaimo
|11
|-46
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 11 WR
|T. Harris
|4
|4
|78
|0
|36
|
J. Holmes 85 TE
|J. Holmes
|4
|4
|49
|0
|13
|
C. McCray 22 WR
|C. McCray
|5
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
L. Floriea 0 WR
|L. Floriea
|3
|2
|14
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Sheppert 27 S
|B. Sheppert
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nicholson 33 LB
|D. Nicholson
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Giacolone 24 LB
|N. Giacolone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Daley 6 DL
|S. Daley
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Duran 92 DL
|J. Duran
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Billotte 14 DL
|O. Billotte
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craddieth 15 S
|D. Craddieth
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 3 CB
|D. Miller Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johns 8 LB
|K. Johns
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harmon 7 LB
|M. Harmon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Carroll 17 DL
|M. Carroll
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. West 5 DL
|C. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 29 S
|J. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Nicholl 44 LB
|R. Nicholl
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 S
|A. Branch
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Winfield 11 DL
|M. Winfield
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Fortkamp 43 LB
|C. Fortkamp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|2/2
|48
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|5
|36.4
|2
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|13/19
|136
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|15
|82
|0
|23
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|13
|48
|0
|18
|
R. Dubinion 7 RB
|R. Dubinion
|10
|34
|1
|9
|
D. Johnson 20 RB
|D. Johnson
|7
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Armstrong 2 WR
|A. Armstrong
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. TeSlaa 4 WR
|I. TeSlaa
|4
|3
|51
|0
|36
|
J. Wilson 13 WR
|J. Wilson
|4
|2
|31
|0
|31
|
L. Hasz 9 TE
|L. Hasz
|4
|3
|26
|0
|10
|
A. Armstrong 2 WR
|A. Armstrong
|6
|4
|21
|2
|9
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 28 LB
|J. Thomas
|9-2
|1.5
|0
|
A. Grier 3 LB
|A. Grier
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Carter 9 DL
|T. Carter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Spence 22 LB
|B. Spence
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walcott 13 DB
|A. Walcott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rose 93 DL
|K. Rose
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 7 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-2
|1.5
|0
|
N. Davillier 0 DL
|N. Davillier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 25 DB
|K. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Booker Jr. 10 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Crook 36 LB
|J. Crook
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Singletary 15 DB
|J. Singletary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 1 DB
|L. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|3
|44.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Sategna 16 WR
|I. Sategna
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Sategna 16 WR
|I. Sategna
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Little kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by L.Floriea at KNT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at KNT 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(14:40 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Spence L.Johnson at KNT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(14:10 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas T.Carter at KNT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 41(13:34 - 1st) M.Alaimo scrambles to KNT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Spence at KNT 43.
|Sack
3 & 8 - KENTST 43(12:26 - 1st) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at KNT 38 for -5 yards (T.Jeffcoat)
|Punt
4 & 13 - KENTST 38(12:11 - 1st) J.Smith punts 41 yards to ARK 21 Center-KNT. I.Sategna returned punt from the ARK 21. Tackled by A.Branch G.Goodell at ARK 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(11:37 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson at ARK 34.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - ARK 34(11:09 - 1st) A.Green rushed to ARK 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson at ARK 35.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ARK 35(10:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARK 35(10:23 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 46 yards to KNT 19 Center-ARK. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 19(10:16 - 1st) M.Alaimo scrambles to KNT 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARK at KNT 19.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 19(9:38 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 19. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 19. Gain of 22 yards. T.Harris ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 41(9:23 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 41. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan B.Spence at KNT 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 45(8:42 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at KNT 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 50(7:52 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams J.Crook at ARK 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(7:15 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by J.Holmes at ARK 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at ARK 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(6:34 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Holmes at ARK 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Stewart at ARK 24.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(6:01 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-J.Obidegwu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 29(5:42 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas E.Gregory at ARK 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - KENTST 28(4:55 - 1st) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas J.Johnson at ARK 23.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KENTST 23(4:20 - 1st) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at ARK 30 for -7 yards (T.Jeffcoat; J.Thomas)
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - KENTST 38(3:29 - 1st) A.Glass 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Goodell Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the ARK End Zone. I.Sategna returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Fortkamp B.Sheppert at ARK 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(3:15 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 17. Catch made by A.Armstrong at ARK 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by KNT at ARK 22.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - ARK 22(2:40 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 22. Catch made by A.Armstrong at ARK 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at ARK 24.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 24(2:10 - 1st) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at ARK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 32(1:55 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for A.Armstrong.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARK 32(1:39 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for I.TeSlaa.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARK 32(1:34 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARK 32(1:28 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 41 yards to KNT 27 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - KENTST 27(1:20 - 1st) M.Alaimo pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 25. Intercepted by A.Grier at KNT 25. A.Grier for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:12 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:12 - 1st) C.Little kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(1:12 - 1st) J.Thomas rushed to KNT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at KNT 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 29(0:27 - 1st) M.Alaimo scrambles to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott J.Stewart at KNT 31.
|-3 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 31(15:00 - 2nd) J.Thomas rushed to KNT 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at KNT 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 28(14:25 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 35 yards to ARK 37 Center-G.Goodell. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(14:21 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone at ARK 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 35(13:46 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone J.Williams at ARK 37.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARK 37(13:11 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 30 for -7 yards (M.Harmon)
|Penalty
4 & 17 - ARK 30(12:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 22 - ARK 25(12:25 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 47 yards to KNT 28 Center-E.Stein. Fair catch by L.Floriea.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(12:17 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for C.McCray.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 28(12:12 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 26 for yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at KNT 26. PENALTY on ARK-T.Jeffcoat Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(11:56 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Grier at KNT 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 47(11:19 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 43(10:43 - 2nd) M.Alaimo pass complete to ARK 43. Catch made by J.Holmes at ARK 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas J.Singletary at ARK 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(10:09 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KENTST 27(9:48 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at ARK 27.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - KENTST 27(9:05 - 2nd) M.Alaimo pass complete to ARK 27. Catch made by C.McCray at ARK 27. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 19. PENALTY on ARK-A.Grier Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(8:35 - 2nd) X.Williams rushed to ARK 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas J.Johnson at ARK 14.
|Sack
2 & 7 - KENTST 14(7:52 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at ARK 20 for -6 yards (J.Morgan)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - KENTST 20(7:10 - 2nd) X.Williams rushed to ARK 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at ARK 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - KENTST 28(6:32 - 2nd) A.Glass 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-G.Goodell Holder-J.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(6:29 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at ARK 34.
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 34(5:53 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to KNT 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert at KNT 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 43(5:30 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to KNT 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson M.Harmon at KNT 45.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARK 45(4:57 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for L.Hasz.
|+36 YD
3 & 12 - ARK 45(4:51 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by I.TeSlaa at KNT 45. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 9.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 9(4:14 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to KNT 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Harmon B.Sheppert at KNT 5.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 5(3:35 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to KNT 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Daley at KNT 1.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ARK 1(2:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARK-ARK Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - ARK 5(2:30 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 5. Catch made by A.Armstrong at KNT 5. Gain of 5 yards. A.Armstrong for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:20 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 2nd) C.Little kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(2:20 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball J.Johnson at KNT 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 30(1:36 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Davillier J.Johnson at KNT 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 34(0:55 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams J.Johnson at KNT 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(0:48 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at KNT 44 for -5 yards (J.Thomas)
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - KENTST 44(0:40 - 2nd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Grier J.Thomas at ARK 48.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KENTST 48(0:29 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for C.McCray.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KENTST 48(0:24 - 2nd) J.Smith punts 39 yards to ARK 9 Center-G.Goodell. Fair catch by I.Sategna. PENALTY on KNT-KNT Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 14(0:18 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by KNT at ARK 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 23(0:11 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by KNT at ARK 26.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Daley A.Branch at ARK 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARK 30(14:36 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 30. Catch made by J.Wilson at ARK 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by KNT at ARK 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ARK 30(13:59 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 34 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Branch at ARK 34.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - ARK 34(13:16 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Harris M.Winfield at ARK 32.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 32(13:07 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at ARK 33.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 33(12:38 - 3rd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for C.McCray.
|Sack
3 & 11 - KENTST 33(12:31 - 3rd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at ARK 48 for -15 yards (L.Jackson) PENALTY on KNT-M.Alaimo Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 26 - KENTST 48(12:25 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 39 yards to ARK 9 Center-G.Goodell. Fair catch by I.Sategna.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 9(12:18 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.West at ARK 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 9(11:44 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Harris S.Daley at ARK 13.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 13(11:18 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 13. Catch made by L.Hasz at ARK 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson M.Carroll at ARK 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 22(10:52 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Carroll D.Nicholson at ARK 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 25(10:14 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone at ARK 30.
|+18 YD
3 & 2 - ARK 30(9:37 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 48 for 18 yards. Tackled by M.Carroll at ARK 48.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(9:04 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 48. Catch made by J.Wilson at ARK 48. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sheppert at KNT 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 21(8:48 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to KNT 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone D.Miller at KNT 20.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARK 20(8:14 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 20. Catch made by I.TeSlaa at KNT 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone at KNT 17.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 17(7:32 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 17. Catch made by I.TeSlaa at KNT 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 5(6:56 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to KNT 1 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Sheppert at KNT 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 1(6:00 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to KNT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Dubinion for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:50 - 3rd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:50 - 3rd) C.Little kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:50 - 3rd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for C.McCray.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 25(5:45 - 3rd) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by J.Holmes at KNT 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Walcott at KNT 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(5:18 - 3rd) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 38. Catch made by T.Harris at KNT 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Paul at ARK 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 46(5:09 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas C.Ball at ARK 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 46(4:36 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 44.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - KENTST 44(4:04 - 3rd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at KNT 45 for -11 yards (K.Rose; C.Paul)
|Punt
4 & 19 - KENTST 45(3:26 - 3rd) J.Smith punts 28 yards to ARK 27 Center-G.Goodell. Fair catch by I.Sategna.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 27(3:10 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Johns R.Nicholl at ARK 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 34(2:43 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to ARK 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Daley at ARK 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 38(2:07 - 3rd) K.Jefferson scrambles to ARK 40 for 2 yards. K.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARK 40(1:26 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by A.Green at ARK 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert D.Miller at ARK 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 47(0:50 - 3rd) A.Green rushed to ARK 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Sheppert M.Williams at ARK 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 48(0:13 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 40 for -8 yards (A.Branch; M.Winfield)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ARK 40(15:00 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 40. Catch made by L.Hasz at ARK 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Nicholl K.Johns at ARK 47.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - ARK 47(14:26 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to KNT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson S.Daley at KNT 44.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - ARK 44(13:44 - 4th) K.Jefferson scrambles to KNT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Baylor at KNT 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 41(13:02 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to KNT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Daley J.Williams at KNT 39.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARK 39(12:29 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for A.Armstrong.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 39(12:18 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 39. Catch made by L.Hasz at KNT 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Craddieth D.Nicholson at KNT 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(11:44 - 4th) A.Green rushed to KNT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johns C.Fortkamp at KNT 26.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARK 26(11:04 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for I.TeSlaa. PENALTY on KNT-R.Nicholl Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 12(10:59 - 4th) A.Green rushed to KNT 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Billotte K.Saunders at KNT 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 9(10:23 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to KNT 9. Catch made by A.Armstrong at KNT 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Armstrong for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:16 - 4th) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:16 - 4th) C.Little kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(10:16 - 4th) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 25. Catch made by L.Floriea at KNT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at KNT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KENTST 31(10:04 - 4th) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo sacked at KNT 30 for -1 yards (C.Paul; A.Booker)
|+33 YD
3 & 5 - KENTST 30(9:30 - 4th) M.Alaimo pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by C.McCray at KNT 30. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(8:51 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to ARK 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Carter J.Johnson at ARK 38.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 38(8:25 - 4th) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for L.Floriea.
|+36 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 38(8:07 - 4th) M.Alaimo pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by T.Harris at ARK 38. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 2(7:44 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to ARK 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Carter H.Clark at ARK 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KENTST 1(7:19 - 4th) J.Thomas rushed to ARK 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KENTST 1(6:38 - 4th) M.Alaimo scrambles to ARK 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Grier C.Ball at ARK 1.
|-4 YD
4 & Goal - KENTST 1(6:12 - 4th) G.Garcia rushed to ARK 5 for -4 yards. Tackled by L.Jackson T.Jeffcoat at ARK 5.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 5(6:05 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Miller B.Sheppert at ARK 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 13(5:33 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Duran A.Branch at ARK 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 18(4:57 - 4th) A.Green rushed to ARK 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Billotte A.Branch at ARK 22.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 22(4:15 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Duran at ARK 25.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ARK 25(3:57 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at ARK 29. PENALTY on KNT-B.Sheppert Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(3:48 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to KNT 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at KNT 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - ARK 49(3:15 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to KNT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Nicholson at KNT 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 44(2:39 - 4th) R.Dubinion rushed to KNT 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Craddieth K.Saunders at KNT 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARK 35(2:01 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to KNT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Duran K.Saunders at KNT 32.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 32(1:16 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to KNT 37 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at KNT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - ARK 37(0:33 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to KNT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Billotte at KNT 34.