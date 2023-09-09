|
|LAF
|DUKE
Waters helps No. 21 Duke run past FCS opponent Lafayette 42-7 to follow up Clemson upset win
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Duke overcame any emotional letdown from its season-opening upset of Clemson and the challenge of getting only a few days to prepare for its next game.
Jordan Waters ran for a career-high 112 yards to go with two scores, helping the 21st-ranked Blue Devils beat Lafayette 42-7 on Saturday night.
“When you come off of a short week like that and you've got to prepare, you've just got to go out there and find a way to get a result,” second-year coach Mike Elko said.
Duke did that, showing a balanced offense with 261 yards rushing and 254 through the air for 515 total against a Championship Subdivision foe.
Waters scored on a 5-yard run early in the second period and added a 16-yard run shortly before halftime that surpassed his previous career-best rushing total. That staked the Blue Devils (2-0) to a 21-7 halftime lead, then he cracked the 100-yard mark on his first touch of the third quarter amid a heavy downpour that followed the teams out of the break.
Duke was playing five days after the 28-7 win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite and then-No. 9 Tigers. That game ended with fans charging to midfield to celebrate the program's first win against a top-10 opponent in 34 years, then had the Blue Devils entering the AP Top 25 the next afternoon for the first time in five years.
The ground game led the way behind Waters and Jaquez Moore, who ran for 72 yards with a 39-yard score early in the third quarter.
“We had to focus mentally more than physically,” Waters said, adding: “It was different, but we managed it.”
Dean DeNobile threw for a 12-yard touchdown to Chris Carasia for the Leopards (1-1). That came after Lafayette marched 75 yards on 13 plays, which included Duke jumping offsides on a field-goal attempt to extend that drive.
“I think our effort was there," Lafayette coach John Troxell said. “I think the kids tried to play physical. We had a lot of freshmen out there and they came and competed really hard. I'm proud of our effort. Obviously the result isn't what you want."
THE TAKEAWAY
Lafayette: Troxell had pointed to the team’s inexperience in saying the goal was just to prepare well enough “so the stage isn’t too big” by facing an ACC team on the road. Picked fourth in the Patriot League, the Leopards hung in this game until falling behind by two scores shortly before halftime, then seeing that margin balloon in the third. Lafayette finished with 213 total yards and had six penalties for 74 yards.
Duke: The Blue Devils have emerged from an emotional and challenging stretch. They're 2-0 for the second time in as many seasons under Elko, who has won 11 of his 15 games as the Blue Devils coach.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Duke is in the AP Top 25 for the time since spending a week at No. 22 in September 2018. The Blue Devils likely won't move much - if at all - with the Clemson win already reflected in their standing.
PRACTICALLY PERFECT
Riley Leonard also threw for a score to Jalon Calhoun on the game’s opening drive for Duke and completed all 12 of his passes for 136 yards before giving way to backup Henry Belin IV, who completed a 49-yard deep ball on his first snap and ended the drive with his first career touchdown on a 1-yard keeper for a 35-7 lead late in the third.
Belin completed all eight of his passes, and Duke’s lone incompletion was a spike - credited as a team play rather than an individual stat - to stop the clock shortly before halftime. So the Blue Devils finished 20 for 21 in passing for the game, and that 95.2% completion percentage was a school record for a game with a minimum of 15 attempts.
UP NEXT
Lafayette: The Leopards return home to host Columbia on Saturday.
Duke: The Blue Devils host Northwestern on Saturday in search of a second straight 3-0 start.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
D. DeNobile
16 QB
87 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 28 RuYds
J. Waters
7 RB
112 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|28
|Rushing
|7
|12
|Passing
|6
|12
|Penalty
|0
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|5-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|213
|515
|Total Plays
|51
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|126
|261
|Rush Attempts
|33
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.9
|Yards Passing
|87
|254
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|20-21
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|12.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-74
|4-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|87
|PASS YDS
|254
|126
|RUSH YDS
|261
|213
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. DeNobile 16 QB
|D. DeNobile
|9/17
|87
|1
|2
|
A. Davis 14 QB
|A. Davis
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Curtis 22 RB
|J. Curtis
|10
|40
|0
|15
|
D. DeNobile 16 QB
|D. DeNobile
|6
|28
|0
|18
|
J. Conyers 28 RB
|J. Conyers
|8
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Bruce 27 RB
|T. Bruce
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
N. Adams 2 RB
|N. Adams
|6
|15
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Steward 86 WR
|E. Steward
|4
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
M. Gilbert 81 TE
|M. Gilbert
|3
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
C. Carasia 19 WR
|C. Carasia
|4
|2
|15
|1
|12
|
C. Smith 0 WR
|C. Smith
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Holmes 89 TE
|D. Holmes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Persing 7 WR
|C. Persing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Olivas 26 LB
|M. Olivas
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. White 11 DB
|S. White
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. DuBois 25 DB
|G. DuBois
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaeffer 21 LB
|B. Shaeffer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Forney 18 LB
|P. Forney
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Meite 7 LB
|B. Meite
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Ordonez 90 LB
|O. Ordonez
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ntantang 5 DB
|A. Ntantang
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peiffer 97 DL
|P. Peiffer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McDonald 41 DB
|S. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brown 6 DB
|N. Brown
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Cross 8 DB
|S. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Thomas 13 LB
|R. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Langan 56 LB
|I. Langan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Riley 99 LB
|D. Riley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Roundtree 1 LB
|T. Roundtree
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Hearn 54 LB
|T. O'Hearn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vaughn 95 DL
|M. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cannon 55 DL
|T. Cannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Simonetta 96 K
|J. Simonetta
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Trestik 37 K
|J. Trestik
|4
|38.3
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|12/12
|136
|1
|0
|
H. Belin IV 3 QB
|H. Belin IV
|8/8
|118
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|11
|112
|2
|23
|
J. Moore 9 RB
|J. Moore
|10
|72
|1
|39
|
P. Jones 10 RB
|P. Jones
|9
|33
|0
|9
|
Q. Boyd 17 WR
|Q. Boyd
|6
|16
|0
|9
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|4
|13
|0
|6
|
T. Bates 19 RB
|T. Bates
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
H. Belin IV 3 QB
|H. Belin IV
|2
|7
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 8 WR
|J. Moore
|4
|4
|84
|1
|49
|
S. Hagans 2 WR
|S. Hagans
|3
|3
|39
|0
|19
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|4
|4
|38
|1
|16
|
N. Dalmolin 81 TE
|N. Dalmolin
|2
|2
|27
|0
|21
|
J. Moore 9 RB
|J. Moore
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
M. Bowen-Sims 18 WR
|M. Bowen-Sims
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
J. Taylor 15 TE
|J. Taylor
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Wall 11 WR
|M. Wall
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Johnson 3 S
|B. Johnson
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Morris Jr. 36 LB
|N. Morris Jr.
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 S
|J. Stinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mausi 8 LB
|D. Mausi
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 96 DT
|A. Hall
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 0 CB
|C. Rivers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heffernan 47 LB
|J. Heffernan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Moore 23 S
|T. Moore
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 97 DE
|W. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Kane 22 CB
|M. Kane
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 16 DT
|A. Peebles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smith 40 DE
|R. Smith
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Freeman 12 LB
|T. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones 1 CB
|M. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 CB
|J. Pickett
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|0/1
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Robertson 1 WR
|J. Robertson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Trestik kicks 35 yards from LAF 35 to the DUK 30. J.Robertson returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rooney at DUK 32.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:57 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to DUK 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Brown at DUK 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(14:30 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to LAF 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at LAF 42.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 42(14:05 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 42. Catch made by S.Hagans at LAF 42. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Ntantang at LAF 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(13:32 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to LAF 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.DuBois at LAF 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 25(12:57 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to LAF 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Vaughn at LAF 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 19(12:35 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to LAF 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Riley at LAF 16.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 16(12:15 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to LAF 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.White at LAF 16.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 16(11:37 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 16. Catch made by J.Calhoun at LAF 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Calhoun for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 1st) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 2. Fair catch by J.Conyers.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 25(11:31 - 1st) D.DeNobile pass complete to LAF 25. Catch made by C.Carasia at LAF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at LAF 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - LAF 28(10:43 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to LAF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at LAF 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - LAF 29(10:22 - 1st) D.DeNobile scrambles to LAF 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at LAF 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 39(9:38 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to DUK 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 46(8:52 - 1st) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by C.Smith at DUK 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Jones at DUK 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAF 34(8:01 - 1st) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for C.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LAF 34(8:01 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to DUK 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - LAF 33(7:19 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to DUK 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Freeman at DUK 30.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - LAF 30(6:34 - 1st) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by E.Steward at DUK 30. Gain of 8 yards. E.Steward ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 22(5:56 - 1st) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by E.Steward at DUK 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 15.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAF 15(5:11 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to DUK 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at DUK 17.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LAF 17(4:25 - 1st) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for M.Gilbert.
4 & 5 - LAF(4:17 - 1st) J.Simonetta yard field goal attempt is good Center-LAF Holder-LAF. PENALTY on DUK-A.Blades Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 12(4:15 - 1st) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 12. Catch made by C.Carasia at DUK 12. Gain of 12 yards. C.Carasia for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:11 - 1st) J.Simonetta extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) J.Trestik kicks 30 yards from LAF 35 to the DUK 35. Out of bounds.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(3:47 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to LAF 46 for 19 yards. J.Waters FUMBLES forced by G.DuBois. Fumble RECOVERED by LAF-G.DuBois at LAF 46. Tackled by DUK at LAF 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAF 46(4:02 - 1st) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for D.Holmes.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAF 46(3:56 - 1st) J.Curtis rushed to DUK 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 48.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - LAF 48(3:10 - 1st) D.DeNobile scrambles to DUK 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at DUK 47.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAF 47(2:12 - 1st) J.Trestik punts 32 yards to DUK 15 Center-LAF. Downed by B.Shaeffer. PENALTY on LAF-A.Crawley Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(2:12 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Meite at DUK 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 34(1:50 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at DUK 33. PENALTY on LAF-P.Peiffer Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(0:34 - 1st) PENALTY on DUK-J.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - DUKE 43(0:34 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to DUK 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at DUK 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - DUKE 46(0:16 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.DuBois at LAF 46.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 46(0:06 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to LAF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.White at LAF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 40. Catch made by J.Robertson at LAF 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Brown at LAF 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 35(14:15 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to LAF 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.White at LAF 28.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(13:37 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to LAF 5 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.White at LAF 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 5(12:50 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to LAF End Zone for 5 yards. J.Waters for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:45 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:45 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 1. Fair catch by J.Curtis.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 25(12:45 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to LAF 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at LAF 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 37(11:59 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to LAF 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mausi at LAF 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - LAF 39(11:17 - 2nd) D.DeNobile pass complete to LAF 39. Catch made by M.Gilbert at LAF 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at LAF 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 48(10:28 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to DUK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at DUK 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAF 48(9:40 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to DUK 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at DUK 47.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - LAF 47(9:01 - 2nd) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by M.Gilbert at DUK 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at DUK 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 33(8:13 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to DUK 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at DUK 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAF 31(7:32 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to DUK 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at DUK 29.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - LAF 29(6:44 - 2nd) D.DeNobile pass complete to DUK 29. Catch made by E.Steward at DUK 29. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Johnson at DUK 24.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LAF 24(5:55 - 2nd) J.Conyers rushed to DUK 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Morris at DUK 24. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(5:53 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 24. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 24. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Shaeffer at DUK 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 37(5:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at DUK 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 38(5:01 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to DUK 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at DUK 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - DUKE 43(4:26 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to DUK 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Roundtree at DUK 46.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 46(3:42 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.White at DUK 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(3:14 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on LAF-S.White Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(3:06 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 38. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at LAF 38. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaeffer at LAF 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 32(2:37 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 32. Catch made by J.Moore at LAF 32. Gain of 9 yards. J.Moore ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 23(2:04 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to LAF 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Meite at LAF 16.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 16(1:21 - 2nd) J.Waters rushed to LAF End Zone for 16 yards. J.Waters for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 1. Fair catch by T.Bruce.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 25(1:17 - 2nd) J.Curtis rushed to LAF 26 for 1 yards. J.Curtis ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAF 25(1:11 - 2nd) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for D.Holmes.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - LAF 26(1:07 - 2nd) J.Curtis rushed to LAF 36 for 10 yards. J.Curtis ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 36(1:00 - 2nd) D.DeNobile pass complete to LAF 36. Catch made by E.Steward at LAF 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 47.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LAF 47(0:37 - 2nd) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile sacked at DUK 48 for -1 yards (B.Johnson)
|Int
2 & 11 - LAF 48(0:39 - 2nd) D.DeNobile pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 22. Intercepted by M.Jones at DUK 22. Tackled by E.Steward at DUK 25.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(0:30 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by N.Dalmolin at DUK 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LAF at DUK 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(0:24 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to LAF 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Peiffer at LAF 48.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 48(0:19 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 48. Catch made by S.Hagans at LAF 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by P.Forney at LAF 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(0:13 - 2nd) R.Leonard spikes the ball.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 29(0:09 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 29. Catch made by J.Moore at LAF 29. Gain of 18 yards. J.Moore ran out of bounds.
|No Good
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(0:03 - 2nd) T.Pelino 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 54 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 11. Fair catch by G.DuBois.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAF 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for C.Carasia.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAF 25(14:56 - 3rd) J.Curtis rushed to LAF 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony at LAF 24.
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - LAF 24(14:08 - 3rd) D.DeNobile scrambles to LAF 42 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at LAF 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 42(13:24 - 3rd) J.Conyers rushed to LAF 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Peebles at LAF 43.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAF 43(12:41 - 3rd) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile pass incomplete intended for C.Carasia.
|Sack
3 & 9 - LAF 43(12:34 - 3rd) D.DeNobile steps back to pass. D.DeNobile sacked at LAF 36 for -7 yards (R.Smith)
|Punt
4 & 16 - LAF 36(11:53 - 3rd) J.Trestik punts 48 yards to DUK 16 Center-LAF. Downed by R.Stevens.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 16(11:40 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Forney at DUK 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 19(11:03 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Shaeffer at DUK 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(10:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at DUK 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 31(10:03 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Peiffer at DUK 34.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DUKE 34(9:25 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Calhoun. PENALTY on LAF-M.Olivas Leaping 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(9:18 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.DuBois at LAF 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 47(8:40 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to LAF 47. Catch made by J.Calhoun at LAF 47. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Ntantang at LAF 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - DUKE 42(8:20 - 3rd) R.Leonard scrambles to LAF 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Forney at LAF 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(7:56 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to LAF End Zone for 39 yards. J.Moore for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 51 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 14. Fair catch by J.Conyers.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 14(7:49 - 3rd) J.Curtis rushed to LAF 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Moore at LAF 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - LAF 20(7:14 - 3rd) D.DeNobile scrambles to LAF 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by DUK at LAF 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 27(6:39 - 3rd) N.Adams rushed to LAF 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at LAF 25.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - LAF 25(5:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on LAF-J.Olmstead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 17 - LAF 20(5:51 - 3rd) N.Adams rushed to LAF 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at LAF 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 18 - LAF 19(4:52 - 3rd) N.Adams rushed to LAF 28 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at LAF 28.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LAF 28(4:14 - 3rd) J.Trestik punts 34 yards to DUK 38 Center-LAF. J.Calhoun returned punt from the DUK 38. Tackled by N.Brown at DUK 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(4:03 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to DUK 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at DUK 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 49(3:42 - 3rd) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 49. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Moore ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 2(3:02 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to LAF 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Cross at LAF 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 1(1:52 - 3rd) H.Belin scrambles to LAF End Zone for 1 yards. H.Belin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 64 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF 1. Fair catch by T.Bruce.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 25(1:50 - 3rd) N.Adams rushed to LAF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at LAF 31.
|Int
2 & 4 - LAF 31(1:07 - 3rd) D.DeNobile pass INTERCEPTED at LAF 50. Intercepted by J.Pickett at LAF 50. Tackled by LAF at DUK 47.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(1:02 - 3rd) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 47. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 47. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.White at LAF 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(0:17 - 3rd) H.Belin pass complete to LAF 32. Catch made by J.Robertson at LAF 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LAF at LAF 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 21(15:00 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to LAF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.O'Hearn at LAF 18. PENALTY on LAF-D.McCoy Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - DUKE 9(14:54 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to LAF 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Olivas at LAF 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - DUKE 5(13:51 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to LAF 5. Catch made by J.Moore at LAF 5. Gain of 5 yards. J.Moore for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the LAF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 25(13:45 - 4th) N.Adams rushed to LAF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at LAF 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAF 28(13:07 - 4th) N.Adams rushed to LAF 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at LAF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAF 28(12:28 - 4th) A.Davis steps back to pass. A.Davis pass incomplete intended for C.Persing.
|Punt
4 & 7 - LAF 28(12:22 - 4th) J.Trestik punts 39 yards to DUK 33 Center-LAF. Downed by D.Paige.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(12:10 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 33. Catch made by M.Wall at DUK 33. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.DuBois at DUK 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DUKE 35(11:36 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 35. Catch made by M.Bowen-Sims at DUK 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ntantang at DUK 39.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - DUKE 39(10:54 - 4th) PENALTY on DUK-J.Long False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - DUKE 34(10:54 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by J.Taylor at DUK 34. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by LAF at DUK 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(10:32 - 4th) T.Bates rushed to LAF 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at LAF 48.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DUKE 48(9:37 - 4th) T.Bates rushed to LAF 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Ordonez at LAF 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DUKE 48(8:56 - 4th) H.Belin rushed to LAF 34 for yards. Tackled by A.Ntantang at LAF 34. PENALTY on DUK-M.Wall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 48(8:28 - 4th) H.Belin pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by M.Bowen-Sims at DUK 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by O.Ordonez at LAF 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 40(7:47 - 4th) T.Bates rushed to LAF 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.McDonald at LAF 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 36(7:30 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to LAF 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cannon at LAF 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - DUKE 35(5:59 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to LAF 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Langan at LAF 31.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - DUKE 31(5:36 - 4th) P.Jones rushed to LAF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Riley at LAF 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 28(4:39 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas at LAF 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 19(3:50 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Meite at LAF 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 14(3:20 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Langan at LAF 15.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 15(2:39 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 16 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Ordonez at LAF 16.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DUKE 16(1:50 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by LAF at LAF 16.
|+4 YD
4 & 12 - DUKE 16(1:06 - 4th) Q.Boyd rushed to LAF 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.McDonald at LAF 12.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 12(0:58 - 4th) T.Bruce rushed to LAF 26 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Kane at LAF 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAF 26(0:42 - 4th) T.Bruce rushed to LAF 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Heffernan at LAF 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAF 29(0:23 - 4th) T.Bruce rushed to LAF 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Heffernan at LAF 31.