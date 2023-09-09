|
|MCN
|FLA
Florida runs wild and ends a 4-game skid with a 49-7 romp against lower-division McNeese
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida coach Billy Napier praised his players for doing “what we should do” against lower-division McNeese on Saturday night.
Now, the Gators will try to do what they've done for the last two decades against Southeastern Conference rival Tennessee, and that's win at home.
Montrell Johnson ran for 119 yards and two scores, setting the tone for a 327-yard ground attack, as the Gators beat McNeese 49-7 and ended a four-game skid. Florida won for the first time since pummeling South Carolina 38-6 on Nov. 11, 2022.
“It's always fun when plays work,” Napier quipped. “We did some things that were significant statistically, but it wasn't really about that. I told the players in the locker room just now that I appreciate the response that we saw after last week, which was obviously disappointing.”
Coming off a humbling loss at then-No. 14 Utah, Florida was looking to establish its run-first identity and gain some much-needed confidence before hosting the ninth-ranked Volunteers next week. Tennessee last won in Gainesville in 2003, having dropped nine straight at Florida Field.
“Bigger challenges are coming,” Napier said.
The Cowboys (0-2) proved to be the perfect opponent for the reeling Gators: a team from the Football Championship Subdivision that was woefully overmatched in the Swamp.
Florida (1-1) scored rushing touchdowns on its first five possessions, with Johnson (twice), Graham Mertz, Treyaun Webb and Trevor Etienne finding the end zone. Once they had McNeese’s defense stacking the line of scrimmage, Mertz connected with Ricky Pearsall for a 50-yard score that made it 40-0 in the third. Pearsall finished with six catches for 123 yards on his 23rd birthday.
“We're a lot more confident,” Pearsall said. “You go out and execute plays, that boosts your confidence.”
Mertz completed 14 of 17 passes for 193 yards, with the throw to Pearsall being his longest and last of the night. Backup Max Brown took over late in the third.
It was a nearly perfect performance for Napier’s team, but it remains to be seen how sustainable it can be in SEC play.
Etienne ran 11 times for 84 yards. Webb added 71 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Johnson and Etienne barely touched the ball against the Utes, combining for 31 yards on 10 carries in a game that got out of reach in the second half.
Napier vowed to get the duo more involved against the Cowboys, an easy call considering the talent disparity.
Florida won its 34th consecutive home opener, the longest current streak in college football. Even though 88,163 were present in the Swamp, this one was tempered a bit considering the loss at Utah.
McNeese punted on seven of its first nine possessions and failed to cross midfield after its opening drive. The Cowboys ran just 27 plays through three quarters and finished with 112 yards. They scored following a fumble with a couple minutes remaining to avoid a shutout.
D'Angelo Durham led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing. Nate Glantz threw for 62 yards and was on the wrong end of the hardest hit of the night, a crushing tackle by linebacker Scooby Williams in the first quarter.
“I’m proud of these young men," McNeese coach Gary Goff said. "I did think they played extremely hard against superior talent. … I think the guys played a lot harder for four quarters than we did in week one. That’s all I can ask for these guys. The margin of error when you’re playing an SEC school is very small, and you saw that.”
THE TAKEAWAY
McNeese: The Cowboys will get $500,000 for making the 700-mile trip to Gainesville, money that will help fund the entire athletic department. McNeese has played a payday game against a team from the Football Bowl Subdivision each of the last three years, losing 34-7 at LSU in 2021 and 52-10 at Rice last season.
Florida: The Gators surely would have liked to have played a cleaner game. A week after committing miscues galore at Utah, they had a botched snap on an extra point and an offsides penalty on third down - both coming in the first two drives of the game.
UP NEXT
McNeese: At Alcorn State next Saturday.
Florida: Hosts Tennessee next Saturday. The Volunteers last won in Gainesville in 2003.
C. Hamm
20 RB
9 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Johnson Jr.
2 RB
119 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|34
|Rushing
|2
|19
|Passing
|4
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|5-6
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|112
|560
|Total Plays
|40
|74
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|327
|Rush Attempts
|26
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|66
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|7-14
|18-23
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|10.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-49
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.7
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|4
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-4
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|66
|PASS YDS
|233
|46
|RUSH YDS
|327
|112
|TOTAL YDS
|560
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Glantz 18 QB
|N. Glantz
|6/13
|62
|0
|0
|
T. Simmons 1 QB
|T. Simmons
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Durham 5 RB
|D. Durham
|11
|45
|0
|28
|
T. Simmons 1 QB
|T. Simmons
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
C. Hamm 20 RB
|C. Hamm
|3
|9
|1
|8
|
C. Thomas 9 RB
|C. Thomas
|4
|6
|0
|3
|
N. Glantz 18 QB
|N. Glantz
|5
|-23
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McCall 17 WR
|J. McCall
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Thomas 9 RB
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Johnson 15 WR
|J. Johnson
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Paris 8 WR
|M. Paris
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
K. Klink 22 TE
|K. Klink
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Harris 3 WR
|J. Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Davey 48 LB
|M. Davey
|7-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Armstead 6 LB
|K. Armstead
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Silvera 4 DB
|B. Silvera
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 DB
|J. Jackson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lovett 31 DB
|T. Lovett
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Winters 98 DL
|T. Winters
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Applewhite 45 DL
|S. Applewhite
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Matthews 9 DB
|J. Matthews
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fielder 52 DT
|M. Fielder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Williams 91 DL
|W. Williams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Mays 40 DL
|G. Mays
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wyatt 2 DB
|L. Wyatt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lewis 50 DE
|M. Lewis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Adams 56 LB
|B. Adams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown Jr. 8 DL
|J. Brown Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Held 39 DB
|J. Held
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martinez 21 TE
|D. Martinez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miles 19 DB
|T. Miles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ford 90 DL
|D. Ford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 7 DB
|J. Lewis
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Smith 37 K
|G. Smith
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Eddings 38 P
|C. Eddings
|7
|43.7
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Thomas 9 RB
|C. Thomas
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Harris 3 WR
|J. Harris
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 15 QB
|G. Mertz
|14/17
|193
|1
|0
|
M. Brown 17 QB
|M. Brown
|2/3
|24
|0
|0
|
M. Leon 12 QB
|M. Leon
|2/3
|16
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|15
|119
|2
|19
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|11
|84
|1
|22
|
T. Webb 20 RB
|T. Webb
|14
|71
|2
|16
|
E. Wilson III 3 WR
|E. Wilson III
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
E. Battle 28 RB
|E. Battle
|4
|12
|0
|7
|
B. Lovett 53 OL
|B. Lovett
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
G. Mertz 15 QB
|G. Mertz
|3
|8
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|7
|6
|123
|1
|50
|
E. Wilson III 3 WR
|E. Wilson III
|4
|4
|36
|0
|12
|
A. Mizell 11 WR
|A. Mizell
|3
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
T. Webb 20 RB
|T. Webb
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Boardingham 8 TE
|A. Boardingham
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Odom 87 TE
|J. Odom
|1
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
T. Spierto 30 WR
|T. Spierto
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Isacks 85 TE
|S. Isacks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Douglas 4 WR
|C. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Thornton 18 S
|B. Thornton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lyons 95 DL
|J. Lyons
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Searcy 19 LB
|T. Searcy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Castell 14 S
|J. Castell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 1 LB
|P. Umanmielen
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Moten 16 S
|R. Moten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 99 DL
|C. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Nunnery 34 LB
|M. Nunnery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 2 CB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pelic 47 LB
|J. Pelic
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Banks 88 DL
|C. Banks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pyburn 44 LB
|J. Pyburn
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Collins 11 LB
|K. Collins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Norman 9 DL
|W. Norman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
T. Smack 29 K
|T. Smack
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Hansen 89 TE
|H. Hansen
|2
|8.5
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) G.Smith kicks 39 yards from MCN 35 to the FLA 26. H.Hansen returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Armstead; D.Martinez at FLA 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(14:53 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Winters at FLA 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 39(14:25 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 42 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera at MCN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 42(13:56 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 42. Catch made by J.Odom at MCN 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Mays at MCN 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 38(13:29 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 25 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; B.Silvera at MCN 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(13:01 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at MCN 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 16(12:29 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 16. Catch made by J.Odom at MCN 16. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Adams at MCN 12.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 12(12:00 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to MCN 1 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Davey; B.Silvera at MCN 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 1(11:37 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to MCN 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MCN 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 2(11:02 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to MCN End Zone for 2 yards. M.Johnson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:59 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. FLA rushed to MCN 3 for yards. Tackled by MCN at MCN 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:59 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 25(10:59 - 1st) D.Durham rushed to MCN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.James; J.Hill at MCN 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - MCN 28(10:21 - 1st) D.Durham rushed to FLA 44 for 28 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 44(9:28 - 1st) D.Durham rushed to FLA 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.James; C.Jackson at FLA 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MCN 41(8:43 - 1st) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.McCall.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MCN 41(8:33 - 1st) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.McCall. PENALTY on FLA-P.Umanmielen Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - MCN 36(8:33 - 1st) N.Glantz rushed to FLA 38 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.James; P.Umanmielen at FLA 38.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - MCN 38(8:05 - 1st) D.Durham rushed to FLA 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Castell; J.Hill at FLA 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 32(7:28 - 1st) CThomas rushed to FLA 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at FLA 30.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MCN 30(6:43 - 1st) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for M.Peterson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MCN 30(6:39 - 1st) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz sacked at FLA 42 for -12 yards (S.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MCN 42(6:06 - 1st) C.Eddings punts 41 yards to FLA 1 Center-T.Vondenstein. Downed by B.Silvera.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 1(5:56 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera at FLA 8.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 8(5:22 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Mays; W.Williams at FLA 14.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 14(4:50 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 14. Catch made by E.Wilson at FLA 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Miles at FLA 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(4:23 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Adams; M.Lewis at FLA 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 31(3:47 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 31. Catch made by E.Wilson at FLA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at FLA 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 35(3:21 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Lewis at FLA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(2:28 - 1st) G.Mertz scrambles to FLA 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at FLA 39. PENALTY on MCN-J.Matthews Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46(2:08 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 46. Catch made by R.Pearsall at MCN 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Applewhite at MCN 41.
|+22 YD
2 & 5 - FLA 41(1:37 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to MCN 19 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Matthews at MCN 19.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 19(0:55 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to MCN 1 for 18 yards. Tackled by MCN at MCN 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 1(0:30 - 1st) G.Mertz rushed to MCN End Zone for 1 yards. G.Mertz for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:28 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:28 - 1st) PENALTY on FLA-A.Barber Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Penalty
|(0:28 - 1st) PENALTY on MCN-B.Silvera Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(0:28 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 25(0:28 - 1st) D.Durham rushed to MCN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; J.Pyburn at MCN 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - MCN 27(15:00 - 2nd) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 27. Catch made by J.McCall at MCN 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at MCN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MCN 45(14:20 - 2nd) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MCN 45(14:16 - 2nd) D.Durham rushed to MCN 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at MCN 47.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MCN 47(13:35 - 2nd) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz sacked at MCN 37 for -10 yards (P.Umanmielen)
|Punt
4 & 18 - MCN 37(12:50 - 2nd) C.Eddings punts 38 yards to FLA 25 Center-T.Vondenstein. Fair catch by R.Pearsall.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(12:19 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to FLA 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead at FLA 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 32(12:08 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to FLA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Winters at FLA 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(11:36 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 37. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at MCN 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 44(10:57 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to MCN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at MCN 41.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 41(10:21 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 41. Catch made by E.Wilson at MCN 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; J.Lewis at MCN 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 30(9:43 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 30(9:37 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to MCN 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead at MCN 25.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 25(8:59 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 25. Catch made by T.Webb at MCN 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; L.Wyatt at MCN 13.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(8:17 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to MCN 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera; M.Davey at MCN 6.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 6(7:40 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to MCN 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; W.Williams at MCN 2.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 2(7:14 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 2(7:09 - 2nd) T.Webb rushed to MCN End Zone for 2 yards. T.Webb for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:04 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for FLA. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. PENALTY on FLA-E.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 0 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:04 - 2nd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 25(7:04 - 2nd) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 25. Catch made by J.Marks at MCN 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Castell; J.Jackson at MCN 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MCN 34(6:25 - 2nd) N.Glantz rushed to MCN 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.James; S.Williams at MCN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MCN 34(5:41 - 2nd) PENALTY on MCN-C.Hamm False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MCN 29(5:16 - 2nd) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 29. Catch made by M.Paris at MCN 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by S.James; D.Wingo at MCN 30.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MCN 30(4:30 - 2nd) C.Eddings punts 44 yards to FLA 26 Center-T.Vondenstein. R.Pearsall returned punt from the FLA 26. Tackled by B.Silvera at FLA 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 26(4:27 - 2nd) G.Mertz scrambles to FLA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by MCN at FLA 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 30(3:49 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Applewhite at FLA 39.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 39(3:15 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera; J.Matthews at MCN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 46(2:47 - 2nd) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 46(2:42 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at MCN 46.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - FLA 46(2:00 - 2nd) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 46. Catch made by R.Pearsall at MCN 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera at MCN 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 34(1:32 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at MCN 28.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 28(1:00 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 13 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; B.Silvera at MCN 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 13(0:42 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera at MCN 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 8(0:37 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to MCN End Zone for 8 yards. T.Etienne for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MCN 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Durham rushed to MCN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson at MCN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MCN 25(14:17 - 3rd) D.Durham rushed to MCN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; K.Wilson at MCN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MCN 29(13:33 - 3rd) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for MCN.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - MCN 29(13:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on MCN-MCN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MCN 24(13:31 - 3rd) C.Eddings punts 47 yards to FLA 29 Center-T.Vondenstein. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 29(13:24 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; M.Lewis at FLA 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 36(12:46 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 36. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jackson at FLA 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(12:14 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by E.Wilson at FLA 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Davey; M.Lewis at MCN 41.
|+23 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 41(11:26 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to MCN 41. Catch made by R.Pearsall at MCN 41. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by L.Wyatt at MCN 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 18(10:47 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at MCN 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 12(10:11 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Fielder at MCN 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 8(9:31 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to MCN End Zone for 8 yards. M.Johnson for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:27 - 3rd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:27 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 25(9:27 - 3rd) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 25. Catch made by CThomas at MCN 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at MCN 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 40(8:45 - 3rd) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 40. Catch made by M.Paris at MCN 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Thornton; M.Nunnery at MCN 49.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - MCN 49(8:04 - 3rd) CThomas rushed to MCN 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Thornton at MCN 48.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - MCN 48(7:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on MCN-H.Creel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - MCN 43(7:14 - 3rd) N.Glantz scrambles to MCN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Searcy at MCN 44.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MCN 44(6:35 - 3rd) C.Eddings punts 40 yards to FLA 16 Center-T.Vondenstein. Downed by B.Adams.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(6:26 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead at FLA 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - FLA 25(6:00 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead at FLA 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 37(5:31 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Leonard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 32(5:18 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera; J.Matthews at FLA 36.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - FLA 36(4:37 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 36. Catch made by T.Etienne at FLA 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; K.Armstead at FLA 50.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(3:50 - 3rd) G.Mertz pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 50. Gain of 50 yards. R.Pearsall for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) M.Johnson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) T.Smack kicks 64 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN 1. CThomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by FLA at MCN 8. PENALTY on MCN-MCN Offensive Holding 4 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 4(3:39 - 3rd) D.Durham rushed to MCN 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Banks; T.Searcy at MCN 3.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - MCN 3(2:59 - 3rd) D.Durham rushed to MCN End Zone for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Lyons at MCN End Zone. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:54 - 3rd) G.Smith kicks 42 yards from MCN 20 to the FLA 38. Fair catch by T.Sapp.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(2:48 - 3rd) T.Webb rushed to FLA 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Wyatt; D.Ford at FLA 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FLA 45(2:17 - 3rd) T.Webb rushed to FLA 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at FLA 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 47(1:49 - 3rd) T.Webb rushed to FLA 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Brown; D.Ford at FLA 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(1:10 - 3rd) T.Webb rushed to MCN 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at MCN 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 47(0:32 - 3rd) M.Brown pass complete to MCN 47. Catch made by A.Mizell at MCN 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Lovett at MCN 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 31(15:00 - 4th) T.Webb rushed to MCN 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by W.Williams at MCN 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - FLA 29(14:17 - 4th) M.Brown pass complete to MCN 29. Catch made by A.Boardingham at MCN 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; G.Mays at MCN 21.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 21(13:39 - 4th) T.Webb rushed to MCN 5 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Davey; J.Lewis at MCN 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 5(13:03 - 4th) T.Webb rushed to MCN End Zone for 5 yards. T.Webb for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 4th) T.Smack extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:00 - 4th) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the MCN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MCN 25(13:00 - 4th) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MCN 25(12:53 - 4th) C.Hamm rushed to MCN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Lyons at MCN 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MCN 26(12:10 - 4th) N.Glantz pass complete to MCN 26. Catch made by J.Johnson at MCN 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FLA at MCN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MCN 36(11:32 - 4th) C.Hamm rushed to MCN 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Castell at MCN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MCN 36(10:48 - 4th) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MCN 36(10:49 - 4th) N.Glantz steps back to pass. N.Glantz pass incomplete intended for J.McCall.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MCN 36(10:43 - 4th) C.Eddings punts 47 yards to FLA 17 Center-T.Vondenstein. Downed by C.Hamm.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 17(10:31 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to FLA 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lovett at FLA 17.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 17(9:58 - 4th) M.Leon steps back to pass. M.Leon pass incomplete intended for A.Mizell.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - FLA 17(9:54 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-A.Jean False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - FLA 12(9:54 - 4th) M.Leon pass complete to FLA 12. Catch made by A.Mizell at FLA 12. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Davey at FLA 21.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FLA 21(9:06 - 4th) J.Crawshaw punts 51 yards to MCN 28 Center-R.Underwood. J.Harris returned punt from the MCN 28. Tackled by J.Fraziars at MCN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 32(9:06 - 4th) CThomas rushed to MCN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Collins; J.Pelic at MCN 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MCN 35(8:37 - 4th) T.Simmons rushed to MCN 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at MCN 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - MCN 38(7:42 - 4th) T.Simmons pass complete to MCN 38. Catch made by K.Klink at MCN 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Thornton at MCN 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MCN 42(7:04 - 4th) CThomas rushed to MCN 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Lyons; J.Pyburn at MCN 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MCN 44(6:20 - 4th) T.Simmons rushed to MCN 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Collins; W.Norman at MCN 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MCN 46(5:23 - 4th) T.Simmons scrambles to FLA 50 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Thornton at FLA 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MCN 50(4:54 - 4th) C.Eddings punts 49 yards to FLA 1 Center-T.Vondenstein. Downed by R.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 1(4:44 - 4th) M.Brown steps back to pass. M.Brown pass incomplete intended for S.Isacks.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 1(4:43 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to FLA 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead; M.Davey at FLA 8.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - FLA 8(4:00 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to FLA 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Silvera; M.Davey at FLA 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FLA 15(3:15 - 4th) M.Brown steps back to pass. M.Brown pass incomplete intended for S.Isacks. PENALTY on FLA-H.Hansen Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 15 - FLA 10(2:33 - 4th) E.Battle rushed to FLA 8 for -2 yards. E.Battle FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-E.Battle at FLA 8. Tackled by J.Brown at FLA 8. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Battle rushed to FLA 8 for -2 yards. E.Battle FUMBLES forced by J.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by MCN-J.Brown at FLA 8. Tackled by FLA at FLA 8.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:24 - 4th) G.Smith kicks 35 yards from MCN 35 to the FLA 30. H.Hansen returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Ward at FLA 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(2:16 - 4th) C.Joseph rushed to FLA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lovett at FLA 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 39(1:44 - 4th) C.Joseph rushed to FLA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Martinez at FLA 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 46(1:09 - 4th) C.Joseph rushed to FLA 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Armstead at FLA 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 50(0:37 - 4th) M.Leon pass complete to FLA 50. Catch made by T.Spierto at FLA 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Held at MCN 43.