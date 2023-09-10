|
|MEMP
|ARKST
Memphis continues recent domination of Arkansas State in commanding win, 37-3
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Seth Henigan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and Memphis beat Arkansas State 37-3 on Saturday night.
Henigan threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joseph Scates to make it 10-0 with 8:20 to go before halftime. DJ Bell intercepted J.T. Shrout's pass and returned the ball 36 yards for a touchdown on the Red Wolves' ensuing drive and Henigan threw a 52-yard score to Tauskie Dove with 3:34 before halftime for a 24-0 advantage.
Dominic Zvada's 34-yard field goal with four seconds before intermission gave Arkansas its first points of the season following a 70-0 defeat at Oklahoma on Sept. 2.
The Tigers (2-0) have won five straight in the series against Arkansas State (0-2), which it leads 33-24-5.
S. Henigan
2 QB
239 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 26 RuYds, RuTD
J. Cross
2 RB
57 RuYds, 16 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|17
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|9
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|389
|233
|Total Plays
|70
|70
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|3.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|150
|67
|Rush Attempts
|41
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|2.3
|Yards Passing
|239
|166
|Comp. - Att.
|21-29
|22-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|3.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-40
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|5
|0
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.5
|6-43.0
|Return Yards
|-10
|18
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2--9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|239
|PASS YDS
|166
|
|150
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
S. Henigan 2 QB
|S. Henigan
|21/29
|239
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
B. Watson 4 RB
|B. Watson
|20
|51
|0
|13
J. Ducker 8 RB
|J. Ducker
|4
|34
|0
|22
K. Hargrove 9 RB
|K. Hargrove
|4
|34
|1
|17
S. Henigan 2 QB
|S. Henigan
|8
|26
|1
|7
S. Smith 5 RB
|S. Smith
|5
|5
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|1
|1
|52
|1
|52
J. Scates 6 WR
|J. Scates
|4
|2
|49
|1
|45
K. Drake 10 WR
|K. Drake
|4
|3
|28
|0
|13
A. Landphere 82 TE
|A. Landphere
|5
|4
|27
|0
|13
S. Smith 5 RB
|S. Smith
|4
|2
|26
|0
|15
B. Watson 4 RB
|B. Watson
|4
|4
|25
|0
|9
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|3
|1
|24
|0
|24
R. Taylor 3 WR
|R. Taylor
|4
|3
|12
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Evans 3 LB
|C. Evans
|5-2
|0.0
|0
D. Bell 35 DB
|D. Bell
|4-1
|0.0
|1
D. Brumfield 18 DB
|D. Brumfield
|4-0
|0.0
|0
C. Martin 11 LB
|C. Martin
|4-1
|0.0
|0
J. Ellison 4 DL
|J. Ellison
|3-2
|0.0
|0
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|1
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|2-1
|0.0
|0
G. Rubin 24 DB
|G. Rubin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. White 51 DL
|J. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Anderson 92 DL
|J. Anderson
|1-1
|1.0
|0
D. Hunter Jr. 6 DL
|D. Hunter Jr.
|1-2
|1.5
|0
C. Johnson 8 LB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Edmondson 44 LB
|B. Edmondson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
S. Blair 5 DB
|S. Blair
|1-5
|0.0
|0
D. Ross 1 DB
|D. Ross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
M. Feaster 7 DB
|M. Feaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Allen 22 DL
|J. Allen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
G. Cantin-Arku 9 LB
|G. Cantin-Arku
|0-2
|0.0
|0
A. Fox 90 DL
|A. Fox
|0-2
|0.5
|0
C. Hamilton 12 DL
|C. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
J. Joyner 52 DL
|J. Joyner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
S. Morgan 15 K
|S. Morgan
|1/2
|47
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|6
|42.5
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Drake 10 WR
|K. Drake
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|12/25
|79
|0
|2
J. Dailey 15 QB
|J. Dailey
|9/15
|63
|0
|0
W. Begeal 6 WR
|W. Begeal
|1/1
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Cross 2 RB
|J. Cross
|9
|57
|0
|19
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|13
|33
|0
|11
B. Snead 4 RB
|B. Snead
|2
|12
|0
|7
J. Dailey 15 QB
|J. Dailey
|3
|-11
|0
|6
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|3
|-22
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. Rucker 7 WR
|C. Rucker
|10
|3
|40
|0
|18
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|6
|5
|34
|0
|12
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|7
|5
|29
|0
|11
J. Shrout 5 QB
|J. Shrout
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
J. Cross 2 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|2
|16
|0
|11
Z. Wallace 21 RB
|Z. Wallace
|3
|3
|10
|0
|11
M. McCrumby 13 TE
|M. McCrumby
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|3
|2
|6
|0
|3
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Mackey 24 LB
|J. Mackey
|6-2
|0.0
|0
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|5-3
|0.0
|0
T. Geathers 92 DE
|T. Geathers
|4-4
|0.0
|0
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|4-2
|0.0
|0
L. Jones 2 CB
|L. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
K. Crawford 25 DE
|K. Crawford
|2-4
|1.0
|0
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|2-4
|0.0
|0
D. Thompson 5 DB
|D. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
N. Martey 45 DT
|N. Martey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Sugick 7 DL
|T. Sugick
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Toll 17 DE
|B. Toll
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Reed III 14 CB
|J. Reed III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Bland 55 DL
|M. Bland
|1-3
|0.0
|0
J. Johnson 28 S
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Graham 22 LB
|S. Graham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Doss 4 S
|T. Doss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|1/1
|34
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|6
|43.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Cross 2 RB
|J. Cross
|4
|18.8
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Jackson 9 WR
|C. Jackson
|2
|9.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Grant kicks 57 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 8. D.Ross returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Reed; A.Beale at MEM 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 24(14:41 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 24. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 24. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at MEM 29.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 29(14:11 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MEM 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; C.Willekes at MEM 28.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 28(13:53 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for R.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MEMP 28(13:49 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 44 yards to ARKS 28 Center-MEM. C.Jackson returned punt from the ARKS 28. Tackled by J.Barnett at ARKS 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(13:40 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison; S.Blair at ARKS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 43(13:10 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison at ARKS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARKST 43(12:40 - 1st) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARKST 43(12:34 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 50 yards to MEM 7 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 7(12:26 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MEM 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at MEM 14.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - MEMP 14(11:50 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for A.Landphere.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MEMP 14(11:43 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for K.Drake.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MEMP 14(11:37 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 45 yards to ARKS 41 Center-MEM. C.Jackson returned punt from the ARKS 41. Tackled by B.Edmondson at ARKS 48.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(11:27 - 1st) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 48. Intercepted by C.Smith at ARKS 48. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(11:20 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MEM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; J.Mackey at MEM 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 20(10:57 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 20. Catch made by A.Landphere at MEM 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at MEM 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(10:23 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at MEM 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 33(9:56 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 33. Catch made by B.Watson at MEM 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MEMP 36(9:33 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 36. Catch made by A.Landphere at MEM 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thompson at MEM 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 38(9:04 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MEM 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; M.Bland at MEM 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 44(8:32 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 44. Catch made by S.Smith at MEM 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at MEM 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 47(7:47 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to MEM 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick; E.Smith at MEM 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 48(7:03 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by R.Taylor at MEM 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 49. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Straker Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 34(7:13 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to ARKS 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ARKS 30.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 30(6:44 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for S.Smith.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - MEMP 30(6:22 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 29.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MEMP 37(6:01 - 1st) S.Morgan 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:53 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 59 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 6. J.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rubin; C.Martin at ARKS 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 28(5:48 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; S.Blair at ARKS 33.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 33(5:19 - 1st) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by C.Rucker at ARKS 33. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Brumfeld at ARKS 49.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(4:41 - 1st) W.Begeal pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by J.Shrout at ARKS 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at MEM 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(3:20 - 1st) Z.Wallace rushed to MEM 16 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at MEM 16.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 19(3:15 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to MEM 12 for 7 yards. B.Snead FUMBLES forced by MEM. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-MEM at MEM 12. Tackled by ARKS at MEM 12.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 12(3:11 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 12. Catch made by J.Scates at MEM 12. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 43(2:36 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to ARKS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Martey at ARKS 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 43(1:47 - 1st) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at ARKS 38.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - MEMP 38(1:22 - 1st) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on ARKS-E.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 23(1:16 - 1st) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 23(0:52 - 1st) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 23. Catch made by S.Smith at ARKS 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at ARKS 8.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 8(0:12 - 1st) S.Smith rushed to ARKS 10 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; K.Crawford at ARKS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 10(15:00 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - MEMP 10(14:55 - 2nd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 11 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers; T.Hardiman at ARKS 11.
|No Good
4 & 11 - MEMP 19(14:21 - 2nd) S.Morgan 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MEM Holder-MEM.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:13 - 2nd) J.Shrout rushed to ARKS 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at ARKS 15.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - ARKST 15(13:44 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARKST 15(13:38 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 15(13:33 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 29 yards to ARKS 44 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(13:27 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Bland; N.Martey at ARKS 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 42(12:52 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by B.Watson at ARKS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Bland at ARKS 35.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - MEMP 35(12:03 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers; T.Thomas at ARKS 37.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - MEMP 37(11:36 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 37. Catch made by K.Drake at ARKS 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Jones at ARKS 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(11:05 - 2nd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan sacked at ARKS 33 for -4 yards (K.Crawford)
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - MEMP 33(10:28 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at ARKS 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Thompson; M.Straker at ARKS 9.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - MEMP 9(9:41 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 9. Catch made by K.Drake at ARKS 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - MEMP 2(9:08 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ARKS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - MEMP 4(8:38 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 4. Catch made by J.Scates at ARKS 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Scates for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 2nd) S.Morgan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 64 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Rubin at ARKS 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(7:49 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson; S.Blair at ARKS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ARKST 25(7:24 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Int
3 & 9 - ARKST 25(7:33 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 25. Intercepted by D.Bell at ARKS 25. D.Bell for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:30 - 2nd) S.Morgan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:30 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 63 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS 2. J.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Feaster at ARKS 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:28 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Curry.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 23(7:22 - 2nd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at ARKS 26.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 26(7:00 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by M.McCrumby at ARKS 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Ross at ARKS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(6:40 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 33(6:35 - 2nd) J.Shrout rushed to ARKS 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MEM at ARKS 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 33(5:52 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by M.Straker at ARKS 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Blair; C.Martin at ARKS 31.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 31(5:18 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 41 yards to MEM 28 Center-ARKS. Downed by D.Motley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 28(5:14 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 28. Catch made by B.Watson at MEM 28. Gain of 9 yards. B.Watson ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MEMP 37(4:48 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to MEM 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Graham; M.Bland at MEM 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 42(4:16 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 42. Catch made by B.Watson at MEM 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at MEM 48.
|+52 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 48(3:46 - 2nd) S.Henigan pass complete to MEM 48. Catch made by T.Dove at MEM 48. Gain of 52 yards. T.Dove for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:34 - 2nd) S.Morgan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:34 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(3:34 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison at ARKS 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 26(2:52 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ARKS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 37(2:34 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at ARKS 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 43(2:18 - 2nd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison at ARKS 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(2:17 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by Z.Wallace at ARKS 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martin at ARKS 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 48(1:53 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by C.Rucker at ARKS 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Brumfeld at MEM 46.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 46(1:30 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to MEM 46. Catch made by R.Ealy at MEM 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Cantin-Arku; D.Bell at MEM 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(1:14 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to MEM 39. Catch made by R.Ealy at MEM 39. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Brumfeld at MEM 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 40(0:51 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to MEM 40. Catch made by C.Jackson at MEM 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martin at MEM 37.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 37(0:30 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|+8 YD
4 & 8 - ARKST 37(0:27 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to MEM 37. Catch made by R.Ealy at MEM 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at MEM 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(0:18 - 2nd) J.Shrout pass complete to MEM 29. Catch made by R.Ealy at MEM 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at MEM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 17(0:11 - 2nd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Jackson.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - ARKST 24(0:06 - 2nd) D.Zvada 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) A.Ellison kicks 39 yards from ARKS 35 to the MEM 26. B.Doyle returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Linder at MEM 35.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Cross returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Barnett at ARKS 9.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 9(14:56 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at ARKS 8.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MEMP 8(14:37 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for Z.Wallace.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - MEMP 8(14:31 - 3rd) J.Shrout pass complete to ARKS 8. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ARKS 8. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Spears; B.Edmondson at ARKS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 19(14:05 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MEMP 19(14:03 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|Sack
3 & 10 - MEMP 19(13:54 - 3rd) J.Shrout steps back to pass. J.Shrout sacked at ARKS 2 for -17 yards (J.Anderson)
|Punt
4 & 27 - MEMP 2(13:38 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 52 yards to MEM 46 Center-ARKS. Downed by J.Reed.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(13:26 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; C.Willekes at ARKS 46.
|+13 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 46(13:01 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by A.Landphere at ARKS 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 33.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(12:26 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 36 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; T.Geathers at ARKS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 36(11:42 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by S.Smith at ARKS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey; C.Willekes at ARKS 32.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - ARKST 32(11:28 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by K.Drake at ARKS 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 19(11:06 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 16.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 16(10:52 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 12(10:34 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ARKS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Sugick at ARKS 10.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 10(9:34 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 7(9:05 - 3rd) S.Henigan rushed to ARKS End Zone for 7 yards. S.Henigan for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 3rd) S.Morgan extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from MEM 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 25(8:51 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at ARKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 44(8:30 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 44(8:27 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to MEM 39 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at MEM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 39(8:06 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to MEM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Allen; C.Hamilton at MEM 33.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - MEMP 33(7:39 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to MEM 33. Catch made by E.Stevenson at MEM 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Martin at MEM 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MEMP 34(7:14 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to MEM 34. Catch made by E.Stevenson at MEM 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Bell at MEM 30.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - MEMP 30(6:30 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to MEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martin at MEM 30.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(6:30 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford at ARKS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(6:03 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by R.Taylor at ARKS 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at ARKS 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 44(5:46 - 3rd) J.Ducker rushed to ARKS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Toll at ARKS 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 45(4:57 - 3rd) S.Henigan pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by A.Landphere at ARKS 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Geathers at ARKS 41.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 41(4:05 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 34 yards to ARKS 7 Center-MEM. Fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 7(4:03 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Spears at ARKS 10.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MEMP 10(3:33 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 10. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at ARKS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(3:01 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Evans at ARKS 18.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 18(2:45 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 18. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Edmondson at ARKS 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(2:13 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; S.Blair at ARKS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MEMP 33(1:47 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 33(1:50 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MEMP 33(1:47 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 46 yards to MEM 21 Center-ARKS. K.Drake returned punt from the MEM 21. Tackled by J.Reed at MEM 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:38 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:33 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for J.Scates.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:28 - 3rd) S.Henigan steps back to pass. S.Henigan pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARKST 20(1:15 - 3rd) R.Bauer punts 40 yards to ARKS 40 Center-MEM. Fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 40(1:09 - 3rd) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Joyner; G.Cantin-Arku at ARKS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MEMP 42(0:34 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ARKS 31 for -11 yards (D.Hunter; A.Fox)
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - MEMP 31(15:00 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 31. Catch made by C.Jackson at ARKS 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Hamilton; D.Hunter at ARKS 34.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MEMP 34(13:45 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 40 yards to MEM 26 Center-ARKS. Out of bounds. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(14:19 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at MEM 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 37(12:54 - 4th) S.Henigan rushed to MEM 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at MEM 44.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARKST 44(12:32 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Toll; D.Motley at MEM 44.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARKST 44(12:09 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 42 yards to ARKS 14 Center-MEM. Fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 14(12:07 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 14. Catch made by C.Rucker at ARKS 14. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by M.Feaster at ARKS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 32(11:45 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.White at ARKS 34.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MEMP 34(11:04 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 34. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.White at ARKS 39. PENALTY on MEM-MEM Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 46(11:04 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to MEM 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ellison; J.Allen at MEM 44.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MEMP 44(10:41 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker. PENALTY on MEM-J.Barnett Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 29(10:37 - 4th) Z.Wallace rushed to MEM 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at MEM 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MEMP 24(10:14 - 4th) J.Dailey rushed to MEM 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Evans; B.Edmondson at MEM 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MEMP 18(9:29 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MEMP 18(9:25 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to MEM 18. Catch made by E.Stevenson at MEM 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Rubin at MEM 14.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MEMP 14(8:51 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Rucker.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - MEMP 14(8:45 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 14(8:39 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; M.Straker at MEM 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(8:07 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to MEM 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at MEM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARKST 30(7:20 - 4th) S.Smith rushed to MEM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at MEM 30.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30(6:32 - 4th) J.Ducker rushed to MEM 43 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson; T.Doss at MEM 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 43(5:57 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; T.Geathers at MEM 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 43(5:17 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at MEM 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - ARKST 45(4:32 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to MEM 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; D.Motley at MEM 50.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 50(3:44 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 50 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-MEM. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MEMP 20(3:32 - 4th) Z.Wallace rushed to ARKS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Fox; J.Joyner at ARKS 19.
|Sack
2 & 11 - MEMP 19(3:01 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ARKS 13 for -6 yards (D.Hunter)
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - MEMP 13(2:28 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by Z.Wallace at ARKS 13. Gain of 11 yards. Z.Wallace FUMBLES forced by D.Brumfeld. Fumble RECOVERED by MEM-A.Coffey at ARKS 24. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 24.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(2:22 - 4th) K.Hargrove rushed to ARKS 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at ARKS 15.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - ARKST 15(1:40 - 4th) T.Carter pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by D.Thomas at ARKS 15. Gain of yards. D.Thomas for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MEM-T.McClain Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 25(1:32 - 4th) K.Hargrove rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at ARKS 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 24(0:52 - 4th) K.Hargrove rushed to ARKS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mackey at ARKS 17.
|+17 YD
4 & 3 - ARKST 17(0:05 - 4th) K.Hargrove rushed to ARKS End Zone for 17 yards. K.Hargrove for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.