|
|
|MIAOH
|UMASS
Miami (Ohio) receiver Gage Larvadain lights up UMass with 273 receiving yards, 3 TDs as RedHawks win
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Gage Larvadain had 273 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Brett Gabbert threw four TD passes, and Miami of Ohio outlasted UMass 41-28 in a game that started Saturday afternoon and ended early Sunday morning.
The game, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., was twice delayed by lightning storms and finished at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
Larvadain was as explosive as the weather. He caught a 26-yard touchdown pass on the game's first possession, then later scored on a 99-yard catch-and-run and a 13-yard touchdown catch over the middle as the RedHawks built a 28-7 halftime lead.
Carlos Davis led UMass back into the game, throwing three touchdown passes, the last a 5-yard toss to George Johnson to get the Minutemen within 31-28 early in the fourth quarter.
Larvadain then struck again, nearly getting the score on a 70-yard pass play from Gabbert. Larvadain caught a deep pass over the middle and was fighting to reach the end zone when he fumbled and Cade McDonald recovered in the end zone for the touchdown. Miami added a field goal later in the quarter for the final margin.
In all, Larvadain had eight catches for 273 yards and Gabbert completed 12 of 22 for 302 yards for Miami (1-1). Rashad Amos added 115 yards rushing.
Davis completed 22 of 32 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns for the Minutemen (1-2).
--
https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
G. Larvadain
10 WR
274 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs
|
C. Davis
5 QB
244 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -6 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|8
|7
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-8
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|446
|306
|Total Plays
|57
|66
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|62
|Rush Attempts
|35
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|302
|244
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|11.2
|5.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-70
|7-78
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|7-38.6
|Return Yards
|51
|61
|Punts - Returns
|3-34
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|2-59
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|244
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|62
|
|
|446
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|12/22
|302
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Amos 0 RB
|R. Amos
|22
|107
|0
|15
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|5
|35
|0
|19
|
B. Gabbert 5 QB
|B. Gabbert
|7
|3
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Larvadain 10 WR
|G. Larvadain
|12
|8
|274
|3
|99
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Wilkins Jr. 1 WR
|J. Wilkins Jr.
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Virgil 14 WR
|R. Virgil
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Tracy 11 WR
|J. Tracy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Amos 0 RB
|R. Amos
|2
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Salopek 15 LB
|M. Salopek
|5-7
|1.0
|0
|
Y. McKee 2 DB
|Y. McKee
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blakey 16 DB
|E. Blakey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Walters 29 DB
|S. Walters
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Nardone 36 LB
|D. Nardone
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wise 10 LB
|T. Wise
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Woullard 90 DL
|C. Woullard
|1-3
|1.5
|0
|
A. Ertl 0 DL
|A. Ertl
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 9 DB
|J. Caldwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
N. Washington 52 DL
|N. Washington
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kuwatch 33 LB
|J. Kuwatch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Strader 13 DB
|R. Strader
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ugwu 8 DL
|B. Ugwu
|0-5
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Nicholson 98 K
|G. Nicholson
|2/2
|44
|4/4
|10
|
K. McLaughlin 38 K
|K. McLaughlin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Bevelhimer 35 K
|A. Bevelhimer
|4
|39.8
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|4
|28.8
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Larvadain 10 WR
|G. Larvadain
|3
|11.3
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lynch-Adams 15 RB
|K. Lynch-Adams
|16
|57
|0
|11
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 20 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Simpson 8 WR
|A. Simpson
|2
|3
|0
|6
|
C. Davis 5 QB
|C. Davis
|9
|-6
|0
|18
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pope 7 WR
|M. Pope
|5
|4
|70
|1
|50
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|12
|7
|50
|1
|10
|
A. Simpson 8 WR
|A. Simpson
|6
|3
|34
|0
|21
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 20 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|1
|1
|32
|1
|32
|
K. Lynch-Adams 15 RB
|K. Lynch-Adams
|6
|4
|32
|0
|21
|
C. Wells 9 WR
|C. Wells
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
G. Campiotti 13 TE
|G. Campiotti
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
I. Ross 1 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibson 0 WR
|J. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Falayi 11 TE
|E. Falayi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Wooden 42 DT
|B. Wooden
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Ferrell 19 S
|J. Ferrell
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 CB
|J. Mahoney
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 15 LB
|D. Craig
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|
M. Oppong 24 DB
|M. Oppong
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DT
|C. Mathurin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DE
|M. Bradley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jerkins 14 S
|D. Jerkins
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Martin 5 LB
|T. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dyson 30 LB
|D. Dyson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 S
|T. Rudolph
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
N. Boykin 27 DB
|N. Boykin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Julien 18 DE
|L. Julien
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 23 LB
|J. Stewart
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brown 4 DL
|J. Brown
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 P
|C. Kolodziey
|7
|38.6
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 20 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|3
|22.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 1 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Carson kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Gabbert rushed to MOH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at MOH 30.
|+38 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 30(14:24 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 30. Catch made by G.Larvadain at MOH 30. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 32(13:58 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 26. Catch made by G.Larvadain at UMASS 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 26.
|+26 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 26(13:26 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 26. Catch made by G.Larvadain at UMASS 26. Gain of 26 yards. G.Larvadain for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 1st) K.McLaughlin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(13:14 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by A.Simpson at UMASS 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at UMASS 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 28(12:44 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 28. Catch made by K.Lynch-Adams at UMASS 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at UMASS 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UMASS 31(12:05 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for A.Simpson.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 31(11:59 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to MOH 33 Center-UMASS. G.Larvadain returned punt from the MOH 33. Tackled by UMASS at MOH 37.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(11:50 - 1st) R.Amos rushed to MOH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; M.Bradley at MOH 40.
|Int
2 & 7 - MIAOH 40(11:13 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 36. Intercepted by T.Rudolph at UMASS 36. Tackled by MOH at UMASS 36.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(11:06 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at UMASS 43.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 43(10:45 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone; K.Hilton at UMASS 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 44(10:05 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone; T.Wise at UMASS 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(9:36 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; B.Ugwu at MOH 49.
2 & 7 - UMASS(9:05 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson. PENALTY on UMASS-E.Mottinger Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards offset. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 49(8:53 - 1st) A.Simpson rushed to MOH 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Wise at MOH 43.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - UMASS 43(8:20 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Strader; D.Nardone at MOH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(7:50 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for G.Campiotti.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 40(7:45 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 40. Catch made by M.Pope at MOH 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Strader; J.Warren at MOH 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 31(7:10 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to MOH 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Washington at MOH 27.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(6:32 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by A.Simpson at MOH 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone at MOH 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 17(5:54 - 1st) G.Desrosiers rushed to MOH 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl at MOH 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 14(5:17 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 13(4:47 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 13. Catch made by G.Johnson at MOH 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone; S.Walters at MOH 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 6(4:04 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at MOH 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 1(2:42 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to MOH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wise at MOH 1. PENALTY on MOH-C.Suttle Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UMASS 1(3:25 - 1st) C.Davis rushed to MOH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at MOH 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UMASS 1(2:48 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Kuwatch at MOH 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 1(2:42 - 1st) R.Amos rushed to MOH 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; G.Johnson at MOH 1.
|+99 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 1(1:44 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 1. Catch made by G.Larvadain at MOH 1. Gain of 99 yards. G.Larvadain for 99 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:40 - 1st) PENALTY on MOH-G.Larvadain Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 70 yards from MOH 20 to the UMASS 10. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. G.Desrosiers FUMBLES forced by A.Caldwell. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-G.Desrosiers at UMASS 27. Tackled by A.Trick; A.Caldwell at UMASS 30. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Brunelle Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(1:13 - 1st) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at UMASS 6 for -14 yards (C.Woullard) C.Davis FUMBLES forced by C.Woullard. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-K.Hilton at UMASS End Zone. K.Hilton for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 1st) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 1st) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:17 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Nardone at UMASS 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:38 - 1st) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Wells at UMASS 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee; M.Salopek at UMASS 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UMASS 34(0:12 - 1st) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at UMASS 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UMASS 33(15:00 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 36 yards to MOH 31 Center-UMASS. Downed by UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 31(14:47 - 2nd) B.Gabbert scrambles to MOH 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at MOH 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 36(14:08 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Brown at MOH 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(13:16 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jerkins; M.Oppong at MOH 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - MIAOH 48(12:36 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to UMASS 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 44(12:02 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to UMASS 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at UMASS 41.
|Int
2 & 7 - MIAOH 41(11:20 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 41. Intercepted by D.Jerkins at UMASS 41. D.Jerkins for 59 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 2nd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) C.Carson kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the MOH End Zone. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua at MOH 38. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Offside on Free Kick 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(11:02 - 2nd) C.Carson kicks 65 yards from UMASS 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(11:02 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; N.Logan at MOH 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 28(10:29 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 28. Catch made by J.Wilkins at MOH 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by N.Boykin at MOH 41.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(9:37 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 49 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(8:47 - 2nd) B.Gabbert scrambles to UMASS 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Martin at UMASS 46. PENALTY on MOH-S.Vaughan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - MIAOH 41(8:47 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; N.Logan at MOH 45.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MIAOH 45(8:16 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for G.Larvadain.
|-3 YD
3 & 16 - MIAOH 45(8:14 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by R.Amos at MOH 45. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at MOH 42.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MIAOH 42(7:39 - 2nd) A.Bevelhimer punts 50 yards to UMASS 8 Center-MOH. I.Ross returned punt from the UMASS 8. Tackled by C.Tubbs at UMASS 10.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 10(6:50 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 10. Catch made by M.Pope at UMASS 10. Gain of 4 yards. M.Pope FUMBLES forced by E.Blakey. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-UMASS at UMASS 14. Pushed out of bounds by MOH at UMASS 14.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UMASS 14(6:05 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for A.Simpson.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 14(5:55 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to UMASS 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; K.Hilton at UMASS 13.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 13(5:35 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to MOH 48 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by G.Larvadain.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(5:30 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MIAOH 43(4:56 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; J.Brown at UMASS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 40(4:12 - 2nd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for G.Larvadain.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 40(4:10 - 2nd) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart; B.Wooden at UMASS 32.
|+19 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 32(3:25 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to UMASS 13 for 19 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 13(2:46 - 2nd) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 13. Catch made by G.Larvadain at UMASS 13. Gain of 13 yards. G.Larvadain for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:39 - 2nd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Dowell; M.Salopek at UMASS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 26(2:32 - 2nd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 25 for yards. Tackled by T.Wise at UMASS 25. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - UMASS 16(2:05 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 16. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee; M.Dowell at UMASS 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 26(1:32 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 26. Catch made by C.Wells at UMASS 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at UMASS 31.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - UMASS 31(0:51 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 31. Catch made by K.Lynch-Adams at UMASS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; C.Woullard at UMASS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 36(0:41 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 36(0:39 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 36. Catch made by K.Lynch-Adams at UMASS 36. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 43(0:33 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by G.Campiotti at MOH 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at MOH 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 31(0:25 - 2nd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UMASS 31(0:22 - 2nd) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by C.Wells at MOH 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by R.Strader; M.Salopek at MOH 25. PENALTY on UMASS-E.Mottinger Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - UMASS 41(0:15 - 2nd) C.Davis scrambles to MOH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 38.
|No Good
3 & 17 - UMASS 45(0:01 - 2nd) C.Carson 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UMASS Holder-UMASS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by M.Pope at UMASS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell at UMASS 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UMASS 32(14:29 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for M.Pope.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UMASS 32(14:26 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UMASS 32(14:01 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 46 yards to MOH 22 Center-UMASS. G.Larvadain returned punt from the MOH 22. Tackled by D.Craig at UMASS 46. PENALTY on MOH-C.Suttle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 29(14:14 - 3rd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stewart at MOH 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIAOH 31(13:47 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Tracy.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIAOH 31(13:45 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 29 for -2 yards (J.Brown; D.Craig)
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIAOH 29(12:49 - 3rd) A.Bevelhimer punts 33 yards to UMASS 38 Center-MOH. Downed by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 38(12:37 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 38. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at UMASS 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UMASS 47(12:19 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 47. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at MOH 49.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 49(11:33 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 49. Catch made by G.Johnson at MOH 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 41.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UMASS 41(11:06 - 3rd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell; B.Ugwu at MOH 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 32(10:30 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 32. Catch made by G.Desrosiers at MOH 32. Gain of 32 yards. G.Desrosiers for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:20 - 3rd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 3rd) C.Carson kicks 63 yards from UMASS 35 to the MOH 2. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Powell; J.McGill at MOH 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(10:14 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Tracy.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 25(10:11 - 3rd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin at MOH 27.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - MIAOH 27(9:38 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 27. Catch made by G.Larvadain at MOH 27. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at MOH 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 49(8:59 - 3rd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at MOH 50.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIAOH 50(8:20 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Tracy.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - MIAOH 50(8:16 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for R.Virgil.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIAOH 50(8:12 - 3rd) A.Bevelhimer punts 39 yards to UMASS 11 Center-MOH. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 11(7:51 - 3rd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Strader; N.Washington at UMASS 15.
|+18 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 15(7:19 - 3rd) C.Davis rushed to UMASS 33 for 18 yards. Tackled by S.Walters at UMASS 33.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 33(6:41 - 3rd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Walters at UMASS 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 44(6:05 - 3rd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 45.
1 & 10 - UMASS(5:39 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for I.Ross. PENALTY on UMASS-E.Mottinger Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 45(5:39 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at UMASS 45 for -10 yards (C.Woullard; B.Ugwu)
|No Gain
2 & 35 - UMASS 45(4:27 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for J.Gibson.
|Penalty
3 & 35 - UMASS 45(4:23 - 3rd) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at UMASS 40 for yards (N.Washington) PENALTY on MOH-N.Washington Face Mask (15 Yards) 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(3:52 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to MOH 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Woullard; T.Wise at MOH 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 39(2:58 - 3rd) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to MOH 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek; S.Walters at MOH 35. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Atwood Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+50 YD
3 & 20 - UMASS 50(2:51 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 50. Catch made by M.Pope at MOH 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Pope for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:51 - 3rd) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(2:51 - 3rd) PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:51 - 3rd) C.Carson kicks 65 yards from UMASS 20 to the MOH 15. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Johnson; D.Jerkins at MOH 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 41(2:44 - 3rd) R.Amos rushed to MOH 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; M.Oppong at MOH 46.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - MIAOH 46(2:00 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to MOH 46. Catch made by M.Marshall at MOH 46. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Ferrell at UMASS 34.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 34(0:39 - 3rd) B.Gabbert rushed to UMASS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 27. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Martin Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 14(0:41 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for G.Larvadain.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 13(0:39 - 3rd) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 13. Catch made by R.Amos at UMASS 13. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Craig at UMASS 15.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIAOH 15(0:21 - 3rd) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert pass incomplete intended for J.Wilkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAOH 23(0:17 - 3rd) G.Nicholson 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:12 - 3rd) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(0:12 - 3rd) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by A.Simpson at UMASS 25. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by Y.McKee at UMASS 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(15:00 - 4th) C.Davis scrambles to UMASS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at UMASS 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 48(14:28 - 4th) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ertl; M.Salopek at UMASS 50.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - UMASS 50(13:49 - 4th) PENALTY on UMASS-G.Campiotti False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 11 - UMASS 45(13:40 - 4th) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis sacked at UMASS 41 for -4 yards (M.Salopek)
|Punt
4 & 15 - UMASS 41(13:01 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 47 yards to MOH 12 Center-UMASS. Downed by J.Cameron.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(12:49 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to MOH 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; J.Stewart at MOH 16.
|Sack
2 & 6 - MIAOH 16(12:04 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at MOH 2 for -14 yards (B.Wooden) B.Gabbert FUMBLES forced by B.Wooden. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-B.Wooden at MOH 2. Tackled by MOH at MOH 2.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 2(11:59 - 4th) A.Simpson rushed to MOH 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Warren; M.Salopek at MOH 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 5(11:19 - 4th) C.Davis pass complete to MOH 5. Catch made by G.Johnson at MOH 5. Gain of 5 yards. G.Johnson for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 4th) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 4th) C.Carson kicks 63 yards from UMASS 35 to the MOH 2. K.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Lua; D.Helm at MOH 30.
|+70 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 30(11:08 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 5. Catch made by G.Larvadain at UMASS 5. Gain of 70 yards. G.Larvadain FUMBLES forced by M.Oppong. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-C.McDonald at UMASS 5. MOH for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:57 - 4th) G.Nicholson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:57 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 64 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS 1. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Rogers; M.Salopek at UMASS 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 21(10:51 - 4th) C.Davis pass complete to UMASS 21. Catch made by K.Lynch-Adams at UMASS 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Ugwu; M.Salopek at UMASS 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UMASS 24(10:23 - 4th) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for K.Lynch-Adams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UMASS 24(10:18 - 4th) C.Davis steps back to pass. C.Davis pass incomplete intended for K.Lynch-Adams.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UMASS 24(10:14 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 34 yards to MOH 42 Center-UMASS. G.Larvadain returned punt from the MOH 42. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 45.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 45(9:56 - 4th) B.Gabbert pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by G.Larvadain at UMASS 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jerkins at UMASS 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 45(9:39 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Dyson at UMASS 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MIAOH 41(8:57 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney; D.Craig at UMASS 37.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIAOH 37(8:04 - 4th) A.Bevelhimer punts 37 yards to UMASS End Zone Center-MOH. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:51 - 4th) K.Lynch-Adams rushed to UMASS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Washington; B.Ugwu at UMASS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:27 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for A.Simpson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:25 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 20(7:17 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 32 yards to MOH 48 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by G.Larvadain.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 48(7:03 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 37 for 15 yards. Tackled by L.Julien N.Boykin at UMASS 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(6:19 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; L.Julien at UMASS 34.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 34(5:38 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to UMASS 26 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph; B.Wooden at UMASS 26.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 26(5:01 - 4th) K.Mozee rushed to UMASS 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at UMASS 29.
|Sack
2 & 13 - MIAOH 29(4:08 - 4th) B.Gabbert steps back to pass. B.Gabbert sacked at UMASS 34 for -5 yards (J.Ferrell) PENALTY on MOH-MOH Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - MIAOH 34(4:08 - 4th) B.Gabbert rushed to UMASS 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; N.Logan at UMASS 27.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIAOH 34(3:35 - 4th) G.Nicholson 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MOH Holder-MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:32 - 4th) G.Nicholson kicks 65 yards from MOH 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:32 - 4th) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 34. Intercepted by Y.McKee at MOH 34. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 25. PENALTY on MOH-N.Washington Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(3:25 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 5 - UMASS 45(3:03 - 4th) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at MOH 46. Intercepted by M.Dowell at MOH 46. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 37.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 37(3:09 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at UMASS 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 35(2:29 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(2:20 - 4th) R.Amos rushed to UMASS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin; T.Powell at UMASS 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - MIAOH 22(1:39 - 4th) B.Gabbert kneels at the UMASS 23.