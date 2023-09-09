|
|
Bryan McCoy's scoop-and-score lifts Akron past upset-minded Morgan State, 24-21
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Bryan McCoy's scoop-and-score with just under a minute left allowed Akron to escape an upset bid by Morgan State, 24-21 in the Zips' home opener on Saturday night.
Jeff Undercuffler Jr. had the Zips at the Morgan State 11 with 1:08 left in the game, but his pass to the end zone was picked off by Justin Toles and it appeared the Bears had preserved their first win over an FBS opponent.
But on third-and-9 with 59 seconds left CJ Nunnally, IV roared into the backfield, tackled J.J. Davis eight yards behind the line of scrimmage, and stripped the ball loose for McCoy.
The Zips (1-1) took a 17-7 lead at intermission after Devonte Nelson picked off a Morgan State pass at midfield and returned it for a touchdown. But the Bears rallied in the third quarter behind a pair of Duce Taylor touchdown passes to Treveyon Pratt, the first from 31-yards out and the second from the 12.
Undercuffler threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off three times, twice by Toles. The Zips managed just eight yards rushing.
Taylor threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Morgan State (1-1).
--
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|5
|7
|Passing
|9
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-17
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|235
|296
|Total Plays
|72
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|83
|30
|Rush Attempts
|40
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|1.3
|Yards Passing
|152
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|14-32
|25-34
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|5-52
|8-71
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|2
|3
|Punts - Avg
|7-29.9
|4-33.8
|Return Yards
|89
|119
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|3-89
|2-114
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|83
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|235
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Taylor 11 QB
|D. Taylor
|8/17
|102
|2
|1
|
D. Anthony 6 QB
|D. Anthony
|4/7
|40
|1
|1
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|2/8
|10
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Johnson 5 RB
|J. Johnson
|4
|18
|0
|6
|
D. Anthony 6 QB
|D. Anthony
|4
|18
|0
|17
|
K. Jenkins Jr. 14 DB
|K. Jenkins Jr.
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
D. Taylor 11 QB
|D. Taylor
|4
|1
|0
|6
|
C. Baker 3 QB
|C. Baker
|3
|-9
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Pratt 12 WR
|T. Pratt
|9
|5
|60
|2
|31
|
M. Lowe 86 TE
|M. Lowe
|2
|2
|22
|1
|14
|
A. James Jr. 16 WR
|A. James Jr.
|4
|3
|21
|0
|11
|
A. Jones 1 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
K. Jenkins Jr. 14 DB
|K. Jenkins Jr.
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
T. Wilkins 17 WR
|T. Wilkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 5 RB
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamler 15 RB
|D. Hamler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Asante 5 DL
|N. Asante
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Hunter 40 LB
|E. Hunter
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Williams 0 DL
|E. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Outlaw 96 DL
|D. Outlaw
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Morton 22 DB
|J. Morton
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Toles 23 DB
|J. Toles
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Leary 16 K
|B. Leary
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Messenger 85 P
|S. Messenger
|6
|34.8
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jenkins Jr. 14 DB
|K. Jenkins Jr.
|3
|18.7
|35
|0
|
J. Toles 23 DB
|J. Toles
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|18/25
|209
|1
|3
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|7/9
|57
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Anderson 21 RB
|D. Anderson
|6
|40
|0
|28
|
L. Lingard 27 RB
|L. Lingard
|7
|24
|0
|10
|
T. Bullock 10 QB
|T. Bullock
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|5
|-16
|0
|3
|
J. Undercuffler Jr. 13 QB
|J. Undercuffler Jr.
|3
|-17
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gathings 14 WR
|J. Gathings
|8
|7
|86
|0
|39
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|6
|6
|75
|1
|29
|
D. George 1 WR
|D. George
|4
|3
|40
|0
|15
|
L. Lingard 27 RB
|L. Lingard
|2
|2
|21
|0
|20
|
J. Newell 88 TE
|J. Newell
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
C. Anderson 6 WR
|C. Anderson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Anderson 21 RB
|D. Anderson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Nunnally IV 91 DL
|C. Nunnally IV
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Jones 8 DT
|T. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 90 DL
|L. Jackson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Martin 1 DB
|K. Martin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Golden-Nelson 11 CB
|D. Golden-Nelson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|1/2
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Jackson 36 K
|D. Jackson
|4
|33.8
|3
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 25 RB
|B. Hester
|3
|34.0
|47
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Golden 4 WR
|B. Golden
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Jackson kicks 59 yards from AKR 35 to the MGN 6. K.Jenkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at MGN 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRGNST 41(14:51 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker sacked at MGN 35 for -6 yards (C.Nunnally)
|Sack
2 & 16 - MRGNST 35(14:24 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker sacked at MGN 31 for -4 yards (C.Nunnally)
|No Gain
3 & 21 - MRGNST 31(13:37 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for MGN.
|Punt
4 & 21 - MRGNST 31(13:17 - 1st) S.Messenger punts yards to AKR 31 Center-G.Dorman. AKR blocked the kick. AKR recovered the blocked kick.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 7(13:08 - 1st) L.Lingard rushed to MGN 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 7.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 7(12:25 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to MGN 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AKRON 4(11:56 - 1st) L.Lingard rushed to MGN 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 4.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - AKRON 12(11:23 - 1st) N.Perez 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Rieger Holder-D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 1st) D.Jackson kicks 50 yards from AKR 35 to the MGN 15. K.Jenkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at MGN 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 24(11:09 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to MGN 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRGNST 27(10:27 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Wilkins.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MRGNST 27(10:20 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MRGNST 27(10:17 - 1st) S.Messenger punts 46 yards to AKR 27 Center-G.Dorman. Downed by MGN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27(10:12 - 1st) D.Anderson rushed to AKR 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 29.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 29(9:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 29. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(9:21 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by D.Anderson at AKR 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 43.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 43(9:01 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44(8:30 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MGN 44. Catch made by T.Banks at MGN 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 40(8:05 - 1st) D.Anderson rushed to MGN 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 36(7:30 - 1st) T.Bullock rushed to MGN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(6:49 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR. PENALTY on AKR-P.Wilson Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - AKRON 49(6:30 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to MGN 49. Catch made by C.Anderson at MGN 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - AKRON 40(5:56 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to MGN 28 for yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 28. PENALTY on AKR-K.Kindred Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 26 - AKRON 50(5:27 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 40 for -10 yards (N.Asante)
|Sack
3 & 36 - AKRON 40(4:39 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 40 for 0 yards (N.Asante)
|Punt
4 & 36 - AKRON 40(4:02 - 1st) D.Jackson punts 39 yards to MGN 21 Center-T.Rieger. Downed by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRGNST 21(3:47 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for MGN. PENALTY on MGN-MGN Personal Foul / Offense 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - MRGNST 11(3:43 - 1st) C.Baker pass complete to MGN 11. Catch made by T.Pratt at MGN 11. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 17.
|Sack
2 & 14 - MRGNST 17(3:11 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker sacked at MGN 18 for 1 yards (L.Jackson)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - MRGNST 18(2:10 - 1st) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Pratt.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MRGNST 18(2:04 - 1st) S.Messenger punts 40 yards to AKR 42 Center-G.Dorman. B.Golden returned punt from the AKR 42. Tackled by MGN at AKR 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(1:53 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 47(1:24 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 47. Catch made by J.Newell at AKR 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 45(0:43 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for B.Golden.
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 45(0:38 - 1st) D.Jackson punts 40 yards to MGN 5 Center-T.Rieger. Downed by AKR.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 5(0:26 - 1st) J.Davis rushed to MGN 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 7.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - MRGNST 7(15:00 - 2nd) C.Baker pass complete to MGN 7. Catch made by T.Pratt at MGN 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 11.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MRGNST 11(14:23 - 2nd) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Wilkins.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRGNST 11(14:17 - 2nd) S.Messenger punts 26 yards to MGN 37 Center-G.Dorman. Downed by MGN.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 37(14:07 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 37(13:59 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to MGN 37. Catch made by A.Adams at MGN 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 28.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - AKRON 28(13:13 - 2nd) T.Bullock rushed to MGN 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Hunter at MGN 30.
|Sack
4 & 3 - AKRON 30(12:37 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at MGN 39 for -9 yards (MGN)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 39(12:32 - 2nd) D.Anthony pass complete to MGN 39. Catch made by T.Pratt at MGN 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MRGNST 46(12:05 - 2nd) K.Jenkins rushed to MGN 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MRGNST 48(11:28 - 2nd) D.Anthony rushed to MGN 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 48.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MRGNST 48(10:49 - 2nd) D.Anthony rushed to MGN 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 50(10:01 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MRGNST 44(9:32 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 38(9:06 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to AKR 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MRGNST 35(8:27 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MRGNST 32(7:59 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 30.
|+17 YD
4 & 2 - MRGNST 30(7:31 - 2nd) D.Anthony rushed to AKR 13 for 17 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 13(6:28 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - MRGNST 8(5:35 - 2nd) D.Anthony pass complete to AKR 8. Catch made by M.Lowe at AKR 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Lowe for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:32 - 2nd) B.Leary extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 2nd) B.Leary kicks 50 yards from MGN 35 to the AKR 15. B.Hester returns the kickoff. B.Hester FUMBLES forced by K.Jenkins. Fumble RECOVERED by MGN-J.Toles at MGN 42. Tackled by AKR at MGN 42. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(5:21 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 42(4:41 - 2nd) D.Anthony pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by M.Lowe at AKR 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 28.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 28(3:55 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 32 for -4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - AKRON 32(3:20 - 2nd) D.Anthony rushed to AKR 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 33.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - AKRON 33(2:37 - 2nd) D.Anthony steps back to pass. D.Anthony pass incomplete intended for A.James.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - AKRON 33(2:30 - 2nd) D.Anthony steps back to pass. D.Anthony pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 33(2:26 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 38.
|+20 YD
2 & 5 - MRGNST 38(2:06 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by L.Lingard at AKR 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 42(1:56 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 42. Catch made by D.George at MGN 42. Gain of 13 yards. D.George FUMBLES forced by MGN. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-AKR at MGN 29. Tackled by MGN at MGN 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 29(1:29 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 29. Catch made by J.Newell at MGN 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 24.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MRGNST 24(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on AKR-B.Kilbane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - MRGNST 29(1:02 - 2nd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 29. Catch made by A.Adams at MGN 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Adams for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:50 - 2nd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(0:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on MGN-B.Stukes Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:50 - 2nd) D.Jackson kicks 50 yards from AKR 50 to the MGN End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 25(0:50 - 2nd) J.Davis rushed to MGN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 28.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - MRGNST 28(0:29 - 2nd) D.Anthony pass complete to MGN 28. Catch made by A.James at MGN 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRGNST 39(0:24 - 2nd) D.Anthony pass INTERCEPTED at MGN 50. Intercepted by D.Golden-Nelson at MGN 50. D.Golden-Nelson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) D.Jackson kicks 64 yards from AKR 35 to the MGN 1. K.Jenkins returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at MGN 13. PENALTY on MGN-MGN Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 6(0:07 - 2nd) D.Anthony kneels at the MGN 5.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Leary kicks 52 yards from MGN 35 to the AKR 13. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by MGN at MGN 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 40(14:49 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 40. Catch made by A.Adams at MGN 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MRGNST 36(14:17 - 3rd) D.Anderson rushed to MGN 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - MRGNST 34(13:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-J.Blanchard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 9 - MRGNST 39(13:19 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at MGN 46 for -7 yards (E.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MRGNST 46(12:37 - 3rd) D.Jackson punts 36 yards to MGN 10 Center-T.Rieger. Fair catch by K.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 10(12:29 - 3rd) J.Davis rushed to MGN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MRGNST 15(11:55 - 3rd) K.Jenkins rushed to MGN 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 16.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MRGNST 16(11:16 - 3rd) C.Baker steps back to pass. C.Baker pass incomplete intended for T.Wilkins.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRGNST 16(11:09 - 3rd) S.Messenger punts 34 yards to MGN 50 Center-G.Dorman. B.Golden returned punt from the MGN 50. B.Golden FUMBLES forced by MGN. Fumble RECOVERED by MGN-MGN at AKR 50. Tackled by AKR at AKR 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 49(10:59 - 3rd) K.Jenkins rushed to AKR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - AKRON 45(10:20 - 3rd) K.Jenkins rushed to AKR 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - AKRON 45(9:41 - 3rd) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for MGN.
|Punt
4 & 6 - AKRON 45(9:34 - 3rd) S.Messenger punts yards to AKR 20 Center-G.Dorman. Fair catch by B.Golden. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Defensive Offside 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(9:28 - 3rd) J.Davis rushed to AKR 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 40.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 40(8:44 - 3rd) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for T.Pratt.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 40(8:39 - 3rd) D.Taylor pass complete to AKR 40. Catch made by A.Jones at AKR 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 36.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - AKRON 36(7:47 - 3rd) PENALTY on MGN-MGN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - AKRON 41(7:47 - 3rd) S.Messenger punts 21 yards to AKR 20 Center-G.Dorman. Downed by MGN.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 20(7:37 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MRGNST 28(7:15 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 28. Catch made by L.Lingard at AKR 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 29.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - MRGNST 29(6:35 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to AKR 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 35(5:57 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MRGNST 41(5:27 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to AKR 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 46.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRGNST 46(5:04 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 48. Intercepted by J.Morton at AKR 48. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 31(4:55 - 3rd) D.Taylor pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by A.James at AKR 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 31(4:34 - 3rd) D.Taylor pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by T.Pratt at AKR 31. Gain of 31 yards. T.Pratt for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:23 - 3rd) B.Leary extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 3rd) B.Leary kicks 27 yards from MGN 35 to the AKR 38. Fair catch by D.Johnson.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 25(4:23 - 3rd) D.Anderson rushed to MGN 47 for 28 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 47(4:05 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 47. Catch made by J.Gathings at MGN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MRGNST 38(3:40 - 3rd) D.Anderson rushed to MGN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 35.
|Int
1 & 10 - MRGNST 35(3:02 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at MGN 15. Intercepted by J.Toles at MGN 15. Tackled by AKR at AKR 13.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 13(2:42 - 3rd) D.Taylor rushed to AKR 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 12(2:03 - 3rd) D.Taylor pass complete to AKR 12. Catch made by T.Pratt at AKR 12. Gain of 12 yards. T.Pratt for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 3rd) B.Leary extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on MGN-T.Pratt Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 3rd) B.Leary kicks 55 yards from MGN 20 to the AKR 25. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by MGN at AKR 40. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 30(1:49 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by J.Gathings at AKR 30. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 31(1:27 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to MGN 21 for 10 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRGNST 21(1:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-B.Kilbane False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MRGNST 26(0:56 - 3rd) L.Lingard rushed to MGN 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 26.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MRGNST 26(0:12 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for D.George.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MRGNST 26(0:03 - 3rd) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at MGN 34 for -8 yards (E.Hunter)
|Punt
4 & 23 - MRGNST 34(15:00 - 4th) D.Jackson punts 20 yards to MGN 14 Center-T.Rieger. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 14(14:50 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - AKRON 17(14:13 - 4th) D.Taylor pass complete to MGN 17. Catch made by J.Davis at MGN 17. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 34.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(13:33 - 4th) D.Taylor pass complete to MGN 34. Catch made by A.Jones at MGN 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(12:56 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to AKR 39 for 15 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 39(12:20 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to AKR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 41.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - AKRON 41(11:48 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for MGN.
|+16 YD
3 & 12 - AKRON 41(11:39 - 4th) D.Taylor pass complete to AKR 41. Catch made by K.Jenkins at AKR 41. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(11:08 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to AKR 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - AKRON 26(10:32 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for D.Hamler.
|Int
3 & 11 - AKRON 26(10:22 - 4th) D.Taylor pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 1. Intercepted by K.Martin at AKR 1. Tackled by MGN at MGN 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 35(10:07 - 4th) D.Anderson rushed to MGN 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - MRGNST 34(9:41 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 34. Catch made by B.Golden at MGN 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 32.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MRGNST 32(9:09 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for J.Gathings.
|No Good
4 & 7 - MRGNST 40(9:03 - 4th) N.Perez 50 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Rieger Holder-D.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 32(8:57 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 42(8:12 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 46(7:34 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 49(7:19 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to AKR 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(6:46 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to AKR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - AKRON 44(5:55 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to AKR 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 42.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - AKRON 42(5:13 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for T.Pratt.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AKRON 42(5:05 - 4th) S.Messenger punts 42 yards to AKR End Zone Center-G.Dorman. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 20(4:56 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRGNST 36(4:45 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler sacked at AKR 34 for -2 yards (D.Outlaw)
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - MRGNST 34(4:10 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MGN at AKR 37.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - MRGNST 37(3:33 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to AKR 37. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 37. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 49(3:11 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 49. Catch made by D.George at MGN 49. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 37(2:38 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 37. Catch made by J.Gathings at MGN 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 29.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MRGNST 29(2:04 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for C.Anderson.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MRGNST 29(1:58 - 4th) L.Lingard rushed to MGN 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 26.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRGNST 26(1:34 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass complete to MGN 26. Catch made by D.George at MGN 26. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MGN at MGN 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRGNST 11(1:21 - 4th) J.Undercuffler steps back to pass. J.Undercuffler pass incomplete intended for AKR.
|Int
2 & 10 - MRGNST 11(1:15 - 4th) J.Undercuffler pass INTERCEPTED at MGN End Zone. Intercepted by J.Toles at MGN End Zone. Tackled by AKR at MGN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRGNST 20(1:08 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRGNST 20(1:04 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 21.
|-5 YD
3 & 9 - MRGNST 21(0:59 - 4th) J.Davis rushed to MGN 16 for -5 yards. J.Davis FUMBLES forced by C.Nunnally. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-B.McCoy at MGN 16. B.McCoy for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 4th) N.Perez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 4th) D.Jackson kicks 50 yards from AKR 35 to the MGN 15. J.Toles returns the kickoff. Tackled by AKR at MGN 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(0:47 - 4th) D.Taylor pass complete to MGN 26. Catch made by A.James at MGN 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by AKR at MGN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:34 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for T.Pratt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:30 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for D.Hamler.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:24 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor pass incomplete intended for MGN.
|Sack
4 & 10 - AKRON 36(0:19 - 4th) D.Taylor steps back to pass. D.Taylor sacked at MGN 31 for -5 yards (T.Jones)