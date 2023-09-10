|
|MRSHL
|ECU
Trick play and Rasheen Ali's 3 TDs helps get Marshall past East Carolina 31-13
GREENVIEW, N.C. (AP) Rasheen Ali ran for three touchdowns and a trick play helped break the game open and give Marshall a 31-13 victory over East Carolina on Saturday night.
Receiver Charles Montgomery took a backward pass from Cam Fancher and then launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Caleb McMillan, and Marshall (2-0) led 17-13 lead with 11:07 remaining. About three minutes later, Ali found a crease on the left side of the line and burst 56 yards into the end zone to extend the Thundering Herd lead to 24-13.
Micah Abraham picked off a Mason Garcia pass on ECU's next series, and Ali ran for a 14-yard touchdown two plays later.
Ali finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards. He also had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter. Fancher was 15-of-28 passing for 178 yards.
Following an extended halftime due to a lightning delay, Andrew Conrad kicked a 30-yard field goal midway through the third quarter that gave the Pirates a 13-10 lead. Garcia completed 10 of 23 passes for 62 yards and with a touchdown and added 118 yards on for ECU (0-2).
---
R. Ali
22 RB
85 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 45 ReYds, 4 RECs
M. Garcia
10 QB
62 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 118 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|13
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|9
|4
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-15
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|391
|268
|Total Plays
|68
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|130
|145
|Rush Attempts
|38
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|261
|123
|Comp. - Att.
|18-30
|13-31
|Yards Per Pass
|8.7
|2.8
|Penalties - Yards
|4-34
|11-93
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.5
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|4
|8
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-2
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|261
|PASS YDS
|123
|
|130
|RUSH YDS
|145
|
|391
|TOTAL YDS
|268
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|15/28
|178
|0
|0
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1/1
|75
|1
|0
T. McMahon 13 QB
|T. McMahon
|1/1
|8
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|18
|85
|3
|56
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|15
|30
|0
|13
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|4
|16
|0
|9
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|6
|4
|85
|1
|75
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|4
|4
|45
|0
|30
C. Conley 83 TE
|C. Conley
|3
|2
|35
|0
|19
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|4
|2
|34
|0
|29
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|3
|2
|29
|0
|20
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|4
|1
|16
|0
|16
D. Harris 4 WR
|D. Harris
|4
|1
|10
|0
|10
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
J. Roberts 11 DB
|J. Roberts
|5-1
|0.0
|0
J. Moten 1 DB
|J. Moten
|4-0
|0.0
|0
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|4-2
|1.0
|0
D. Smith 13 CB
|D. Smith
|3-1
|1.0
|0
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
E. Alston 2 DL
|E. Alston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. Henderson 10 S
|J. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Anderson 25 LB
|J. Anderson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
M. Abraham 6 DB
|M. Abraham
|1-0
|0.0
|2
S. Dix Jr. 14 LB
|S. Dix Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Leggs 5 DL
|T. Leggs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. McCracken 54 DL
|K. McCracken
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Gibson Sr. 99 DL
|I. Gibson Sr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-3
|1.0
|0
K. Brown 44 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|0
C. Thomas 7 DL
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
A. Roberts 21 RB
|A. Roberts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Green 15 DL
|M. Green
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
K. Lake 99 K
|K. Lake
|1/2
|20
|3/3
|6
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|4
|36.5
|0
|42
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Jones 27 RB
|M. Jones
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Pierce 3 WR
|M. Pierce
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|16
|118
|0
|57
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|9
|28
|0
|16
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|4
|5
|0
|3
|
J. Bond 30 RB
|J. Bond
|6
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Flinn 15 QB
|A. Flinn
|3
|-10
|0
|3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|10
|4
|57
|0
|39
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|8
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Patterson 0 WR
|J. Patterson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. Spalding 33 WR
|B. Spalding
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Sowell 5 WR
|C. Sowell
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
M. Garcia 10 QB
|M. Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Garner 82 WR
|J. Garner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Wilk 9 DB
|T. Wilk
|3-3
|0.0
|0
J. Lewis 11 LB
|J. Lewis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
J. Wood 4 DB
|J. Wood
|3-3
|0.0
|0
M. Edwards III 22 LB
|M. Edwards III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
R. Dillworth 32 LB
|R. Dillworth
|2-1
|0.0
|0
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
S. Ware 53 DL
|S. Ware
|2-1
|0.0
|0
B. Davis 2 LB
|B. Davis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
J. Powers 5 LB
|J. Powers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
I. Brown-Murray 26 DB
|I. Brown-Murray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
O. Rogers 39 DB
|O. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Revel 28 DB
|S. Revel
|1-3
|0.0
|0
T. Jackson 6 LB
|T. Jackson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
D. Nash 27 DB
|D. Nash
|1-0
|0.0
|0
C. Stephens 3 DL
|C. Stephens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
C. Mims 92 DL
|C. Mims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
S. Dankah 7 LB
|S. Dankah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|2/3
|39
|1/1
|7
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Trafford 96 P
|A. Trafford
|4
|41.5
|0
|49
L. Larsen 12 P
|L. Larsen
|1
|36.0
|0
|36
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Bond 30 RB
|J. Bond
|2
|23.5
|24
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on ECU-H.Ergle False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ECU 20(15:00 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; S.Burton at ECU 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 20(14:24 - 1st) M.Garcia rushed to ECU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ECU 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - ECU 28(13:52 - 1st) PENALTY on ECU-J.Hatfield False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ECU 23(13:52 - 1st) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ECU 23(13:43 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 35 yards to MSH 42 Center-ECU. M.Pierce returned punt from the MSH 42. Tackled by D.King; Z.Barker at MSH 44.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(13:22 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Ware; D.Johnson at MSH 47.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47(12:52 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 44 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at MSH 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 44(12:26 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 44. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:49 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:43 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards at ECU 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 38(11:07 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by C.McMillan at ECU 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Brown-Murray at ECU 31.
|-2 YD
4 & 3 - MRSHL 31(10:42 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to ECU 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; M.Edwards at ECU 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33(10:34 - 1st) M.Garcia rushed to ECU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at ECU 38.
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 38(10:00 - 1st) J.Bond rushed to ECU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at ECU 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 41(9:35 - 1st) M.Garcia rushed to ECU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at ECU 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(9:00 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to MSH 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Moten at MSH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40(8:15 - 1st) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 40(8:07 - 1st) J.Bond rushed to MSH 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 38.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 38(7:48 - 1st) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at MSH 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|+2 YD
4 & 3 - ECU 33(7:14 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to MSH 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; O.Porter at MSH 31.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(6:50 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Stephens; T.Wilk at MSH 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 31(6:26 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan. PENALTY on ECU-J.Huff Defensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(6:20 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 49 for yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 49. PENALTY on ECU-T.Brown Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(4:28 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by R.Ali at ECU 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; J.Powers at ECU 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(3:41 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Davis; T.Jackson at ECU 28. PENALTY on ECU-ECU Face Mask (15 Yards) 14 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 14(2:59 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 20 for -6 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at ECU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - MRSHL 20(4:13 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 20. Catch made by C.McMillan at ECU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; M.Edwards at ECU 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 20(3:58 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; S.Revel at ECU 15.
|No Good
4 & 1 - MRSHL 23(3:07 - 1st) K.Lake 33 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 20(3:07 - 1st) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 20(3:02 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Alston; C.Thomas at ECU 18.
|+9 YD
3 & 12 - ECU 18(2:35 - 1st) M.Garcia rushed to ECU 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at ECU 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ECU 27(1:10 - 1st) A.Trafford punts 37 yards to MSH 36 Center-ECU. Downed by ECU. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Facemask 10 yards accepted.
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(0:59 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Dankah; B.Davis at MSH 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 25(0:37 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by R.Ali at MSH 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; I.Brown-Murray at MSH 26.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 26(0:08 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 32.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(0:05 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by R.Ali at MSH 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at ECU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(0:01 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(15:00 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Ware at ECU 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 39(13:54 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by T.Keaton at ECU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; S.Revel at ECU 30.
|+13 YD
4 & 2 - MRSHL 30(12:47 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 17 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Revel at ECU 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(12:19 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Powers at ECU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MRSHL 16(12:00 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 16(11:50 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 1 for 15 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 1(11:36 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to ECU End Zone for 1 yards. R.Ali for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 2nd) K.Lake extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Bond returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Martin at ECU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 24(11:27 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 24(11:23 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 24(11:17 - 2nd) M.Garcia pass complete to ECU 24. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 24. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Moten at ECU 25.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 25(10:39 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 45 yards to MSH 30 Center-ECU. Downed by ECU.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 30(10:28 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 30(10:22 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 30. Catch made by E.Payne at MSH 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Nash at MSH 37.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 37(9:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 47. PENALTY on ECU-D.Nash Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 38(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 38(9:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by D.Harris at ECU 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 28.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(8:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-MSH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - MRSHL 33(8:30 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at ECU 35 for yards (C.Stephens) PENALTY on ECU-ECU Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(8:19 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 23. Catch made by T.Keaton at ECU 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MRSHL 3(7:55 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to ECU 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Rogers at ECU 3.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 3(7:15 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MRSHL 4(6:34 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Revel; T.Jackson at ECU 2.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - MRSHL 10(6:07 - 2nd) K.Lake 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSH Holder-MSH.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:03 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+57 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(6:03 - 2nd) M.Garcia scrambles to MSH 18 for 57 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 18(5:23 - 2nd) J.Bond rushed to MSH 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Dix; M.Green at MSH 18.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 18(4:45 - 2nd) J.Bond rushed to MSH 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 22.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ECU 22(4:04 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for S.Calhoun.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - ECU 29(3:58 - 2nd) A.Conrad 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:53 - 2nd) L.Marjan kicks 64 yards from ECU 35 to the MSH 1. J.Harrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powers at MSH 19. PENALTY on MSH-T.Mac Bright Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(3:48 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for J.Harrison.
|-7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 10(3:42 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 3 for -7 yards. R.Ali FUMBLES forced by B.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-J.Lewis at MSH 3. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 3(3:38 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to MSH 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts; K.Brown at MSH 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 2(3:02 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to MSH 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; A.Roberts at MSH 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - ECU 2(2:26 - 2nd) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 2. Catch made by S.Calhoun at MSH 2. Gain of 2 yards. S.Calhoun for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 2nd) L.Marjan kicks 64 yards from ECU 35 to the MSH 1. M.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Bond; S.Dankah at MSH 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 15(2:18 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Conley.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 15(2:11 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 15. Catch made by C.Conley at MSH 15. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at MSH 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(1:45 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by R.Ali at MSH 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Ware at MSH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 40(1:15 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for T.Keaton.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MRSHL 40(1:07 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MRSHL 40(1:01 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 31 yards to ECU 29 Center-MSH. Fair catch by ECU.
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(0:54 - 2nd) M.Garcia scrambles to ECU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ECU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 39(0:42 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 39(0:35 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 39(0:25 - 2nd) M.Garcia pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 50(0:12 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ECU 50(0:07 - 2nd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia sacked at ECU 42 for -8 yards (E.Neal)
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Edwards at MSH 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 29(14:34 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 29. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; R.Dillworth at MSH 32.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 32(13:49 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 32. Catch made by C.Conley at MSH 32. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MSH 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(13:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Conley. PENALTY on ECU-M.Edwards Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(13:17 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 37(13:12 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; C.Mims at ECU 33.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 33(12:39 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to ECU 33. Catch made by J.Harrison at ECU 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Dillworth at ECU 28.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - MRSHL 28(11:53 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to ECU 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at ECU 29. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(11:12 - 3rd) M.Garcia pass complete to ECU 29. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Moten at ECU 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(10:44 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ECU 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 49(10:24 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at MSH 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(9:54 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 28 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at MSH 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 28(9:20 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to MSH 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Anderson at MSH 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 28(8:54 - 3rd) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by J.Johnson at MSH 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Moten at MSH 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - ECU 21(8:27 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 16.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(7:51 - 3rd) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 16. Catch made by C.Sowell at MSH 16. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 11.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 11(7:25 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to MSH 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; D.Smith at MSH 8.
|Sack
3 & Goal - ECU 8(6:56 - 3rd) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia sacked at MSH 13 for -5 yards (D.Smith)
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - ECU 20(6:08 - 3rd) A.Conrad 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:04 - 3rd) L.Marjan kicks 40 yards from ECU 35 to the MSH 25. Fair catch by J.Harrison.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(6:04 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 25. Gain of yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 18. PENALTY on MSH-L.Willis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MRSHL 15(4:51 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|-5 YD
2 & 20 - MRSHL 15(5:37 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 10 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Dillworth at MSH 10.
|+9 YD
3 & 25 - MRSHL 10(4:54 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MRSHL 19(4:23 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 42 yards to ECU 39 Center-MSH. J.Hatfield returned punt from the ECU 39. Tackled by S.Dix at ECU 47.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 47(4:21 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.McCracken at ECU 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 50(3:50 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to MSH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at MSH 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 48(3:13 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 44.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - ECU 44(2:35 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gibson at MSH 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42(2:02 - 3rd) M.Gunn rushed to MSH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at MSH 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 40(1:24 - 3rd) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 40. Catch made by B.Spalding at MSH 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 33(1:02 - 3rd) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(0:51 - 3rd) J.Bond rushed to MSH 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Abraham at MSH 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 26(0:19 - 3rd) J.Bond rushed to MSH 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Alston at MSH 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ECU 27(15:00 - 4th) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for B.Spalding.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ECU 35(14:52 - 4th) A.Conrad 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ECU Holder-ECU.
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 27(14:42 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 27 for -5 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-C.Fancher at MSH 27. Tackled by ECU at MSH 22.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MRSHL 22(14:10 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for D.Harris.
|-14 YD
3 & 15 - MRSHL 22(13:55 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to MSH 8 for -14 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 8.
|Punt
4 & 29 - MRSHL 8(13:54 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to MSH 44 Center-MSH. J.Hatfield returned punt from the MSH 44. Tackled by MSH at MSH 44.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(13:17 - 4th) M.Garcia pass complete to MSH 44. Catch made by R.Harris at MSH 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at MSH 36.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ECU 36(12:45 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to MSH 29 for yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 29. PENALTY on ECU-A.Ferguson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 46(11:57 - 4th) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 47.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ECU 47(11:37 - 4th) M.Garcia rushed to MSH 38 for yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 38. PENALTY on ECU-D.Hall Illegal Use of Hands / Offense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 39(11:18 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at ECU 39.
|Punt
4 & 27 - ECU 39(10:51 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to MSH 25 Center-ECU. Fair catch by M.Pierce.
|Play
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:20 - 4th) C.Montgomery pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 25. Gain of 75 yards. C.McMillan for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU End Zone. J.Bond returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Yates at ECU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 23(11:00 - 4th) M.Garcia rushed to ECU 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Leggs at ECU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ECU 26(10:25 - 4th) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for C.Sowell.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 26(10:23 - 4th) M.Garcia pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at ECU 28.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 28(9:48 - 4th) A.Trafford punts 49 yards to MSH 23 Center-ECU. Downed by D.King.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(9:17 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to MSH 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 25.
|-8 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 25(8:48 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 17 for -8 yards. C.Fancher FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-C.Montgomery at MSH 17. Tackled by ECU at MSH 17.
|+29 YD
3 & 16 - MRSHL 17(8:44 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 17. Catch made by J.Harrison at MSH 17. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(8:05 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to MSH 44 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at MSH 44.
|+56 YD
2 & 12 - MRSHL 44(7:20 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to ECU End Zone for 56 yards. R.Ali for 56 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 4th) K.Lake extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU 25. Fair catch by G.Green.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(7:16 - 4th) M.Garcia steps back to pass. M.Garcia pass incomplete intended for R.Harris.
|Int
2 & 10 - ECU 25(7:13 - 4th) M.Garcia pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 25. Intercepted by M.Abraham at ECU 25. Tackled by ECU at ECU 23.
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 23(6:38 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to ECU 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 14(6:19 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to ECU End Zone for 14 yards. R.Ali for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:10 - 4th) K.Lake extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:13 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 40 yards from MSH 35 to the ECU 25. Fair catch by G.Green.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(6:13 - 4th) A.Flinn pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 25. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 36(5:42 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn pass incomplete intended for J.Hatfield.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 36(5:35 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn pass incomplete intended for J.Patterson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ECU 36(5:32 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn pass incomplete intended for B.Spalding.
|+15 YD
4 & 10 - ECU 36(5:27 - 4th) A.Flinn pass complete to MSH 36. Catch made by J.Hatfield at MSH 36. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Henderson at MSH 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 21(4:56 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn pass incomplete intended for J.Garner.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ECU 21(4:44 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn sacked at MSH 21 for 0 yards (S.Burton) PENALTY on ECU-ECU Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 21(4:05 - 4th) A.Flinn rushed to MSH 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 18.
|Sack
4 & 7 - ECU 18(3:35 - 4th) A.Flinn steps back to pass. A.Flinn sacked at MSH 31 for -13 yards (J.Anderson)
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(4:04 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to MSH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at MSH 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 34(3:15 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to MSH 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at MSH 37.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 37(2:34 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to MSH 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at MSH 38.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 38(1:38 - 4th) J.McConnell punts 37 yards to ECU 25 Center-MSH. Fair catch by J.Hatfield.
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(1:31 - 4th) A.Flinn pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by J.Patterson at ECU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dix at ECU 32.
|Int
2 & 3 - ECU 32(1:07 - 4th) A.Flinn pass INTERCEPTED at ECU 44. Intercepted by M.Abraham at ECU 44. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44.
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 44(1:01 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to ECU 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 35.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 35(0:34 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the ECU 36.